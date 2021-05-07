Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Palestine (28 April – 05 May 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

29 April – 5 May 2021

IOF kill Palestinian child near Odala checkpoint in Nablus, and an elderly woman for alleged stab-attack at Gush Etzion Junction, southern Bethlehem

IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem: 63 Palestinians wounded, including 3 children

50 Palestinian civilians sustained bruises and stun grenades shrapnel wounds during IOF assault on Sheikh Jarrah sit-in

Four IOF shootings reported at agricultural areas (east) and nine others on fishing boats in the Gaza sea

In 135 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 89 civilians arrested, including 10 children, 3 women

Collective punishment policy: IOF siege several villages in Nablus and launch wide-scale demolition campaign

Two barracks and two car washers demolished in Bethlehem and Hebron

Wide-scale settler-attacks: elderlies wounded, cars damaged, and thousands of trees uprooted, and crops set ablaze across the West Bank

IOF established 66 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 4 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians that are mostly conducted after midnight and in the early morning hours. This week, IOF repression against Jerusalemites in Bab al-‘Amoud (Damascus Gate), which leads to al-Aqsa Mosque; as well as the repeated assaults on Sheikh Jarrah sit-in in protest to the Israeli occupation’s attempts to evacuate several houses in a forcible deportation policy. As a result, dozens of civilians sustained wounds and dozens of others were arrested. Settler-attacks witnessed a rise this week too on Palestinian civilians and their properties, particularly in Nablus. PCHR documented 244 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by IOF and settlers in the oPt.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF killed two Palestinians this week, a child and a woman. IOF attacks also resulted in the injury of 63 others in an escalation of its attacks on the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. On 5 May 2021, Said Y. M. Odeh (16) was killed and his cousin was wounded in clashes near Odala checkpoint, southeast of Nablus. On Sunday evening, 02 May 2021, an elderly Palestinian woman succumbed to her serious wounds after IOF directly opened fire at her, claiming she attempted to carry out a stab attack near the “Gush Etzion” settlement junction, south of Bethlehem. According to PCHR’s investigations and in a video published on Israeli social media, the old woman posed no imminent danger to the soldiers’ lives and could have been controlled without lethal force.

As to the injuries, they were as follows:

1 Palestinian civilian was wounded at Gush Etzion checkpoint for alleged stab-attack;

3 others, including a child, during IOF assault on a protest in Beit Dajan, Nablus;

A child in IOF incursion into Beita, Nablus;

A child in IOF assault on a protest in Jenin;

Two civilians in IOF assault on Kafr Qaddum protest, Qalqilya; and

50 Palestinian civilians sustained bruises and stun grenades shrapnel wounds during IOF repeated assaults on Sheikh Jarrah sit-in.

Dozens of others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, and others were wounded in various IOF assaults across the West Bank.

In the Gaza Strip, 4 IOF shootings were reported on agricultural lands eastern Gaza, and 9 shootings at fishing boats, western Gaza.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 135 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 89 Palestinians were arrested, including 10 children and 3 women. IOF imposed a siege on several villages in Nablus and shut their entrances with sand berms; IOF conducted a wide-scale raid operation in Aqraba under its collective punishment policy against Palestinians after a shooting occurred at Za’tara checkpoint earlier in the week.

Demolitions:

PCHR fieldworkers documented two violations:

A barracks (mechanic) and a car wash were demolished in southwestern Bethlehem; and another barracks and car wash were demolished in Hebron.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 8 attacks:

Jenin: assault on an elderly shepherd grazing sheep in Mariha

Nablus: 30 olive tree, sage and thyme seedlings uprooted; racist vandalization in Qusra; agricultural lands set on fire in Jalud; a car assaulted with stones in Lubban ash-Sharqiya village; greenhouse damaged and 3200 tomato seedlings and 1500 zucchini seedlings uprooted; assaults on civilian houses and agricultural lands set on fire in Burin

Qalqilya: an elderly man assaulted near Fara’ata.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. The United Nations confirmed that the Gaza conditions are worsening, with deteriorating health, power, and water services. The UN emphasized that the Gaza Strip requires immense efforts in the housing and education sectors and to create job opportunities.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

I. Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 04:30 on Thursday, 29 April 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Bureij refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off Deir al-Balah shore in the center of the Gaza Strip, chased fishermen who were sailing in the sea to withdraw their fishing nets, opened fire around their fishing boats and forced the fishermen to leave No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:05 on Thursday, 29 April 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyia shore, west of Jabalia camp, and off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and heavily opened fire at them for an hour, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee and damaging the fishing tools. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00, dozens of Palestinians, from Bethlehem, organized a peaceful protest in front of a metal- detector gate fixed on the annexation wall, calling for stopping IOF’s attacks in Jerusalem. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans. During which, IOF arrived at the area and fired teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Also, IOF chased and clashed Palestinian young men for several hours, during which, they arrested Nassar Osama al-‘Is’es (19).

