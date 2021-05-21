Day 11 of Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Violent Artillery Shelling and Systematic Destruction of Houses

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Ref: 68/2021

Date: 20 May 2021

Time: 13:00 GMT

9 Palestinians, Including 3 Women and 2 Children, Killed and 120 Others, Including 37 Women and 32 Children, Injured

Death Toll Mounts to 230, Including 64 Children and 39 Women, and Total Number of Injuries Rises to 1383, Including 417 Children and 269 Women

For the 11th consecutive day, Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) continued their offensive on the Gaza Strip and carried out dozens of intense air, land and sea strikes, targeting more houses and civilian facilities.

Further to PCHR’s press release published yesterday, 9 Palestinians, including 3 women and 2 children, were killed, and 120 others were wounded, including 37 women and 32 children. The Israeli airstrikes targeted 16 houses and several facilities. Thus, the number of targeted houses has risen to 162, including multi-story buildings.

Thus, the death toll since the beginning of the Israeli offensive has risen to 230, including 64 children and 39 women, and the number of those wounded has risen to 1,383, including 417 children and 269 women.

It should be noted that according to the daily update by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the total number of injuries has risen to 1630, including 470 children and 310 women. Among those injuries: 55 were critical and 400 injuries were in the upper body parts, including 153 in the head and neck.

Northern Gaza Strip:

Israeli airstrikes along with artillery and gunboat shelling killed 2 Palestinians, including a girl, and injured 52 others, including 16 children and 13 women. As a result, tens of houses, a company, vehicles and shops were partially damaged.

Wednesday, 19 May 2021

At approximately 14:00, the Israeli artillery stationed along the Gaza border fence with Israel, fired at least 10 shells at the Palestinian houses in Beit Hanoun. One of those shells fell on a house belonging to Zakaria Mohammed Hamad and targeted the 3rd floor. As a result, Zakaria’s son, Raied (32), was killed and another child was wounded.

At approximately 20:05, Israeli warplanes launched a missile behind Sa’d ‘Ali ‘Asaliyia’s house in eastern Jabalia. As a result, Sa’d’s daughter namely Dima (10) was killed after shrapnel hit different parts of her body.

Thursday, 20 May 2021

At approximately 02:05, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles on the main street connecting Block (7) with Block (9) in front of Safi Shops for Construction Materials in Jabalia refugee camp. As a result, 7 Palestinians were wounded, including 3 women and 1 child while many facilities, houses and infrastructure sustained damage.

Gaza City:

Israeli airstrikes wounded 31 Palestinians, including 7 children and 12 women. Also, a house was completely destroyed while 2 buildings sustained partial and severe damage. Moreover, a body was retrieved from the rubble in a previous airstrike.

Wednesday, 19 May 2021

In the afternoon, medical and Civil Defense crews found the body of Aysar ‘Abdel Rahim Taha al-Halabi (48) under the rubble of a house targeted in a previous airstrike in al-Shati’ refugee camp.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a residential building in al-Naser neighborhood and destroyed the first floor. Moreover, the upper floors sustained damage while the house next to the targeted building was destroyed.

Thursday, 20 May 2021

At approximately 06:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at the fifth floor in a residential building in Gaza City, wounding 5 children.

Central Gaza Strip:

Israeli airstrikes killed 5 Palestinians houses, including one with a disability along with his wife and his baby girl. Moreover, 14 others were wounded, including 3 children and 5 women while 4 houses sustained damage.

Wednesday, 19 May 2021

At approximately 12:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to al-Masri family in Deir al-Balah. As a result, a Palestinian was seriously wounded and the house sustained partial damage.

At approximately 16:00, a missile fell on Eyad Abdul Fattah Salha’s (35) house in Deir al-Balah. As a result, four were killed, including the owner of the house who was also a person with disability; his wife, Amany Yousef Salha (Muhawish) (29), who was 7-month pregnant with her baby who was killed as well; and her 2-year-old daughter, Nagham. Moreover, the house sustained partial damage.

At approximately 16:10, an artillery shell fell on Eyad Ameen al-Qidra’s house in Deir al-Balah. As a result, Fida’ Fakhry al-Qidra (32) was killed while her husband, Eyad, and his brother were wounded and taken to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital.

At approximately 16:20, IOF stationed inside the border fence, east of Johr al-Dik area, southeast of Gaza, opened fire at agricultural lands. As a result, Hasan Sami Ramadan al-Borno (63) was killed with a live bullet in the chest when he was in his land. Al-Borno was taken to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

At approximately 19:10, Israeli warplane and drone launched 2 missiles at Hameed al-Hindi’s house in Deir al-Balah camp, causing partial destruction.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a truck belonging to ‘Abdullah Darwish, destroying its front and causing damage to the nearby houses.

Thursday, 20 May 2021:

At approximately 07:30, Israeli warplane launched 4 missiles at a house belonging to Darwish ‘Abdul Karim ‘Ammar in al-Bureij refugee camp, causing damage to the house. The house shelters 7 families of 36 members, including 17 children and 7 women.

Khan Yunis:

Israeli airstrikes across the City killed a Palestinian and wounded 23 others, including 6 children and 7 women. Moreover, 8 houses were destroyed.

Wednesday, 19 May 2021:

At approximately 12:50, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles; the first by a drone, at Owda Abu Mustafa’s house in Bani Suheila, and completely destroyed it. It should be noted that the Israeli forces called the residents to vacate before the airstrike.

At approximately 17:40, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles; the first by a drone, at Osama ‘Asfour’s house in Abasan al-Jadida, and completely destroyed it. It should be noted that the Israeli forces called the residents to vacate before the airstrike.

At approximately 22:45, Israeli warplanes sporadically launched 3 missiles at Ali Abu Zarqa’s house. As a result, the 2-storey building in al-Amal neighborhood was completely destroyed while nearby houses sustained severe damage. It should be noted that the Israeli forces called the residents to vacate before the airstrike.

Thursday, 19 May 2021:

At approximately 00:10, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to Mohammed and Mo’nes Muhareb, east of Ma’an area. As a result, the huge missile fell on the house and did not explode, only penetrating the house of their neighbor, Ramzi Abu Hadayed. As a result, a person and his 3 kids were wounded while the 2 houses sustained wide destruction. In the morning, the Explosive Engineers arrived and took the missile out of the house.

At approximately 05:10, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to Mohammed Khaled al-Khawaldah. As a result, the 120-sqm house in al-Satar al-Gharbi neighborhood sustained wide destruction while a nearby house belonging to Na’elah Rabi’a al-Khuzondar sustained severe damage, killing Huda Salah Rabi’a al-Khozondar (36) and wounding her husband and her 2 and a half year-old baby girl, Malak. Also, 7 others were wounded in al-Khawaldah’s house and a nearby house, including 2 women and 2 children; one of the persons wounded had his leg amputated.

Rafah:

Wednesday, 19 May 2021

At approximately 14:50, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Naser al-‘Attar’s house in southern Rafah, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 15:45, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Mohammed al-Bawab’s house in al-Juninah neighborhood, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 16:45, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Isma’il al-Masri’s house in southern Rafah, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 23:40, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Hussain al-Moghair’s house in al-Shabora camp, causing damage to it.

Thursday, 20 May 2021:

At approximately 03:30, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a truck belonging to ‘Emad Mes’ed Salim Sha’ath in al-Naser village and completely destroyed it.

PCHR calls upon the international community, including the High Contracting Parties to the 1949 Fourth Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, to act urgently in order to end all IOF’s military hostilities.

