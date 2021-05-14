Palestinian Resistance Imposes an Air blockade on “Israel”

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

14/5/21

By Staff

Hours after “Israeli” authorities decided to close Ben Gurion Airport, which sits just east of Tel Aviv, and divert flights to Ramon Airport in the southern Negev, the Ayyash 250 made its debut. This is a new missile that the military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigade, launched at Ramon. Meanwhile, a number of international airlines canceled their flights to the occupied territories.

According to Maariv newspaper, a Palestinian missile landed near the Eilot settlement, adjacent to Ramon Airport, which is located near the Jordanian border.

This development indicates that the Palestinian resistance was able to impose an air blockade over “Israel”, halting air traffic at the Ben Gurion and Ramon airports. As a result, all flights to Britain, Austria, Germany, and the United States were cancelled.

The Ayyash missile, which struck Ramon airport after being introduced into the battle by which Al-Qassam for the first time, has a range of 250 kilometers.

The bombing of Ramon Airport is likely to cause great disappointment for the Zionists, especially after “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inaugurated it in 2019 on the grounds that it would be an alternative to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv in cases of emergency.

Upon its opening, the airport authority said that Ramon is the first international and domestic airport to form the southern air gate for “Israel” and will primarily serve domestic and international tourism to Eilat and tourist sites in the occupied territories.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Al-Qassam Brigades, Ben Gurion Airport, Palestinian Resistance, Ramon Airport |