Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine ( 6 – 10 May 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

IOF military escalation on Gaza Strip: 21 Palestinians killed, including 9 children; 68 wounded, including 22 children and 7 women

969 Palestinians wounded in IOF attacks on Palestinians in East Jerusalem and worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque, including 17 journalists, 9 in critical conditions and 3 lost their eyes

IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem: 14 Palestinians wounded, including a girl

Six IOF shootings reported at agricultural areas (east) and three others on fishing boats in the Gaza sea

In 122 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 115 civilians arrested, including 2 children

Construction vehicle confiscated in Hebron and an agricultural caravan in Nablus

Settler-attacks: attacks on civilians and their vehicles, lands set on fire in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli occupation authorities close Beit Hanoun and Karm Abu Salem crossings and the Gaza Sea

IOF established 39 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 6 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force. This week, the occupation continued its attacks in East Jerusalem, violating the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque and conducted large oppressive campaigns across the city, with the participation of Israeli settlers. These attacks rendered hundreds of injuries amongst Palestinian civilians. As the situation escalated in the occupied East Jerusalem, Gaza armed groups launched missiles at Israeli settlements and towns and the Israeli occupation responded with multiple airstrikes across the Gaza Strip announcing the launch of a military operation, “Operation Guardian of the Walls,” against the territory. The Israeli occupation’s attacks on the Gaza Strip continue as of writing this report, causing extensive casualties. Additionally, the Israeli occupation authorities closed both Beit Hanoun and Karm Abu Salem crossings, as well as the Gaza Sea under its systemic policy of collective punishment.

IOF also continued its raids, arrests, and attacks on civilians that are mostly conducted after midnight and in the early morning hours, purposefully terrorizing protected civilians. This week also IOF confiscated Palestinians’ properties and agricultural equipment, and safeguarded settlers’ attacks on Palestinians.

Note: The 19th edition of PCHR’s Weekly Report of Israeli Violations in the oPt is issued early this week for the Eid al-Fitr Holidays. We wish you all peace and prosperity on the occasion of this holy Eid.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

In the Gaza Strip, 21 Palestinians, including 9 children -1 of them died along with his father, were killed and 68 others sustained wounds, including 22 children and 7 women after wide-scale Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Also, one Palestinian civilian was wounded, and 6 IOF shootings were reported on agricultural lands eastern Gaza, and 3 shootings at fishing boats, western Gaza.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, 983 Palestinians sustained wounds in IOF excessive use of force against civilians. Among the wounded, 969, including 17 journalists, and 9 in critical condition, sustained their wounds in Israeli attacks on civilians and worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque and in East Jerusalem. Fourteen others sustained wounds due to IOF excessive use of force and dozens suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, and others were wounded in various IOF assaults across the West Bank.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 122 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 115 Palestinians were arrested, including 2 children. Of the 115 arrestees, 63 were taken during the clashes and IOF attacks on Palestinian civilians and worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque, Bab al-Amoud, and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Demolitions:

PCHR fieldworkers documented two violations: excavator confiscated in Kherbet Khelet al-Dabe’a, east of Yatta, south of Hebron and an agricultural caravan in Nablus.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 7 attacks:

Ramallah: assault on a vehicle and agricultural fields set on fire

Nablus: assault on a vehicle and Palestinian civilians, and agricultural fields were set on fire

Hebron: assault on a civilian and a shepherd with stones

East Jerusalem: along with the wide-scale attacks in the City, settlers assaulted civilians in Issaweya

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

On Monday, 10 May 2021, the Israeli authorities closed Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing one after complete closure of the sea within the collective punishment policy against the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

According to PCHR’s follow-up, the Israeli authorities declared Monday morning the closure of Beit Hanoun crossing, and only humanitarian cases are allowed, which was confirmed by PCHR. IOF also declared on Monday, 09 May 2021, withdrawing the decision of allowing the businessmen to travel via the crossing after the Palestinian Civil Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday afternoon, 06 May 2021, that the Israeli authorities informed them of allowing again their travel via the crossing after they have been denied since the outbreak of coronavirus in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday evening, the Israeli authorities closed Karm Abu Salem Crossing, the sole commercial crossing in the Gaza Strip, until further notice.

These decisions are part of the comprehensive closure and illegal and inhuman collective punishment policy imposed by IOF on the Gaza Strip, and shall carry negative implication on the already restricted number of groups who are allowed travel via Beit Hanoun crossing.

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. The United Nations confirmed that the Gaza conditions are worsening, with deteriorating health, power, and water services. The UN emphasized that the Gaza Strip requires immense efforts in the housing and education sectors and to create job opportunities.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

IOF Attacks in occupied East Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 06 May 2021, 22 Palestinians were wounded; 6 of them with rubber bullets when IOF suppressed a peaceful protest organized to sand in solidarity with Sheikh Jarrah’s residents, whose houses are threatened to be evicted in favor of Israeli settlers. IOF also arrested 15 Palestinians, taking them to a police station. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 19:30, dozens of Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem and Arabs holding Israeli ID cards organized breakfast (Iftar) for Sheikh Jarrah’s residents whose houses are under the threat of eviction. While the Palestinians were eating their Iftar, an Israeli settler living in al-Ghawi’s house, which was seized, assaulted the Palestinians and pepper-sprayed them. As a result, the Palestinians threw chairs and water bottles at the settlers and damaged their tent, which was established in front of al-Ghawi family’s house, which was seized by Israeli settlers in 2009, to receive a member of the Knesset, Itamar Bin Ghafir, who moved his office to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in front of houses that are under the threat of eviction to support the settlers and provoke Palestinians present in the neighborhood. After that, a fighting erupted between the settlers, guarded by IOF, Sheikh Jarrah’s residents and other Palestinians who stand in solidarity with Sheikh Jarrah, during which, they threw chairs at each other and settlers along with IOF fired live bullets to disperse the peaceful protestors.

At approximately 20:30, despite the closure of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood’s entrances and ban on vehicles’ entry into the neighborhood by IOF, Palestinians who stand in solidarity with the neighborhood residents continued to flock to the streets. When hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the center of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and chanted slogans, IOF assaulted them, heavily sprayed skunk water at them, beat them up, pushed and dragged them on the ground, and chased them around the neighborhood streets in an attempt to vacate the area. IOF also fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at the Palestinians. As a result, 22 Palestinians were wounded; 6 with rubber bullets, 3 sustained teargas canisters shrapnel wounds, 4 sustained bruises throughout their bodies, 8 suffocated due to teargas inhalation, and others were pepper-sprayed in the face. The clashes continued until dawn, during which settlers indiscriminately fired live bullets after an Israeli vehicle was set ablaze. IOF also raided al-Kurd and Diyab houses, beat up the residents, and pepper-sprayed them.

Additionally, 15 Palestinians were arrested and beaten. PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees. It should be noted that al-Ja’ouni, al-Kurd, al-Qsem, and Iskafi families headed to the Israeli Supreme Court, which set a new session on Monday, 10 May, to consider a petition submitted by the mentioned families on eviction orders. It is worth noting that 28 Palestinian families comprised of 87 persons, including women and children, are threatened to be expelled from their houses in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood; 4 families on 10 May 2021 and 3 other families will face a similar fate on 01 August 2021.

On Friday, 205 Palestinians, including 5 journalists, were wounded; 2 were deemed serious and 3 others lost their eyes during mass suppression by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) against tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers in al-Aqsa Mosque and its yards, in Bab al-‘Amoud area and in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. IOF raided al-Aqsa Mosque, violated its sanctity, deprived Palestinian worshipers of performing prayers, assaulted dozens of them, dragged them on the ground, and arrested 17 of them.

According to investigations conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), on Friday, 07 May 2021, while tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers were heading to al-Aqsa Mosque to perform the last Friday prayer in Ramadan, thousands of Israeli soldiers flocked into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, stationed on its streets and at al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates, established dozens of military checkpoints, and closed the city entrances. Before Maghrib prayer, IOF tightened their measures around al-Aqsa Mosque; closed al-Wad Road, which leads to al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates from the western side (the gate: Bab al-Majlis, Bab al Hadid, Bab al Qattanin and Bab al Silsilah); denied worshipers’ access to the mosque, fired sound bombs at them; pointed their guns at them to scare them and force them to leave. As a result, the worshipers tried to find alternative roads to enter the mosque from its northern gates, causing a traffic jam in the Old City. Before ‘Isha and Tarawih prayers, verbal altercation erupted between one of the worshipers and Israeli police officers stationed at Bab al Silsilah. After that, IOF suddenly raided al-Aqsa Mosque via Bab al Silsilah and fired heavy sound bombs and rubber bullets at the worshipers present in the mosque’s western yards, which caused clashes continued between IOF and worshipers in the mosque’s yards for 4 hours. During the clashes, IOF cut the wires of Bab al Magharibah Minaret, cut off the electricity in al-Aqsa Mosque’s facilities, topped and raided al- Qibli Mosque, fired sound bombs at the worshipers, detained them inside the mosque, and closed its doors with iron chains. In Bab al-Rahma Mosque, IOF fired sound bombs and rubber bullets at the worshipers while performing prayers. They also fired sound bombs at the Dome of the Rock gates, which designated for women entry. Additionally, IOF stormed and targeted al-Aqsa Mosque’s clinic, fired sound bombs inside it, damaged its contents, assaulted medical crews and injuries present there. After that, IOF used excessive force to evacuate and disperse tens of thousands of worshipers from al-Aqsa Mosque, its facilities, and yards, and indiscriminately fired heavy rubber bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, dozens of worshipers were shot with rubber bullets in their upper limbs, including 5 journalists who were wounded while covering incidents in al-Aqsa Mosque.

The wounded journalists were identified as Fayiz Abu Irmilah, ‘Atta ‘Ewisat, ‘Abed al-‘Afou Bassam, Mohammed Abu Suninah, and Mohammed Samreen. Journalist ‘Ewisat said to PCHR’s fieldworker that a police officer fired 3 rubber bullets at him from a distance of 0.5 meter and damaged his cellphone. He added that despite all bullets fired at him, he remained standing. After that, seven police officers approached him and beat him up throughout his body, so he fell to the ground.

When the worshippers were forcefully removed from al-Aqsa Mosque to the Old City’s neighborhoods and its surrounding, clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinian young men and IOF in Bab Huta, Bab al-‘Amoud and al-Saherah neighborhoods. IOF closed the two gates with iron barriers and denied citizens’ access via which. During the clashes, IOF arrested many young men and wounded others.

Meanwhile in al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, IOF and settlers’ attacks continued against its residents and those in solidarity for the second consecutive week. Since Friday early morning, IOF heavily deployed in the neighborhood, closed its entrances, and prevented persons in solidarity from reaching the houses under the threat of eviction. In a serious development, IOF allowed more than 200 armed settlers to enter the neighborhood. Following the Friday Prayer, tens of Palestinians and internationals gathered in solidarity at the neighborhood’s entrance, chanted national slogans condemning the occupation. Those in solidarity stayed at al-Sheikh entrances until al-Maghreb Prayer, away from the neighborhood’s families, who organized an Iftar in front of their houses, amid heavy deployment of IOF which prevented the persons standing in solidarity from joining the families and had their Iftars on pavements. After they finished, they chanted national slogans condemning settlers’ attacks. IOF immediately beat them, pumped wastewater at them and fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, many injuries and arrests were reported.

Due to IOF’s wide-scale suppression in Jerusalem, 205 Palestinians were injured in al-Aqsa Mosque, al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and Bab al-‘Amoud; 88 injuries were referred to Jerusalem’s hospitals, 20 were referred to the field hospitals and the rest were treated on the spot as stated by PRCS.

