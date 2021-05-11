Attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem: the bigger picture

Posted on May 11, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

From Press TV, 10 May 2021 Reactions are pouring in over violence in Jerusalem al-Quds, sparked by Israel’s attacks on the al-Aqsa Mosque and its planned eviction of Palestinian families. The UN chief says Israel must exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. Antonio Guterres has urged Israel to cease demolitions and evictions. Iran has again expressed its solidarity with the Palestinians, calling on the UN and other international bodies to confront Israeli violations. Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Islamic world needs to respond more than ever to the Israeli brutality. Turkey has warned that Israel bears sole responsibility for any violence and called on Tel Aviv to stop attacking Palestinians and prevent settlers from entering al-Aqsa Mosque.

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , |

«

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on May 11, 2021 at 6:04 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: