When Will Israel Be Held Accountable for Genocide?

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

Apartheid Israel gives new meaning to rogue state ruthlessness.

Since terror-bombing and shelling of Gaza communities began a week ago, their intensity increased from one day to the next.

Its overnight reign of terror massacred 26 Palestinian civilians in Gaza City, wounding at least 50 others.

At least two residential buildings in the city were turned to smoldering rubble.

Instead of condemning mass murder and vast destruction — along with demanding accountability for the highest of high crimes — the world community has done nothing to stop the carnage.

Biden regime hardliners support it.

Because of one-sided US/Western support — how it’s always been for the past 73 years — Israeli regimes know they can do whatever they please unaccountably.

Dem Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the Biden regime for supporting “apartheid” Israel.

Via Twitter, she explained what everyone paying attention knows.

Israeli mass slaughter and destruction in Gaza “is happening with the support of the US,” adding:

“I don’t care how any spokesperson tries to spin this.”

“The US vetoed the UN call for ceasefire.”

“If the Biden (regime) can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to?”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi slammed the Biden regime for “standing on the opposite side of international justice.”

On Saturday, Blinken’s spokesman Price turned truth on its head by falsely claiming “unwavering (Biden regime) support for independent journalists and media organizations around the world (sic), and noted the indispensability of their reporting in conflict zones (sic).”

Silencing what conflicts with Washington’s official falsified narrative is “unwavering” policy by US dark forces and their press agent media.

Over the weekend, Netanyahu said his regime’s reign of terror on Palestinians “will continue as long as needed” — to serve his political aim to retain iron-fisted power.

Along with unrelenting Israeli inflicted carnage on Gaza, the Palestinian Wafa News agency said over a dozen Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, many hundreds wounded, scores by live fire.

Wafa also explained that days of Israeli terror-bombing and shelling of Gaza caused “massive destruction” and devastation to the Strip and its two million people.

Over the weekend, the White House again affirmed one-sided Biden regime support for Israeli mass slaughter and destruction throughout the Occupied Territories.

At the same time, it condemned Palestinian self-defense against Israeli aggression as “indiscriminate attacks (sic)” on the Jewish state.

Over the weekend, rescue workers continued pulling survivors and bodies from rubble caused by Israeli terror-bombing.

A statement by American Muslims for Palestine said the following:

Remarks by Biden, Blinken, Psaki, Price, and other regime officials “completely disregard the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, the Israeli assault on Al-Aqsa on worshippers during Ramadan, and the ongoing siege of Gaza that has already claimed the lives of hundreds,” adding:

“In a show of solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters in Palestine, the United States, and around the world, a coalition of Muslims nationwide is urging our Muslim community to boycott the White House event and join the ‘Eid with Palestine: A Protest of the White House Eid event.”

Remarks by the Council on American-Islamic Relations were similar.

Former PLO legal advisor/Law Professor Francis Boyle earlier urged Palestinians to “sue Israel for genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).”

There’s no ambiguity about Jewish state guilt, Boyle adding:

“The purpose of this lawsuit would be to demonstrate that undeniable fact to the entire world.”

“…World Court legal proceedings (would) prove to the entire world and to all of history that what the Nazis did to the Jews (in the 1930s and 40s) is legally similar to what the Israelis are currently doing to the Palestinian People today: genocide.”

In his earlier statement, Boyle explained required steps for Palestinians to bring the case before the World Court.

While the ICJ has no power to force compliance by the US and other nations to its rulings, finding Israel guilty of genocide would be an indelible stain to taint the Jewish state in perpetuity.

As long as Israeli-installed Quisling Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas remains in office — enjoying special benefits afforded him — it’s highly unlikely that he’ll bite the hand generously feeding him.

At age-85, he won’t be around forever. If a successor goes where he never dared by suing Israel for genocide at the ICJ, it would be an important step in pursuing long-denied Palestinian rights.

Boyle earlier said he “believe(d) (that) the World Court (would) rule in favor of the de jure

existence of the State of Palestine for the purpose of mounting this

lawsuit against Israel for genocide,” adding:

For sure, the US would “do everything possible to line up the votes of certain Judges against

Palestine.”

“But it is no longer the case that the United States Government controls the World Court.”

In 1986, the ICJ’s ruling for Nicaragua was ignored by the US.

The Court ordered Washington to pay reparations to Nicaragua for contra war mass slaughter, destruction, and related high crimes against a sovereign state.

If Palestinians one day sue Israel for genocide, a similar ICJ judgment would likely follow — even though the US, West and Israel no doubt would ignore it.

Boyle earlier added that “if necessary, (he) could the United States before the International Court of Justice for aiding and abetting Israeli genocide against the Palestinian People in violation of Article III(e) of the 1948 Genocide Convention that expressly criminalizes ‘complicity’ in genocide.”

I hope I’m around long enough to witness both the US and Israel sued for the crime of genocide — followed by ICJ rulings of guilty as charged.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israel, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, US-Israel Relations | Tagged: Apartheid Israel, Israeli Crimes |