At approximately 11:00 on Friday, 30 April 2021, an Israeli soldier opened fire at a Palestinian young man under the pretext of carrying out a stabbing attack at al-Nashash intersection near “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. As a result, the young man was shot with 3 live bullets and taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in West Jerusalem, where his health condition was classified serious. Footage published by Israeli media showed that an Israeli soldier fired 3 live bullets from a distance of 3 meters at Mansour Kamel ‘Abed al-‘Aziz ‘Amri (30), who attempted to attack him with a sharp tool. According to the footage, the young man did not pose imminent threat or danger to the soldier, as there was a distance of 3 meters between them, and the soldier could have used less lethal force to neutralize the young man. Israeli media claimed that the sharp tool used by the young man was a broken bottle, which does not pose real threat to the soldier who fired 3 bullets at the attacker’s head and chest. The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs later stated that Mansour’s heath condition is stable until now, and ‘Ofer Military Court will hold a session on Tuesday to extend his detention.

At approximately 13:45, a peaceful protest took off in front of Beit Dajan village council, northeast of Nablus, at the call of the villagers and with the participation of the National Action Factions in Nablus, towards lands under the threat of confiscation, east of the village. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation and settlers. When the protestors arrived at the area, they found a large number of Israeli soldiers awaiting them. IOF immediately suppressed the protest and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 3 protestors, including a child, were wounded; the child was shot with a live bullet in his left foot, a 52-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his left foot and back, and a 48-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his head. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 15:00, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, opened sporadic fire at border area, causing fear among Palestinian farmers; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:15, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and opened heavy fire at them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and teargas canisters at Palestinian young men gathered near the Return Camp. The IOF’s sporadic shooting continued for an hour; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00, after 4 days of their withdrawal, IOF re-deployed in Bab al-‘Amoud area, established several checkpoints on its stairs and forcibly vacated its yard. Accordingly, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-‘Amoud area and chanted slogans. IOF immediately suppressed them, severely beat them up and arrested Mahdi Omar al-‘Ajlouni (13), taking him to a military checkpoint. IOF severely beat Mahdi, stomped on him, punched him with helmets until he lost his consciousness. IOF also chased Palestinian young men into al-Mosrara area and on al-Sultan Suliman Street. The clashes continued until 03:00 on Saturday. During which, IOF fired heavy sound bombs, pumped wastewater at Palestinians and arrested Mostafa Hani al-Yaseni.

At approximately 21:30, dozens of Palestinians, from Bethlehem, organized a peaceful protest in front of a metal- detector gate fixed on the annexation wall, calling for stopping IOF’s attacks in Jerusalem. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans. During which, IOF arrived at the area and fired teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation. Also, IOF chased and clashed Palestinian young men until 23:30, during which, they arrested Husain Ibrahim Masalma (13) and Ahmed Raied al-‘Adam (17).

At approximately 22:00, a peaceful protest took off in Jenin in support of al-Aqsa Mosque. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against IOF and settlers. They then headed towards al-Jalma military checkpoint, north of Jenin, where clashes erupted between the protestors and IOF stationed at the checkpoint. IOF immediately fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, a 17-year-old child was shot with a live bullet in his right thigh and taken to Dr. Khalil Suliman Hospital for treatment. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received a treatment on the spot.

At approximately 06:30 on Saturday, 01 May 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire at them until 09:00, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported

At approximately 13:00 on Saturday, 01 May 2021, dozens of Palestinian young men and several international activities organized a peaceful protest in ‘Ain al-Bida area, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron, calling for cancelling Israeli authorities’ decision stating that lands of ‘Ain al-Bida area are state-owned lands, and prevented its residents from planting or constructing on these lands. A large number of Israeli soldiers arrived at the area declaring it as a closed-military zone. Meanwhile, the residents of ‘Ain al-Bida area gathered on the main street, raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans. IOF suppressed them and fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

Around the same time, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and teargas canisters at Palestinian young men, who gathered near the border fence. The IOF sporadic shooting continued for 4 hours; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:00, a group of Palestinian young men gathered at the entrance to Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, where IOF established a military watchtower. The young men threw stones at the military watchtower, during which, IOF fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers. The clashes continued until 17:30. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. IOF also closed the village’s entrance and prevented Palestinians’ vehicle from entering and exiting the village.

