I think that the end is very close to us as a state: Gideon Levy

Gideon Levy, an Israeli columnist and board member of the Israeli daily Haaretz, tells FRANCE 24 that the escalating violence is not surprising in light of Israel’s 53-year occupation of Palestinian territories and says only international action might eventually lead to a lasting solution to the conflict.

Israel is living in chaos, we have been living in economic chaos since the beginning of Corona … and now we are in the midst of chaos, and we do not know what will happen to it.

Our storming of their mosque was a big mistake that was not taken into account. The government did not listen to the opinion of Mr. Emin Ayam, the head of the settlements, and hit his opinion across the wall. The Iron Dome is not the solution. Everyone knows that the accuracy of the Iron Dome is only from 20 to 30 percent and not as Netanyahu claims to reassure the people.

A $ 50,000 missile launches to hit a $ 300 missile, and is often mistaken. Today the Knesset announces a bill worth 912 million dollars for war expenses and losses with a fierce terrorist enemy in a small area called Gaza $ 912 million in transportation expenses, oil, missiles, military preparations, and civilian losses in the state’s infrastructure and other things .. This is really very much within a time span of only two days. Our budget will never allow that, and we will not be patient for a long time …. The solution is not in fighting .. We have understood the lesson ..These savages are not collapsed Arab armies that do not find power today … nor are they with money-holders. We may be able to ideologize them like sheep … the problem is in their belief and their complete belief that the land is theirs and not ours … America will not benefit us in the end, and the Arab leaders will not support us because of their impotence in their homelands and the people hatred for them.

Personally, I think that the end is very close to us as a state … especially that the peoples of the region have begun to wake up from their slumber and we have dreamed of making friendship between our peoples.

Personally, I fear that the tables will soon turn in Egypt and Jordan, which means that we have become without protection from the peoples of the barbarian region … Our destination must be to Europe and they must receive us as refugees. I think that this is better than being eaten alive by the Arabs. I am not trying to intimidate you, but I am trying to put points on the letters only. This is a fact that the US government in Tel Aviv does not want you to see.

How much we will be able to withstand in these circumstances … Hell is above our heads while we are in shelters, our business, our lives, and everything is completely disrupted and the government is unable to do anything, so be patient together, but I fear that the time has passed and we are in inescapable patience

يورونيوز – جدعون ليفي – المحلل الاقتصادي والسياسي… يقول:

إسرائيل تعيش في فوضى, فقد كنا نعيش بفوضى اقتصادية منذ بدايات كورونا …والان اصبحنا في وسط فوضى لا نعلم ما ستؤول له الأمور.

اقتحامنا لمسجدهم كان غلطة كبيرة لم تكن بالحسبان, الحكومة لم تستمع لرأي السيد ايمين عاوام رئيس المستوطنات وضربت رأيه عرض الحائط, القبة الحديدية ليست الحل فالكل يعلم بأن دقة القبة الحديدية هي من 20 الى 30 بالمئة فقط وليس كما يدعي نتنياهو لتطمين الشعب.

صاروخ قيمته 50 الف دولار ينطلق لضرب صاروخ قيمته 300 دولار ويخطيء في معظم الاحيان.

اليوم يعلن الكنيست عن فاتورة قيمتها 912 مليون دولار مصاريف حرب وخسائر مع عدو ارهابي شرس في منطقة صغيرة تدعى غزة

912 مليون دولار من مصاريف نقل وبترول وصواريخ وتحضيرات عسكرية وخسائر مدنية في البنية التحتية للدولة وغيرها .. هذا كثير جدا فعلا في مسافة زمنية هي يومين فقط فميزانيتنا ابدا لن تسمح بذلك ولن نستطيع ان نصبر لفترة طويلة….الحل ليس في القتال .. فقد فهمنا الدرس .. هؤولاء المتوحشين ليسو جيوش عربية منهارة لا تجد قوة يومها … ولا هم باصحاب مال قد نستطيع ان نؤدلجهم كالخراف … المشكلة في عقيدتهم وايمانهم التام بان الارض لهم وليس لنا … امريكا لن تنفعنا في نهاية المطاف ورؤساء العرب لن يساندونا لعجزهم في اوطانهم ولكره الشعوب لهم.

شخصيا اعتقد ان النهاية قريبة جدا لنا كدولة .. بالذات ان شعوب المنطقة بدأت تفيق من سباتها وحلمنا في عمل مصادقة بين شعوبنا

اخشى شخصيا ان تقلب الطاولة قريبا في مصر والاردن مما يعني اننا اصبحنا بلا حماية من شعوب المنطقة البربرية …وجهتنا يجب ان تكون لاوروبا وعليهم ان يستقبلونا كلاجئين اعتقد ان هذا افضل من ان نؤكل احياء من قبل العرب

انا لا احاول ان اخيفكم ولكني احاول وضع النقاط على الحروف فقط فهذه الحقيقة التي لا تريدكم الحكومة الامريكية في تل ابيب ان ترونها.

كم سنستطيع ان نصمد في هذه الظروف …الجحيم من فوق رؤوسنا ونحن في الملاجئ وأعمالنا وحياتنا وكل شيء معطل تماما والحكومة عاجزة عن عمل اي شيء, لنصبر معا ولكني اخاف ان يكون الوقت قد مضى ونحنا في صبر لا مفر منه

“مترجم من جوجل”

