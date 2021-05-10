‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Violently Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Attack Worshipers [Live Updates]

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

‘Israeli’ occupation forces have once again stormed the holy al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of occupied al-Quds on Monday morning, and attacked Palestinian worshipers with live fire.

Not having enough with the causing scores of injuries among the landowners, they Zionist regime forces also targeted those injured using rubber bullets although the suffocating worshipers started exiting the southern prayer hall inside the holy site.

Additionally, the enemy’s forces banned ambulances from moving the injured worshipers for treatment, with many reports of critical injuries caused to the worshipers in their eyes and jaws.

The attacks also caused significant damage in the Dome of The Rock Mosque.

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad movement commented on the developments as saying: The resistance is present and will not be far from the “Israeli” crime.

For its part, Hamas urged all Palestinians to pour into the streets and clash with the “Israeli” occupation.

Mufti of al-Quds Sheikh Mohammad Hossein described what is happening as a premeditated aggression by the occupation against al-Aqsa and the Palestinians.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres urged “Israel” to cease demolitions and evictions in line with the obligations of international law.

Commenting on the events, Head of Al-Aqsa Worshipers Yousef Mukhaimer considered the real disaster is the official Arab silence over what is happening in al-Aqsa.

For his part, Archbishop of Sebastia from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Al-Quds Atallah Hanna said the “Israeli” attack on al-Aqsa is an attack on the Holy Sepulcher Church.

The “Israeli” occupation seeks to seize our sanctities and turn Muslims and Christians into minorities, Archbishop Hanna added.

As the confrontations escalate, al-Quds governor warned of an imminent “Israeli” massacre against Palestinian worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque.

Later reports cited the Palestinian Red Crescent as counting hundreds of injuries during the confrontations, while about 50 injuries have been transferred to al-Quds hospitals and the field hospital.

The Red Crescent committee reported then that more than 180 Palestinians were injured as the occupation forces suppressed them in the holy al-Aqsa Mosque & the Old City’s surroundings, with more than 80 injuries being transferred to the hospitals, one in critical condition and was transferred with a respirator installed.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” media reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian men in the continuous confrontations.

Soon after, Palestinians reported that youth Omar Zalloum has been injured in the head in the al-Aqsa Mosque, and stress that the medical situation is very terrible inside the holy mosque, with reports pointing to “Israeli” forces trying to expel all medical personnel from inside the place.

‘Israeli’ occupation forces attacked and beat female journalist Fatima al-Bakri while covering the confrontations taking place inside the holy al-Aqsa Mosque. They also attacked Al-Araby TV correspondent Ahmad Jaradat and photojournalist Eithar Abu Ghraybah.

Injuries were also reported among the Palestinian Red Crescent crews.

Meanwhile, a Zionist settler rammed a number of Palestinians standing off the Bab al-Asbat in the occupied al-Quds, after which at least one Palestinian was martyred.

Other ‘Israeli’ settlers attempted to take off the Moroccan Gate and storm the al-Aqsa Mosque after the Zionist occupation forces greenlight their move

.

The attacks included the use of live bullets and explosive rubber against Palestinians inside al-Aqsa Mosque after the Zionist occupiers stormed the holy site while hundreds of Palestinians are remaining inside the Mosque as part of a religious rituals that happens during the Muslims’ fasting month of Ramadan.

