Hezbollah Starts Sunday Unseen Defensive Measures in Face of Large Israeli Military Maneuver: Video

Posted on May 10, 2021 by martyrashrakat

 May 10, 2021

Mohammad Salami

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned on Friday the Israeli enemy against committing any folly during its maneuver scheduled to start on Sunday.

During his televised speech on International Al-Quds Day, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed Hezbollah will be on alert and take unseen defensive measures and monitor the Zionist maneuvers.

Thus, the Resistance fighters will be on alert during the Zionist drills in order to prevent the enemy from committing any folly against Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

