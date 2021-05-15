Palestinian Resistance’s Retaliation to be Continued: Ashdod, Sderot Under Fire

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

15/5/21

By Staff- Agencies

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Hamas movement announced that it has targeted the “Israeli” entity’s Iron Dome stations and an ‘Israeli’ air base which is used by “Israeli” warplanes to bombard civilian targets in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We fired a volley of Sejjil missiles at the Hatzerim air base from which the occupation warplanes flew to bomb civilians in Gaza,” the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, said in a statement on Thursday night, according to Palestinian media.

The group said it also attacked a chemical factory in Nahal Oz kibbutz in the Al-Naqab desert with Shihab suicide drones.

The announcement followed an earlier statement by Hamas that it had launched a number of “suicide drones” carrying explosive payloads into southern “Israel” from the Gaza Strip. The “Israeli” military claimed downing two such drones.

A rocket from Gaza early on Friday hit a building in the city of Askalan, with no immediate report of casualties.

Rocket sirens were heard in Ashdod, Sderot and the Sha’ar Hanegev region after a night of intense fighting.

Hamas said it has launched at least 250 rockets into “Israeli”-occupied territories in the last few hours in response to the “Israeli” entity’s relentless aerial bombardment of Gaza that has so far martyred at least 119 Palestinians, including 31 children and 19 women, and injured 800 others.

On Thursday evening, Hamas said it targeted two of “Israel’s” so-called Iron Dome stations, located east of Khan Yunis and eastern Gaza, with a number of rocket-propelled grenades.

Hebrew media reported later that the Iron Domes’ batteries were hit by several rocket-propelled grenades, Roya News reported.

Abu Obaida, a spokesman for the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, had previously said that “there are no red lines when it comes to responding to the Zionist enemy.”

He also said that the resistance group had begun using a new missile that can reach anywhere in the Zionist entity.

“Rockets were launched toward Ramon Airport with the Ayyash missile with a range of 250 kilometers,” Abu Obaida said on Thursday.

