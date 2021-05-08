The rapid Zionist colonisation of Palestine

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By: Dr. Ghulam Habib How did Palestine turn into a war-torn land after Palestinian Muslims, Christians, and Jews were living in harmony and peace among themselves? This visual documentary presents historical perspective to shed light on how the first Zionist colony was built in Palestine in 1878 to where we are today with continued illegal occupation, massacres, destruction, and expansion in oppressed Palestine.

Music in this video: ‘The Feeling Begins’ by Peter Gabriel Licensed to YouTube by: itspetergabriel, WMG (on behalf of Real World Records); LatinAutor – SonyATV, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutorPerf, CMRRA, BMI – Broadcast Music Inc., EMI Music Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA – UBEM, and 8 Music Rights Societies. Original post here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcKUx…

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Colonialism, Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians, Uprooted Palestinians | Tagged: Apartheid, Ethnic Cleansing, Israeli Racism and Brutality, Nakba and ROR, Settlements and settlers |