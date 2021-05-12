Israeli Occupation Uses Phosphorus Shells in Gaza, Palestinian Rockets Kill 5 Israelis

Gaza strikes
Smoke rises in Gaza after Israeli warplanes intensified airstrikes against the coastal enclave (Tuesday, May 11, 2021).

May 12, 2021

Israeli occupation forces are using internationally-banned phosphorus shells in Gaza, as the rockets fired from the coastal enclave since the start of the latest round between the Zionist occupation and Palestinian Resistance have killed 5 Israelis so far.

Palestinian activists reported that the Israeli occupation was using overnight white phosphorus bombs which are internationally banned weapons.

A night of heavy bombardment on the Gaza Strip has continued into Wednesday morning as Israeli occupation forces launched intensive raids on various locations across the besieged coastal territory.

Gaza’s ministry of health said the overall death toll since the latest offensive began stood at 35, including 12 children. At least 233 others have been wounded.

Five Israelis have been killed. The Israeli army said that about 1,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in the Zionist entity and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

Over 850 rockets crossed into the occupied territories after being launched from Gaza, another 200 fell inside the coastal enclave. Several rockets have made direct hits on buildings and cars in the Zionist entity, killing five Israelis.

The Israeli security cabinet is expected to meet on Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile in West Bank, a Palestinian teenager has been shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on Aqaba village, east of the occupied West Bank town of Tubas.

Rashid Abu Ara, 16, was martyred after Israeli forces raided the village to arrest another Palestinian, Sheikh Mustafa Abu Ara.

Medical sources also said that Hussein Al-Titi, 26, was shot dead during protests against the Israeli army in al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

