Dean O’Brien on Ukraine’s “Kill List” and on Reporting From the Donbass

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 7, 2021

Eva Bartlett

The other day I spoke with Dean O’Brien, a UK photojournalist, on his reporting from the Donbass.

With World Press Freedom Day only having recently passed, our conversation about the Ukrainian “kill list” (essentially), which includes journalists who have reported from the Donbass and/or Crimea, was appropriately timed.

Both Dean and myself are on that list, for our crimes of reporting on how Ukraine’s shelling of frontline villages is terrorizing mostly elderly civilians, destroying their homes, and is generally ignored by Western corporate media and politicians.

Eva Bartlett is an independent writer and rights activist with extensive experience in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, where she lived a cumulative three years (from late 2008 to early 2013). She documented the 2008/9 and 2012 Israeli war crimes and attacks on Gaza while riding in ambulances and reporting from hospitals. In 2017, she was short-listed for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism. The award rightly was given to the amazing journalist, the late Robert Parry [see his work on Consortium News]. In March 2017, she was awarded “International Journalism Award for International Reporting” granted by the Mexican Journalists’ Press Club (founded in 1951). Co-recipients included: John Pilger and political analyst Thierry Meyssan. She was also the first recipient of the Serena Shim award, an honour shared with many excellent journalists since. She has visited Syria 14 times, the last time being from March to late September, 2020. All of her writings and videos on which can be found here: and here: A more detailed account of her activism and writings can be found here:

Please consider supporting Dean’s journalism:

–Paypal

–Patreon

–Twitter

RELATED LINKS:

–Ukrainian parliament speaker rejects UN call to close Mirotvorets website

–Liliya Nikon Interview

–Anna Tuv Interview

–Under Fire from Ukraine and Misperceived by the West, The People of the DPR Share Their Stories

–DPR playlist

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ukraine | Tagged: Corporate Media, Crimea, Donbass, Eva Bartlett, Freedom of Press, Truthful Journalism |