At approximately 15:30, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kafr Qaddum village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a peaceful protest organized by dozens of Palestinian young men. IOF chased young men gathered in the area, clashed with them and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 27-year-old male was hit with a sponge grenade in his back and a 22-year-old male was hit with a sponge grenade below his back.

At approximately 13:30 on Saturday, 01 May 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, opened heavy fire at them and fired sound bombs around them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported

At approximately 16:00 on Saturday, 01 May 2021, IOF suppressed a peaceful protest organized in the center of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, against eviction order issued by Israeli authorities against the residents of Karam al-Ja’ouni neighborhood in favor of settlers. Dozens of protestors gathered in front of houses under the threat of eviction in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans “We Will Stay Here” “We Will Not Leave”. The protestors then headed towards the main street. When they arrived there, Israeli police shouted at them via loudspeakers ordering them to leave the area within 5 minutes, or the police will suppress them. Few minutes later, IOF beat the protestors up, confiscated the flags, and arrested 3 civilians after pushing them to the ground and severely beating them. As a result, they sustained bruises and wounds in their faces. The arrestees were identified as Amr Abu Sninah, Anas Jabareen and Majd Sha’bi. It should be noted that the protest was organized a day before holding a session in the Israeli Supreme Court to consider appeal requests submitted by Sheikh Jarrah families regarding the eviction orders issued against al-Ja’ouni, al-Kurd, al-Qasem and Iskafi families.

At approximately 18:20 on Sunday, 02 May 2021, coinciding with a shooting attack at Za’tara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, IOF stationed at the checkpoint indiscriminately opened heavy fire in the area. As a result, a Palestinian vehicle sustained damage as a live bullet penetrated the windshield and broke it. The vehicle was driven by Ziyad Farah ‘Awaad (49), from Talfit village, along with his wife ‘Afaf Lotfi ‘Abdullah ‘Awaad (46) and their daughter Marah (21).

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into Beita village. Southeast of Nablus. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at IOF’s vehicle. Violent clashes erupted in the area and continued until midnight. As a result, 5 civilians, including a child, were shot with live bullets in their lower limbs and taken to a hospital in Nablus for treatment. IOF’s incursion into the village came after carrying out a shooting attack at Za’tara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, which resulted in the injury of 3 Israelis.

On Sunday, an elderly Palestinian woman succumbed to her serious wounds after IOF directly opened fire at her, claiming she attempted to carry out a stab attack near the “Gush Etzion” settlement junction, south of Bethlehem. According to PCHR’s investigations and in a footage published on Israeli social media, the old woman posed no imminent danger to the soldiers’ lives and could have been controlled without lethal force.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 11:00 on Sunday, 02 May 2021, a woman dressed in a black abaya and wearing a medical mask was carrying a bag while walking on the pavement of “Gush Etzion” junction, she slowly and hesitantly approached 2 Israeli soldiers, who were 4 meters away from her, with a knife in her hand. The 2 soldiers yelled at her in Hebrew only few moments before they directly shot her. As a result, she was wounded, fell on the ground and was taken by IOF to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in critical condition. At approximately 20:00, she was pronounced dead and was identified as Rehab Mohammed Mousa Za’oul (60) from Husan village, west of Bethlehem.

Following the incident, many videos went viral on social media documenting IOF’s shooting at Za’oul’s lower body and how Za’oul was hesitantly and slowly approaching, posing no imminent threat or danger to the lives of the soldiers, who were several meters away from her. The footages showed that she could have been neutralized and controlled with less lethal force.The incident is part of IOF’s shoot-to-kill policy of using lethal force against suspects at checkpoints and near areas where IOF is usually stationed, particularly Gush Etzion Junction, which has been the scene of recurrent Palestinian deaths. Za’oul is the third Palestinian killed by IOF at the Junction in similar circumstances out of the total 8 Palestinians killed by IOF since the beginning of the year, according to PCHR’s documentation.

At approximately 21:15, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, opened heavy fire at them and fired sound bombs around them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:45 on Monday, 03 May 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire at them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported

On Tuesday,04 May 2021, IOF arrested 3 Palestinians and wounded 10 others while suppressing a protest organized in solidarity with Sheikh Jarrah’s families whose house are under threat of eviction in favor of settlers.

