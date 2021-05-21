China Sitrep: Comments on Palestine and Gaza

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 20, 2021

China has the chair in the UNSC this month, while the catastrophe against the Palestinians and in Gaza continue. China made a proposal for a cease fire. That was stopped by the US. There have been further ceasefire proposals and the US has scuppered all of them. This contains a few comments from Zhao Lijian. He is a Chinese politician and the deputy director of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Department as well as a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The purpose of this short Sitrep is to demonstrate that China is not quiet.

A clear look at world's famous "#HumanRights defender". pic.twitter.com/y8KpGvVYUj — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) May 19, 2021

Amid escalating Palestine-Israel conflict, US talks about “quiet, but very intensive diplomacy”. I don’t see what difference that makes. What I see is untold suffering of men, women&children; what I hear is cry for peace from crumbling walls under artillery shells. pic.twitter.com/SmjJR4YmTs — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) May 19, 2021

For US, racism is a sin from the past&root cause for many problems today including white supremacy, discrimination against African Americans, hatred of Asian Americans&Islamophobia. US is by no means "beacon of democracy", its racist view of the world is nothing to be proud of. pic.twitter.com/LxO3ZHsjuf — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) May 19, 2021

