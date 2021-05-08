Dozens of Palestinians Injured, Arrested in Violent ‘Israeli’ Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Posted on by martyrashrakat

8/5/21

By Staff, Agencies

A violent ‘Israeli’ assault on Palestinian worshipers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of occupied al-Quds has left more than 200 Palestinians injured.

The injuries happened as the Zionist occupation forces fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at hundreds of Palestinians attending night prayers at the holy compound.

Confrontations took place on the occasion of the International Quds Day, which is marked annually on the last Friday of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said 88 of those wounded were taken to hospital, adding, one of them lost an eye, two suffered serious head wounds and two had their jaws fractured.

Meanwhile, dozens of worshipers were also arrested by the occupation forces, according to Wafa news agency.

In a televised statement, President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas held the Tel Aviv regime fully responsible for the “dangerous developments and sinful attacks that are taking place in the Holy City, and for the consequences thereof,” urging the United Nations Security Council to hold an urgent session on the issue.

Tensions have increased in the occupied West Bank during Ramadan, with nightly clashes in East occupied al-Quds’ Sheikh Jarrah, which sits near the Old City’s Damascus gate.

Numerous families face eviction in the Palestinian neighborhood due to illegal settlement expansion policies of the occupying regime.

On Friday, scuffles broke out near Sheikh Jarrah as ‘Israeli’ occupation forces used water cannon mounted on armored vehicles to disperse protesters.

Filed under: Judaization, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Alquds, Alquds uprising, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Occupied W Bank, Sheikh Jarrah |