At approximately 22:00 on Monday, 03 May 2021, dozens of Sheikh Jarrah families along with international activities and Jerusalemite persons gathered and protested in front of houses that are under the threat of eviction. During which, Israeli settlers living in the Palestinians’ houses, which were seized, attempted to provoke the protestors and threw stones at them. After that, IOF arrived at the area and surrounded it. IOF ordered the protestors to leave within10 minutes, pumped wastewater at them and beat them up. The clashes continued until 02:00, during which, IOF raided Saleh Diab’s house, beat up all its residents and pepper-sprayed them. As a result, the elderly woman Fatema Diab and Saleh Diab suffocated and received treatment at the hospital. IOF also arrested Ahmed Farrah, from Bab Hettah neighborhood in the Old City, and severely beat him up while he was parking his vehicle in front of an Israeli settler’s house. As a result, Farrah sustained bruises and wounds in his face. Additionally, Jamal Abu Khudair and Ahmed ‘Aqbah were arrested by IOF. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) stated that 10 Palestinians were wounded during the clashes erupted in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood; 3 of them were taken to the hospital for treatment. Since few days, dozens of Sheikh Jarrah families along with international activists organize peaceful protests and sits-in and eat breakfast “Iftar” together in front of houses that are under the threat of eviction, north of occupied East Jerusalem, calling for extending the duration given to al-Ja’ouni, al-Kurd al-Qasem and Iskafi families to vacate their houses. It should be noted that on Sunday, IOF suppressed a peaceful protest organized in front of the houses that are under the threat of eviction and arrested Hamza al-Sabbah (13) and an activist Samer Abu ‘Isha (33).

At approximately 20:00, a large number of Israeli soldiers moved into Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, closed its main entrance, prevented Palestinians’ vehicles from entering it, and turned the neighborhood into a military barrack in an attempt to ban the entry of international activists into the neighborhood who protest in front of houses that are under the threat of eviction. Despite all measures taken by IOF, dozens of Palestinians gathered in front of the houses, organized a sit-in along with the houses’ owners, sang national songs, and chanted slogans condemning the forced displacement of the Palestinians from the neighborhood. IOF immediately suppressed the sit-in, pumped wastewater at the Palestinians, chased them on the neighborhood’s streets, and brutally beat them up. During which, IOF arrested Mahmoud Nabil al-Kurd, whose family’s house is threatened to be vacated, after severely beat him up along with his sister Mona. IOF also obstructed the volunteer paramedics’ work, checked their IDs and pumped wastewater at them several time. The IOF’s attack against the participants at the sit-in continued for 3 hours, during which, an unknown woman sustained wounds in her head after she fell on the ground when IOF chased her. Also, IOF arrested Tala ‘Obaid and activist Omar al-Khatib after severely beat him up.

It should be noted that on Thursday morning, the duration given by the Israeli Supreme Court on last Sunday to al-Kurd, Iskafi, al-Ja’ouni and al-Qasem families in order to reach an agreement with a settlement company regarding the ownership of the lands on which their homes are built will be ended.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 05 May 2021, as part of the large Israeli military operation in Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus, IOF surrounded an agricultural room and a barrack in al-Qit’a area, east of the village. The room and barrack belong to ‘Emad Fatahallah Bani Muniyia, who was arrested by IOF along with his wife a day before. IOF ordered persons present in the room via loudspeakers to surrender themselves and fired live bullets and sound bombs at the room and barrack, causing a hole at the room wall and damaging its door. IOF surrounded the room and barrack for 3 hours. After their withdrawal, IOF declared that they could not arrest the persons suspected of carrying out the attack at Za’tara military checkpoint on 02 May 2021.

In the evening, IOF arrested 12 Palestinians and wounded 10 others while suppressing a peaceful protest organized in solidarity with Sheikh Jarrah families, whose houses are under the threat of eviction. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 19:30, dozens of persons who are in solidarity with Sheikh Jarrah families organized a breakfast “Iftar” for all families. Following that, hundreds of Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem organized a sit-in in the area, sang national songs, chanted slogans, and conducted interviews regarding the Supreme Court session scheduled to be next day morning. During which, dozens of Israeli settlers gathered in front of al-Ghawi residential building, placed loudspeakers, cursed the participants in the sit-in to provoke them, and instigated IOF to beat and arrest the protestors. After that, dozens of special forces and mounted police suppressed the sit-in, beat the participants up and pushed them. IOF also fired sound bombs at the participants in the sit-in, pepper-sprayed them and pumped wastewater at them. Additionally, IOF raided al-Kurd family’s house and forcibly vacated its yards from the residents and other persons standing in solidarity with them, and severely beat them up. After that, violent clashes erupted in the neighborhood and continued for 7 consecutive hours. During which, 40 Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation, pumping wastewater, firing sound bombs, pushing and beating; two of them were taken to the hospital. IOF also arrested 12 Palestinians after severely beating them up. PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees.

