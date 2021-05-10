Moscow hosts Victory Day parade on Red Square

Posted on May 10, 2021 by martyrashrakat
Moscow hosts Victory Day parade on Red Square

May 09, 2021

Filed under: Russia | Tagged: , , |

«

One Response

  1. Julius Skoolafish, on May 10, 2021 at 10:57 am said:

    As a Russophile, I am still trying to figure out how we got from there to here

    something doesn’t add up
    Still tying to identify the common enemy of humanity …

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: