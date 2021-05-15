Laith Marouf on Palestinian legitimate Resistance to Israeli occupation & to the bombardment of Gaza

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Eva Bartlett

I spoke with Beirut-based geo-political analyst and media policy and law consultant, Laith Marouf, about Israel’s current indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, the events preceding this latest assault, and the remarkable new capabilities of Palestinian resistance in justly & legally resisting their occupier.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians, War on Gaza | Tagged: Ethnic Cleansing, Eva Bartlett, Gaza, Gaza bombardment, Palestinian Resistance |