PRCS said that most injuries were with rubber bullets in the chest and face. As a result, 3 persons lost their eyes and were transported to ST John Eye hospital in al-Sheikh Jarrah, Makassed Hospital and Hadassah Medical Center. The medical staff at al-Makassed Hospital in At-Tur neighborhood, east of Jerusalem’s Old City, said that they treated 83 injuries with rubber bullets: 3 were in the eye, including one lost his eye, 2 were serious injuries in the head, 2 were jaw fractures and the rest were minor injuries.

In addition to their attacks on the medical staff who were on duty, IOF prevented 2 PRCS ambulance crews from Bethlehem and Ramallah from providing help in aid and treatment due to the increasing number of injuries. The crews arrived at Qalendia and Tunnel checkpoints to enter Jerusalem, but they were denied, in violation of the international humanitarian law principles, which emphasizes respect for the PRCS badge and protection and facilitation of their medical duties.

During the intense attacks on citizens and worshippers and pulling down some of them, IOF arrested 17 citizens in al-Aqsa Mosque, Bab al-‘Amoud and al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and took them to the police station in the occupied city.

On Saturday, 90 Palestinians were wounded, and 16 others were arrested when IOF violently suppressed dozens of Palestinian young men in the Old City and in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 16:00, thousands of Israeli soldiers flocked to occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, stationed on its streets and at its gates, closed main streets leading to the Old City, established dozens of military checkpoints on the main streets leading to Jerusalem, and prevented dozens of buses carrying thousands of Palestinian worshipers holding Israeli IDs from entering the city. As a result, the worshipers were forced to walk several kilometers in order to reach Jerusalemite people’s vehicles, which will drive them to al-Aqsa Mosque. Also, IOF stationed in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the Old City, prevented trucks holding Iftar meals prepared by the Islamic Endowment Department (Awqaf) for Palestinians from reaching the mosque. Before Maghrib prayer, thousands of Palestinian worshipers flocked to al-Aqsa Mosque via Bab al Asbat, Bab al-Malik Faisal and Bab al Hittah. Suddenly, IOF fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at the worshipers and severely beat and dragged Naser Ghaith and their two sons Laith and Mohammed. IOF arrested Laith (27) and took them to the hospital as he sustained wounds and bruises throughout his body. When the worshipers ate their Iftar meal, they gathered in al-Qibli Mosque’s yard and chanted national and religious slogans. Following al-Tarawih prayer, thousands of worshipers got out of al-Aqsa Mosque via Bab al-‘Amoud, Bab al-Sahera and Bab al-Asbat. During which, IOF assaulted them, fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at them, and pumped skunk water on the area and around the Old City. As a result, violent clashes erupted and continued for next day dawn. During these clashes, 90 Palestinians, including 6 children, were wounded; 90 of them received treatment at al-Maqased Hospital, according to the PRCS’s crew. Also, a paramedic was wounded, and a woman was directly shot with a rubber bullet in her face. According to PRCS, most of injuries were with rubber bullets, sound bombs and beating.

In Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, IOF and settlers’ attacks continued against the neighborhood’s residents and other persons who stand in solidarity with them. The neighborhood’s residents along with dozens of Palestinians who stand in solidarity with them organized a breakfast (Iftar) in front of their houses, which are under the threat of eviction. Following the Iftar, the Palestinian organized a sit-in, chanted national slogans, and performed al-Tarawih prayer. During which, IOF beat them up, pumped skunk water at them and fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at them. Also, IOF severely beat Nour Hammad and Maryam al-‘Afifi and dragged them on the ground before arresting them. Additionally, 4 other Palestinians, from Umm al-Fahm city, were arrested.

It should be noted that during clashes erupted near the Old City and in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, IOF arrested 16 Palestinians, beat them up, dragged them on the ground, and took them to police stations. PCHR holds record of the names of the arrestees.

Following Fajr prayer, on Sunday, 09 May 2021, thousands of Palestinian worshipers, who were performing al-I’tikaf (a period of staying in a mosque for a certain number of days to perform prayers) got out of al-Aqsa Mosque raising Palestinian flags. In the meantime, IOF raided al-Aqsa Mosque via Bab al Hittah and Bab al Magharibah. Also, Israeli snipers topped the mosque’s roofs from the western side and fired heavy rubber bullets and sound bombs at the worshipers while getting out of the mosque. After that, violent clashes erupted between the worshipers and IOF near Bab al Hittah and Bab al Asbat from the northern side and near Bab al Silsilah and Bab al Magharibah from the western side. During which, IOF fired heavy rubber bullets at the Palestinians. As a result, 21 Palestinians were wounded; 8 received treatment at the hospital while the rest on the spot, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS). IOF also closed Bab al Asbat and prevented anyone from entering or exiting, which hindered medical crew’s work, who were providing first aid for worshipers injured inside the mosque.

At approximately 18:00 on Sunday, 09 May 2021, IOF closed Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and prevented anyone from entering it. Also, Palestinians who stand in solidarity with Sheikh Jarrah residents were denied access to the neighborhood, while hundreds of armed settlers were allowed to enter the neighborhood, establish a tent, open loudspeakers and dance to provoke Palestinians. Following al-Maghrib prayer, hundreds of Palestinians gathered on the neighborhood’s main street, chanted slogans and sang. IOF immediately suppressed them, fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at them, and pumped skunk water at them. Also, police on horseback chased the Palestinians. As a result, clashes erupted and continued for several hours. During which, Israeli settlers, guarded by IOF, opened fire at the Palestinians and threw stones at them.

It should be noted that other clashes erupted between Palestinian young men and IOF in al-Tur and Shuafat neighborhoods and in Silwan village against the ongoing IOF’s attacks in al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

PRCS crews stated that they treated 19 Palestinians during clashes erupted with IOF in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and Bab al-‘Amoud area; 5 of them were taken to the hospital for treatment. Also, the PRCS crew said that a paramedic was shot with a rubber bullet during clashes in al-Tur neighborhood, and an ambulance was shot with rubber bullet and hit with sound bombs in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

At approximately 22:30, Palestinian worshipers performed Isha and Tarawih prayers and got out of al-Aqsa Mosque. During which, IOF fired rubber bullets and sound bombs in Bab al-‘Amoud area in the center of occupied East Jerusalem, to vacate the area. They also chased and beat dozens of Palestinian young men and shops’ owners. As a result, several young men were wounded, and 3 others were arrested. Also, the shops owners said that their shops and goods sustained damage due to pumping skunk water at their shops.

On Monday, 10 May 2021, IOF violated al-Aqsa Mosque and its facilities, suppressed, and assaulted Palestinian worshipers and fired sound bombs and rubber bullets inside the Mosque and in its yards. As a result, 305 Palestinians, including 8 journalists, were wounded- 7 were deemed in critical condition. This serious escalation came only a few hours before a planned demonstration by thousands of Israeli settlers in Bab al-‘Amoud area and near al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates.

According to investigations conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), following Fajr prayer, on Monday, 10 May 2021, thousands of Palestinian worshipers gathered in al-Aqsa Mosque’s yards and facilities in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, to counter Israeli settlers, who called for a packed demonstration to commemorate the anniversary of Israel’s occupation of Jerusalem in 1967, according to the Hebrew calendar. At approximately 08:19, Chief of Israel Police ordered a large force to raid al-Aqsa Mosque in an attempt to facilitate the entry of Israeli settlers, who were gathering in Bab al Magharibah, into the Mosque. Afterwards, IOF moved into al-Aqsa Mosque’s yards and its facilities via Bab al Magharibah and Bab al Silsilah amid heavy firing of rubber bullets, teargas canisters and sound bombs for 4 consecutive hours.

During that time, Israeli snipers topped al-Aqsa Mosque’s western roofs, in addition to al-Qibli Mosque’s roof, and then raided the Mosque, assaulted Palestinian worshipers, and fired rubber bullets, teargas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, dozens of Palestinians, old and young, men and women, who were detained inside the Mosque sustained wounds. Also, IOF prevented medical and paramedics crew from providing first aid for the wounded. Moreover, IOF assaulted and severely beat worshipers present in the Old, El-Marwani, Bab al-Rahma and Dome of the Rock Mosques, fired stun grenades and rubber bullets at them and surrounded them inside these mosques. Additionally, IOF raided the Islamic Endowment (Awqaf) offices and expelled its employees, in addition to the fire station office, and welded the medical clinic doors shut to impede the provision of treatment for the wounded civilians.

All of the al-Aqsa Mosque Gates, particularly Bab Huta, Bab al Asbat and Bab al Silsilah, witnessed violent clashes after Israeli forces were reinforced with backups as the clashes at al-Aqsa Mosque intensified. At Bab al Asbat, IOF assaulted paramedics while the Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s crews were transporting the injured, wounding several of them with rubber bullets and banned others entry into the Mosque to transport the wounded to the ambulances and hospitals. In the midst of the violent clashes inside the Mosque, an armed Israeli settler ran-over Palestinian civilians with his vehicle on the outskirts of Bab al Asbat, injuring several ones; then stepped out of the vehicle and started shooting at them while protected by an Israeli police officer who kept away angered Palestinian youth.

During the Israeli violent escalation, which al-Aqsa Mosque has not witnessed for more than 20 years, 8 journalists were wounded while covering the incidents at the mosque; most with rubber bullets, and were identified as: Maisaa’ Abu Ghazaleh, Mohammed Abu Sneineh, Lewaa’ Rmeileh, Mohammed Jaradat, Eithar Abu Gharbiyeh, Fatmah al-Bakri, Rami al-Khatib, and Osayd ‘Amarneh.

At approximately 16:00, despite the Israeli authorities’ decision to move the planned demonstration by thousands of Israeli settlers from Bab al-‘Amoud area, Salah al-Deen and al-Wad Streets and al-Islami neighborhood to Bab al-Khalil area, IOF assaulted and severely beat dozens of Palestinians gathered in Bab al-‘Amoud area, fired heavy stun grenades at them and arrested 4 of them.

In al-Aqsa Mosque, following Isha prayer, clashes renewed in the mosque’s yards and in its facilities, as a large number of Israeli soldiers raided the mosque amid firing rubber bullets and stun grenades. As a result, al-Marwani and al-Qibli Mosques sustained material damage and dozens of Palestinian worshipers detained inside the mosques sustained wounds, noting that medical crew were prevented from providing first aid to the wounded civilians.

Moreover, the Dome of the Rock Mosque witnessed violent clashes after Palestinian young men set an Israeli police station ablaze. The clashes continued for several hours, during which, dozens of Palestinians, including 4 journalists, were wounded. The journalists were identified as: Turkish journalist Turgut Alp Boyzar, Baraa Shaludi, Muhammad Sharif, and Ayman Qawarik. It should be noted that IOF closed all al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates, hindered paramedics’ entry to the Mosque and wounded them with rubber bullets.

In Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, hundreds of Israeli soldiers flocked to the neighborhood to secure and protect Israeli settlers. Following al-Maghrib prayer, IOF prevented Palestinians who stand in solidarity with Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from entering it and participating in the sit-in. The Palestinians gathered and protested at the neighborhood’s entrance. Before chanting slogans, IOF suppressed them, pumped skunk water at them, beat young and old, men and women, and fired stun grenades at them.

Ras al-Amud, al-Tur, Silwan, al-Ram, and al-Thawri neighborhoods witnessed violent clashes. During which, IOF pumped skunk water and fired rubber bullets and sound bombs to disperse the protestors who gathered in support of Jerusalem and against IOF’s attacks in al-Aqsa Mosque.

Also, Kalandia military checkpoint witnessed violent clashes erupted between hundreds of Palestinians and IOF, who fired live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the protestors, according to PRCS crew.

