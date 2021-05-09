Sayyed Nasrallah Warns “Israel” against Any Mistake, Balance In Favor of Resistance Axis 

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on the last Friday of the Holy Ramadan month a speech marking Al-Quds international Day.

At the beginning of his televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah assured that he is neither infected with Covid-19 nor suffering any of its symptoms. “I’m just suffering from bronchitis which happens to me regularly due to seasons’ change,” His Eminence clarified.

Regarding the marked event, he stressed that “The Palestinian people grants the Resistance its legitimacy, given that they did neither abandon their state nor Al-Quds.”

“What we are witnessing today in the Palestinian squares and in Sheikh al-Jarrah Neighborhood is a good proof to this,” the Resistance leader added, noting that “The most important and dangerous development that must be affirmed is Gaza’s participation on the front line as this opens great horizons to the resistance.”

He further underscored that “the ‘Israeli” entity is fully aware that the involvement of Gaza in the conflict resembles a very serious threat.”

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah urged the leaders of Palestinian resistance to “continue with this approach as it will change the rules of engagement [with the ‘Israeli’ enemy].”

Hailing the Palestinians’ steadfastness, he stated: “We are sure that the Palestinian people are suitable to preserve Al-Quds, its land, and rights.”

“The ‘Israelis’ thought that economic pressure and the atmosphere of desperation will affect the Palestinians, but they were shocked,” His Eminence went on to say.

Moving to the Iranian Front, Hezbollah Secretary General underlined that “All ‘Israeli’ bets regarding Iran have failed.”

“The Axis of Resistance’s solidness is very important to the region and it will reflect majorly on the Palestinian Cause and the struggle with the ‘Israeli’ enemy,” he added, noting that “Iran has greatly crossed the dangerous phase and the enemy’s bets to take Iran to war have ended. The bets of some regional countries on this have also ended.”

On the same level, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “Iran today is the strongest country within the Axis of Resistance and all American and ‘Israeli’ options to force Iran to give up its nuclear program have ended.”

His Eminence also recalled that “The biggest Iranian response to the Natanz attack was increasing the Uranium enrichment, which terrified ‘Israel’.”

According to the Resistance Leader, “Based on our experience with Iran in the past 40 years, Iran does not bargain at the expense of its allies; it does not negotiate on their behalf and it does not abandon them.”

Expressing Hezbollah’s support to every regional, international, or Arab dialogue, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “Dialogue strengthens the Axis of Resistance and weakens the enemy. We’re assured towards Iran’s [behavior].”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah commented on the talk about Saudi-Iranian talks by saying: “Many Arab states are in contacts with Syria, and Saudi Arabia can’t impose its conditions on Syria regarding its relations with Iran while it is itself negotiating Iran.”

“Those who should be concerned with the Iranian-Saudi talks are the Riyadh allies, not the allies of Iran,” His Eminence said.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that “Syria is on the path of recovery and the most dangerous challenge it’s facing is that of economy.”

“This challenge isn’t limited to Syria alone, but to several peoples in the region,” he stated, praising the fact that “The people of the region are determined to withstand and confront.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that “Yemen is a qualitative accumulation to the Axis of Resistance under its young and honest leadership.”

“There is a breakdown of some axes and alliances that appeared in face of the Resistance Axis,” His Eminence viewed, pointing out that “The moral balance is in favor of the Resistance’s Axis.”

Commenting on the “Israeli” scene, he explained that “The ‘Israelis’ are concerned today due to the growing capabilities of the Axis of Resistance.”

“The ‘Israeli’ entity is in trouble and its wall is cracking; there is a leadership crisis and this is a sign of collapse and weakness,” Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say, noting that “All signs of weakness and decline began to appear clearly in the enemy’s entity, while we are witnessing the renewed activity of the Palestinian people.”

In this context, Hezbollah Secretary General predicted that “The course in the enemy’s entity is heading to a civil war and there is serious concern in the enemy’s society over this reality.”

He also recalled that “The Syrian defense missile that hit Dimona worried the ‘Israelis’,” noting that “The enemy’s army is not confident of its ability to confront fire from several fronts should war erupt.”

“The ‘Israelis’ are worried due to the operations taking place in the West Bank and due to Gaza’s involvement in the developments taking place in Al-Quds.,” Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled, pointing out that “The ‘Israeli’ ground forces are worried and weak and this is why they are holding several military drills.”

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah sent the apartheid entity a sounding warning: “Hezbollah won’t tolerate any ‘Israeli’ mistake during the major ‘Israeli’ drill that begins Sunday. We will take calm and responsible precautions.”

“The enemy must know that we will be cautious, alert and prepared,” His Eminence added, warning that “Any wrong move towards Lebanon during the drill will be an adventure by the enemy. The enemy will be mistaken should it think that we will be afraid to confront any attempt to alter the rules of engagement or any security or military action.”

He also was clear enough to tell the “Israelis”: “We will not be lenient and we will not tolerate any mistake, violation or hostile move by the enemy across the entire Lebanese territory.”

Regarding the issue of maritime border demarcation, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that “We [Hezbollah] don’t interfere in the issue of maritime borders and this is left to the Lebanese state.”

He reminded that after 2000 liberation, “Hezbollah interfered in the issue of Shebaa Farms and Kafrshouba Hills after the Lebanese state confirmed that they are Lebanese.”

Commenting on those who interpret Hezbollah’s silence over the issue as “embarrassment towards the allies,” His Eminence said: “This is not true… We, as a resistance, have not and will not interfere in the issue of the border demarcation. Let the State shoulder its historic responsibility as to the demarcation of the border and the preservation of the Lebanese people’s rights and let it consider that it is relying on real strength.”

“We have found that it is in Lebanon’s interest and in the certain interest of the resistance that we stay away from this issue,” Hezbollah’s leader added, noting that “Lebanon is not weak at all” and that “the United States and ‘Israel’ can’t impose on the Lebanese what they want.”

