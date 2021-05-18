Palestine’s ‘Day of Anger’: From River to the Sea

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

17/5/21

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinians staged a nationwide general strike across the occupied West Bank and towns occupied in 1948 lands to protest the ongoing “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Shops, business centers, civil institutions, banks, and universities shut their doors across the West Bank.

The general strike was called by Palestinian parties and unions as a “day of anger” over “Israel’s” military aggression in Gaza and Al-Quds.

“The strike is an expression of anger against this barbaric aggression by the ‘Israeli’ occupation and international silence toward [‘Israeli’] aggression against our people in Al-Quds, Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and Gaza,” Fahmi Shaheen, the coordinator of the national and Islamic forces in Al-Khalil said.

He further stated: “This strike acquires a special importance because it is joined by all the Palestinian people across historic Palestine.”

Meanwhile, shops and private institutions in Arab towns in 1948 occupied lands closed down as part of the general strike.

On Sunday, activists called on Palestinians to join the strike in protest of the ongoing “Israeli” attacks against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

By Staff, Agencies

Again it’s “Israel’s” brutality that governs the scene.

As part of the continuous “Israeli” barbarism in Gaza, the besieged strip’s Covid-19 testing and vaccination site was taken offline after it was struck in an “Israeli” air raid.

This comes as Palestinian health officials warned that Tel Aviv’s bombing campaign will drive a surge in the pandemic.

The strikes triggered a “complete halt” to immunizations, virus screenings and telemedicine services at Gaza’s Al-Rimal clinic on Monday, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Monday, noting that its own headquarters was also damaged in the bombing.

“The ‘Israeli’ occupation’s targeting of the Ministry of Health and Al-Rimal Clinic caused a complete halt to the work of the only central laboratory examining coronavirus tests in [Gaza],” Health Ministry Undersecretary Youssef Abu al-Rish said in a statement, condemning the airstrikes as “a heinous crime aimed at dissuading the ministry from continuing its humanitarian work.”

In a separate statement, the ministry said that “Israeli” forces were targeting “densely populated residential areas,” sending some 40,000 families to crowded shelters, which have become “a dangerous environment for the rapid spread of Covid-19.” It urged the international community to provide “critically needed personal protection equipment” for the shelters.

The official announcement followed similar reports from both the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO], as well as the territory’s UN mission, which relayed a warning from UN chief Antonio Guterres that the fighting could “unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis” in Gaza.

The UN’s Gaza relief agency, the UNRWA, has also voiced fears that the eruption of violence could fuel a surge in the pandemic, with agency official Matthias Schmale observing that “Israeli” airstrikes were sending large numbers of unvaccinated Palestinians into cramped shelters, saying they “could turn into mass spreaders.”

With Gaza under a tight Israeli blockade, health agencies have found themselves ill-equipped for the ongoing health crisis, seeing major shortages in tests, treatments and vaccines. The latest aggression has only made matters worse, overwhelming Gaza’s hospitals with dead and wounded, and even martyring some healthcare professionals.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, War on Gaza | Tagged: Alquds uprising, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Racism and Brutality, Zionist Aggression, Zionist barbarism |