In the evening, in a new crime of excessive use of force, IOF killed a child and wounded one of his relatives in a protest and clashes near Odala checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, and hindered Palestinian ambulances access to the area.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 21:30, a number of civilians gathered in the center of Odala village, southeast of Nablus, to protest against IOF’s incursion into ‘Aqraba village and the closure imposed on their village for 2 days. The protesters headed to the checkpoint established on the bypass road at the main entrance to Odala village and threw stones at the soldiers stationed there. Clashes broke out and IOF fired teargas canisters and live bullets at the protesters. As a result, Sa’id Yousif Mohammed ‘Odeh (16), who was few meters away from the soldiers, was wounded and then directly arrested; most of the protesters did not notice his arrest. Also, his 24-year-old cousin was wounded with a bullet in his back and the protesters were able to drag him to safety and put him in a civilian car to drive him to a nearby clinic in Bita village. The protesters informed the PRCS that there is an injured person in the clinic, without knowing of the Odeh’s injury and arrest. When a PRCS ambulance arrived at Odala Checkpoint, IOF held them for 15 minutes before allowing them to cross the checkpoint at Odala village entrance. The ambulance arrived at Bita Clinic, and Odeh’s injured cousin told them that his cousin, Sa’id Odeh, was wounded as well but arrested by the IOF. Another ambulance headed to the checkpoint but was held for 15 minutes by IOF. The ambulance was then allowed to take the child’s corpse from the Israeli ambulance. The corpse was taken to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, where it was found that he was injured with two bullets; one in the right side of his back and exited the left side of the waist and the other in the right shoulder, causing his death.

At approximately 21:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles, opened heavy fire around them and fired sound bombs at them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

II. Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 29 April 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Saff street in Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ahmed Atta Abu Tayeh’s (31) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Jalbun village, northeast of Jenin. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed Abdul Khaliq Ibrahim’s (20) house and arrested him. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 21:30, IOF stationed at temporary military checkpoints established around the Ibrahimi Mosque, in Hebron’s Old City, arrested ‘Amer Ardi Abu ‘Asab (28), from the city.

At approximately 22:30, IOF arrested Zuhair Fawwaz Hussain (39), from Iskaka village in Salfit, while present in the occupied Jerusalem’s Old City.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Sa’ir, Halhul, Nuba and Beit Einun villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 31 April 2021:

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into Jabal al-Mawaleh area in Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Mohammed Waleed al-Harimi (28), Jehad Awad al-Ta’mari (26), and Eisa Nader Saleh (24).

At approximately 14:45, IOF stationed at Mevo Dotan military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Mohammed ‘Amer al-Zulfi (43), from Jenin refugee camp. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Mo’tasem Mohammed al-‘Antouri (16), from Qalqilya, while present in the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 17:30, IOF arrested Mohammed Rabea’ Sultan (32), from Yatta, south of Hebron governorate, after stopping him at a temporary military checkpoint established on the northern entrance of the city.

Saturday, 01 May 2021:

At approximately 14:15, IOF moved into Qusra, southeast of Nablus. They surrounded an excavator belonging to Qusra governorate, which was digging a water line between civilians’ houses in al-Qe’da area, classified as Area “C”. After a quarrel occurred between the governorate and the driver, IOF confiscated Abdul Raziq Dawoud ‘Arrabi’s excavator and broke a power pole in the street when one of the soldiers climbed on it.

At approximately 23:00, IOF arrested (4) civilians from Jabel Mukaber village, southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem, while present in Damascus Gate area, claiming that they hit an Israeli settler and then they were taken to one of the detention centers in the city. The arrestees are: Mohammed Nabil Basheer, Mohammed Ibrahim Basheer, Fadi Nidal Basheer and Mohye Ahmed Basheer.

Sunday, 02 May 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hizma, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. they raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians; Mohammed Hamza Mubarak (23), Anis Khader Salah al-Dein (21), Nadeem Abdul Hameed al-Khateeb (26), and Abdullah Hussain al-Khateeb (23).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Majdi Khaled al-Hidra (24) and Mohammed Naji Abu Jom’a (19), and arrested them.

