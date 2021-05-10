1-yr-old among 29 children injured in Israeli aggression in al-Quds: UNICEF

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Israeli forces surround a blindfolded Palestinians as they crack down on the holy occupied city of Jerusalem al-Quds’ Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood during the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by AFP)

The United Nations’ children agency reports that the Israeli regime’s recent aggression in the holy occupied city of Jerusalem al-Quds has injured 29 children, including a one-year-old, saying some of the victims have suffered head and spine injuries.

The casualties have been caused during the regime’s violence across al-Quds, including in its Old City and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, UNICEF said on Sunday.

“A one-year old toddler was among those injured. Some children were taken for treatment at hospitals with injuries in the head and the spine,” the body added.

Since the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the Israeli regime has been carrying out repeated assaults on Palestinian worshippers and protesters on al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound, Islam’s third-holiest site, that is located in al-Quds’ Old City.

Also during the month, the forces attacked Palestinian homes in East al-Quds’ Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. The aggressors were trying to prompt the Palestinians to abandon their residences there. The regime had earlier issued them warnings that they had to evacuate their homes.

UNICEF said, “Eight Palestinian children were meanwhile arrested” during the assaults.

Israel prevented treatment of Palestinian children

The UNICEF report also featured a chilling account of how the regime would barbarically prevent the wounded Palestinian children from receiving treatment.

“UNICEF received reports that ambulances were restricted from arriving on location to assist and evacuate the injured and that an on-site clinic was reportedly hit and searched.”

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service, during the time space between Friday and Sunday, Tel Aviv’s brutality wounded around 305 Palestinians throughout al-Quds.

The regime has been deploying rubber bullets, tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons against the protesters.

The service has echoed UNICEF’s account about Israeli interference in Palestinians’ treatment, saying the forces once attacked an ambulance operated by it in al-Quds’ Palestinian-majority At-Tur neighborhood.

14 more Palestinians wounded

Early on Monday, the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said the Palestinian casualty figure had climbed up by 14.

The casualties, it said, were caused during clashes in Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) of the Old City and Sheikh Jarrah.

Protests have erupted elsewhere, including the port city of Haifa in the occupied territories and the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, where al-Quds is located, in condemnation of the regime’s measures targeting the Palestinians.

#شاهد مسيرة حاشدة في مدينة حيفا الفلسطينية المحتلة نصرة لثوار القدس والأقصى . #القدس_تنتفض pic.twitter.com/dkN7RSLLRR — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 9, 2021

The regime has laid 20 people under arrest during the Haifa protests.

Israeli forces have also cracked down on solidarity protests in the Tel Aviv-blockaded Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip. According to Al Jazeera, the forces deployed teargas canisters against the protesters rallying along Gaza’s border with the occupied territories recently, causing several people to suffer asphyxiation.

Jordan summons Israeli diplomat

Jordan, the official custodian of Muslim and Christian sites in al-Quds, that has already lambasted Tel Aviv’s atrocities, meanwhile, summoned the regime’s charge d’affaires in Amman to further protest the brutality.

The Foreign Ministry, which had summoned the Israeli diplomat, called the Israeli actions clear violation of the international law as well as the historical and legal situation in the occupied territories.

It called on Tel Aviv to swiftly stop the measures, warning about repercussions of their potential continuation.

Moreover, James Cleverly, Britain’s minister for the Middle East and North Africa, also issued a statement, saying, “The UK appeals for calm, and calls for an end to the violence….”

