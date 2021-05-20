The War on Gaza Will Be Over within 48 Hours, Israel Lost this Battle

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

ARABI SOURI MAY 19, 2021

Gaza won this battle that Israel waged against the Palestinian people, the end of the Israeli aggression will be declared, directly or indirectly within 48 hours.

The above is not a prediction, we do not speculate, we’re just reading the events, the data, and the progress of this renewed heinous Israeli aggression and deliberate war crimes against the civilians in the besieged Gaza.

The bombing of civilians on purpose with the intentions to kill as much of them especially the children and in their hundreds and to injure thousands of civilians and destroy residential towers and houses slaughtering entire families are all signs of a failed army, that is if Israel’s IDF can be considered as an army where in reality, the Israeli IDF is an umbrella of the anti-Jewish Zionist terrorist groups the likes of the Haganah, Irgun, Stern, Lehy, et al, whose leaders became the Israeli politicians and prime ministers.

Israel had a bank of targets within Gaza, they thought they can destroy all the launchpads they thought the Palestinian resistance had for the missiles the Israelis ‘intelligence’ thought the Palestinian resistance has. Israel repeated the same mistake of the war it waged against Lebanon in 2006 and as it failed in its ‘intelligence’ data it had about the banks of targets and it failed in achieving the purpose of the war it waged back then, now it’s exactly the same mistake.

In the 2006 Israeli war against Lebanon, Israel set two main targets: disarming Hezb Allah or at least end the Hezb’s missiles threat, and retrieving the IDF terrorists the Hezb Allah arrested, both goals failed. Israel thought the support it had among the Gulfies, especially Saudi Arabia back then was enough to gain the support of the Arab people, it read wrong.

Ehud Olmert went to prison for previous cases of accepting bribes to promote a real estate project in Jerusalem, he spent 16 months in prison out of the 27 months sentence, maybe because he was 71 years old, and Olmert is way smarter than Netanyahu.

Today, Netanyahu has already 4 cases of corruption against him and a lengthy prison sentence is expected for him once he’s no longer a Prime Minister, the post that is shielding him for now being acting PM, he failed to gain enough majority to form a government in 4 consecutive elections in order for him to reside as the PM until he dies or finds a way out of prison. He kept repeating the elections just for that purpose disregarding all the economic challenges he led his people into, his personal interests are more important for criminals like him. Netanyahu found an opportunity to win the votes of his radical Israeli people by killing a large number of Palestinians in a short time and to defeat the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and stealing more land in Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

It’s a constant in Israeli politics to bargain over the Palestinian blood to win elections on the account of the blood of the Palestinians and neighboring countries, each politician who wanted to win elections or remain in power waged a heinous war, the more they killed of innocent people the higher their approval ratings were among the European imported settlers expelled from Europe, Russia, and elsewhere and dumped into Palestine.

What Netanyahu didn’t understand this time, just like Olmert in 2006, that while they and their US patrons and other supporters of their crimes in Europe and the Gulfies make plans for wars and prepare for it the resistance camp also makes plans to defend themselves and prepare for your wars, and surely more.

Today, after the Palestinian missiles continue to fall in bulk on Israeli targets even expanding the targets to hit 6 military airbases today, a number of high profile factories, far cities as Tel Aviv, keeping hundreds of thousands of Zionist settlers in shelters for 10 days, those who were given promises of living in the land of milk and honey and were paid to move to Palestine and were gifted homes and jobs on the account of US and EU taxpayers found themselves in a different reality.

In addition to the humiliation on the Gaza front and the firing back of missiles against Israeli targets, all of the Palestinian cities and towns occupied by 1948 were uprising against the unjust and apartheid they were living in for decades. This is unprecedented since the establishment of so-called Israel and Israel thought the Palestinians in these cities have already accepted to live as second-level citizens in the apartheid regime and will not rise.

