Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (11 – 19 May 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Source

11 – 19 May 2021

IOF military aggression on The Gaza Strip continues:

207 Palestinians killed, including 55 children, 38 women, 3 persons with disabilities and a journalist

1302 Palestinians wounded, including 262 women and 395 children.

155 houses and residential buildings directly bombed, the majority destroyed completely; hundreds of houses and facilities sustained partial damage

3 mosques destroyed and 35 others damaged, as well as a church and 6 graveyards

27 media offices destroyed in IOF bombing of apartment buildings; 4 journalists sustained wounds

UNRWA HQ damaged, 66 schools and health centers, and 2 teachers wounded

Dozens of factories and economic establishments destroyed and damaged

IOF destroy 25 media offices and wounded 4 journalists

50 thousand Palestinians displaced and sheltered at 52 centers in inadequate living conditions

Beit Hanoun and Karm Abu Salem crossings closed as well as the Gaza Sea

West Bank:

26 Palestinians killed in IOF excessive use of lethal force, including a child and a woman

2 killed, including a woman, by Israeli settlers in Hebron

675 Palestinians, including 30 children, 4 women, 4 journalists and a medical crew member wounded in IOF excessive use of force, 28 classified in critical condition

In 72 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 151 civilians arrested, including 18 children, 2 women 3 writers and a man with a vision impairment; 3 of the arrested were wounded at the time of arrest

Repeated retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians and their properties

IOF established 33 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 8 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties across the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), particularly the Gaza Strip, as IOF launched operation “Guardian of the Wall,” in one of the worst aggressions and manifestations of organized state terror. Hundreds of Palestinians have fallen victims (dead and wounded), more than 40% are women and children, entire families were terminated in IOF aerial airstrikes on their homes. IOF has systematically targeted Gaza City infrastructure and completely altered the city’s landmarks, as residential buildings, streets, electrical, water and sanitation networks were destroyed, as well as health centers. The city is a ghost of what it used to be. Moreover, the Israeli occupation’s attacks have resulted in the forcible displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians after their houses were shelled with artillery. These civilians sought refuge at UNRWA schools in extremely difficult conditions, particularly with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To further worsen its aggression and within its collective punishment policy against Palestinians, the occupation authorities closed both the Beit Hanoun and Karm Abu Salem crossings, as well as the Gaza Sea.

The escalation in the Gaza Strip followed the Israeli escalation against the occupied East Jerusalem, and armed groups in Gaza launched rockets towards Israel in solidarity with the indigenous people of Jerusalem. This was followed by mass and dramatic deterioration across the oPt, particularly the West Bank, where many Palestinian civilians have fallen victims, dead and wounded.

The escalation on the Gaza front did not deter IOF from its usual violations of human rights and crimes in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, as raids into cities and neighborhoods continued, as did arrests of civilians. Israeli settlers also continued their crimes against Palestinian civilians and their properties.

IOF also continued its raids, arrests, and attacks on civilians that are mostly conducted after midnight and in the early morning hours, purposefully terrorizing protected civilians. This week also IOF confiscated Palestinians’ properties and agricultural equipment, and safeguarded settlers’ attacks on Palestinians.

IOF military aggression on the Gaza Strip:

IOF escalated its military aggression on the Gaza Strip, which started since Monday, 10 May 2021, and continued to bombard Gaza from the air, land and sea in an intense and arbitrary manner on what-can-only be considered retaliatory and collective punishment grounds. IOF demolished houses over the heads of their residents, killing entire families; and destroyed the infrastructure across all the Gaza governorates in densely populated neighborhoods, as well as agricultural lands. IOF also targeted and destroyed government facilities and armed-groups’ sites, rendering the entire Gaza Strip without any safe zone.

Dozens of thousands of Palestinians were forced to evacuate their houses along the Gaza eastern border due to the intense and violent arterially shelling and firing of smoke bombs that have a foul smell that cause nausea and itching in the eyes. Shelter centers were opened to accommodate those forcibly displaced from their homes, in a scene that brings back to memory the images of the Palestinian Nakba on the 73rd anniversary.

During the reporting period, the Israeli offensive killed 207 Palestinians, including 38 women, 55 children, 3 persons with disabilities and a journalist. Among the killed victims are entire families or others who have lost more than one member of theirs. IOF killed 44, including 18 children and 13 women, in a single attack when its aerial bombings targeted several residential buildings over the heads of their civilian residents during the bombing that targeted al-Wehda St.

This week, 1302 Palestinians, including 262 women and 395 children, sustained wounds, at least 55 of them are in extremely crucial conditions.

Israeli warplanes bombed 155 houses and residential buildings and destroyed 8 towers; and hundreds of houses and facilities were partially destroyed. The bombing caused the destruction of 3 mosques, and partially damaged 35 mosques, 1 church and 6 graveyards. 27 media offices were destroyed during bombing of towers, and 4 journalists sustained wounds. 66 UNRWA schools and medical centers, and its HQ were damaged; dozens of factories and economic facilities were also destroyed.

The death toll since the beginning of the Israeli offensive has risen to 228, including 64 children and 38 women; and the number of those wounded has risen to 1,630, including 417 children and 269 women.

According to the daily update by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the total number of injuries has risen to 1630, including 55 in critical conditions, 400 in the upper extremities (153 in the head and neck) and 310 women and 470 children.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF killed 26 Palestinians, including a child and a woman, in excessive use of force and oppression of protests in solidarity with the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem. IOF killed fifteen, including a child, in attacks on a peaceful protest against the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem; 5 others were killed when IOF soldiers targeted their vehicles on military checkpoints in Jerusalem, Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron. Another two were killed on Israeli military checkpoints in Nablus and Hebron: the first was killed in Nablus for allegedly shooting soldiers at the checkpoint, and the other was killed in Hebron for allegedly attempting a stab attack, without the presence of a real threat or danger to the lives of soldiers. Also, Israeli settlers killed two Palestinians in Hebron, including a woman, for allegedly shooting at “Kiryat Arba.”

Additionally, 675 Palestinians sustained wounds in IOF excessive use of force against civilians, including 30 children, 4 women, and 4 journalists, as well as a paramedic; 28 of the wounded were rendered in critical condition. Dozens suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, and others were bruised due to IOF assault.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 72 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 151 Palestinians were arrested, including 18 children and 2 women. Of the 115 arrestees, 3 were wounded at the time of arrest, and 3 writers and a man with a vision impairment.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 25 attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians; 1 was killed and 3 wounded with live bullets. Settlers physically assaulted civilians with sharp tools, and attacked greenhouses, set fire to a car wash and attacked pedestrians and vehicles on the road with stones. The settlers burned at least 200 dunums, bird farms, and threatened to kill Palestinians. Additionally, two women were assaulted: one with stones and the other with a sharp tool, while exiting al-Aqsa Mosque. In addition to the two persons who were killed by settlers mentioned above.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Since Monday, 10 May 2021, the Israeli authorities continued to close Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing and the sole commercial crossing in the Gaza Strip (Kerm Abu Salem) one day after complete closure of the sea within the collective punishment policy against the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

These decisions are part of the comprehensive closure and illegal and inhuman collective punishment policy imposed by IOF on the Gaza Strip. Due to the closure of Kerm Abu Salem Crossing, fuel supply needed to operate the Gaza Power Plant was banned entry, affecting the operation of the only power plant in light of disruption of 8 main electricity lines due to the Israeli airstrikes. As a result, the electricity went out across the Gaza Strip that would have serious implications on the basic services provided to 2 million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Shooting, Suppression of Protests and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip

IOF escalated their offensive on the Gaza Strip, which started on Monday, 10 May 2021, and continued their indiscriminate and intense air, sea and land strikes as part of their collective punishment and retaliation policy. IOF targeted more residential buildings over its residents, massacring entire families, and destroyed the infrastructure in city centers and densely populated neighborhoods. They also targeted agricultural lands, governmental facilities and military sites belonging to Palestinian armed groups, rendering the Gaza Strip an unsafe zone. The forced displacement of thousands of residents from their houses in eastern Gaza Strip continued due to the violent artillery shelling and the firing of smoke grenades which spread bad smells and caused nausea and eye irritation. This recalls the scene of Palestinian Nakba on its 73rd anniversary.

As a result, 207 Palestinians were killed, including 38 women, 55 children, 3 persons with disabilities, and a journalist. Among those killed were entrie families that were wiped out and their family members were lost. Fourty-four members of those families were killed, including 18 children and 13 women, in an airstrike that destroyed several residential buildings on their residents’ heads on al-Wehda Street. The targeted residential buildings sheltered several families.

Furthermore, 1302 civilians, including 262 women and 395 children, were injured; at least 55 of them sustained critical wounds.

Also, 155 residential houses and buildings, 8 towers and 3 mosques were targeted. Additionally, hundreds of houses and facilities were partially destroyed. The Israeli bombing caused severe damage to 35 mosques, a church and 6 cemeteries, in addition to 27 media outlets which sustained destruction while targeting the towers. Also, 4 journalists were injured during the airstrikes. Moreover, UNRWA headquarter and 2 schools sustained damage, in addition to 66 other schools, a medical center, dozens of factories and economic facilities.

Thus, the death toll since the beginning of the Israeli offensive has risen to 228, including 64 children and 38 women, and the number of those wounded has risen to 1370, including 417 children and 269 women.

According to the daily update by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the total number of injuries has risen to 1630, including 55 serious injuries and 400 injuries in the upper parts; 153 of them in the head and neck. Also, among those wounded were 470 children and 310 women.

The Electricity Company announced that IOF airstrikes caused significant damage to 5 main power lines that supply electricity from the Israeli side, as well as 8 main power transformers, 62 high and192 low voltage lines, which inflicted a 4.97 million USD loss on the company. The company indicated that this situation will increase the burden and pressure on the electricity sector in an unprecedented manner, and will lead towards a dangerous situation that threatens the collapse of Gaza’s main sectors, including health, water, sanitation, public services. The company confirmed that at least 687,000 beneficiaries are currently affected by the grave destruction to the electricity network.

Furthermore, the communications network was cut off, and the internet services were affected in the southern Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Telecommunications Company announced that one of the main lines of the fiber-optic internet service connecting the central and southern Gaza Strip’s governorates with Gaza City was targeted today in the dawn, isolating Gaza from the outside world, noting that it was a standby line for the services provided by the Palestine Cellular Communications Company “Jawwal.”

Following are the details of Israeli offensive on Gaza Strip :

Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Northern Gaza:

Airstrikes resulted in the injury of (46) Palestinians, including (9) children and (4) women, and caused damage to a hospital, a clinic, a factory, a medical point, a municipality headquarter, a petrol station, an education center, a wedding hall, and a gym.

At approximately 16:40 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 5 missiles at an empty land in Qalibo area, east of Beit Lahia, causing damage to nearby houses and to the ceiling of the administrative office on duty inside the Indonesian Hospital near the targeted place. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:05, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house in Beit Lahia. As a result, the house sustained damage and a passer-by was wounded.

At approximately 17:05, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at an empty land in ‘Izbet ‘Abed Rabu. As a result, a Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s (PRCS) medical point located at ‘Izbet ‘Abed Rabu intersection sustained damage as the windows were broken.

At approximately 18:00, an Israeli drone fired a missile at apartment No. (1) in building No. (25) in Sheikh Zayid housing project in central Beit Lahia. As a result, the building’s wall sustained damage but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00 on the same day, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Abu al-Khair farm in al-Qerem area in Jabalia. As a result, 5 civilians sustained wounds and nearby houses sustained damage.

At approximately 20:15, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at an empty land adjacent to Beit Lahia Police Station from the eastern side. As a result, 23 civilians, including 6 children and 2 women, were wounded; most of them were in their houses and others were walking on the street. The injuries were classified between moderate and minor. Furthermore, the Israeli airstrike caused severe damage to the police station and to Hala Jamil Al Shawa clinic, which is near the targeted area from the southern side. The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Hala Jamil Al Shawa clinic is off service after being bombarded, noting that it is a clinic providing maternal and child health services. Also, Beit Lahia Municipality sustained severe damage in addition to its garage, workshop and vehicles. Additionally, Beit Lahia post office, northern Gaza deputies’ office, Hamada Gas and Fuel Company’s Beit Lahia Municipality Fuel Station, New Generation Education Center, Revan wedding hall, and the Classico Gym sustained damage as well. Also, 8 houses near the targeted area sustained severe damage and dozens of other houses sustained partial damage as their windows were broken.

At approximately 23:40, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at an agricultural land in Jabalia. As a result, 6 civilians, including a woman and a girl, were wounded and taken to the Indonesian Hospital. Also, nearby houses sustained damage.

Gaza City:

At approximately 04:40 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, an Israeli warplane fired 2 missiles at a residential apartment in Tiba building and completely destroyed it, in addition to another apartment located on the 6th floor, a property of Subeih family, which sustained major damage after the apartment’s roof fell over its residents’ heads. As a result, Ameera ‘Abed al-Fattah ‘Abed al-Rahman Subeih (58) and her son ‘Abed al-Rahman Yoused ‘Ali Subeih (19), a person with disability, were killed and 2 other civilians living in a nearby apartment were injured.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at al-Jaleel Ice Cream Factory, near al-Kuwait intersection, south of Gaza City, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 11:25. Israeli warplanes fired a missile at an apartment located on the 2nd floor of al-Jundi al-Majhoul Tower, in the center of Gaza City. As a result, 3 civilians were killed, and 8 others were wounded. Among those killed were: Kamal Tayseer Salman Qareqi’ (34), Sameh Faheem Hashim al-Mamlouk (34) and Mohammed Saleem Abu al-‘Atta (29).

At approximately 16:30 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Eyad Fathi Fayiq Shareer’s (45) house in al-Manara neighborhood on al-Nafaq Street in Gaza City. As a result, the 2-story house (250 sqms) was destroyed over its residents’ heads while its owner, his wife Layali Taha ‘Abbas Shareer (41) and their daughter Lina (16) were killed. Also, the area sustained severe damage because it is densely populated.

At approximately 19:35, Israeli warplanes launched 7 missiles at Hanadi Tower, west of Gaza City. As a result, the tower was completely destroyed while the nearby buildings and towers sustained severe material damage. Hanadi Tower was comprised of 14 floors and included a lot of residential apartments, institutions and offices; some of them were governmental.

At approximately 21:00, the Israeli warplanes sporadically launched missiles at al-Jawharah Building of 11 floors at the intersection of al-Jalaa’ and al-Wehdah streets in the central Gaza City. Missile-launching at the building continued until 02:20 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, as it was targeted with 8 missiles. As a result, all apartments inside the tower sustained severe damage, and the tower became in danager of collapse. The tower housed residential apartments, offices and organizations, particularly media offices, which sustained severe destruction, including the National Information Agency, Palestine Newspaeper, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed Newspaper, Al-Arabi channel, Al-Ittijah TV, Al-Nujaba Satellite TV, Syrian TV, Al-Kufiya Channel, Al Mamalaka channel, APA Agency, Sabq Agency 24, Bawaba 24, the Palestinian Media Forum, Fusion Internet Network Company, and clinics. Moreover, nearby buildings, towers and shops sustained secere destruction as well. Also, Al Jazeera Media Network office, which is near the Al-Jawhara Tower, sustained material damage.

At approximately 22:00, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital declared the death of Mohammed ‘Abdel Ra’ouf Mohammed Hillis (34) from al- Shuja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, succumbing to wounds he sustained in an Israeli airstrike on a group of citizens in eastern al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

Central Gaza Strip:

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at al-Sayedah Khadijah School and one of the Ahmed Harb al-Kurd School buildings, which both belong to al-Salah Islamic Charity, northwest of Deir al-Balah. As a result, the Ahmed Harb al-Kurd School building was completely destroyed. The school building was comprised of 2 floors and included 8 classrooms and 2 science and computer labs serving 550 students. Moreover, the airstrike caused partial damage to the Sayedah Khadijah School for Girls which serve 400 students and to 7 nearby houses.

At approximately 21:00 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched at least a missile at an agricultural land, southwest of Deir al-Balah. As a result, 2 brothers were killed with shrapnel that hit different parts of their bodies when they were in a 14-dunum rented agricultural land that included 3 poultry farms, which belong to their father ‘Abdel Karim Mohammed Barakah and where they worked. The 2 killed were identified as Monther ‘Abdel Karim Mohamed Barakah (21) and his brother Manar (18), from al-Barouk neighborhood in Deir al-Balah.

Khan Yunis:

Israeli warplanes carried out many airstrikes that targeted 2 uninhabited houses in al-Qarara and Abasan al-Jadida, and agricultural lands. As a result, a child sustained moderate wounds.

Wednesday,12 May 2021

Northern Gaza:

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the murder of ( 5) Palestinians and the injury of (56) others, including (15) children and (12) women. Also, several houses were targeted; 2 of them were completely destroyed while dozens of other houses were partially destroyed. Additionally, a medical point sustained material damage.

At approximately 03:20, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at an agricultural land near al-Qerm intersection, east of Jabalia. As a result, nearby houses sustained damage after their windows were broken. Also, 26 civilians, including 4 children and 9 women, were wounded due to the shattering glass.

At approximately 07:45, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Jehad Kamal al-‘Ajrami’s (33) house in al-‘Alami neighborhood in Jabalia camp, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 08:15, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Sa’dallah Sa’ied Mohammed Dahman’s (62) house in Jabalia camp, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 10:00, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a civilian car near Hamouda intersection, east of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, four were killed in the car and another one was wounded. Those killed were identified as: Tal’at Jameel Mahmoud Aghah (34), ‘Atif ‘Abed al-Rahman Jum’a al-Barawi (47), Nael Khaled Yunis al-Barawi (22), Wael Mahmoud Fares Al-Ghoula (47).

At approximately 11:00, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at a barrack near ‘Izbet ‘Abed Rabu intersection, causing damage to a PRCS medical point established there, to the Shari’a Court and other houses near the targeted area.

At approximately 12:00 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at residential apartment No. (1) in building (25) in Sheikh Zayid Housing Project in eastern Beit Lahia. As a result, the apartment sustained partial damage, but no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli artillery fired 10 shells at border areas in eastern and northern Beit Hanoun and in northern and northwestern Beit Lahia, causing a dense white smoke. As a result, the residents of the areas adjacent to the border fence were forced to leave; no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, an Israeli drone fired 5 missiles at Mahmoud Nimer Abu Mahmoud Jaser’s (71) house in Jabalia. As a result, the eastern side of the house and its roof sustained damage.

At approximately 12:05, an Israeli artillery fired a shell at Hatem Wahdan’s house in Beit Hanoun. As a result, the house’s eastern wall sustained material damage.

At approximately 12:42, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Ibrahim Majed ‘Adel al-Fasees’s (28) barber shop (40 sqms) located in Tal al-Za’tar neighborhood in Jabalia, causing damage to the shop. Also, 4 civilians, including 2 children, sustained moderate and minor injuries.

At approximately 14:35, an Israeli drone fired 2 missiles at Ahmed Fayiq Abu Sitah’s house in Beit Lahia, causing damage to the roof of the house.

At approximately 19:30, the dead body of Mohammed Ahmed ‘Abed Abu ‘Ashma (35) arrived at Beit Hanoun Hospital in central Beit Hanoun, after losing track of him 2 days ago. It should be noted that at approximately 07:30 on Monday, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the military site, and since then, no one entered the site fearing it would be targeted.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at Zaher Mousa Ahmed Hamdan’s (55) 1-storey house on al-Qerman Street in Beit Hanoun. As a result, the house roof sustained material damage, but no casualties were reported.

Gaza City:

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the murder of (15) Palestinians, including (2) women and (3) children. Also, 2 towers and 4 resedential multi-story buildings and 2 govermental sites belonging to the Ministry of Interrior were completely destroyed.

At approximately 00:30 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at one of the Interior Ministries’ headquarters inside Ansar Security Compound, west of Gaza City, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 01:35, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a 4-storey residential building next to al-Yaziji Bakery in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza city. As a result, five were killed, including a mother and her child and another girl living in a nearby building. Those killed were identified as Rima Sa’ed Kamel Sa’ed “al-Telbani” (31), her 5-year-old child Zaid Mohammed ‘Odah al-Telbani, Wael ‘Abdel Karim ‘Ali ‘Issa (41); Hasan Mohammed ‘Ali al-Qahwaji (43) and Hala Hussein Ra’fat al-Rifi (13), who was killed in the building adjacent to the targeted building. Note: the dead body of Maryan al-Telbani (3) is still lost.

At approximately 05:55, Israeli warplanes continuously carried out dozens of airstrikes on various areas in Gaza city, most prominently targeting and destroying al-Jawazat Security Headquarter in al-Remal neighborhood in central Gaza City, causing severe damage to the nearby UNRWA schools, roads and streets. They also targeted and completely destroyed the Interior Security headquarter in Ansar Compound and al-Rawdah 7-storey building on al-Abraj Street near the PRCS Emergency and Ambulances Services headquarter; as a result, the nearby buildings sustained damage, including al-Azhar Buildings (4) and (5); al-Sa’adah Building (1) and the Youth and Sports buildings, as well as the roads leading to the area. Moreover, a security building near the Public Prosecution building next to the Islamic University was targeted and completely destroyed.

Israeli warplanes also targeted and completely destroyed the Interior Ministry’s Expatriates Registration offices in the ground floors of al-Sousi (B) 14-storey building on al-Sena’ah Street, west of Gaza City. As a result, the building sustained severe damage as well as al-Sousi (A) building and the vehicles parked under the 2 buildings. Additionally, the UNRWA Main Operations Head offices next to the 2 buildings sustained severe damage as well as the roads and streets.

At approximately 10:40, medical sources declared the death of Hamzah Mahmoud Yasin ‘Ali (12) after he succumbed to wounds he sustained in an Israeli airstrike in al- Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

At approximately 11:30, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a civilian white Skoda car traveling on al-Moghrabi Street in central Gaza City. As a result, 6 were killed, including the driver, a man and his wife who were inside the car, a civilian in front of his house and 2 other passers-by. Those killed were identified as the driver Mustafa Mazen Salem Kurdiyah (22); Sa’id Hashim Sa’id al-Hatu (67) and his wife Maysoun Zaki Hashem al-Hatou (55); Mansour Yousif Hasan al-Dreimly (66), who was in front of his house in the area; and Nader Mohammed al-Ghazali (47) along with his nephew ‘Abdulsalam Mahmoud Nabih al-Ghazali (28), who were also from the same area. Moreover, the children of Sa’id al-Hatou, Mohammed and Yara, were wounded.

At approximately 11:30, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at Khaled Ahmed Yaser al-Namrouti’s (50) house in al-Sheikh Redwan neighborhood near an UNRWA Clinic. As a result, the 3-story house (250 sqms) was completely destroyed. It should be noted that one of the neighbors received a phone call from the Israeli Intelligence Services ordering him to inform the residents of other houses to evacuate only few minutes before the airstrike.

At approximately 12:00, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a residential building belonging to Majed Hamed Bakir al-Yazji (63) in al-Manarah neighborhood on al-Nafaq street. As a result, the 3-story house (750 sqms) was completely destroyed. The ground floor is an electric appliances factory where Majed al-Yazji, his 3 sons, and 10 other workers work while 4 families, including 9 children and 4 women, lived in the house. The building’s owner said that he received a phone call from a private number ordering him to evacuate the house.

At approximately 14:20, an Israeli warplane launched a missile at a civilian grey car while traveling in al-Sha’af neighborhood in eastern Gaza City. As a result, Izz al-Dein Mohammed Abdullah Hillis (28) was killed, and his brother, Ashraf (48), was wounded.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli warplanes launched 6 missiles at “al-Weqa’ie al-Gharbiya” residential building on al-Mokhabarat Street. As a result, the 5-storey building, which included 10 residential apartments, was completely destroyed while the nearby shops and buildings sustained severe damage. Moroever, Layalina wedding hall, comprised of 2 floors and located next to the targeted building, sustained damage. The building’s owner said that he received a phone call from a private number ordering him to evacuate the house.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli warplanes launched 10 missiles at al-Shorouq 14-storey tower on Omar al-Mukhtar Street in al-Rimal neighborhood, which is considered one the most vital areas in the Gaza Strip. As a result, the tower was completely destroyed, and the surrounding buildings and shops sustained severe damage. It should be noted that al-Shorouq tower housed various media outlets and civilian institutions, including Al-Hayat al-Jadida Newspaper, Al-Aqsa TV and Al-Aqsa Radio, Taiff Media institution, and media production company PMP.

At approximately 19:25, an Israeli warplane launched a missile in front of Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed Abu Sakran’s (56) house in al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, where a number of civilians were gathering before al-Maghreb Adhan in the last day of Ramadan. As a result, the house owner and his relative namely Mohammed Nahed Jaber Abu Sakran (24), were killed, while ‘Ali Hisham Ahmed Abu Sakran (8) was wounded and his condition was described serious by medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital.

At approximately 21:15, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Salah al-Deen Street in front of al-‘Ijlah Meat Shop in al-Zaytun neighborhood in southern Gaza City. As a result, Yahiya Mazen Shehada Khalifa (14) was killed with shrapnel that hit different parts of his body as he was in front of his house. Moreover, 4-storey building sustained severe damage.

At approximately 21:30, Israeli warplanes sporadically launched 24 missiles at main streets and vital roads. They targeted al-Saraya Intersection on Omar al-Mukhtar Street, Abu Khadra Intersection and the Shari’a Court Street in the central Gaza City. As a result, the area, which include public facilities, residential buildings and governmental institutions, sustained severe damage.

At approximately 21:30, Israeli warplanes launched 10 missiles at the main road which connects Tal al-Hawa neighborhood with al-Zaytun neighborhood and targeted the street next to Alaa’ al-Dein petrol station and the Rosary Sisters School on Street “8”. Additionally, Mazen Foqaha football field sustained severe damage. It should be noted that the Israeli warplanes continued launching missiles sporadically until 03:00.

Central Gaza Strip:

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the murder of (4) Palestinians and the injury of (5) others. Also, a house was destroyed and a school and other houses sustained damage.

At approximately 18:30 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, Israeli drones launched one missile at a group of citizens in an open land near al-Ihsan Mosque in Nusseirat refugee camp. As a result, 4 Palestinians were killed and identified as Hamzah Mahmoud al-Hor (25); Mohammed ‘Abdel Men’em Shahin (27); Mohammed Mo’in al-Qar’ah (26); and Ahmed Walid al-Talla’a (29); all of them were members of the Palestinian armed groups from Nusseirat refugee camp. Moreover, 2 others were wounded moderately and taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

At approximately 11:50, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles; the first launched by a drone, at the Islamic National Bank on Salah al-Deen Street, south of al-Bureij refugee camp’s entrance. As a result, the Bank’s 2-storey building (500 sqms) was completely destroyed while the nearby shops and houses sustained partial damage in addition to the electricity network, causing power outage in the area. Moreover, 3 passers-by sustained various injuries and were taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

At approximately 01:40, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to Eyad Belal al-Tayeb (45) in al-Bureij refugee camp. As a result, the 2-storey house (166 sqms) was completely destroyed and around 15 nearby houses sustained severe and partial damage. Moreover, the electricity and wastewater networks were destroyed. No causalities were reported.

Khan Younis:

Eight Palestinians, including 3 children, were killed. Among those killed were a mother and her daughter. Also, 34 Palestinians, including 3 women, were injured and 3 houses were targeted; 2 of them were completely destroyed.

At approximately 04:50 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at 2 houses belonging to Mohammed ‘Abdel Salam al-Yazouri and Rafe’a Salah ‘Odah Salamah, and completely destroyed them. Due to the shattering rubble, 3 civilians sustained minor wounds. Only an hour before the airstrike, one of the area residents received a call from the IOF ordering him to tell the residents to leave their houses.

At approximately 06:05, Israeli warplanes targeted again with 4 missiles the 2 houses and nearby lands, causing wide-ranging damage to the houses in the area. One of the missiles fell on a poultry shop, which is 300 meters away to the west, and did not explode but its roof was destroyed.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes launched 20 missiles within minutes at al-Madares Street, a military site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups and a municipality park; all of them are in the same area. As a result, the area sustained wide destruction, including the street, the electricity and water supply network, and the municipality park. Moreover, the Public Prosecution headquarter, and the antidrug police station were partially destroyed while the windows of the nearby houses were broken and sustained cracks. Additionally, residents of the area and Khan Younis were terrified due to the intensive explosions and heavy airstrikes, which were carried out within only few minutes without any prior warning. At approximately 07:00, Mahmoud Jamil Kalousa (29) arrived a dead body at Naser Hospital in Khan Younis after retrieving his body from the targeted area.

At approximately 10:15, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a rickshaw in al-Fokhari area, east of Khan Younis. As a result, two were wounded, including a child who sustained moderate wounds.

At approximately 10:30, IOF stationed along the border fence with Israel opened fire at farmers in eastern Khuza’ah, east of Khan Younis. As a result, Bashar Ahmed Ibrahim Sammour (16) was killed.

At approximately 14:05 On Wednesday, 12 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution vehicle while passing by al-‘Awdah Bakery in Bani Suheila. The missile hit the vehicle and injured 3 citizens, including a child, with shrapnel and burns. They were all taken to Naser Hospital, where 2 of them were pronounced dead upon arrival and were identified as Majed ‘Abed Raboh Mahmoud Abu Sa’adah (38), from Bani Suheila, and Mahmoud Ahmed Abu ‘Amer (37), from ‘Abasan in eastern Khan Younis. The child injured was identified as Muhanad Taysir Abu ‘Alian (15) and his condition was reported serious.

At approximately 14:25 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a 4-storey house belonging to Mahmoud ‘Arafah in al-Amal neighborhood. The missile hit the second floor of the house, causing destruction and killing a mother and her daughter; Miami ‘Abdullah Mousa ‘Arafah (49) and Hadil Khaled Mahmoud ‘Arafah (28); whose body was retrieved from the rubble an hour later. Moreover, 3 citizens sustained various injuries during the airstrike and were all taken to Naser Hospital to receive treatment. The persons injured were identified as Isma’il Mahmoud al-Khawaladah (48), who was injured in his head and abdomen; his daughter Nagham (16), who was injured in her back; and Mahmoud ‘Arafah.

At approximately 17:30, an Israeli helicopter launched a missile near Temraz Fuel Station in al-Fokhari area. As a result, 2 children were killed and 2 citizens were wounded; one of them is a child and in serious condition. All of them are residents of the area. Those killed were identified as ‘Ammar Taysir ‘Ayesh al-‘Amour (11) and Hamadah ‘Atiyah ‘Abed al-‘Omor (13) while the persons injured were identified as ‘Alian Munir Ibrahim al-‘Amour (13) in serious condition and ‘Omer ‘Abed Ibrahim Abu Mustafa al-‘Omor (21). All of them were taken to Gaza European Hospital while ‘Alian was referred to Nasser Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit due to his serious injury.

At approximately 23:50, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles near houses in al-Najjar neighborhood in Khuza’ah. As a result, a woman and 2 children were wounded, and a number of houses sustained damage.

Rafah:

The Israeli bombing resulted in the murder of an elderly man and caused damage to agricultural lands.

At approximately 16:20 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, the dead body of Hammad ‘Ayyad Mansour al-Debari (86), from al-Shokah in eastern Rafah, arrived at Abu Yousif al-Najjar Hospital after he sustained shrapnel wounds in the head inside his house near al-Sabereen Mosque. PCHR’s staff is still investigating the circumstances of the incident, which coincided with the Israeli Iron Dome’s interception of the Palestinian rockets fired from the Gaza Strip along with Israeli artillery shelling.

Thursday, 13 May 2021:

Northern Gaza:

20 Palestinians were killed; including 7 children and 7 women, one of them was pregnant. Also, 118 Palestinians, including 44 children and 20 women, were wounded. Moreover, 9 houses were completely destroyed while shops, companies, a law firm, a lending institution, an education center, cars, and dozens of houses sustained partial damage. Also, public roads and infrastructure sustained severe damage.

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 13 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at the Ministry of Interior’s internal security headquarter in al-Sheikh Zayid area. As a result, the headquarter was completely destroyed, while the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Affairs, Shari’a Court, al-Quds Open University, a vocational center and a secondary school for boys sustained damage and windows were broken.

At approximately 00:10, an Israeli drone targeted Jameel Abu Jarad’s 3-storey house located in the center of al-Zaitoun neighborhood in Beit Hanoun. As a result, the house’s roof sustained damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:10, Israeli warplanes fired at least 20 missiles at a residential neighborhood on Beit Lahia Main Street, near Zayid intersection in Beit Lahia. As a result, 9 houses, including apartments for rent, education centers, Faten financial institution, a law firm, and commercial companies and shops were completely destroyed. These houses sheltered 15 families of 86 members, including 29 children and 28 women. Also, ‘Abed al-Raheem Mohammed ‘Abdullah al-Madhoun (62) and his wife Halima ‘Ali Mohammed al-Madhoun (65) were killed, 7 other civilians were missed, and 33 civilians, including 10 children and 8 women, were wounded due to the bombing. The injury of one of the wounded was classified serious while the other injuries were classified between moderate and minor.

Furthermore, the airstrikes completely destroyed the Main Street, water and sanitation pipelines, electricity and communication networks. Also, several houses sustained material damage; 6 houses and a residential tower located near the targeted area sustained severe damage while dozens of houses sustained partial damage.

At approximately 11:10, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at Amjad Majdi al-Masri’s house, which is comprised of one floor and a roof built of tin plates, east of Beit Hanoun. As a result, the house was destroyed.

At approximately 11:50, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at Eyad Nasr’s house located in Nazla area in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, the house sustained partial damage.

At approximately 13:45, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a group of citizens near al-Nada residential tower (19), in Izbat Beit Hanoun in Beit Hanoun. As a result, Khaled Emad Khaled al-Qanua’ (17) was killed while 8 others were wounded.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at Mousa Reda Hamad’s 3-story house on Qa’ al-Bir Street in Beit Hanoun. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded and taken to Beit Hanoun Hospital for treatment.

Around the same time, the Israeli artillery fired 2 shells at a group of farmers in their land near the American Hospital near Beit Hanoun Crossing, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, one of the farmers namely Suhaib ‘Abed al-Raheem ‘Awad Ghanem (25) was killed while another namely Yehia Mansour Ghaben (24) was seriously injured, both are from Beit Lahia.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli artillery violently fired many shells at the areas adjacent to border fence in northern Beit Hanoun, northern Um al-Naser Bedouin village, and north and northwest of Beit Lahia. The Israeli shelling continued until 20:30 on the same day. As a result, 6 civilians, from Um al-Naser Bedouin village, were killed, including an infant, a girl and 3 women, after their houses were targeted without a prior warning. Those killed were identified as: Nisreen Naser Mohammed Abu Qleeq (25), Ni’ma Saleh Salama ‘Ayyash (47), Hashim Mohammed ‘Ayed al-Zugheibi (20), Sabreen Naser Mohammed Abu Dayyah (27); Mohammed Salamah Mohammed Abu Dayah (10 months), and Fawziyia Naser Mohammed Abu Fares (17).

Also, 25 civilians, including 7 children and 2 women, were wounded and taken to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. Additionally, dozens of houses sustained severe damage.

Moreover, at least 7000 civilians, from Um al-Naser village, left their houses and headed to two UNRWA schools in Jabalia and in Beit Lahia Housing Project due to the violent shelling and fearing of forthcoming ground operation.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at the Ministry of Transport and Communications’ licensing headquarter in al-Sheikh Zayid area in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, the northern part of the headquarter was destroyed. During the airstrike, a Skoda Octavia car belonging to Careem Taxi Company was traveling in the area and carrying 2 journalists from Anadolu News Agency and the driver. As a result, the car sustained damage while the journalist Mohammed Jamal al-‘Aloul (34) sustained shrapnel wounds in his legs, and journalist Mostafa Mohammed al-Badri Hassona (44) sustained bruises The driver Mahmoud al-Khudari (32) and the journalist Mahmoud Abu al-Kas were wounded.

In the evening, medical and civil defense crews managed to retrieve a man, his wife and their 4 children from under the rubble after losing track of them as Israeli warplanes bombarded at dawn a residential compound near al-Sheikh Zayid intersection on the public road of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. Those killed were identified as Ra’fat “Mohammed Ismail” ‘Attah al-Tanani (39), his wife Rawiyia Fathi Hasan al-Tanani (36), and their children Ismai’l (7), Adham (4), Ameer (6) and Mohammed (3). It should be noted that al-Tanani rented a residential apartment in Rabah al-Madhoun’s building, which was completely destroyed due to the bombing.

At approximately 23:50, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at a 4-story house belonging to Jehad Mohammed Sha’ban al-‘Aloul (51), in Beit Lahia Housing Project in Beit Lahia. As a result, four were killed, a father and his 3 daughters, one of them was pregnant, were identified as identified as Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed ‘Amen (51) and his daughters, Hadeel (18), Warda (22) and Walaa’ (24), who was 6-month pregnant. Furthermore, 27 civilians were wounded, including 6 women and 10 children, while 3 houses sheltering 91 civilians, including 24 women and 41 children, were completely destroyed, and nearby houses sustained partial damage.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 09:00, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at al-Waleed building, destroying it completely. The seven-floor building (17 apartments) includes offices and organizations, coiffure and Momen Quraiq’s media production company.

In the morning, 14 dead bodies were retrieved from a military site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups that was previously targeted in an Israeli airstrike. The dead bodies arrived at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, and the Forensic Department there announced that the main cause of death is suffocation, suspecting that they inhaled toxic gases, so several samples were taken in order to make the necessary examinations.

At approximately 12:10 on Thursday, 13 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at al-Ribat College belonging to the Ministry of Interior in al-Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 15:15, Israeli warplanes launched two missiles at Sameh Faheem al-Mamlouk’s house in al-Shuja’iya neighborhood. As a result, the 3-storey house and nearby houses sustained partial damage. It should be noted that al-Mamlouk was killed when an airstrike targeted his apartment in al-Jondi al-Majhoul Tower in al-Rimal neighborhood on the first day of the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

At approximately 19:00 on Thursday, 13 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a group of citizens on al-Dahdouh Street, in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City. As a result, ‘Abdul Rahman Istabitah Khalaf Azzam (34) and Mustafa Hasan Ahmed al-‘Abed (35) were killed.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli military vehicles and tanks stationed along the border fence, east of Gaza, launched many shells at al-Shuja’iya and al-Zaytun neighborhoods, and continued until 05:00, causing fear among civilians in the eastern neighborhoods. As a result, many families were forced to leave their houses for fear of the indiscriminate and sought refuge in the UNRWA schools in central and western Gaza City. Moreover, the Israeli artillery shelling forced dozens of families in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia to seek refuge in an UNRWA school on al-Naser Street, north of Gaza City.

Central Gaza Strip:

At approximately 15:20 on Thursday, 13 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a house belonging to ‘Eyadah Family in al-Bureij Refugee camp. As a result, the house was completely destroyed and the nearby houses sustained partial damage. Moreover, two were killed, including a child, and 2 others were wounded. Those killed were identified as Ahmed Rami Mahmoud al-Hawajri (15) and Mo’ayad Taysir ‘Abdel Rahman al-Khatib (20), from al-Bureij refugee camp. All casualties were taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Mohammed ‘Issa (42) from al-Bureij refugee camp. As a result, his wife and daughter were killed namely: Manar Kahder Ahmed ‘Issa (Salamah) (39) and Lina Mohammed Mahmoud ‘Issa (13) while 3 others were injured. Moreover, the nearby houses sustained damage.

At approximately 19:00, an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at an agricultural land behind a house belonging to Mohammed Khaled ‘Omer al-Tawashi on al-Mazra’ah Street, south of Deir al-Balah. As a result, Mohammed Khaled ‘Omer al-Tawashi (21) was killed, and his body was found the next day at approximately 08:00.

At approximately 22:40, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a carwash near al-Zawaydah entrance on Salah al-Deen Street. As a result, the carwash and an uninhabited house were completely destroyed while a number of houses, 3 shops and 3 nearby auto repair shops sustained partial damage. Moreover, five were wounded, including a child, and taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah; two of those wounded sustained serious wounds and referred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Khan Yunis:

A Palestinian killed while 5 others wounded. Moreover, 2 houses and a bank were completely destroyed. Moreover, nearby houses sustained severe destruction.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at the Ministry of Interior and National Security’s headquarter, west of Khan Yunis. After 20 minutes, they launched 2 other missiles. As a result, the headquarter was completely destroyed.

At approximately 06:40, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at the Islamic National Bank in Khan Younis. The bank is comprised of 4 apartments in the ground and first floors in al-Agha Building next to the Khan Younis Municipality in the city center. It should be noted that only half an hour before the airstrike, one of the sons of the building’s owner received a call from the IOF asking them to evacuate it.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a group of citizens in Abu T’eimah neighborhood in ‘Abasan al-Kabirah. As a result, two were wounded; one of them was identified as ‘Abdel ‘Aziz ‘Abdel Hamid Abu T’eimah (27) from the area.

At approximately 13:05, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Samer Isma’el Khader Abu Daqqa’s house in Abasan al-Kabira. As a result, the house was completely destroyed, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at the Palestine Production Bank in the ground floor of a 2-storey building while the first floor is home in Khan Yunis. As a result, the bank was completely destroyed while the residential floor sustained severe damage. Moreover, a nearby 3-storey building, which includes 5 residential apartments, sustained severe damage. It should be noted that half an hour before the airstrike, IOF called the building’s owner asking him to evacuate and tell the residents of the area to evacuate as well.

At approximately 19:40, Israeli warplanes fired a missile near a house belonging to ‘Omer Khaled Saleh al-Shorabji in al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, causing a big hole in the street, destroying a room and causing severe damage and cracks in the 2-storey house (220 sqms.) The house shelters 2 families of 7 persons, including 3 women and a girl. It should be noted that 20 minutes before the airstrike, Khaled al-Shorabji received a call from the IOF, asking him to tell his uncle ‘Omer to evacuate his house as it would be targeted.

Rafah City:

At approximately 07:55, Israeli drone fired 3 missiles at the Islamic National Bank in Rafah. After 10 minutes, Israeli warplanes launched a missile causing severe destruction in addition to nearby offices and institutions which sustained damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:50, an Israeli drone fired one missile at a house belonging to Wael Mohammed Khalil ‘Abdeen in al-Naser town. After 10 minutes, an Israeli warplane fired a missile at the house and completely destroyed it. Moreover, nearby houses sustained partial damage, and no casualties were reported. Before the airstrike, one of the residents received a call from the Israeli forces ordering him to tell the residents to evacuate the houses in the area.

At approximately 17:00 on Thursday, 13 May 2021, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to Mohammed Shabanah, west of Rafah City. Ten minutes later, an Israeli warplane launched a missile at the house and completely destroyed it. As a result, nearby houses sustained partial damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at the Interior Ministry’s Internal Security site, southwest of Rafah City. Fifteen minutes later, another 4 missiles were launched at the site and completely destroyed it. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:40, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a 2-storey house belonging to Jamal Isma’il Soliman al-Zamli in al-Tannour neighborhood. As a result, his granddaughter Hoor Mo’men Jamal al-Zamli (3) and her mother Kholoud Fo’ad Farhan al-Zamli (27), who was 6-month pregnant. Moreover, 7 others were variously wounded, including 3 children and 3 women. All of them were taken to Abu Yousif Al-Najjar Hospital to receive treatment.

At approximately 20:20, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a 3-storey house belonging to Yousif Ibrahim al-Rantisi (‘Azarah) and his brothers in al-Juneinah neighborhood. As a result, the mother, her grandson, her son and his wife were killed. Those killed were identified as Siham Yousif Mohammed al-Rantisi (66); her 2-year-old grandson Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahim al-Rantisi; her son Ra’ed Ibrahim Khamis al-Rantisi (29) and his wife Shaimaa’ Diab Mohammed al-Rantisi (21.) Moreover, 15 others were wounded variously, including 7 children and 3 women. All of them were taken to Abu Yousif al-Najjar Hospital to receive treatment.

At approximately 21:55, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to ‘Adel ‘Ali ‘Atiyah ‘Arafat and his brother in al-Salam neighborhood. Ten minutes later, an Israeli warplane launched a missile at the house, causing massive destruction to it and partial damage to the nearby houses. No casualties were reported. It should be noted that the house’s owner received a call from the IOF asking him to evacuate the house and nearby houses. The 3-storey house was 350 square meters and sheltered 7 families of 54 members.

At approximately 21:30, and over 5 hours, IOF stationed along the border fence fired many artillery shells sporadically at empty lands. No casualties were reported.

Friday, 14 May 2021:

Northern Gaza:

12 Palestinians, including 4 children and 2 women, were killed while 276 others, including 93 children and 87 women, were wounded. Also, the airstrikes targeted 5 houses and a mosque, which were both completely destroyed. Additionally, 150 missiles were launched at dozens of other houses, public roads and infrastructure sustained severe destruction.

At approximately 00:00 on Friday, 14 May 2021, Israeli warplanes violently targeted many agricultural and empty lands, and houses in various areas in Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia and Um al-Nasser village. The airstrikes continued for 2 hours; during which at least 150 missiles were launched. As a result, five were killed, including 2 women and 3 children, while 68 others were injured, including 21 women and 20 children.

According to PCHR’s investigations, Israeli warplanes targeted an agricultural land near a 3-storey house belonging to Mahmoud Hashem al-‘Attar’s sons in Beit Lahia on the Street beyween al-‘Atatrah and al-Salatin neighborhoods in Beit Lahia. As a result, Lamyaa’ Hasan al-‘Attar (27) and her 3 children namely Islam (8), Amira (7), and Mohammed “Zain al-Dein” (8 months) were killed, and their house was completely destroyed. Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at an agricultural land in al-Amal neighborhood in Beit Lahia near a 2-storey house belonging to Ibrahim Mousa Ahmed Salama (49). As a result, his wife, Faiza Ahmed Mohammed Salama (45) was killed, and the house owner and his son were injured. Additionally, the violent airstrikes destroyed many houses, especially on al-Ba’li Street in central Beit Hanoun.

At approximately 10:15, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a 2-storey house belonging to Abdul Karim Shihada in Nazla area in Jabalia. As a result, the house was completely destroyed.

At approximately 13:05 on Friday, 14 May 2021, Israeli warplanes fired 3 missiles at a 4-storey house belonging to the sons of Mohammed Mostafa Zarandah in Bir al-Na’jah area, west of Jabalia. As a result, the house was completely destroyed.

At approximately 16:30, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City announced the death of Mahmoud Mohammed Ahmed al-Madhoun (30), who lived to the east of Hala al-Shawa Clinic in Beit Lahia Housing Project, succumbing to wounds he sustained at approximately 13:00 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, when a plot of land near his house was targeted. Al-Madhoun was hit with shrapnel in the left side of his head when he was in front of his house.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli warplanes fired 3 missiles at Shadi ‘Abed Rabbu’s house in ‘Izbet ‘Abed Rabbu in Jabalia. As a result, 6 civilians, including 3 women and 2 children, were wounded and taken to the Indonesian Hospital, where the injuries of 2 of them were described as serious while the rest injuries were moderate. Additionally, the house was completely destroyed.

At approximately 20:20 on the same day, the dead bodies of Ahmed “Mohammed al-Mahdi” Isma’il al-Najar (32) and Ahmed ‘Awad Mohammed al-Neder (36), from Jabalia, arrived at the Indonesian Hospital after Israeli warplanes targeted them at 10:05 on Jaffa Street in Jabalia.

At approximately 21:30, shrapnel of a missile fell on a house belonging to the sons of ‘Issa ‘Obaid on al-Nozhah Street in Jabalia. As a result, a girl with disability namely Buthaina Mahmoud ‘Issa ‘Obaid (6) was killed after being hit with shrapnel in the right side of her head when she was in front of her house.

At approximately 23:50, Israeli warplanes launched at least 15 missiles at ‘Abed al-Razeq Qlaibo Mosque and its surrounding near Qlaibo Hill in Beit Lahia. As a result, the mosque was completely destroyed. Five minutes later, the residents of the area thought that the targeted house belonged to Hatem al-Mansi, which is to the southern side of the mosque, so they ran to evacuate al-Mansi family members. When the residents arrived at al-Mansi’s house and entered it, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the house garden. As a result, 3 civilians, including 2 brothers, were killed while 5 others, including a woman, were injured. One of those injured sustained serious wounds. Those killed were identified as: Ahmed (34) and Yousef (22) Hatem Mahmoud al-Mansi (34) and Ahmed Mohammed ‘Abed al-‘Aziz Sabbah (28). Moreover, 4 houses near the targeted mosque from the western side, other nearby houses and electricity and communication networks sustained severe damage

Gaza City:

At approximately 00:00 on Friday, 14 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched a series of violent and successive airstrikes, which lasted until 00:30, on the main roads and vital areas in al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, including Baghdad, al-Nazzaz, Muntar and al-Biltaji Streets, causing severe damage. Moreover, al-Shuja’iya Cemetery was targeted with several missiles.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at Mahmoud Abu Halima Company for Metal Trading near al-Shawwa petrol station on the intersection of al-Mansourah and Salah al-Deen Streets in al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, east of Gaza. The 1.5-dunum company belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Abu Halima (46) and its equipment and goods were completely destroyed. Moreover, the nearby buildings and facilities sustained severe damage. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Services called two neighbors and ordered them to evacuate the area because the company would be targeted.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at Yafa workshop belonging to Shareef Mohammed Sa’eed al-Lulu (47) in front of al-Zaytun police station on Salah al-Dein Street in al-Zaytun neighborhood. As a result, the nearby houses and shops sustained severe damage.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a group of citizens, east of al-Shuja’iya neighborhood. As a result, two were killed, identified as Saqer Abdul Majid Isma’el al-Hayya (27), and Hussam Baker Mohammed al-Hayya (33).

At approximately 07:00, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital announced that Mahmoud Hamed Hasan Tolba (13), from al-Zaytun neighborhood, succumbed to his wounds on 12 May 2021. Tolba sustained serious shrapnel wounds in different parts of his body in an Israeli airstrike on Salah al-Deen Street.

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 14 May 2021, Israeli warplanes sporadically launched several missiles at facilities belonging to the Palestinian Naval Police at the fishermen seaport, west of Gaza. The airstrike continued until 06:00 on Saturday, 15 May 2021.

At approximately 17:15, warplanes launched 4 missiles at the Palestine Production Bank in Nour al-Dein building belonging to Hussam Fo’ad Mahmoud Nour al-Dein (56) on Izz al-Dein al-Qassam Street next to al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza. As a result, the 5-storey building (480 sqms), sheltered 5 families, was completely destroyed as the bank was located in the ground floor, and the nearby facilities, buildings and shops sustained severe damages.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli warplanes launched 6 missiles at the Ministry of Interior and National Security’s headquarter in Ansar Security Compound, west of Gaza. As a result, the compound was completely destroyed and the nearby buildings sustained severe damage. It should be noted that IOF targeted the same place the next day morning.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at two apartments located in the southwestern side of the second and third floor in al-Rabi’a 6-storey building, which includes 5 residential apartments on an area of 800 sqms in central Gaza city. As a result, Abdullah Ashraf Abdullah Jouda (13) was killed in the second floor, and Adam Mohammed Subhy al-Far’awi (20), was killed in the third floor.

Central Gaza:

At approximately 13:40 on Friday, 14 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 5 missiles at a 2-storey house belonging to Ayman Nofal in al-Bureij refugee camp. As a result, the house was completely destroyed and the nearby houses sustained partial damage. Moreover, Mahmoud Mohammed Isma’el al-Khaldy (27) was killed when he was passing by. Also, 15, including 4 women and 2 children, were wounded and taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, where their injuries varied between minor to medium.

At approximately 13:45, Israeli warplanes launched 6 missiles at a 2-storey house (300sqms) belonging to Marwan Abdul Karim Issa, in al-Bureij refugee camp. As a result, the house was completely destroyed, nearby houses sustained damage and a person was injured.

At approximately 14:30, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles, one by a drone, at a house belonging to Mahmoud Abdul Hadi in al-Bureij refugee camp. As a result, the tinplate-roofed house of one floor (200sqms) and sheltering 3 families of 16 members, including 5 children and 2 women, was completely destroyed. Moreover, nearby houses and 6 shops sustained partial damage.

At approximately 15:30, Israeli drones launched a missile at a fishing boat in fishermen seaport, west of Deir al-Balah. As a result, the fishing boat was destroyed and on fire and fishing equipment and nets were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:15, Israeli artillery fired shells at the civilian houses in eastern Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Four shells fell on a 3-storey (140 sqms) house, which sheltered 3 families of 25 members, including 7 children and 4 women, belonging to Marwan Mohammed Abu Muhareb (51). As a result, the third floor sustained severe damage, but no casualties were reported. It should be noted that the residents evacuated their house after the shelling.

At approximately 19:10, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles, one by a drone, at a 2-storey house (180 sqms) belonging to Mohammed Qatamish in al-Maghazi refugee camp. As a result, 3 persons, including a child, were wounded and the house sustained partial damage.

Khan Yunis:

A Palestinian was killed and 13 others were wounded. Also, 5 houses were destroyed and nearby houses sustained severe damage.

At approximately 12:10 on Friday, 14 May 2021, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to ‘Omer Jihad Ahmed al-Astal (26) in the Satar al-Gharbi neighborhood in Khan Younis. Five minutes later, Israeli warplanes fired 4 missiles at the ground floor house, which sheltered a family of 3, and the nearby land. As a result, the house was completely destroyed while the nearby 2-story house of his father, Jihad Ahmed Fayez al-Astal, was almost completely destroyed as it sheltered 2 families of 9. Moreover, a nearby house sustained damage, noting that half an hour before the airstrike, IOF called one of the family members and asked him to evacuate his house and tell the neighbors to evacuate as well.

At approximately 16:28, an Israeli drone launched a missile at a house belonging to Mazen Shubeir, west of the Islamic Complex in Khan Younis. Few minutes later, an Israeli warplane fired a missile at a land next to the house, causing a hole in the ground and damage to nearby houses. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:50, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to Ziad ‘Abdel ‘Aziz Abu Shaqrah in al-Sheikh Naser neighborhood in Khan Younis. Few minutes later, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a one-story house (360 sqms) and completely destroyed it. As a result, nearby houses sustained damage, and 7 civilians were injured due to the shattering rubble. It should be noted that half an hour before the airstrike, IOF called residents of the area to tell the residents of the house and nearby houses to evacuate. The house sheltered a family of 7, including 2 women and 3 children.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed along the border fence in eastern Khan Younis fired shells at al-Zannah, ‘Abasan al-Jadidah and Khuza’ah areas in eastern Khan Younis. The shelling sporadically continued until the evening, and some shells fell in the center of the neighborhoods. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:05, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to ‘Ahed ‘Abdel Malek Abu Shahla in al-Sheikh Nasser neighborhood. Few minutes later, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a 4-storey house and completely destroyed it, causing damage to nearby houses. It should be noted that the before the drone missile, IOF called one of the house residents to inform him to evacuate the houses. The targeted house was 130 sqms and sheltered 4 families of 20, including 5 women and 10 children.

At approximately 20:10, an Israeli warplane launched a missile at a group of citizens in ‘Abasan al-Kabirah in eastern Khan Younis. As a result, Walid Zuhair Mohammed Abu Shab (23), from Bani Suheila, was killed while another was wounded. Both were taken to Naser Hospital.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli gunboats fired shells off Khan Younis shore, causing severe destruction to the coffee shops there. No casualties were reported.

Rafah:

At approximately 14:20 on Friday, 14 May 2021, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a motorbike on al-‘Oroubah Street in al-Tannour neighborhood. As a result, the motorbike’s driver Mousa Ghaleb Ibrahim Madi (25) was killed.

At approximately 15:30, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to Suheil ‘Abdel Jabbar Jaber al-Qotati in al-Barahmah neighborhood. Five minutes later, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at the house and completely destroyed it and a car parked in front of it. Moreover, nearby houses sustained partial damage, but no casualties were reported. It should be noted that the brother of the house’s owner received a call from IOF and asked him to evacuate the house and nearby houses. The one-story house is 160 sqms and sheltered one family of 8.

Saturday, 15 May 2021:

Northern Gaza:

Airstrikes wounded 92 Palestinians, including 27 children and 26 women. Many houses were completely destroyed while many others sustained partial damage.

At approximately 11:25, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at al-Hussoumi Shops for Construction Materials in al-Qar’ah al-Khamesah area in al-Salatin neighborhood in Beit Lahia. As a result, the area sustained damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:25 on Sunday, 15 May 2021, the Israeli artillery fired a shell at a residential apartment on the second floor in Tower No. (8) in al-Nada Towers, west of Beit Hanoun. As a result, the apartment sustained material damage; but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:00 on the same day, the Israeli artillery fired 2 shells at Hamed al-Shembari’s 4-story house in Borat Jamil al-Shawa, northeast of Beit Hanoun, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:15, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Shehada family’s 2-story house in Bloc No. (2) in Jabalia. As a result, the house and al-Kurdi shops for construction materials, which was on the ground floor, were completely destroyed. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:50, the Israeli artillery fired dozens of shells at the northern and western areas of Beit Lahia. As a result, fire broke out in Khudair Brothers Company and al-Modawer Medicine Company. The targeted companies included stores that contained large quantities of plastic and agricultural materials. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:15, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a gathering of citizens on the Old Gaza Street in Jabalia. As a result, 5 citizens were injured and taken to the Indonesian Hospital for treatment.

At approximately 18:35, the Israeli artillery fired 4 shells at Hitham Zakaria Nusair’s 3-story house on al-Qerman Street, east of Beit Hanoun. As a result, the house sustained severe damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:15 on the same day, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at Raied Sa’d’s house in ‘Anan area, west of Jabalia. As a result, the house was completely destroyed and nearby houses sustained material damage. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at al-Sifa Cemetery, northwest of Beit Lahia, but no casualties were reported.

Gaza City:

Airstrikes killed 12 Palestinians, including 8 children and 2 women. Moreover, al-Jalaa’ Tower and 3 multi-story houses were completely destroyed while al-Andalus and al-Qaherah towers sustained severe and partial destruction.

At approximately 01:00 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at a residential building belonging to Abdul Shafi Khamis Ahmed al-Shobaki (62) near al-Sahabah Medical Complex in central Gaza City. As a result, the 4-storey building, which housed 8 apartments and sheltered 10 families, including 16 children and 5 women, was partially and severely destroyed as it was directly targeted. Moreover, 2 nearby buildings sustained severe damage. It should be noted that one of the residents received a phone call from the Israeli Intelligence Services to evacuate the area.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli warplanes launched 6 missiles at a 3-storey house (250 sqms) belonging to ‘Alaa Abdul ‘Aall Abu Hatab in al-Shati refugee camp, without informing its residents to evacuate. As a result, 9, including 2 women and 7 children, were killed and identified as: the house owner’s wife, Yasmine Mohammed Khamees Abu Hatab (31), and her 4 children, Yousef (11), Maryam (8), Belal (9) and Yamin (6), the house owner’s sister, Maha Mohammed Abdul ‘Aal Abu Hatab “al-Hadidi” (35), and 3 of her children, Osama (6), ‘Abdul Rahman and Suhaib (13) Mohammed Subhi al-Hadidi, while their 5-month old brother was moderately injured.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli warplanes fired 5 missiles at al-Rawdah (1) residential tower, comprised of 5 floors and storehouses. The tower is one of Tal al-Hawa Housing Project towers, and the targeted apartments were in the first, second and third floors in the northwestern side. As a result, the apartments were completely destroyed while the tower and the nearby Rawadah (2) and al-Sa’adah (2), (3) and (4) towers sustained severe damage.

At approximately 13:35, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a group of citizens near the Friday Market in al-Shejaiya neighborhood. As a result, two, including a child, were killed, and were identified as Saif al-Dein Hani Mohammed Abu al-‘Atta (19), and Mohammed Ahmed Attiya Bahar (17.)