The PRCS crew said that the IOF’s attacks in al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City, resulted in the injury of 612 Palestinians; 7 were deemed in critical condition. The PRCS added that more than 411 injuries were referred to al-Makassed and Augusta Victoria “al-Mutale’a” hospitals in at-Tur neighborhood, Saint Joseph Hospital in al-Sheikh Jarrah and PRCS’s field hospital in al-Sowannah neighborhood. PRCS added that a number of paramedics were wounded with rubber bullets while rescuing those injured at al-Aqsa Mosque. IOF also broke the windshield of an ambulance in Bab al-‘Amoud area after targeting it with stun grenades.

IOF Military Escalation on the Gaza Strip

21 Palestinians killed, including 9 children; 68 wounded, including 22 children and 7 women

Since yesterday evening, 10 May 2021, the Gaza Strip has witnessed a major military escalation that resulted in the killing of 26 Palestinians, including 9 children; one of them was killed with his father while another was with a disability and was killed along with his mother, and the injury of 75 others, including 22 children and 7 women, during wide ranging Israeli airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) declared that a wide-range military operation has begun in the Gaza Strip and has been given an official name: “Operation Guardian of the Walls” after rockets were fired, as claimed by the Palestinian armed groups in response to the Israeli violence in Jerusalem that escalated in the last 2 days when al-Aqsa Mosque was raided and hundreds of worshipers were injured. The Israeli threats warn of a growing number of casualties among civilians and further destruction in the civilian objects. While this report was in preparation, many Palestinians have fallen casualties to IOF attacks in Gaza; details will be included in next week’s report.

At approximately 18:10 on Monday, 10 May 2021, an Israeli drone fired a missile at an agricultural land located in al-Kashif Mount in Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, Saber Ibrahim Mahmoud Suliman (38) and his son Mohammed (15), from Jabalia, were killed while they were present in the agricultural land. Both were taken to the Indonesian Hospital, where medical sources stated that they sustained shrapnel wounds throughout their bodies.

Around the same time, an Israeli drone targeted with one missile Mohammed ‘Abdullah Zidan (26) when he was in the center of al-Salah neighborhood in al-Bourah area in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, he was immediately killed and taken to Beit Hanoun Governmental Hospital.

Around the same time, a missile fell on a gathering of civilians next to al-Basha Farm in al-Thahrah area at the end of al-Masriyeen Street, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, eight were killed, including 6 children, and 18 were injured, including a woman and 10 children. Those killed were identified as Ibrahim Yousif ‘Atallah al-Masri (11); his brother Merwan (6); Ahmed Mohammed ‘Atallah al-Masri (20); his sister Rahaf (10); Yazan Sultan al-Masri (2 years old); Hussein Munir Hussein Hamad (11); Mohammed ‘Ali Mohammed Nasir (24); and Ibrahim ‘Abdullah Mohammed Hasanein (16). Moreover, 3 houses sustained partial damage from the southern side of the scene.

According to the field investigations and the scene inspection, the scene is around 800 meters away from the western side of the border fence with Israel. Al-Masri Family works in collecting straws in the outskirts of al-Basha Farm next to their houses. Children were playing at the time near their families who were collecting the straw while other members of Hamad Nasir and Hasanein families were present at the same time.

At approximately 21:30, an Israeli missile fell near al-Rahman Mosque in Zaytun neighborhood in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, Ibrahim Ahmed Khamis al-Shenbari (20), from Zaytun neighborhood, was killed and 13 others, including 4 women and 2 children, were wounded. All of them were taken to Beit Hanoun Hospital, where their injuries were classified between moderate and minor. Also, the mosque and nearby houses sustained partial damage.

At approximately 21:35, Israeli drone fired a missile at a plot of land in eastern Buraij refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip. As a result, the land sustained material damage and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:15, Israeli drones fired a missile at a group of Palestinians in al-Manara neighborhood, south of Khan Yunis. As a result, 3 of them were injured and taken to Naser Hospital, where the injury of one of them namely Saleem Mohammed Saleem al-Farra (37), from Khan Yunis, was classified serious. Al-Farra was pronounced dead later.

At approximately 22:50, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a plot of land in al-Qarara village, northeast of Khan Yunis. As a result, the land sustained material damage and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:40, Israeli warplanes fired 4 missiles near a quarantine center in Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah. As a result, the center sustained material damage and no casualties were reported.

Other IOF violations of the right to life in the oPt

At approximately 06:30 on Thursday, 06 May 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire around them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli infantry units moved into Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and deployed between residential houses. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian young men gathered on the main street near an UNRWA distribution center and threw stones at IOF, who responded with sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, many stone-throwers suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The clashes continued until 23:00 and IOF withdrew later; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 12:00 on Friday, 07 May 2021, following the murder of two civilians and the injury of another one in shooting incident occurred at Salem military checkpoint, which separates Jenin and Green Line, IOF closed the checkpoint and prevented press crew and ambulances from approaching the checkpoint. When journalists attempted to approach the checkpoint to cover the incident, IOF beat them up. The journalists were identified as:

‘Ali Sadeq Saleem Samoudi, a reporter at al-Quds Newspaper.

‘Alaa Tawfiq Badarnah, cameraman in the European News Agency.

Raneen Sawaftah, photographer at Reuters News Agency.

Sakher Rawatba, photographer at Palestine T.V.

Also, IOF assaulted a number of PRCS paramedics and chased them until they left the area.

Journalist ‘Ali Sadeq Saleem al-Samoudi said to PCHR’s researcher that: “Following the murder of two civilians and the injury of another one at Salem military checkpoint, IOF closed the sole checkpoint, which leads to the camp, and prevented journalists and PRCS paramedics from entering the camp. When we attempted to approach, IOF threatened to open fire at us. Despite our commitment to the soldiers’ orders, they assaulted, chased and cursed us and fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at us. As a result, journalist Raneen Sawaftah suffocated due to teargas inhalation. They also beat the two journalists Sakher Rawatba and ‘Alaa Tawfiq Badarnah. Additionally, IOF beat me up with their gun butts and violently beat my colleague ‘Alaa Badarnah while he was inside his vehicle. IOF attacked ambulances and paramedics and forced all to leave and vacate the area, or they will be arrested.”