The Israeli ‘army’ cannot take more humiliation, the war reached a sensitive point especially after the Palestinian resistance sent their drone that flew very low over Israeli tanks moving around at the outskirts of Gaza, after dozens of Israelis were killed most of who are army, and all of the Israeli adults are army personnel and reserve, and the fear of the Israeli IDF terrorists organization that further attacks means further retaliation by the Palestinians and further demands they have to give up, the IDF started leaking messages of its desire to end the attack, the message was picked by its main patron the USA who was until a couple of days ago refusing to discuss the Israeli war against Gaza in the United Nations Security Council, the US minister of war called his Israeli counterpart and asked him to cease the military operation against Gaza, the head of the White House junta Biden himself called Netanyahu and told him what Netanyahu needed as a lifeline to end the operation against Gaza.

#Israel calls its #US patrons to call them back to ask them to stop their aggression against #Gaza after the #Palestinian resistance not only won this battle, despite the loss among the civilians esp. children, #Palestine is now striking Israel's military bases and economic hubs. — Arabi Souriعربي سوري (@3arabiSouri) May 19, 2021

The deliberate killing of civilians and destroying the residential towers including the media towers in Gaza mobilized millions around the world despite the restrictions of movement due to the COVID-19 in many countries and despite the ban on protests for Palestine in retard countries like France, topped up with the angry protests in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, the main countries surrounding ‘Israel’ and the fear of opening a new front with Hezb Allah and Syria from the north, both of whom have very long records to settle with the Israelis and could see the weak state and incapability of the Israeli ‘Iron Dome’ air defense systems to shoot down the Gaza primitive missile comparing to what Hezb Allah has which pales comparing to what Syria has which is even less than the quantity of what Iran has, all these odds are pressing against the Israeli decision-makers.

The outcome of the current Israeli aggression and the Israeli humiliating defeat:

Netanyahu’s end of political life, he’s been in politics before many of our readers were born, he was a prime minister between June 96 – July 99 in the last century, and in the current position since March 2009, a prime minister for 12 years..

The end of Netanyahu’s political life and especially losing the Prime Minister’s immunity will land him in prison for the corruption charges.

Israel will stop stealing the houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), the spark of the current ‘battle’.

There must be a tangible relief of the essential in Gaza, lifting the siege, allowing food, fuel, money, and building material to move freely into Gaza, allowing Palestinians access to their own agricultural land and to their sea for fishing and maybe a seaport, however primitive it would be.

A new rule of engagement is set: killing Palestinian civilians will be retaliated by killing Israelis, and the bombing Gaza will be retaliated by bombing any Israeli city or settlement.

The Palestinians in the territories occupied before 1948 will have more rights and hopefully the right to hold the Palestinian identity.

The Palestinian authority’s collapse and a new Palestinian statehood should be negotiated to start with the election of a new president and legislative council.

The release of the Palestinians kidnapped by the Israeli IDF terrorist groups, mainly the children and women.

Israel will be seeing an opposite migration of the settlers back to their countries of origin, this is to the dismay of those countries, especially the European ones who did all their best to force expel these people from their countries and dump them into Palestine.

The Gulfies will be instructed by the USA to help rebuild what Israel destroyed in Gaza to keep them in connection with the Palestinian people after they were rushing in the opposite direction with the agreements to ‘recognize Israel’ publicly.

All the Israeli propaganda to spread fake news about its peaceful nature and playing the role of the victim, all the billions of the US taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars spent on the painting of the image about Israel is blown away with the horrible crimes the whole world is watching them commit. The BBC and its ilk cannot hide the Israeli crimes as they’ve done in previous war crimes, the world has independent social media despite the enormous efforts to suspend anyone exposing those crimes. Israel now stands naked before the international’s public opinion for the ugly apartheid regime it is.

As they say, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, this is exactly how the Palestinians will emerge from this genocide committed against them by Israel whether in the territories occupied by 1948, or the West Bank or what’s left of it, and Gaza. This will also give more motivation for the people of Syria and Lebanon to liberate the Golan and the Shiba Farms and its surrounding in southern Lebanon.

God Bless the resistance against all occupation and against oppression.