At approximately 15:15, Israeli warplanes launched 6 missiles at al-Jalaa’ tower near al-Watan tower on al-Jala’ street in Gaza City. As a result, the 12-storey tower, which housed residential apartments, offices and organizations, particularly media offices, including the head offices of al-Jazeera Channel and Associated Press (AP), was completely destroyed. It should be noted that Israeli Intelligence Services called the owner of the tower and informed him to evacuate it as it would be destroyed.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a 3-storey house belonging to the Hamas Movement leader, Khalil al-Hayya, in al-Sha’af neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, it was completely destroyed.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at Khaled al-Mana’ma’s house on al-Quds Open University Street in al-Naser neighborhood. As a result, the 2-storey house was completely destroyed.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to Hamdi SAlim ‘Abed Hassounah (58) in al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, causing severe damage in the upper floors.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles and directly targeted the 8th and 9th floors in the northwestern and southwestern sides of al-Qahira (Cairo) tower on the Arab League Street near the Ministry of Finance. As a result, the 14-storey tower, which includes 48 apartments, sustained severe damage. It should be noted that the tower’s guard received a phone call from the Israeli Intelligence Services asking him to tell the residents of the tower to evacuate.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a civilian car travelling on al-Oyoun Street in al-Naser neighborhood, north of Gaza City. As a result, the driver, Sa’eed Khaled Sa’eed Abu Ghalyoun (27), was killed.

At approximately 21:45, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at the Endowments Ministry’s shops in al-Zaitoun neighborhood. The shops are rented by al-Reyashi Shop for Batteries, a lathe workshop and a refrigerators shop belonging to Abu Zor Family.

At approximately 22:15, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at the Palestinian National Bank located at the ground and first floor of Kazem Abu Sha’ban’s building, on Omar al-Mukhtar Street, west of Gaza City. As a result, the bank was completely destroyed.

At approximately 22:30, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at a house belonging to Owda Salman Ahmed Abu Suhaiban (70) house near ‘Abdel ‘Aal intersection on al-Jalaa’ street, north of Gaza City. As a result, the 4-storey house, sheltering 8 families, was completely destroyed causing severe damage in the area.

At approximately 23:35, Israeli warplanes launched 6 missiles at the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors of al-Andalos tower, comprised of 12 floors, near Gaza Seaport, next to Hanadi tower, which was completely destroyed on the first day of the Israeli offensive on Gaza. As a result, the 3 floors were completely destroyed and the other apartments sustained severe damage. It should be noted that the tower’s guard received a phone call from the Israeli Intelligence Services ordering him to evacuate it.

Central Gaza Strip:

Airstrikes killed 3 Palestinians; one of them succumbed to his wounds, and wounded another. Moreover, 3 houses were completely destroyed while al-Kabeer Mosque sustained damage.

At approximately 00:20 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at a 3-storey house (300 sqms), which sheltered 6 families of 30 members, most of them are children and women, belonging to Abdul Karim Ali Issa. As a result, the house sustained severe damage and might collapse while nearby houses and a mosque sustained partial damage.

At approximately 04:00, an Israeli drone launched a missile at Hasan Ahmed al-Maqadma’s house in al-Bureij refugee camp. After 30 minutes, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at the house. As a result, the 3-storey house (140 sqms), which sheltered 3 families of 15 members; most of them are women and children, was completely destroyed, and nearby houses sustained partial damage

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at the Traffic Police Station in Deir al-Balah, causing damage to it, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 00:10 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, an Israeli drone fired a missile at an agricultural land in eastern al-Bureij. As a result, Mohammed Salem Yousif Abu ‘Ayesh (34), from al-Maghazi refugee camp, and were taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

At approximately 13:00, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a motorbike in eastern al-Maghazi refugee camp. As a result, the motorbike’s driver, Zaher ‘Atiah Mohammed ‘Anbar (38), from al-Nussairat. Was killed and taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

At approximately 13:20, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at an open land near the municipal warehouses in eastern al-Bureij. As a result, a person was wounded and taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, where medical sources said that his condition is moderate.

At approximately 16:10, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles; one of them by a drone, at a house belonging to Ghazi Abu Tamma’ah in Deir al-Balah. As a result, the 1-story house (140 sqms) was completely destroyed while the nearby houses sustained partial damage.

At approximately 21:00, Medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City announced the death of Ahmed Eyad Ahmed Fattouh (22) after succumbing to wounds he sustained in a previous Israeli airstrike on a carwash at approximately 22:40 on Thursday, 13 May 2021, at the entrance to al-Zawaydah. At the time, his condition was reported serious and referred to al-Shifa Hospital until his death was announced.

Khan Younis

Airstrikes wounded 2 Palestinians, including a child, and destroyed 2 houses after directly targeting them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF’s tanks fired tens of smoke grenades at eastern Khan Younis, particularly at al-Qararah, making a fog that headed to the west. The residents of the area suffered eye irritation and nausea due to the smoke inhalation.

At approximately 10:15, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to Ramzi Abu Daqqah in ‘Abasan al-Kabirah. Few minutes later, the Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at the house and completely destroyed it. The 4-storey house is home to 2 families of 11 members, including 4 children.

At approximately 11:22, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to Taysir al-Mubasher in the Emirati neighborhood in western Khan Younis. Few minutes later, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at the 2-storey house and completely destroyed it, causing partial damage to the nearby houses.

At approximately 14:00, an Israeli drone fired a missile at al-Qararah Municipality in northern Khan Younis. As a result, a person sustained serious wounds and was taken to Naser Hospital.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli tanks stationed along the border fence fired tens of shells at eastern Khan Younis. Two shells fell on the roof of the Khuza’a Municipal cultural center in eastern Khan Younis and caused damage to it.

Rafah:

Airstrikes targeted 2 houses; one was completely destroyed while the other sustained damage. Moreover, a mosque, shops, a tailoring shop, 3 poultry farms and a Navy Police boat sustained damage while dozens of families were forcibly displaced from al-Shokah village in Rafah.

At approximately 04:10 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a boat belonging to the Palestinian Navy Police off the Fishermen Seaport, west of Rafah City. As a result, the boat was completely destroyed, and other fishing boats sustained damage. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 04:20, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at 3 poultry farms (2000 sqms) belonging to Talal Ramadan Salman al-Sha’er in al-Salam neighborhood. Around 25 minutes later, another missile was fired and completely destroyed the farms, killing 10,500 chickens. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:15, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to Jamil Hasan Ibrahim Abu Zaid in al-Shabourah refugee camp. Around 15 minutes later, an Israeli warplane fired a missile at the house and completely destroyed 3 shops in the ground floor. Moreover, the rest of house floors were partially destroyed while the nearby houses, shops and al-Abrar Mosque sustained partial damage. No casualties were reported. It should be noted that IOF called one of the neighbors and asked him to evacuate his house and tell the residents of the nearby houses to evacuate as well. The targeted house was comprised of 2 floors on an area of 170 sqms and sheltered 3 families of 13 members.

At approximately 15:25, IOF fired artillery shells at a house belonging to al-Shawi Family and a tailoring workshop belonging to Khafajah family in al-Shokah village. As a result, both places sustained material damage, but no casualties were reported.

Sunday, 16 May 2021:

Northern Gaza:

Airstrikes killed 4 Palestinians and wounded 37 others, including 16 children and 5 women. Many houses were completely destroyed while tens others sustained partial damage.

At approximately 00:15 on Sunday, 16 May 2021, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a gathering of citizens near al-Qerem intersection in Jabalia. As a result, Tareq Ziyad Mostafa Abu Hmeidan (19) was killed while 2 others were injured and taken to the Indonesian Hospital. The injury of one of them was serious as his leg was amputated, while the other’s injury was moderate.

At approximately 08:10, Israeli warplanes fired 3 missiles at Ahmed al-Batsh’s 2-story house on the Old Gaza Street in Jabalia. As a result, the house was completely destroyed and nearby houses sustained material damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:20, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at a 4-story house belonging to Hamed al-Shembari (55), east of Beit Hanoun. As a result, the house and nearby houses sustained severe damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:20, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a 2-story house belonging to Mohammed Fawzi Naser (47) in central Beit Hanoun. As a result, the house was completely destroyed.

At approximately 17:35, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a 2-story house belonging to Hussain Khalil Hussain Fayyad (44), east of Beit Hanoun, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 18:00, the Israeli artillery fired a shell at a 2-story house belonging to Hitham Mohammed Abu ‘Osda (43), east of Beit Hanoun. As a result, fire broke out in the house.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a 2-story house belonging to Nabil Foad Mahmoud al-Masri (57) in central Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, the house sustained damage.

At approximately 19:15, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a group of citizens in the center of Zaytun neighborhood in Beit Hanoun. As a result, 3 of them were killed namely Mo’ath Nabil Mohammed al-Za’aneen (27), Mohammed Yousef Mahmoud ‘Abdullah (31) and Mohammed ‘Awni ‘Abdullah al-Za’aneen (25).

At approximately 19:50, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at Belal Mustafa Yahiya ‘Asaliyia’s (30) house in central Jabalia, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 20:20, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a 2-story house belonging to Mohammed Shehdah Mas’oud al-Moghrabi (52), east of Beit Hanoun. As a result, the house roof and walls sustained damage.

At approximately 20:50, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a 3-story house belonging to Mahmoud Mohammed Ahmed Ba’lousha in al-Salateen neighborhood, west of Beit Lahia, and completely destroyed it.

Gaza City:

Airstrikes killed 44 Palestinians, including 18 children and 13 women. 6 residential buildings, the Ministries of labor and social development, Doctors without Borders office, many main roads and public facilities, organizations, shops and 2 factories were completely destroyed.

At approximately 01:00 on Sunday, 16 May 2021, Israeli warplanes carried out intense huge airstrikes on several places in Gaza City and continued until 02:10. The airstrikes targeted Abu al-Ouf 4-storey building, which included residential apartments and shops on al-Wehda Street, and destroyed it over the heads of its residents without a prior warning. Furthermore, Israeli warplanes targeted 2 other 4-storey residential buildings belonging to Ameen Mohammed al-Qolaq and Mo’een Mohammed al-Qolaq, near Abu al-Ouf building, and destroyed it over the heads of its residents. In addition, al-Ahlam building was targeted as well in the same area. As a result, 43 persons were killed, including 18 children and 12 women.

The airstrikes on al-Rimal neighborhood and on al-Wehda Street destroyed the main roads and infrastructure starting from al-Rimal Clinic’s intersection to Palmira intersection and the Middle East Council of Churches Street in addition to the Thai Restaurant intersection and al-Thawrah Street. Additionally, the Labor Ministry’s headquarter was completely destroyed while the Ministry of Social Development, Doctors Without Borders organization,‘Ajour and al-Omara 4-storey buildings, and a 2-story house, which is inhabited, belonging to Mattar family sustained severe damage.

Deaths at Abu al-Ouf building: Ayman Tawfiq Abu al-Ouf (50), an internist of al-Shifa Hospital, his two children, Tawfiq (17) and Tala (13); Abeer Nimir Ali Shkontana (30), 3 of her children, Yehya Ruyad Hasan Shkontana (5), Dana (9), and Zain (2); Dima Rami Riyad al-Ifranji (16), Reem Khalil Ahmed Abu al-Ouf (41), Hazem Adel Na’eem al-Qamea’ (48), and Rawan Alaa Subhi Abu al-Ouf (19).

On Sunday evening, the Medical and Civil Defense crews pulled out 13 dead bodies, including 3 women and 7 children, from under the rubble of their houses on al-Wehda Street, raising the number of deaths to 43, most of them were children and women.

The bodies retrieved were identified as Subhiya Isma’el Hussain Abu al-Ouf (73), Ameen Mohammed Hamad al-Qolaq (90), Tawfiq Isma’el Hussain Abu al-Ouf (80) and his wife, Majdiya Khalil Hussain Abu al-Ouf (82), Raja’ Subhi Isma’el al-Ifranji “Abu al-Ouf and 3 of her children, Mira Rami Riyad al-Ifranji (12), Yazan (13), Ameer (9), and Hala Mohammed Mo’een al-Qolaq (13), and her sister, Yara (10), Rola (6) and Lana (4) Riyad Hasan Shkontana, and Mohammed Ahmed Musbah Ikki (40).

Deaths at al-Qolaq family Building: Fawwaz Ameen Mohammed al-Qolaq (63) along with 4 of his sons and daughters; Abdul Hameed (23), Reham (33), Bahaa (49) and Sameh (28); and the latter’s wife, Ayat Ibrahim Khalil al-Qolaq (19), and their 6-month old son, Qusay; Amal Jameel Salama al-Qolaq (42) and 3 of her children, Taher Ameen al-Qolaq (24), Ahmed (16), and Hanaa (15); Mohammed Mo’een Mohammed al-Qolaq (42), his brother, Izzat (44), and his 2 children, Zaid (8) and Adam (3). Doaa’ Omar Abdullah al-Qolaq (39), and Sa’diya Yousef Daher al-Qolaq (84).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a house belonging to Mustafa Khalaf Daloul (50) from al-Zaytoun neighborhood and completely destroyed it. The house was of 2 floors and sheltered 11 members, including 4 children and 3 women.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli warplanes launched 6 missiles at 3 residential buildings namely “Anas Ben Malek”, each was of 7 floors, on an area of a dunum and a half on al-Yarmouk Street in Gaza City. As a result, the 3 buildings were completely destroyed, and nearby buildings, institutions and facilities sustained severe damage. It should be noted that IOF called a number of residents and informed them to evacuate.

At approximately 18:50, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Ali Mousa Mohammed Affana’s (64) house, north of Gaza City. As a result, the 5-storey house (200 sqms), which included 10 apartments and sheltered 10 families, including 11 women and 21 children, was completely destroyed. It should be noted that Israeli Intelligence Services phone called the neighbors and ordered them to evacuate the house as it would be targeted.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Abdul Kareem Isma’el Ibrahim al-Ashram’s (60) house in al-Sabra neighborhood, south of the Gaza City. As a result, the 6-storey house (400 sqms) sheltering 7 families, including 12 women and 16 children, sustained severe destruction in the 3rd, 4th and fifth floors. It should be noted that Israeli Intelligence Services called the neighbors and ordered them to evacuate.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at Jamal Attiya Hamdiya’s (62) house in al-Shuja’iya neighborhood. As a result, the 4-storey house and a nearby 3-storey house belonging to Mohammed Sa’eed Khalil al-Manasra, sheltering 5 families, was completely destroyed. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Services phone called the neighbors and ordered them to evacuate.

Central Gaza Strip:

Airstrikes killed a Palestinian and wounded 17 others, including 5 children and 7 women. Mroeover, 2 houses were destroyed while the main street of al-Maghazi was targeted.

At approximately 02:10 on Sunday, 16 May 2021, Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes on al-Maghazi refugee camp, targeting its infrastructure and causing partial damage to the houses and to the main street to al-Maghazi entrance.

At approximately 02:10 Israeli warplanes fired a missile at an agricultural land belonging to al-Musadar family in central al-Maghazi refugee camp. As a result, 6 were wounded, including 2 women, and taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah to receive treatment. Moreover, nearby houses sustained partial damage.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli artillery heavily fired the eastern side of the central Gaza Strip, where one of the shells fell on a house belonging to Khaled Hasan al-Masalhah (50) in northern Nussairat. As a result, the house’s owner was killed while his wife and wife of his son, Ayman, were wounded. The house is comprised of 2 floors; the first is built of concrete while the second is built of tinplate, on an area of 150 sqms, sheltering 15 members; mostly children and women.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a tinplate-roofed house belonging to Hussam Mohammed ‘Aqel, from al-Nussairat refugee camp. As a result, 9 members of the house’s family were wounded, including 5 children and 3 women, and were all taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for treatment. Medical sources said that the injuries ranged between moderate and minor. Moreover, nearby houses sustained partial damage. It should be noted that the 1-storey house was built on an area of 250 sqms and sheltered a family of 9, including 4 children and 3 women.

