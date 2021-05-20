Hamas Releases Footage Of Israeli Forces Taken By New Reconnaissance Drone

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

On May 19, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Movement, released aerial footage which were taken by its new reconnaissance drone.

The footage shows Israeli military posts, fortifications, equipment, as well as two Mirkava-type battle tanks situated in the outskirts of the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian group said that the footage was taken on May 18.

The footage was recorded by a new reconnaissance drone dubbed “Al Zouari”. The drone was named after Mohamed Zouari, a Tunisian Aerospace engineer and the mastermind behind al-Qassam drone program.Video Player

Zouari was the developer of the Ababeel1, the first reconnaissance armed drone to be made in Gaza by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

The engineer was assassinated on December 15, 2016 in Tunisia’s Sfax when he was shot dead in a drive-by shooting operation generally attributed to the Israeli Mossad.

Hamas drone program continued to grow after the assassination of Zouari. Last week, the group unveiled a suicide drone dubbed “Shehab”. The drone was used in several attacks on Israeli targets, including a naval gas platform and a chemical plant.

Despite a tight siege and repeated military operations, Israel failed to prevent Hamas from obtaining drone technology. Iran is reportedly backing the group’s drone program.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, War on Gaza | Tagged: Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance |