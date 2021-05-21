China Sitrep: Comments on Palestine and Gaza

May 20, 2021
China has the chair in the UNSC this month, while the catastrophe against the Palestinians and in Gaza continue. China made a proposal for a cease fire. That was stopped by the US. There have been further ceasefire proposals and the US has scuppered all of them. This contains a few comments from Zhao Lijian. He is a Chinese politician and the deputy director of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Department as well as a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
The purpose of this short Sitrep is to demonstrate that China is not quiet.
Filed under: American crimes, China, Israeli Crimes, Palestine, UNSC, USA, War on Gaza |
Reblogged this on penelopap.