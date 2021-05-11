Posted on by fada1

May 10, 2021

Translated by Gary Littlejohn for the Saker Blog

Translation of First Letter April 21 2021.

At the initiative of Jean-Pierre Fabre-Bernadac, career officer and manager of the site Place d’Armes [Parade Ground], around twenty generals, a hundred senior officers and more than a thousand other soldiers signed an appeal for a return honor and duty within the political class. Valeurs Actuelles ​​[Current Values] disseminates, with their authorization, the letter imbued with conviction and commitment from these men attached to their country.https://thesaker.is/for-a-return-of-the-honor-of-our-rulers-20-generals-call-on-macron-to-defend-patriotism/

To the President,

Members of the Government,

Parliamentary Members,

The hour is serious, France is in peril, several mortal dangers threaten her. We who, even in retirement, remain soldiers of France, cannot, in the current circumstances, remain indifferent to the fate of our beautiful country.

Our tricolor flags are not just a piece of cloth, they symbolize the tradition, down through the ages, of those who, whatever their skin color or faith, have served France and given their lives for it. On these flags we find in gold letters the words “Honor and Fatherland”. However, our honor today lies in the denunciation of the disintegration which strikes our homeland.

– Disintegration which, through a certain anti-racism, is displayed with a single goal: to create on our soil unease, even hatred between communities. Today some speak of racialism, indigenous identity and decolonising theories, but through these terms it is racial war that these hateful and fanatic supporters want. They despise our country, its traditions, its culture, and want to see it dissolve by taking away its past and its history. Thus they attack, through statues, ancient military and civilian glories by analyzing words that are centuries old.

– Disintegration which, with Islamism and the suburban hordes, leads to the detachment of multiple parcels of the nation to transform them into territories subject to dogmas contrary to our constitution. However, every Frenchman, whatever his belief or his non-belief, is at home everywhere in France; there cannot and must not exist any city or district where the laws of the Republic do not apply.

– Disintegration, because hatred takes precedence over brotherhood during demonstrations where the authorities use the police as proxy agents and scapegoats in the face of French people in yellow vests expressing their despair. This while undercover and hooded individuals ransack businesses and threaten these same law enforcement agencies. However, the latter only apply the directives, sometimes contradictory, given by you, the rulers.

The perils are mounting, the violence is increasing day by day. Who would have predicted ten years ago that a professor would one day be beheaded when he left college? However, we, servants of the Nation, who have always been ready to put our skin at the forefront of our engagement – as our military state demanded, cannot be passive spectators in the face of such actions.

It is therefore imperative that those who run our country find the courage to eradicate these dangers. To do this, it is often enough to apply existing laws without weakness. Remember that, like us, a large majority of our fellow citizens are overwhelmed by your dawdling and culpable silences.

As Cardinal Mercier, Primate of Belgium, said: “When prudence is everywhere, courage is nowhere.” So, ladies and gentlemen, enough procrastination, the hour is serious, the work is colossal; do not waste time and know that we are ready to support policies which will take into consideration the safeguarding of the nation.

On the other hand, if nothing is done, laxity will continue to spread inexorably in society, ultimately causing an explosion and the intervention of our active comrades in a perilous mission of protecting our civilizational values ​​and safeguarding our compatriots on the national territory.

As we can see, there is no more time to procrastinate, otherwise, tomorrow the civil war will put an end to this growing chaos, and the deaths, for which you will bear the responsibility, will number in the thousands.

The signatory generals:

General de Corps d’Armée (ER) Christian PIQUEMAL (Foreign Legion), General de Corps d’Armée (2S) Gilles BARRIE (Infantry), General of Division (2S) François GAUBERT former Military Governor of Lille, General of Division (2S) ) Emmanuel de RICHOUFFTZ (Infantry), Division General (2S) Michel JOSLIN DE NORAY (Marine Troops), Brigadier General (2S) André COUSTOU (Infantry), Brigadier General (2S) Philippe DESROUSSEAUX de MEDRANO (Train), Air Brigade General (2S) Antoine MARTINEZ (Air Force), Air Brigade General (2S) Daniel GROSMAIRE (Air Force), Brigadier General (2S) Robert JEANNEROD (Cavalry), Brigadier General ( 2S) Pierre Dominique AIGUEPERSE (Infantry), Brigadier General (2S) Roland DUBOIS (Transmissions), Brigadier General (2S) Dominique DELAWARDE (Infantry), Brigadier General (2S) Jean Claude GROLIER (Artillery), Brigadier General ( 2S) Norbert de CACQUERAY (Directorate General of Armament), Brigadier General (2S) Roger PRIGEN T (ALAT), Brigadier General (2S) Alfred LEBRETON (CAT), General Doctor (2S) Guy DURAND (Army Health Service), Rear Admiral (2S) Gérard BALASTRE (Navy).

Translation of the follow up article, promising a second letter May 7 2021.

Tribune of the Generals: 2,000 active soldiers are about to sign a new text.

Two weeks after the publication, in the columns of Valeurs Actuelles [Current Values], of an alarmist column signed by twenty retired generals, nearly 2,000 active soldiers are about to sign a new platform.

Almost a month after its initial publication on the site “Place d´Armes“[Parade Ground], and two weeks after its reprise in the columns of Valeurs Actuelles, the now famous Tribune of the Generals could well have children. The first text, entitled “For a return to the honor of our rulers”, was signed by twenty retired generals. If the platform impacted public opinion, by the strength of the positions asserted by the military, the executive quickly reassured itself by mocking a platform of factionists in Charente, “cut off from the reality of the army”. A fragile defense, which should be contradicted by the next publication of a second platform … this time signed by nearly 2,000 active soldiers.

The executive particularly worried

Le Parisien [The Parisian], which got wind of this new initiative, echoes a certain concern at the top of the state. “A forum signed this time by 2,000 active, anonymous soldiers”, a heavyweight of the Macronie slips into the daily Ile-de-France newspaper. “That’s ch …”, states another adviser to the President of the Republic, getting carried away, an adviser who fears that the recent explosion of news items will put heavy pressure on the executive, before the presidential election of 2022. On the side of the General Staff, the atmosphere nevertheless seems calmer. If the announcement of this new platform has effectively risen to the top of the military hierarchy, a source from Le Parisien prefers to minimize the matter: “Let’s wait and see, but even if a platform ends up coming out, if it is anonymous, frankly, and then, what good is it? “, specifies the soldier, who also denounces a” big political manipulation “. Especially, he adds, if the column is published again in Valeurs Actuelles…

A more measured text?

It is indeed in the columns of Valeurs ​​Actuelles that military personnel worried about the future of the country they serve should continue to express themselves. The information was also confirmed by our editorial director, Geoffroy Lejeune, to journalists from Le Parisien. If the text, the drafting of which is not yet quite completed, should perfectly agree with the finding of disintegration made by the generals of the previous forum, it should however clarify the most controversial points. In particular, active military personnel – all anonymous – should be particularly clear about “the role of the military”. “The text does not in any way suggest that there could be a seizure of power by this institution,” confirms Geoffroy Lejeune at Le Parisien. Not sure that this is enough to disarm those who, for the past two weeks, have fantasized about the threat of a putsch the better to ignore the root of the problem.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: France |