At approximately 13:30, a peaceful protest took off in front of Beit Dajan village council, northeast of Nablus, at the call of the villagers and with the participation of the National Action Factions in Nablus, towards lands under the threat of confiscation, east of the village. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation and settlers. When the protestors arrived at the area, they found a large number of Israeli soldiers awaiting them. IOF immediately suppressed the protest and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 50-year-old man was shot with a live bullet in his right foot. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 12:50 on Saturday, 08 May 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and teargas canisters at Palestinian young men gathered along the fence. The IOF’s sporadic shooting continued for several hours; no casualties were reported. At approximately 21:30, the protest renewed, during which, IOF fired rubber and live bullets and teargas canisters that reached the outskirts of Khuzaʽa village. As a result, dozens of Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 16:30, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, fired heavy live bullets and teargas canisters at about 50 Palestinian young men gathered in eastern Bureij refugee camp along the border fence. The young men set fire to tires and fired incendiary balloons in response to IOF’s attacks in Jerusalem. At approximately 20:30, the young men gathered again, during which, IOF fired heavy teargas canisters at them. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation; 6 of them were taken to al-Aqsa Hospital for treatment.

At approximately 21:30 on Saturday, a number of Palestinian young men gathered near Huwara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, and organized a protest to stand in solidarity with Jerusalemite people. Clashes erupted in the area, during which, IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received a treatment on the spot.

Around the same time, a similar protest was organized to stand in solidarity with Jerusalem. The protest developed into clashes erupted at the entrance to Beita village, southeast of Nablus. During which, IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received a treatment on the spot.

Around the same time, violent clashes erupted at al-Jalma military checkpoint, north of Jenin, after organizing a protest to stand in solidarity with Jerusalem. During which, IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received a treatment on the spot.

At approximately 02:30 on Sunday, 09 May 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire around them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:20 on Sunday, 09 May 2021m IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and teargas canisters at Palestinian young men gathered along the fence. As a result, a 24-year-old male was shot with a live bullet in his right thigh and taken to Naser Hospital for treatment. The protest continued for several hours, during which, IOF fired live bullets and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, dozens of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 20:30, at least 80 Palestinian young men gathered in eastern Buraij refugee camp to stand in solidarity with Jerusalemite people. The protestors set fire to tires, fired incendiary balloons and threw stones at IOF stationed along the border fence. The soldiers responded with live bullets and teargas canisters; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, and off al-Sudaniyia Shore, west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within varying nautical miles, opened heavy fire around them and fired flare bombs in the sky. Israeli naval forces ordered all the fishermen to leave the sea in implementation of the Israeli authorities’ decision. The fishermen were forced to leave; and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:05 on Monday, 10 May 2021, a rocket fell on Saleh Dardona St in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, while packed with civilians. As a result, 7 Palestinians lost their lives, including a child, and 34 others sustained wounds including 10 children and 2 women. Five of the wounded were classified in critical condition at first, and one of them – a child- was later pronounced dead. Those killed were identified as Nabil No’man Mohammed Dardonah (23); ‘Issmat ‘Abdullah al-Zain (49); Rae’d ‘Abed Zaki Abu Wardah (28); Zakaria Ziad Mohammed ‘Aloush (18); Mousa Khamis Mousa Jneid (18); Bashir Mohammed Mohammed ‘Aloush (55); and Mustafa Mohammed Mahmoud ‘Obeid (17). At approximately 23:00, the Indonesian Hospital pronounced Baraa al-Gharably (14) dead after succumbing to his wounds. PCHR continues to investigate this incident.

At approximately 21:00, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in Muthalath Kharsa area, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. The protestors closed the main street with rocks, set fire to tires and threw stones at a military watchtower established on the street. IOF arrived at the area and fired stun grenades and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers, residential houses and shops. As a result, many Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The clashes continued until 02:00 dawn; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 22:00, hundreds of Palestinians, from Hebron, organized a peaceful protest against IOF’s attacks in Jerusalem. The protest took off in Dura city and headed towards Bab al-Zawiyia area, where a military watchtower was established on the closed Shuhada Street. The protestors chanted slogans and raised Palestinian flags. When they arrived at the checkpoint, dozens of Israeli soldiers suppressed them and fired stun grenades and teargas canisters at them. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The protestors also set fire to tires and threw stones at IOF, who chased them between shops and on Wad al-Tuffah street and fired live and rubber bullets at them. As a result, 13 protestors were wounded: 5 with live bullets and 8 with rubber bullets. The clashes continued until 02:00 dawn, and all shops were closed.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinians, from Beit Ummar village, organized a peaceful protest against IOF’s attacks in Jerusalem. The protest took off in front of the city’s mosque and headed towards the village’s entrance, where a military watchtower was established. When the protestors arrived at the area, IOF deployed and fired stun grenades, teargas canisters and rubber bullets at them. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 06 May 2021:

At approximately 01:15, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Silwad, northeast of Ramallah. They deployed in several neighborhoods in the city, raided and searched several houses, mosques and even houses under instruction, and held field investigations to find the perpetrator of Za’tara operation on 02 May 2021. Meanwhile, they arrested Montaser al-Shalaby al-Sahlawi (46), from Turmus Ayya, who was charged of conducting the shooting attack at Za’tara military checkpoint, and Zeyad Abdul Jalil Hamed (57).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Jannatah village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ahmed Naser Asakra’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:20, IOF moved into Tubas. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Khalil Majdi al-Masri (24) and Munir Ibrahim Fuqha (23). IOF took them to unknown destination.

