Attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem: the bigger picture

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

From Press TV, 10 May 2021 Reactions are pouring in over violence in Jerusalem al-Quds, sparked by Israel’s attacks on the al-Aqsa Mosque and its planned eviction of Palestinian families. The UN chief says Israel must exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. Antonio Guterres has urged Israel to cease demolitions and evictions. Iran has again expressed its solidarity with the Palestinians, calling on the UN and other international bodies to confront Israeli violations. Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Islamic world needs to respond more than ever to the Israeli brutality. Turkey has warned that Israel bears sole responsibility for any violence and called on Tel Aviv to stop attacking Palestinians and prevent settlers from entering al-Aqsa Mosque.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Alquds, Alquds uprising, Apartheid Israel, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque |