Hezbollah Starts Sunday Unseen Defensive Measures in Face of Large Israeli Military Maneuver: Video

May 10, 2021
Mohammad Salami
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned on Friday the Israeli enemy against committing any folly during its maneuver scheduled to start on Sunday.
During his televised speech on International Al-Quds Day, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed Hezbollah will be on alert and take unseen defensive measures and monitor the Zionist maneuvers.
Thus, the Resistance fighters will be on alert during the Zionist drills in order to prevent the enemy from committing any folly against Lebanon.
https://english.almanar.com.lb/ajax/video_check.php?id=106053
Source: Al-Manar English Website