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into Isawiya, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Khaled Khalil’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested the guard of the Aqsa Mosque, Bader al-Rajabi, while working near al-Sisila Gate “Chain Gate”, in the western side of the Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested Shadi Nidal Abu Subaih (11), while present in front of his house in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. At approximately 21:30, IOF moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Khaled Fawwaz Ali Salah’s (29) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out an incursion in Beit Lid, east of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 07 May 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Khalil Mustafa Kan’an’s (22) house, severely beaten him and his family, and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched Montaser al-Shalaby al-Sahlawi’s (44) house, who was arrested yesterday, and charged of conducting the shooting attack at Za’tara military checkpoint on 02 May 2021. IOF took the measurements of his house as a preliminary step for demolition, under the pretext of collective punishment against those who carrying attacks.

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Habib Aziz Issa’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:15, IOF arrested Jehad Mehraj Shehada (22) and Mohammed Ahmed Sudani (18), from Tulkarm refugee camp, while passing through Za’tara military checkpoint, south of Nablus. IOF took them to unknown destinations.

At approximately 23:00, IOF stationed at Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Sayyaf Mohammed Abdo (28) and Saji Farah Ataya (36), from Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah, while attempting to enter the Aqsa Mosque.

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Bir al-Basha, Jalamah, Jalbun, Deir Ghazaleh, and Beit Qad, northeast of Jenin; Beita, southeast of Nablus; Beddya, west of Salfit; Bani Na’im and al-Kum in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 08 May 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF stationed at a military checkpoint established at the southern entrance of Jericho, arrested Abdullah Montaser al-Hinnawi (20) and Mahmoud Khaled Musleh (20), from Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, southwest of Jericho. IOF took them to unknown destinations.

In morning hours, IOF raided and searched several houses in various neighborhoods in the occupied East Jerusalem and arrested (23) civilians and took them to several investigation centers in the occupied city. PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees.

Amjad Abu Asab, head of the family committee of Jerusalem prisoners, said that all the arrestees were arrested in cases belonging to the Aqsa Mosque. He added that the arresting campaign coincided with “al-Qadr Night”, and the so called “Jerusalem Day”, to empty Jerusalem from its civilians and open the way for settlers to enter it.

Sunday, 05 May 2021:

At approximately 05:00, IOF (3) civilians from al-Izariya, east of the occupied East Jerusalem, while present near Bab Huta, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates. The arrestees are: Khaled Yaser Abu Zeyad, Bashar Bader, and Hamza Taqesh.

At approximately 11:30, IOF moved into Shu’afat neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Nasr al-Dein Subhi Abu Khudair (59), one of the Palestinian National Movement leaders, and arrested him.

It should be noted that Abu Khudair is a former prisoner who spent up to 26 years in the Israeli prisons, and he was released two months ago after three months of the administrative arrest.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into Beit Hanina village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Tareq al-Joulani’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 17:00, IOF stationed at Qalandiya military checkpoint, west of the Aqsa Mosque, in the West Bank, arrested Hamza Ahmed Yamen (31), from Tal village, while returning from the Aqsa Mosque. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into Sur Baher village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Dandis’s (20) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Yatta, Kharas, Fawwar refugee camp, and Shwiaka, north of Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 10 May 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF and a crane moved into Aqraba, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched the prisoner Raddad Fawzi Bani Minnah’s house and confiscated his vehicle. Raddad was arrested since 04 May 2021, while searching for Montaser al-Shalaby, the perpetrator of Za’tara operation on 02 May 2021.

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Tarqumiyah, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched (3) houses and arrested (3) civilians; including a girl and took them to unknown destinations. The arrestees are: Saqer Khalil Qutniya (28), Awwad Abdul Rahman Ja’afra (20), and Mais Tha’er al-Mraqtan (21).

At approximately 04:30, IOF moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Suhaib Ragheb al-Sa’di (27), and his cousin, Ayman Ghassan Ragheb al-Sa’di (22), and took them to unknown destinations.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Beit Ula, Halhul, and Deir Samit in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property

At approximately 11:00 On Sunday, 09 May 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration vehicle moved into Kherbet Khelet al-Dabe’a, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. They deployed in the area, and the Civil Administration officer confiscated an excavator belonging to Jihad Mohammed Harb while he was digging a water wall. The confiscation was under the pretext of working Area C.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 10 May 2021, IOF accompanied with a crane moved into the monuments area in Sebastia, northwest of Nablus. IOF confiscated a 25-sqm agricultural caravan belonging to ‘Abdel ‘Aziz Rayes ‘Abdel ‘Aziz al-Nabulsi from Nablus under the pretext of its presence in Area C.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 18:45 on Thursday, 06 May 2021, settlers from “Kawkab al-Sabah settlement established on al-Mughayyir village land, west of Ramallah, threw stones at a car belonging to Yazeed Mustafa Hussein Zaid al-Deen from Majdal Bani Fadel, southeast of Nablus, and broke its windshield before he could run away from them to his village.

At approximately 10:30, settlers from “Yitzahar” settlement established on the southeastern lands in Nablus threw stones at a car belonging to Belal Mohammed Sa’id Qat from Madma village and broke the windshield. He managed to run away to his village.

At approximately 18:00 on Friday, 07 May 2021, 2 settlers from “Avigayil” settlement outpost established on Palestinian lands confiscated from eastern Yatta, south of Hebron, threw stones at Mahmoud Hussein Hamamdah (49), from al-Mafqarah village, when he was in the lands near the outpost taking his sheep to the water well there. As a result, he sustained bruises and a rupture in his right arm, forcing him to leave and go to a medical center, where he received treatment.

At approximately 17:00 on Saturday, 08 May 2021, 2 settlers from “Havat Ma’oun” settlement outpost established on Palestinian lands in eastern Yatta, south of Hebron, threw stones using slingshots at a shepherd who was in the pastoral lands adjacent to the outpost. After 20 minutes, the 2 settlers ran away while a number of soldiers accompanied with a group of settlers arrived at the area. Residents of at-Tuwani village arrived as well and clashes and stone-throwing broke out with the settlers while the soldiers fired randomly teargas canisters at the village residents and nearby houses. As a result, winter grain plantings were burnt belonging to Meghnem al-Harini, and a girl was hit with a teargas canister in her shoulder while she was in her house. During this, one of the settlers opened fire in the air, and IOF did not intervene to stop the settlers’ attacks but even provided them protection and participated in the suppression of the Palestinians. The villagers withdrew at 19:00 while backups of Israeli Border Guard Police officers arrived and stayed until 21:00.