At approximately 22:00, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of al-Zababdeh village, southeast of Jenin. They stopped Omar Hasan al-Turki (20), from Qabatiya, while driving his motorcycle, detained him for over than 2 hours and then he was released.

Monday, 03 May 2021:

At approximately 01:00, after civilians clashed with settlers who raided Jalud village, southeast of Nablus, IOF moved into Nablus and arrested (11) civilians. The arrestees are: Naseem Farah Abad (26), Samir Sami Abad (20), and his brother Mohammed (22), Rakan Shahir Fhaidat (23), his brothers Mahmoud (22) and Ibrahim (20), Mohammed Kamal Abad (20), Waleed Abdul Karim Hamoud (24), Younis Najeh Hamoud (19), Mohammed Ahmed Mutair (22), and Mohamed Kamel Abad (21).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohannad Jamal Nawawerah (25) and Ibrahim Naser al-Wardian (22) and arrested them.

At approximately 06:00, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on Deir Sharaf rotary, west of Nablus. Before removing the checkpoint, they arrested Malik Yousef Sharqawi (25), from Askar refugee camp, northeast of the city. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Rif’at al-Salibi (18), from Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, while referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Beitar Illit” settlement, west of Bethlehem, after summonsing him via a phone call.

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Ahmed Mohammed Bouziyya (24), from Kifl Haris in Salfit, while present in the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 22:00, IOF arrested al-Montaser Billah Darar Rayyan (24), from Beit Duqqu, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem, while present in Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Burin, Qusra, Howwarah and Aqraba, southeast of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 04 May 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Rashid Mousa al-Saliby’s (24) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Surif, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Omar Ali al-Heah’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:25, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Turmus Ayya village, northeast of Ramallah. They deployed between civilians’ houses, raided several houses and arrested Ahmed Montaser al-Shalaby (17).

Ibtihal al-Shalaby, Ahmed’s mother, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 02:30, while we were sleeping, we heard knocks on our door,

so I opened the door to find 20-30 Israeli occupation soldiers entering our house with a police dog while dozens of soldiers surrounding the house. They deployed inside the house, detained me with my family in the bedroom, put the dog with us and locked the door for 30 minutes as we were really scared of the dog’s barking and its attempt to attack us. Meanwhile, a group of soldiers headed upstairs, searched and destroyed the contents of the house and the kitchen, pushed and handcuffed Ahmed before arresting him.”

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with 3 military vehicles moved into Tarqumiyah, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Hammam Omar Zabaniya’s (36) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, IOF stationed in the Aqsa Mosque, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Fadi Abdul Mon’im Zibar (30), from Kobar village, north of Ramallah, while present at the Aqsa Mosque to perform prayers.

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into al-Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Bader Abu Asab’s house, assaulted all his family, severely beaten and arrested his sons; Ayyoub (22) and Abdullah (18), and Ahmed Kayed Abu Asab (19), causing bruises and wounds in the head. Meanwhile, IOF raided and searched Nasrallah Mahmoud Fayez Mahmoud’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, IOF detained Ali Othman Zakarna, from Jenin, after stopping him on the entrance of al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. IOF searched his vehicle and confiscated (40,000 NIS) from his vehicle.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Aqraba, southeast of Nablus, after founding a burning car which they claimed that this is the car that was used to carry out Za’tara’s operation on 02 May 2021. IOF imposed tight restriction on Aqraba and the neighbor villages, and closed the entrances with the sand berms, as part of the collective punishment policy. The closure included Aqraba Majdal Bani Fadil, Odala, Osarin, road connecting Aqraba and Yanun, and road connecting Aqraba and Osarin. IOF carried out huge campaign as they stormed several houses and mosques in Aqraba, and held field investigations to find the perpetrator, and then they arrested Raddad Fawzi Bani Munia (34), and his brother Qasem (32).

The following morning, IOF arrested Emad Fathallah Bani Munia (58), and his wife, Amal Farah Bani Munia (52), and Fadi Adeeb Ziyad (28).