At approximately 06:40, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles; one by a drone, at a house belonging to the heirs of Fathi Qatamesh in al-Maghazi refugee camp. As a result, the 2-storey house (150 sqms), which sheltered 2 families of 7, including 2 women and 2 children, was totally destroyed and. Moreover, 3 nearby houses sustained severe damage while other houses sustained partial damage.

Khan Younis

Airstrikes destroyed 2 houses and caused damage to a third one.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes within only one minute, launching tens of missiles at different targets. As a result, 2 houses belonging to Yehia al-Senwar, Head of Hamas Politburo in Gaza, and his brother, Mohammed al-Senwar, were destroyed. Each house was comprised of 2 floors and located in separate areas on Street 5 in al-Satar al-Gharbi neighborhood. Moreover, the nearby houses sustained damage. The airstrikes also targeted agricultural lands, streets and intersections in Khan Youns, particularly on the mentioned street and other places.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes fired a missile near the fence of a 2-storey villa belonging to Jihad ‘Ali al-Fara in al-Satar al-Sharqi area. As a result, the villa fence was destroyed while a car, house windows and nearby houses sustained damage as well as the street.

IOF’s tanks and artillery stationed along the border fence and the gunboats stationed off shore continued on Saturday and Sunday to target with dozens shells the eastern and western outskirts of Khan Younis.

Rafah:

Airstrikes killed 2 Palestinians and wounded 5 others, including a journalist. Moroever, 9 houses, agricultural lands and a National Security Site were targeted.

At approximately 00:20 on Sunday, 16 May 2021, IOF fired shells and flare bombs in Rafah City; some fell on 6 houses in al-Shabourah refugee camp. As a result, 2 persons were wounded; one of them a journalist, when they were in front of their houses. Those wounded were identified as Ra’ed Mohammed ‘Abdel Wahab Sabbah (46) and sustained serious shrapnel wounds in the abdomen and ‘Alam al-Deen ‘Abdel Rahman Mohammed Sabbah (23), a freelance journalist, sustained moderate shrapnel wounds in the upper extremities. Moreover, a number of houses sustained damage.

At approximately 02:45, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a site belonging to the Palestinian National Security near Salah al-Deen Gate. Fifty minutes later, 2 other missiles were launched at the site, completely destroying it.

At approximately 03:15, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to Ahmed Mahmoud Zayed ‘Abdel al-‘Aal in the Tannour neighborhood. Five minutes later, an Israeli warplane fired one missile at the house and completely destroyed it. Moreover, a house adjacent to the targeted house was completely destroyed as well while nearby houses sustained partial damage. However, no casualties were reported. Before the airstrike, IOF called one of the neighbors, asking him to evacuate the house and the nearby houses. It should be noted that the targeted one-story house (250 sqms) sheltered a family of 12 members.

At approximately 12:50, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a house belonging to Ibrahim Taysir Ibrahim Abu Shammalah in Yebna refugee camp in Rafah. Five minutes later, an Israeli warplane fired a missile at the house and completely destroyed it. Moreover, nearby houses sustained damage, and 3 persons were moderately wounded due to the shattered rubble. Before the airstrike, IOF called one of the neighbors and asked him to evacuate the house and nearby houses. It should be noted that the one-story house (200 sqms) sheltered a family of 5 member.

Monday, 17 May 2021

Northern Gaza Strip:

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the murder of 4 Palestinians; one of them succumbed to his wounds, and the injury of 56 others, including 15 women and 22 children. Also, 8 houses and a company were targeted.

At approximately 07:30 on Monday, 17 May 2021, the Israeli artillery fired at least 2 shells at Foam Co. Sponge Company in eastern of Jabalia. As a result, a fire broke out in the area.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at Abdul Aziz al-Khaldi’s house. As a result, the 3-storey villa, southwest of al-Sudaniya, was completely destroyed and nearby houses, Mathaf Hotel, al-Khaldi Mosque and Hamad Rehabilitation and Prosthetics Hospital sustained damage.

At approximately 09:30, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at Fayez Ibrahim Mohammed Abu Ali’s house. As a result, the 3-storey house in Jabalia refugee camp was completely destroyed.

At approximately 10:15, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Abdullah Abu Rayya’s house. As a result, the ground-floor house, located in Jabalia, was completely destroyed, and Husam Mohammed Othman Abu Harabeed (36), a commander in al-Quds Brigades, was killed, as IOF declared targeting him.

At approximately 10:45, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to Yousef al-Liddawi’s sons in Jabalia. As a result, the roof of the 6-storey house sustained damage.

At approximately 12:30 on Monday, 17 May 2021, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at the third floor in the sons of Yousef al-Leddawi’s residential building and completely destroyed the floor. Five minutes later, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at Abu Jalhoum family’s house, west of Beit Lahia.

At approximately 13:00, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, declared the death of Yehia Mansour Ghaben (22), succumbing to wounds he sustained last Thursday when the Israeli artillery fired shells at farmers in their land near the American Hospital, west of Beit Hanoun Crossing.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at Ayman Siyam’s house in central Jabalia camp, and destroyed it completely. Five minutes later, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a group of citizens in central Beit Lahia. As a result, Ahmed Ziyad Hussain Sabbah (28) and Mohammed Nazeer Mohammed Abu ‘Oun (18) were killed while 2 other civilians were injured; one of them sustained serious wounds.

At approximately 17:50, Israeli warplanes fired 3 missiles at a 3-story house belonging to ‘Abed al-Rahman Abu al-Jabeen in central Jabalia. As a result, the house roof and walls sustained material damage.

At approximately 18:35, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at Abu ‘Ajinah’s house in Beit Lahia. As a result, the house roof and walls sustained material damage.

Gaza City:

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the murder of 7 civilians, including a child who was killed along with her uncle. Also, 2 commercial mutli-story buildings were completely destroyed and Ghazi al-Shawa building was partially destroyed. Additionally, the headquarters of Ministry of Health and military medical services, Palestinian organizations, Nahdah bookshop and printing house, the Orphans Fund head office, a bank, and 5 factories sustained severe damage.

At approximately 00:15 on Monday, 17 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at Mohammed Ahmed Saleh al-Dairi’s (47) house in al-Sabra neighborhood. As a result, the 4-storey house (500 sqms), comprised of 16 apartments and sheltering 17 families of 115 members, was completely destroyed. It should be noted that Israeli Intelligence Services phone called the neighbors and ordered them to evacuate.

After 5 minutes, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Hamdiya Othman Abdul Rahman Hamdan’s (60) house in al-Sabra neighborhood. As a result, the 3-storey house comprised of 3 apartments (each is 200 sqms) sheltering 3 families, including 6 women and 6 children, was completely destroyed, and nearby houses sustained partial damage. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Services phone called the residents and ordered them to evacuate.

At approximately 01:00 and for an hour, Israeli warplanes carried out a huge number of intense airstrikes on Gaza City targeting main roads and infrastructures on al-Rasheed Street and other streets, in addition to destroying main roads and streets, which connect Tal al-Hawa neighborhood with al-Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood. Moreover, the tourist facilities along the Gaza seaside sustained severe damage while nearby residential buildings and towers sustained partial damage. Many security sites in Ansar Security Compound, west of Gaza City.

At approximately 12:30, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a civilian car travelling near Abu Hasira crossroad, west of Gaza City. As a result, the driver, Adeeb Sa’eed Deeb al-Sourani (43), was killed.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a group of citizens who were near the Maldives Coffeshop at Gaza seaside. As a result, 4 of them were killed and identified as Mohammed Jamal ‘Ali Abu Sam’an (24), Mohammed Hasan Hasan Abu Sam’an (32), ‘Ali Waleed al-‘Abed Burais (30). And Ahmed Khalil Hejazi al-Louh (24).

At approximately 13:00, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Shehab al-Dein Mahmoud Ibrahim al-Mishal’s (45) house, northwest of Gaza City. As a result, the 2-storey house, sheltering 9 members, was completely destroyed. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Services called the residents before the airstrike and ordered them to evacuate it.

At approximately 17:45, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at Ghazy al-Shawwa building in Central Gaza City. As a result, Zeyad Kamel Abdullah Abu Dayer (55) and his niece, Rafeef Mershed Kamel Abu Dayer (11), both residents of the area, were killed, while the upper floors of the building, comprised of 6 floors and a roof and housing offices and organizations, were completely destroyed. Moreover, the administrative building of the Ministry of Health in Shuhada al-Rimal clinic next to al-Shawwa building and al-Amal Institute for Orphans and its building which includes a number of private clinics, sustained severe damage.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at Mashareq building belonging to the Ministry of Endowments near Ansar crossroad, west of Gaza City. At approximately 01:30 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, Israeli warplanes targeted the same building again with several missiles. As a result, the 5-storey building housing al-Nahdah bookshop and printing house and Abu al-Einain pharmacy in the ground floor as well as the Orphans Fund head office, was completely destroyed while the nearby Abbas Police Station, the Military Medical Services headquarter, office of lawyer Mohammed Adel Besaiso, other multi-story buildings and shops sustained severe damage.

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed along the eastern border fence fired several shells at Ahmed Hasan Barawi al-Falouji’s (55) house, east of Gaza City. As a result, 4 floors of the 6-storey house, sheltering 7 families of 60 members, was completely destroyed. Also, a shell fell on a nearby ground house belonging to Salah Hasan Barawi al-Falouji (45) was completely destroyed.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at al-Dahdouh’s house in al-Zaytun neighborhood, south of Gaza City. As a result, the 2-storey house was completely destroyed.

Central Gaza Strip:

During the airstrikes, a child was killed, 7 others, including a child, were injured, and 2 houses were completely destroyed. Also, a carwash sustained damage.

At approximately 03:40 on Monday, 17 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at a house belonging to the heirs of Tawfiq al-Fallit in Deir al-Balah. As a result, the 2-storey house (250 sqms), which sheltered 4 families of 18 members, including 9 children and 3 women, was completely destroyed, while 5 nearby houses sustained partial damage.

At approximately 08:00, the Israeli artillery launched several shells at a vacant land, east of Deir al-Balah. As a result, a child sustained shrapnel wounds and a woman suffocated.

At approximately 12:40 on Monday, 17 May 2021, an Israeli drone launched a missile at a house in Deir al-Balah. As a result, Yousef Rafiq al-Baz (13) was killed, his brother, Ramadan (16), was wounded, and a nearby carwash sustained severe damage.

At approximately 15:20, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at an uninhabited house belonging to Ayman Mohammed Saidam, north of al-Maghazi. As a result, the house was completely destroyed and nearby houses sustained partial damage.

Khan Yunis:

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the murder of a Palestinian and the injury of 6 others. Also, 2 houses and a farm were destroyed.

At approximately 12:22, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a group of citizens in ‘Abasan al-Jadidah. As a result, Ahmed Fayez Hasan ‘Arafat (29), from the village, were killed while another sustained minor wounds.

At approximately 13:30 on Monday, 17 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Amjad Mousa Mohammed Abu al-Naja’s house, in Ma’an. As a result, the house was completely destroyed.

At approximately 14:30, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Mahdi Jaber Hamdan Kawarea’s house, in Jorat al-Lout in Khan Yunis. As a result, the house was completely destroyed and nearby houses sustained severe damage.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli warplanes targeted a farm in ‘Abasan al-Jadidah area, and completely destroyed it.

Rafah:

At least 5000 Palestinians were forced to leave their houses in eastern Rafah due to the bombing. Also, a residential house, 3 trucks, a bulldozer, and agricultural lands sustained destruction.

At approximately 07:30 on Monday, 17 May 2021, IOF fired artillery shells at houses in al-Shokah village in eastern Rafah. As a result, one of the shells hit a house belonging to Mohammed Safa Mohammed Abu Sheiban, and fire broke out in the first floor.

At approximately 13:30, IOF fired artillery shells at houses in al-Naser village, northeast of Rafah. As a result, a number of trucks and a bulldozer belonging to al-‘Attar Family were hit and burnt. No injuries were reported.

IOF stationed along the border fence in eastern Rafah fired artillery shells, sound bombs and smoke grenades at houses, agricultural lands and streets in al-Shokah and al-Naser village, north and east of Rafah City, causing fear among civilians. As a result, 5000 civilians were forced to leave and seek refuge in 5 UNRWA schools, noting that they forcibly entered the schools without the guards’ approval while no services were provided by the UNRWA and the donations were provided by local societies and benefactors.

Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Northern Gaza Strip

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the injury of 20 Palestinians, including 9 children and 3 women. Also, 3 houses were completely destroyed and dozens of other houses were partially destroyed.

At approximately 03:45 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, Israeli warplanes fired 15 missiles at various areas in northern Gaza Strip, including several lands and an under-construction house in western Jabalia. As a result, the lands, streets and infrastructure sustained severe damage.

At approximately 10:25, Israeli warplanes fired 3 missiles at a 3-story house belonging to Omar Suliman in Jabalia, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 10:50, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a 3-story house belonging to Ahmed ‘Abed al-Fattah Baker al-Kafarna in central Beit Hanoun. As a result, 5 Palestinians were wounded while the house roof and walls sustained material damage.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a group of citizens on al-Qerman Street in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, a woman was injured.

Around the same time, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at a 2-story house belonging to Ra’fat Salman Salman in northern Jabalia, and completely destroyed it. Also, nearby houses sustained varying damage.

At approximately 11:55, Israeli warplanes fired a missile a 2-story house belonging to Raied Ya’qoub al-Kafarnah in northern Beit Hanoun. As a result, the house roof and walls sustained material damage.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a group of persons in al-Karama neighborhood. As a result, one was seriously injured.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at As’ad Deeb Ahmed Tubail’s house in al-Turk area in Jabalia, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at Ibrahim Mohammed ‘Abed al-Razeq al-Kafarna’s house in central Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, the house roof and walls sustained material damage.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at Anwar Nimer Mousa al-Masri’s house in Beit Hanoun, causing damage to it.

Gaza City:

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the murder of 2 Palestinians, including a child succumbed to her wounds. Also, 2 commercial buildings, 3 residential houses, 2 bookshops, a printing house, a site belonging to the Ministry of Interior, and 2 factories were completely destroyed.

At approximately 00:20 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Zaher Ramadan Mousa Abu al-‘Amrein’s (47) house, west of Gaza City. As a result, the 1-storey house (120 sqms) sheltering 3 families, including 4 women and 9 children, was completely destroyed. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Services called the residents and ordered them to evacuate the house.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to Munir Abdul Rahman Mustafa al-Rantisi’s sons, in al-Naser neighborhood, a completely destroyed the 4th floor. Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Izz al-Dein al-Haddad’s house, east of Gaza City, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 05:00, the Israeli artillery stationed along the border fence, east of Gaza City, fired many shells; some of them fell on the “Karny” Industrial Area. As a result, 2 factories were set on fire and completely destroyed.

