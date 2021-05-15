Laith Marouf on Palestinian legitimate Resistance to Israeli occupation & to the bombardment of Gaza

Posted on May 15, 2021

Eva Bartlett 

I spoke with Beirut-based geo-political analyst and media policy and law consultant, Laith Marouf, about Israel’s current indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, the events preceding this latest assault, and the remarkable new capabilities of Palestinian resistance in justly & legally resisting their occupier.