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into al-Ashqariya neighborhood in Beit Hanina, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mahmoud Abu Ta’a’s (23) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (10) incursions in Burin, Madama, Awarta, Majdal Bani Fadil, Osarin, Odala, Yanun, and Beita villages in Nablus; Halhul and al-Majd in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 05 May 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; including a woman. The arrestees are: Lafi Adeeb al-Shalaby (62), whose vehicle was confiscated, Zeyad Abu Zahra (48), and Sana’ al-Shalaby (44), who was released later. Sana’ al-Shalaby stated that when she arrived to the main entrance of the city, a military jeep stopped her and interrogated her for hours about her husband, Montaser al-Shalaby, and threatened her if her to keep storming their house if her husband did not surrender himself. It should be noted that Montaser al-Shalaby is charged of conducting Za’tara’s operation, and her son, Ahmed, was arrested on 04 May 2021.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Hizma, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians; including 2 children. The arrestees are Mahdi Hasan Salah al-Dein (18), Abdullah Murad al-Khateeb (17), Izz Osama Salah al-Dein (17), Salah Osama Salah al-Dein (17), and Mohammed Waheed al-Khateeb (23).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Wadi Hilwa neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ali al-Tawil’s (17) house and arrested him.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

On Tuesday morning 04 May 2021, IOF demolished an auto repair barrack and carwash in the area between al-Khader village and Beit Jala, southwest of Bethlehem.

Hassan Breijiyeh, the office director of Settlement and Resistance Commission, said that IOF demolished an auto repair barrack and carwash belonging to the heirs of Hussein Mohhammed Abu Ghalyoun ‘Issa, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

At approximately 10:00, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a Civil Administration vehicle moved into Beit al-Rush village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. The Civil Administration officer handed ‘Issa Taha al-Jreibat a notice to stop construction works and remove 2 containers he put in his land to store the agricultural equipment.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 13:15, a group of settlers beat up Ibrahim Nayef Hamadoni (65) in Mariha village, southwest of Jenin, while he was heeding his sheep near his house in the village, causing him bruises and wounds in his body and head. He was taken to Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin, and his condition was reported minor.

Marihah village is surrounded by 4 settlements: “Mevo Dotan”, which is between Ya’bad and ‘Arrabeh villages, “Hermesh” from the west; and “Shakit” and “Hananit” settlements from the north. The village is also separated by military road where the Israeli soldiers are always there.

On Friday morning, 30 April 2021, a group of settlers from “Esh Kodesh” settlement outpost established on the eastern side of Qasra village, southeast of Nablus, attacked civilians’ lands in Ras al-Nakhil area, southeast of the village, and uprooted 30 olive, sage and thyme seedlings. They also wrote slogans in Hebrew on the agricultural rooms and water well in a plot of land owned by Fathaallah Mahmoud Abu Reidah, from the same village.

At approximately 23:30 on Sunday, 02 May 2021, under IOF’s protection, a group of settlers from “Ahyha” settlement established on Jaloud village lands, southeast of Nablus, attacked civilians’ houses in the eastern side of the village and set the planted lands near the houses on fire. Citizens gathered to confront the settlers and IOF with stones, and intense clashes continued until late night. Several civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and were treated on the spot.

At approximately 08:30 on Monday 3 May 2021, a group of settlers assaulted Mohammed Mahmoud Soliman Salman (73) from Fara’ata, northern Qalqilya, with a big stone that hit his head. Salman bled from his forehead and his wound was stitched at the hospital.

At approximately 21:50 on Monday, 03 May 2021, a group of settlers from “Alie” settlement established on Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village’s lands, southeast of Nablus, through the settlement’s entrance near a gas station on Ramallah-Nablus Street attacked a car belonging to Nayef Fakhri ‘Abdulatif ‘Aweis (72), from Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village. As a result, a stone broke the right car window and hit his wife, Najah Jamil Mousa ‘Aweis (62) in her neck, breaking the windshield, right-side window, and damaging the right side of the car.

Nayef Fakhri ‘Abdulatif ‘Aweis (72) said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 21:40 on 03 May 2021, I left the house with my wife Najah Jamil Mousa ‘Aweis (62) driving my car on Ramallah-Nablus Street and heading to Ramallah. When we were near “Alie” settlement’s entrance established on the northeastern lands of the village near a gas station on the Ramallah-Nablus street, we were surprised with a number of settlers at the entrance throwing stones, hitting the right side of the car and breaking the right rear window. One of the stones broke the right window and hit my wife’s neck, causing her severe pain. The windshield and right mirror were broken while the right side of the car was damaged. I did not stop the car and continued driving until I reached the entrance to Turmus Ayya village and entered the village clinic, where doctors saw my wife and checked the bruise in her neck. She was referred by an ambulance to Palestine Medical Complex and later left the hospital with so much pain in her neck.”