At approximately 06:10, Israeli warplanes launched 6 missiles at Kuhail building next to the Islamic University, which housed private offices, educational institutions, Samir Mansour Bookshop, Iqra’ Library, al-Ro’ya and Dar al-Manara printing houses. As a result, the building was completely destroyed and nearby buildings and facilities sustained severe damage.

At 17:00, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at Mohammed Ramadan Omar Ishtawi’s (19) house. As a result, Ishtawi was killed when he was in his family agricultural land behind his house in southern Gaza City.

At 18:30, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital announced the death of Menna Eyad Fathi Shreer (2), succumbing to wounds she sustained in an israeli airstrike that destroyed her family’s house on their heads on al-Nafaq Street on 11 May 2021. It should be noted that Menna’s father, mother and her sister were killed in that airstrike as well.

Central Gaza Strip:

During the airstrikes, 7 Palestinians, including 2 children, were injured, a house was destroyed and dozens of other houses were partically destroyed.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, an Israeli drone launched a missile at Basem al-Hazeen’s house, in al-Nusairat neighborhood. As a result, 3 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded and the house sustained partial damage.

At approximately 00:00, Israeli warplanes targeted a house belonging to Abu Sill family in al-Bureij camp. As a result, the 4th floor sustained severe damage.

At approximately 20:20, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at an agricultural land, west of al-Nusseirat refugee camp. As a result, 4 persons, from the same family, sustained minor injuries.

Khan Yunis:

During the airstrikes, 10 persons, including 3 women and 2 children, were injured, 5 houses were destroyed and other houses were partially destroyed.

At approximately 07:10 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, Israeli warplanes targeted Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed al-Shawaf’s house in Abasan al-Kabeera. As a result, the 2-storey house was completely destroyed, and nearby houses sustained partial damage.

At approximately 10:20, Israeli warplanes targeted a famr in ‘Abasan al-Kabira area and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 14:35, an Israeli drone fired a missile near a house in Khuza’a, and a child sustained serious wounds.

At approximately 15:15, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at Mahmoud Jamal al-Agha’s house, in al-Satar al-Gharbi area, and destroyed the 3rd floor. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Services called one of the residents and ordered him to vacate.

At approximately 18:05, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to Redwan Family in Bani Suheila, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at Mohammed Baker al-Najjar’s house in Qizan al-Najjar area, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 22:05, Israeli warplanes launched 30 missiles at various areas, including lands and a house in Qizan al-Najjar area. As a result, four were wounded, including a baby, while the lands, streets and infrastructure sustained severe damage. It should be noted that most of citizens in the bombarded areas emphasized that most of the missiles fired by the Israeli warplanes rocked the area with the heavy blasts.

Rafah:

During the airstrikes, a woman was killed in a heart attack, 4 Palestinians were injured, and 2 residential houses, a Paint Company’s storehouse, a car, a rehabilitation center, streets, and agricultural lands were destroyed

At approximately 10:50 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, an Israeli drone launched a missile at Omar Lotfi Khamis al-Jazzar’s house in al-Jneina neighborhood. Ten minutes later, Israeli warplanes launched a missile. As a result, the ground floor house (135 sqms), sheltering 3 families of 15 members, was completely destroyed.

At approximately 13:10, an Israeli warplane launched a missile at a restaurant at the seaside, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 13:10, the Israeli artillery launched several shells at Hneif Paint Company’s storehouse in Khirbet al-Adas neighborhood. As a result, fire broke out in the storehouse and its contents.

At approximately 19:35, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Central Rafah Rehabilitation Center. As a result, the center was completely destroyed and 2 citizens were wounded due to the shattering rubble.

At approximately 19:50, an Israeli drone launched a missile at Yaser Mohammed al-Sheikh Eid’s house in al-Tanour neighborhood. After 30 minutes, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at the house and destroyed it while nearby houses sustained severe damage. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Service called one of the neighbors before the airstrike and ordered him to vacate.

At approximately 22:05, Israeli warplanes launched 15 missiles at streets, agricultural lands and military sites, north, east and west of Rafah, causing fear and panic among citizens in Rafah. As a result, Sa’diya Yousef Hussain Abu Gharara (57) died of a heart attack before arriving at the hospital.

At approximately 23:20, Israeli warplanes launched a missile targeting al-Emam Ali Street. As a result, a passer-by sustained moderate wounds.

Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Northern Gaza Strip:

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the murder of (4) Palestinians, including a child, and the injury of (40) others, including (12) children and (7) women. Also, 4 houses were completely destroyed and dozens of other houses were partially destroyed.

At approximately 03:45, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Ramiz Kamal Ramadan al-Masri’s house in Beit Hanoun, and completely destroyed it. Also, 5 nearby houses sustained severe damage.

At approximately 05:40, Israeli warplanes fired 3 missiles at Ramadan ‘Ali al-‘Abed Saleh’s house in Jabalia camp, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a group of persons in eastern Beit Hanoun, wounding 2 of them.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli warplanes fired 3 missiles at Isma’il Hekmat Suliman Hunaid’s house in Jabalia, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 09:45, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at the last floor in al-Andalous Tower comprised of 14 floor, west of Jabalia. As a result, an apartment located in the southeastern side was destroyed.

At approximately 11:00, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital declared the death of ‘Alaa Mohammed al-Bahri (20), succumbing to wounds he sustained on 13 May 2021 near Tower No. (19) in al-Nada Towers in ‘Izbet Beit Hanoun.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a group of citizens in Jabalia. As a result, ‘Ammar ‘Abdullah Fawzi al-Deder (31) was killed as he sustained shrapnel wounds throughout his body.

At approximately 14:00, the Israeli artillery stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, fired at least 10 shells at Palestinians’ houses in Beit Hanoun. One of those shells fell on Zakaria Mohammed Hamad’s house and targeted the 3rd floor. As a result, Zakaria’s son Raied (32) was killed and another child was wounded.

At approximately 20:05, Israeli warplanes fired a missile behind Sa’d ‘Ali ‘Asaliyia’s house in eastern Jabalia. As a result, Sa’d’s daughter namely Dima (10) was killed as she sustained shrapnel wounds throughout her body.

Gaza City:

During the Israeli airstrikes, 4 Palestinians were killed and 4 residential multi-story buildings, 4 cars and a factory were partially destroyed.

At approximately 00:30, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Jalal Subhi al-Thalathini’s house in southern Gaza City, and completely destroyed it. The 2-story house (330sqms) sheltered 4 families, including 3 women and 4 children, and housed in the ground floor Bonjour Coffee Factory. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Service called the house’s owner before the airstrike and ordered him to vacate.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at the upper floors of Zo’rob building in al-Rimal neighborhood. As a result, Omar Mohammed Ameen al-Mankoush (20) was killed while the building sustained material damage.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at an apartment belonging to Abu Hussain family building near al-Shiekh Redwan intersection. As a result, al-Aqsa Radio announcer namely Yousef Mohammed ‘Abed al-Qader Abu Hussain (33) was killed while the 4th and 5th floors in the targeted building were destroyed. Also, the Israeli warplanes fired a missile at Yousef Abu Hussein’s car which was parked in front of his house, destroying 3 other civilian vehicles parked in the area.

On this day, medical crew retrieved a dead body of Aysar Mohammed al-Halabi (48), from al-Shati’ camp, who was killed in a previous bombardment on the camp.

Note: the total number of injuries in Gaza City during this week was 375, including 70 women and 116 children.

Central Gaza Strip:

5 Palestinians killed, including a person with disability, his pregnant wife, their daughter and other woman. Also, 3 houses were completely destroyed and dozens of nearby houses sustained partial damage.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli warplane launched 2 missiles; one fired by a drone, at Sabri al-Hasanat’s house, west of Deir al-Balah. As a result, the 2-storey house (180 sqms) was completely destroyed.

At approximately 12:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to al-Masri family in Deir al-Balah. As a result, a Palestinian was seriously wounded and the house sustained partial damage.

At approximately 17:00, a missile fell on Eyad Abdul Fattah Salha’s (35) house in Deir al-Balah. As a result, 4 citizens were killed, including the owner of the house who is a person with disability, his wife, Amany Yousef Salha (Muhawish) (29), who is 7 months pregnant, her fetal and her 2 years old daughter, Nagham. Moreover, the house sustained partial damage.

At approximately 16:10, an artillery shell fell on Eyad Ameen al-Qidra’s house in Deir al-Balah. As a result, Fida’ Fakhry al-Qidra (32) was killed while her husband, Eyad, and his brother were wounded and taken to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital.

At approximately 16:20, IOF stationed inside the border fence, east of Johr al-Dik area, southeast of Gaza, opened fire at agricultural lands. As a result, Hasan Sami Ramadan al-Borno (63) was killed after he sustained a live bullet in the chest while present in his land. Al-Borno was taken to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

At approximately 19:10, Israeli warplane and drone launched 2 missiles at Hameed al-Hindi’s house in Deir al-Balah camp, causing partial destruction.

Khan Yuins:

8 Palestinians were killed, 7 houses were destroyed and water well belonging to al-Qarara Municipality was damages.

At approximately 00:00, an Israeli drone fired a missile at Abdul Sattar Ibrahim al-Najjar’s house in Mawasi Khan Yunis. As a result, the roof of the 3-storey house, sheltering 5 families of 35 members including 16 children, sustained damage.

At approximately 05:45, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Mahmoud Mustafa al-Astal’s house, in al-Katiba area. As a result, the house was completely destroyed, and nearby houses sustained severe damage. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Service called one of the residents before the airstrike and ordered them to evacuate it.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a house belonging to Tabash family in Abasan al-Kabira. As a result, the house was completely destroyed, and nearby houses sustained severe damage. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Services called one of the residents before the airstrike and ordered them to evacuate it.

At approximately 07:45, an Israeli airstrike caused damage to the water well belonging to al-Qarara Municipality, west of Khan Yunis.

At 10:35, Israeli warplanes launched a missile near Abdul Malik Mosque in Khuza’a. As a result, a person sustained moderate injuries.

At approximately 11:04, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at Ashraf al-Ja’bari’s house in the Emirati neighborhood. As a result, the house was completely destroyed and nearby houses sustained damage.

At approximately 12:50, Israeli warplane and drone launched 2 missiles at Owda Abu Mustafa’s house in Bani Suheila, and completely destroyed it. It should be noted that the Israeli forces called the residents before the airstrike.

At approximately 17:40, Israeli warplane and drone launched 2 missiles at Asfour’s house in Abasan al-Jadida, and completely destroyed it. It should be noted that the Israeli forces called the residents before the airstrike.

At approximately 22:45, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at Ali Abu Zarqa’s house. As a result, the 2-storey building in al-Amal neighborhood was completely destroyed while nearby houses sustained severe damage. It should be noted that the Israeli forces called the residents before the airstrike.

Rafah:

The Israeli airstrikes targeted 5 houses and a charitable society and completely destroyed them. Also, a hospital, many houses and infrastructure sustained destruction.

At approximately 03:25, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at the Social Charity’s building in al-Salam al-Gharbi neighborhood. As a result, the building was completely destroyed and nearby houses and Kuwait Specialist Hospital sustained damage.

At approximately 08:30, an Israeli drone launched a missile at Atallah Abdul ‘All Mohammed Abu al-Sabah’s house in al-Juneina neighborhood. After 10 minutes, Israeli warplanes launched another missile at the house and completely destroyed it while nearby houses sustained damage.

At approximately 14:50, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Naser al-‘Attar’s house in southern Rafah, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 15:45, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Mohammed al-Bawab’s house in al-Juninah neighborhood, and completely destroyed it.

16:45, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Isma’il al-Masri’s house in southern Rafah, and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 23:40, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at Hussain al-Moghair’s house in al-Shabora camp, causing damage to it.

Murder sand Shooting Incidents in the West Bank, Including occupied East Jerusalem:

Coinciding with what’s going on the Gaza Strip, and in excessive use of force and the suppression of peaceful protests in solidarity with Gaza and Jerusalem, during this week, IOF killed 26 Palestinians, including a child and a woman. Also, 15 Palestinians, including a child, were killed during the suppression of peaceful protests organized against the Israeli offensive on Gaza and Jerusalem. Additionally, 4 other Palestinians were killed after targeting their vehicles at Israeli military checkpoints in Ramallah, Nablus, Jerusalem and Hebron. IOF claimed that those Palestinians tried to carry out run-over attacks, noting that there was not imminent threat or danger to the soldiers’ lives. Also, 2 Palestinian were killed at military checkpoints; one in Nablus under the pretext of opening fire at soldiers stationed at the checkpoint and wounding 2 of them; and the other killed in Hebron under the pretext of trying to carry out a stabbing attack while there was no imminent danager to the soldiers’ lives. Moreover, Israeli settlers killed 2 Palestinians, including a woman. IOF claimed that she attepnted to open fire from a machine gun at a bus parking established at the entrance to “Kiryat Arba” settlement in Hebron.

Moreover, IOF injured 675 Palestinains, including 30 children, 4 women, 4 journalists, and a paramedic. Among those injured 28 sustained critical wounds.

Ramallah:

At approximately 12:00 on Friday, 14 May 2021, IOF stationed at a military checkpoint established at the entrance to “Ofra” settlement, which is established on Palestinians’ lands, east of Ramallah, opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle. As a result, the driver was killed after being shot with several live bullets in the upper part of his body. Moments later, an Israeli ambulance arrived and took him to an unknwoun destination. It was later discovered that the victim was Mohammed Rohi ‘Abed al-Haleem Hammad (30), from Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. IOF claimed that Hammad attpemted to carry out a run-over attack at the mentioned checkpoint. Moreover, peaceful protests were organized at the northern entrance to al-Bireh city, near “ Beit El” settlement; in Nabi Salih village, near a military watchtower established there; and at the entrances to Deir Nidham and Sinjil villages. As a result,17 Palestinians were wounded; 11 with live bullets and 6 with rubber bullets. One of those injured sustained serious wounds.

On Tuesday, 18 May 2021, mass protest took off from the centers of West Bank’s cities and villages towards seam zones and Israeli military checkpoints after a general strike titled ” Dignity” was declared all over the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) in protest against the ongoing Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip and occupied Jerusalem.

In Ramallah, a mass protest, which was organized by thousands of Palestinians who raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the Israeli offensive on Gaza, took off in al-Manara intersection in central Ramallah, towards the northern entrance to al-Bireh city, near al-Mahkama military checkpoint, which is established at the entrance to “ Beit El” settlement. When the protestors arrived at the checkpoint, IOF suppressed them and fired sound bombs, teargas canisters and live and rubber bullets at them. Violent clashes broke out in the area and continued until the evening. As a result, 74 Palestinians were wounded. Among those wounded were: Mohammed Mohammed Ishaq Humaid (25), from al-Bireh city, who was shot with a live bullet in his chest from the left side, and Adham Fayiz Mousa Kashif (21), from Um al-Sharayit neighborhood in al-Bireh city, who was shot with a live bullet in the chest. Both of them were taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where doctors declared their death, succumbing to their serious wounds. Also, among those wounded 6 were shot with live bullets; one of them sustained serious wounds, and 66 others were shot with rubber bullets in their lower limbs.

