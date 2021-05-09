’Israel’ Worried About Possible Iranian-Saudi Rapprochement

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Zionist milieus voiced concerns regarding a possible rapprochement between Saudi Arabia on the one side and Iran and Syria on the other side; something that will make Tel Aviv’s hopes to form an axis with some Arabs against the Axis of Resistance go with the wind.

The increasing fears from a possible Saudi-Iranian and Saudi-Syrian approachment among the Zionists were reflected in remarks by ‘Israeli’ analysts and media outlets.

The diplomatic move between Riyadh-Tehran and Riyadh-Damascus was seen as a bothering indicator to Tel Aviv and a beginning to abort the Zionist bet on an ‘Israeli’-Gulf alliance against Iran.

In this regard, Zionist political analyst Moav Vardi asked: “Aren’t these bad news for ‘Israel’? ‘Israel’ and the United States formed an alliance with the Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia in a united front against Iran. This is starting to collapse and the Saudis started recognizing that [US President Joe] Biden won’t be offensive [towards Iran].”

For his part, ‘Israeli’ Kan Arabic Affairs Correspondent Roi Kais said “I believe that such news are worrying for ‘Israel’. In case it tended to carry out any operation against Iran, it should know that it cannot ultimately rely on these countries that are moving between different axes. This doesn’t only apply to Saudi Arabia but also to other Gulf countries.”

The Zionist views to this diplomatic move come in the course of revising the regional scene amid the policy of confronting the Axis of Resistance and the transformations taking place within the US policy in handling regional and international issues.

Vardi added that “Saudi Arabia has been Iran and Syria’s bitterest enemy over the course of war in Syria, and we are now witnessing new winds between Tehran and Riyadh, and perhaps Damascus, and this is a major development in the region.”

Meanwhile, Kais said “There is no doubt that Trump’s loss in the US elections dealt a strong blow to Mohammad Bin Salman, while Biden is returning to the nuclear deal. I believe that bin Salman has now to change his direction and start getting used to the new reality, adding that he failed to end the Yemen war as he didn’t make any achievements on that front.”

The ‘Israeli’ enemy’s milieu reflected, likewise, complete desperation towards the Gulf-Syrian ties that are moving forward to normal after the gulf-backed efforts to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad have proved futile.