At approximately 10:30, a group of settlers from “Yitzahar” settlement established on Burin and Madma village lands, southeast of Nablus, crossing the “Yitzahar” bypass road, established south of the villages, threw stones at a car traveling under Madma Bridge belonging to Mohammed Najeh Mohammed Najjar (27) from Madma village. Najjar was with his wife Amnah ‘Ali Najjar (23) heading to visit his family in nearby Burin village. As a result, the right and left car windows were broken, and Najjar was hit with a stone in his left hand after the window was broken. As a result, he was taken to Rafida Hospital in Nablus and his hand needed 2 stitches.

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 04 May 2021, ‘Abdullah Rustom Nemer ‘Issa from Burin village, southeast of Nablus, was surprised with “Yitzahar” settlement’s settlers attacking a 1-dunum plastic greenhouse at the eastern entrance to the village near Burin School for Boys and completely tore the plastic cover of the greenhouse. They also caused damage to the irrigation tools and tanks and uprooted 3200 tomato seedlings and 1500 squash seedlings about to be ready for harvest.

At approximately 22:50, a group of settlers from “Yitzahar” settlement established on Burin village lands, southeast of Nablus, attacked civilians’ houses in the eastern side of the village and threw stones at them, terrifying the residents. They also set the agricultural lands on fire, burning tens of dunums before the villagers could confront them with stones and force them to leave. The villagers extinguished the fire as the Civil Defense Crews could enter the area.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 66 temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 4 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

At approximately 20:00 on Monday, 03 May 2021, IOF closed the checkpoint at Sho’fat refugee camp, northeast of Jerusalem, in both directions and later reopened it.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 29 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Tekoa village, east of Bethlehem.

On Friday, 30 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

On Saturday, 01 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

On Sunday, 02 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

On Monday, 03 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village and the entrance to Jannatah village,east of Bethlehem.

On Tuesday, 04 May 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, northern entrance to Tekoa village, the entrance to al-Khader village and near al-Nashash intersection, south of Bethlehem.

On Wednesday, 05 May 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tekoa village, the entrances to Husan and Nahalin villages and at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

Jenin:

On Friday, 30 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Al-Mansura village, southwest of Jenin.

Nablus:

On Saturday, 01 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the intersection of “Shafi Shimron” settlement, west of the city, at the intersection of “Yitzhar” settlement, east of the city, and at al-Morab’a intersection, southeast of Nablus.

On Sunday, 02 May 2021, IOF established 6 checkpoints at the intersection of “Shafi Shimron” settlement, west of the city, at the intersection of “Yitzhar” settlement, east of the city, at al-Morab’a intersection, southeast of Nablus, at Sarra intersection, at the entrance to Odala village, and at Deir Sharaf intersection, west of the city.

On Tuesday, 04 May 2021, IOF established 7 checkpoints at the intersection of “Shafi Shimron” settlement, west of the city, at the intersection of “Yitzhar” settlement, east of the city, at the entrances to Odala, Awarta, Aqraba, and Majdal Bani Fadil villages.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 29 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Silwad village.

On Friday, 30 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Nabi Salih village.

On Sunday, 02 May 2021, IOF closed a metal detector gate established on the main street, adjacent to “Beit El” settlement. They also closed with sand berms the eastern entrance to Al-Mughayyir village and at the entrance to Kafr Malik village. Also, two checkpoints were established at the entrance to Kharbatha al-Misbah and at ‘Ein Siniya intersection.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 29 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrances to

On Saturday, 01 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern and southern entrances to Jericho.

On Sunday, 02 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho and removed it on Monday, 03 May 2021.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 29 April 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Awwa village, at the western entrance to Hebron and at the northern entrance to Halhul city.

On Friday, 30 April 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Ash-Shuyukh, as-Samu and Deir Sammit village, at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp.

On Monday, 03 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Shyoukh village and western entrance to Hebron.

On Tuesday, 04 May 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and the entrances to Sa’ir village, al-‘Arroub refugee camp and Idhna village.

On Wednesday, 05 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Fawwar refugee camp, Hadab al-Fawwar village and the northern entrance to Hebron.

Qalqilya :

On Thursday, 29 April 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Izbat al-Tabib village, east of the city.

On Saturday, 01 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Izbat al-Tabib and Jit villages, and at the eastern entrance to the city.

On Sunday, 02 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at Nabi Ilyas intersection and at the entrance to Azzun village, east of the city.

Salfit:

At approximately 09:30 on Saturday, 01 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit.