At approximately 16:00 on Sunday, 09 May 2021, a group of settlers from “Adei Ad” settlement, northeast of Ramallah, moved into al-Saher area, east of al-Mughayer village, northeast of Ramallah. The settlers set on fire the agricultural fields planted with wheat crops on an area of 40 dunums belonging to Fadel Ibrahim Hamed al-Na’asan. After what they did, the settlers went back to the settlement and after hours the villagers could extinguish the fire.

At approximately 17:00, dozens of settlers gathered near the Hebrew University established on the lands near al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of East Jerusalem and threw stones at the Palestinians there. Clashes broke out in the area for 2 hours, and IOF intervened to provide full protection for the settlers. IOF fired rubber-coated bullets, teargas canisters and sound bombs at the Palestinians and arrested 2 of them, who have not been identified yet, taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 10 May 2021, with IOF’s backup, settlers from “Price Tag” group coming from “Yitzahar” settlement established on the southeastern lands of Nablus, attacked the eastern outskirts of Urif village and threw stones at a high school for boys in al-Safafir area. They damaged the solar panels on the school roof before a number of civilians could confront them and threw stones, forcing them to go back to their settlement. When they were on their way to the settlement, the settlers damaged 15 olive seedlings behind the school in al-Marah area belonging to Nidal Mohammed Kamel Sabbah, from Urif village.

Around the same time, another group of settlers attacked Palestinian lands in Burin village to the east of the settlement and set fire in Khashabah area and Khelet ‘Amer. The fire caught tens of dunums before the villagers and Civil Defense could extinguish the fire.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

On Monday, 10 May 2021, the Israeli authorities closed Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing one after complete closure of the sea within the collective punishment policy against the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

According to PCHR’s follow-up, the Israeli authorities declared Monday morning the closure of Beit Hanoun crossing, and only humanitarian cases are allowed, which was confirmed by PCHR. IOF also declared on Monday, 09 May 2021, withdrawing the decision of allowing the businessmen to travel via the crossing after the Palestinian Civil Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday afternoon, 06 May 2021, that the Israeli authorities informed them of allowing again their travel via the crossing after they have been denied since the outbreak of coronavirus in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday evening, the Israeli authorities closed Karm Abu Salem Crossing, the sole commercial crossing in the Gaza Strip, until further notice. The Coordination Committee for the entry of goods into the Gaza Strip stated that the Israeli authorities declared the closure of the crossing starting from Tuesday until further notice and banning the entry of goods, food supplies and Gaza Strip’s needs.

On Sunday, 09 May 2021, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), MG Ghassan Alian, announced closure of the allowed fishing area in the Gaza Strip starting from the moment of the announcement until further notice. Afterwards, the Israeli gunboats started chasing the Palestinian fishing boats and ordering them to leave the Sea.

The decision to close the Gaza Sea and ban fishermen from fishing and sailing has affected the livelihoods of 4,160 fishermen and 700 workers in professions associated with the fishing sector; the main providers for their families (a total of 27,700 persons) are threatened with further deterioration. Even before this decision, Gazan fishermen already suffered and were unable to fish and sail freely in the allowed fishing area due to the recurrent Israeli attacks at sea and the ban on the entry of equipment and necessary supplies for fishermen. Consequently, hundreds of fishermen are effectively unable to provide for their families’ basic needs, such as food, medicine, clothing, and education.

These decisions are part of the comprehensive closure and illegal and inhuman collective punishment policy imposed by IOF on the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 43 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 6 of them. IOF tightened its restrictions on the movement at the checkpoints and closed some of them for hours.

Jerusalem:

On Sunday evening, 09 May 2021, IOF closed Sheikh al-Jarrah neighborhood and denied entry into it except for the residents.

On Saturday evening, 08 May 2021, IOF closed Beit Iksa checkpoint and denied movement from and into the village.

On Saturday evening, 08 May 2021, IOF closed al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and denied entry into it except for the residents.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 06 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpints at the entrance to al-Khader and Beit Fajjar villages and at al-Nashash intersection, south of the City.

On Friday, 07 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit Fajjr village and at Fureidis village intersection, east of Bethlehem.

On Saturday, 08 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Tekoa village and western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem.

On Sunday, 09 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Husan and Nahalin villages and at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 06 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints near Deir Sharaf village intersection (on the Nablus-Jenin main road), “Shavei Shomron” settlement intersection (on the Nablus-Tulkarm main street), west of Nablus, and at Bita intersection, southeast of Nablus.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 06 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the Dead Sea intersection.

On Friday, 07 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at southern entrance to Jericho.

On Saturday, 08 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 06 May 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Awwa village, Sa’ir village, al-‘Arroub refugee camp, al-Shyoukh village and northern Yatta.

On Friday, 07 May 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna, al-Samou’a, southern Hebron and Beit Ummar village.

On Saturday, 08 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the western entrance to Hebron, southern entrance to Halhul and the entrance to Beit Kahel village.

On Monday, 10 May 2021, IOF established 6 checkpoints at entrances to al-‘Arroub and al-Fawwar refugee camps, eastern Duraa, al-Thaheriya village, Bani Na’im village and northern Hebron.

Qalqilya:

On Sunday, 09 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqilya.

Salfit:

On Saturday, 08 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Salfit and Kafr al-Deek village, west of Salfit.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, War on Gaza | Tagged: Alquds, Alquds uprising, Bab al-‘Amoud, collective punishment, Freedom of movement, Home demolition, Human rights violation, IOF, Israeli Aggression, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian detainees, Palestinian Holocaust, Settlers Attacks, Sheikh Jarrah |