At approximately 16:00, IOF killed Islam Fahmi Dar Naser (14) after hitting him with a live bullet in his head during clashes erupted near the annexation wall in Abu Limon area in Bil’in village, west of Ramallah. It should be noted that Islam was seriously injured and taken to Palestine Medical Complex, where doctors declared his death at 20:20.

At approximately 14:30, a group of Palestinians gathered in northwest of Ramallah, at the main entrance to the city, near a military watchtower established there. Violent clashes erupted, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 14 of them were injured; 13 of them were shot woth live bullets, including an 18-year-old male, from Rima village, who sustained serious wounds after being shot with a live bullet in his abdomen; and another one was shot with a rubber bullet. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

Jericho:

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 14 May 2021, a group of Palestinian young men gathered at the southern entrance to Jericio, and closed the main street with rocks and vehicles tires. They also threw stones at IOF stationed at the checkpoint. IOF immediately fired sound bombs and live and rubber bullets at the protestors. Violent clshes erupted in the area and continued for 5 hours. As a result, Mohammed ‘Adel Shoqair (20), from al-Khedawi neighborhood in Jericho, was shot with a live bullet in his chest from the left side. The bullet penetrated his heart. Shoqair was immediately taken via the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS)’s ambulance to Jericho governmental hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the emergency department, succumbing to his serious wounds. Also, 2 Palestinians, from Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in southern Jericho, were wounded.

At approximately 14:30 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, a group of Palestinians gathered at the southern entrance to Jericho, near a military checkpoint established there. Violent clashes erupted in the area, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 5 of them were wounded; 4 with live bullets and one with rubber bullets. All of the wounded were taken to Jericho Governmental Hospital. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

Jenin:

At approximately 00:15 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, a group of Palestinian young men gathered near al-Jalma military checkpoint, north of Jenin, north of the West Bank, and organized a peaceful protest in solidarity with Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. Clashes broke out in the area, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets and stun grenades at the protestors. As a result, a 21-year-old male was shot with a live bullet in his thigh and taken to Dr. Khalil Suliman Hospital in Jenin, where medical sources described his health condition as moderate. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inahaltion and received treatment on the spot. The clashes continued until 03:00.

At approximately 06:10 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, IOF moved into Kafr Dan village, west of Jenin, to conduct an arrest campaign. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at IOF’s vehicles. IOF immediately fired live bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, 16-year-old child and a 22-year-old male were injured with live bullets in their feet and taken to Dr. Khalil Suliman Hospital. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. IOF also arrested Foad Nayif Kamanjah (56) and released him later.

At approximately 15:00 on Friday, 14 May 2021, IOF stationed at Mavi Dotan military checkpoint, which is established at the entrance to Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin, killed Yousef Mahdi Nawasrah (26), from Fahma village, southwest of the city. Nawasrah died after being shot with a live bullet in the main artery of his left thigh during clashes erupted at the checkpoint. Also, 18 other civilians were injured; most of them with live bullets. Two of the civilians that were injured at Mavi

Dotan, al-Jalma and Salem checkpoints, sustained serious wounds. Moreover, IOF arrested 7 civilians, including 2 children, during clashes erupted at al-Jalma military checkpoint, taking them to an unknown destination. The arrestees were identified as:

Omar As’ad Hantouli (15), from Silat ad-Dhahr village in southern Jenin;

Mohammed Redwan Sha’ban (15), from Jalamah village, northeast of Jenin;

Hussain Majdi ‘Abed al-Kareem al-Sa’di (20), from Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin;

Naji Kamal Abu al-Rub (19), from Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin;

Ibrahim ‘Asem Dalbah (20), from Jenin;

Khaldoun Omar Ibrahim Suliman (18), from Jenin; and

Omar Sameer Saleh Salah (21), from Jenin.

At approximately 19:30 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, a group of Palestinians gathered near Jalamah military checkpoint, north of Jenin, north of the West Bank, and threw stones at IOF, who responded with live and rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas canisters. As a result, a 23-year-old male was wounded with a live bullet in his left leg and a 46-year-old male was wounded with a live bullet in his waist. Also, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. Moreover, 9 Palestinains were arrested while chasing them during clashes erupted at the checkpoint, taking them to an unknown destination. The arrestees were identified as:

Ahmed Ref’at Rabai’a (20);

Omar SAMEER Salah (18);

Amjad Khaled Abu ‘Obaid (18);

Fadi Amjad Abu ‘Obaid (19), from Jenin;

‘Alaa Majed Abu al-Rub (18);

Nedal ‘Awad Saleh Abu al-Rub (19), from Qabatiya;

Bahaa al-Deen Mahmouf Zayoud (23);

Salah al-Deen Zayoud (21), from Silat al-Harithiya village, west of Jenin; and

‘Abed al-Salam Khaled al-Safouri (22), from Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin.

At approximately 21:30 on Sunday, 16 May 2021, a grpup of Palestinians gathered near Jalamah military checkpoint, north of Jenin, north of the West Bank. The protestors threw stones at IOF, who responded with live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, 6 protestors were injured woth live bullets. Also, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. Moreover, IOF arrested 5 civilians while chasing them during clashes erupted at the checkpoint, taking them to an unknown destination. The arrestees were identified as:

Hamza Bahaa Mahmoud Abu al-Hasan (20);

Mahmoud Raied ‘Abed al-Latif ‘Ajjawi (19), from Jenin;

Fareed Qusai Fareed Zayoud (20), from Silat al-Harithiya village;

Mohammed Nedal Farouq Hosheih (18), from Al-Yamun village, west of Jenin; and

‘Abed al-Latif Shaker al-Sa’di (21), from Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin.

At approximately 16:30 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, a group of Palestinians gathered near Mavi Dotan military checkpoint; at the entrance to Tura village, southwest of Jenin; at the entrance to Silat ad-Dhahr village, south of Jenin; and near Jalamah military checkpoint, north of Jenin, north of the West Bank. Violent clashes broke out in the area, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 8 protetors were wounded; one of them (28) sustained critical wounds after being shot with a live bullet in his head, and he is clinically dead at al-Razo Hospital. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

Nablus:

At approximately 00:00 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, a group of Palestinians gathered near Huwara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, and organized a peaceful protest in solidarity with Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the area, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 5 of them were injured and identified as:

The Deputy Governor of Nablus, Mrs. ‘Anan al-Aterah (60), who was shot with a rubber bullet in the chest;

A leader at Fatah Movement namely Jehad Ramadan (53), who was shot with a rubber bullet in his shoulder;

39-year-old member of Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, who was shot with a rubber bullet in his foot;

A 22-year-old male, who was shot with a ruuber bullet in his waist; and

A 40-year-old male, who was shot with a rubber bullet in hos right foot.

Moreover, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation during clashes continued until 02:00 and received treatment on the spot. Also, IOF stationed at Huwara checkpoint targeted a Palestinian ambulance with a rubber bullet that hit the ambulance’s windshield and broke it. The ambulance was driven by Hamouda Habash along with Ahmed Amjad.

Around the same time, a group of Palestinians gatherd near the intersection of Deir Sharaf village, near “Shafi Shimron” settlement’s checkpoint, west of Nablus, north of the West Bank, to protest in solidarity with Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the area, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 17-year-old child was shot with a live bullet in the main artery of his left thigh and taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where he was admitted to opertation room, due to his critical health condition. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

Around the same time, a group of Palestinians gathered at the entrance to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, branching from Ramallah-Nablus Street, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank, to protest in solidarity with Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the area, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

Around the same time, a group of Palestinians gathered at the entrance to Beita village, branching from Ramallah-Nablus Street, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank, to protest in solidarity with Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the area, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

Around the same time, a group of Palestinians gathered at the entrance to Qusra village, branching from (505) Aber al-Samira road, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank, to protest in solidarity with Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the area, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

In new murder crime committed without any justification, IOF killed a Palestinian and wounded another one at Za’tarah military checkpoint. Borth of them were officers at the Palestinian Intelligence Service. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 18:39 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, IOF stationed at Za’tarah military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, fired many live bullets from a zero distance at a Palestinian vehicle carrying 2 Palestinians. The vehicle was travelling from Ramllah and heading to Nablus, and intending to cross the checkpoint. As a result, the driver was seriously injured while a person sitting next to him was killed. After his injury, the driver opened the vehicle door and remained sitting in the seat. He was left bleeding for 15 minutes and none approached him until the arrival of an Israeli ambulance, which took them to an Israeli hospital. It was discovered later that the victim was Ahmed ‘Abed al-Fattah Suliman Daraghmah (38), who was shot with many live bullets in the head, chest, abdomen and legs. The wounded person was Mohammed ‘Ali ‘Abed al-Rahman Nobani (28), who was seriously injured with 6 live bullets in the shoulder and legs. Two other civilians working at the Palestinian Intelligence Service in Ramallah and living in Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, southeast of Nablus, were injured as well. IOF claimed that Israeli soldiers stationed at checkpoint shouted at the driver, ordering him to stop, but he did not obey their orders. The soldiers thought that the driver was seeking to carry out a run-over attack against them, so they opened fire at the vehicle, killing Daraghmah immediately and wounding his friend Nobani. PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ testimonies refuted IOF’s claims. At approximately 23:00, IOF delivered Daraghmah’s dead body to the Palestinian ambulance at the checkpoint. Daraghmah’s dead body was then taken to Rafidia Hospital while Nobani remained receiving treatment at Pilinson Hospital in Israel, and his health condition is serious.

At approximately 21:30, following the killing of a Palestinian civilian and the injury of another one at Za’tarah military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank, clashes renewed at Huwara military checkpoint, southeast of the city. IOF stationed at the checkpoint fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, an 18-year-old male was shot with a live bullet in his right foot. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 22:00, clashes renewed at the entrance to Qusra village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. IOF stationed at a military checkpoint fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. IOF also chased the protestors and arrested Mohammed Jamil ‘Odah (19), taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, clashes renewed at the entrance to Beita village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. IOF stationed at a military checkpoint fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

Around the same time, clashes renewed at the entrance to al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. IOF stationed at a military checkpoint fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 02:10 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, IOF accompanied with a mounted-crane truck moved into Tell village, south of Nablus, north of the West Bank, to conduct an arrest campaign. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinians gathered and threw empty bottles at IOF’s vehicles. IOF immediately fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 21-year-old male was shot with a live bullet in his left leg and a 28-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his right leg. Both of them were taken to Rafidia Hospital for treatment. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 22:00, a group of Palestinians gathered near Huwara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank, to protest in solidarity with Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the area, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 3 of them were injured; 2 with live bullets and one with a rubber bullet. All of them were taken to hospitals in Nablus. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 22:30, IOF moved into Huwara village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank, to secure Israeli settlers who pass on the village’s main street and on Ramallah-Nablus Street in central the village, and carry out riots. Meamwhile, many Palestinians gathered and threw stones at IOF’s vehicles. IOF immeadately fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 24-year-old male sustained wounds in hos left eye while a 20-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his jaw.

At approximately 23:30, IOF stationed at Huwara checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank, killed Mohammed Omar Sa’eed al-Najjar (36), who lived on al-Ta’awoun Street, south of Nablus, claiming that he opened fire at Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoint, wounding 2 of them. No eyewitness was available to confirm or refute the Israeli claims.

At approximately 15:30, IOF moved into Urif village, southeast of Nablus, and killed Nedal Sayil Mostafa al-Safadi (28). Al-Safadi died after being shot with 3 live bullets in the back and chest during clashes erupted to counter IOF and settlers who attacked the village’s outskirts from the eastern side and wounded 4 Palestinians with live bullets; 2 of them sustained serious wounds and received treatment at hospitals in Nablus.

At approximately 16:20, IOF moved into Beita village, southeast of Nablus, and killed ‘Issa Suliman Barham Dawoud (41), a prosecutor in the Salfit district court, after hititing him with a live bullet in his chest during clashes erupted in Subaieh Mount, southeast of the village. Also, 4 other civilians, including a child, were wounded; 2 of them sustained serious wounds. The wounded were taken to hospitals in Nablus.

At approximately 19:15, IOF moved into Salim village, northeast of Nablus, and killed Malek Musbah As’ad Hamdan (21), after hitting him with a live bullet in the chest. Also, 2 other civilians were wounded during clashes erupted in the village and taken to hospitals in Nablus for treatment.

At approximately 19:25, IOF moved into Asira al-Qibliya village, southeast of Nablus, and killed Husam Wael Mousa ‘Asairayh (18), after hitting him with a live bullet in the chest during clashes erupted with IOF and settlers at the village’s outskirts from the eastern side. Also, clashes erupted between Palestinians and IOF in eastern Beit Dajan village, in eastern Azmut village, at Beit Furik checkpoint, at Huwara checkpoint, at the entrances to Osarin, Aqraba and Qusra villages, and during IOF’s incursion into Tell, Burin and Madama villages, southeast of Nablus. As a result, 62 civilians, including 12 children, were injured; 15 with live bullets and sustained critical wounds; 4 with rubber bullets and one was hit with a sound bomb in his face.

At approximately 13:00 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, Israeli settlers under IOF’s protection took place from “Aish Kodesh” settlement established at the southeastern side of Qusra village, attacked and burnt southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. Meanwhile, a number of citizens gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers who responded with firing live bullets, sound and gas bombs to disperse the protestors and protect the settlers. As a result, 11 citizens, including a child, were hit with live bullets, as they were taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, one of the injuries was classified as serious, and many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated on the spot.

At approximately 19:00, clashes renewed near Huwwarah military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus. The protestors threw stones at threw stones at the Israeli soldiers who responded with firing live and rubber bullets, sound and gas bombs. As a result, 2 children were hit with live bullets, a 17 years old citizen was hit with a live bullet in his right leg and the other was 16 years old and was hit with a live bullet in his right knee, both were taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus. Additionally, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated on the spot.

At approximately 11:50 on Sunday, 16 May 2021, medical sources at Rafidia Hospital declared the death of Tareq Omar Ahmed Snobar (27), from Yatma village, southeast of Nablus, succumbed to his wounds, as he was wounded on Friday, 14 May 2021 during the clashes erupted in Huwwarah checkpoint, southeast of Nablus.

At approximately 17:30, a number of citizens gathered near Huwwarah checkpoint, southeast of Nablus. They threw stones at threw stones at the Israeli soldiers who responded with firing live and rubber bullets, sound and gas bombs. As a result, 4 protestors were wounded, including 3 were hit with live bullets; first one was 17 years old who was hit with a live bullet in his left leg, the second was 23 years old and hit with a live bullet in his left leg, the third was 18 and sustained a shrapnel in his abdomen, and the last was 20 and hit with a live bullet in his head. They were taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus to receive treatment while many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated on the spot.

At approximately 22:30 on Monday, 17 May 2021, a group of Palestinians gathered at Deir Sharaf rotary, which connecting Nablus with Tulkarm, near “Shavei Shomron” settlement, west of Nablus. Two minutes later, several Israeli forces came and deployed in the area and took places after their vehicles, as the clashed occurred immediately. A group of citizens gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers who responded with firing live bullets, sound and gas bombs to disperse the protestors and protect the settlers. As a result, an 18 years old citizen and 16 years old child were wounded in the leg and knee, and taken to Rafidia Hospital to receive treatment while many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated on the spot.

At approximately 14:00 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, a group of settlers gathered near Hura military checkpoint and Jabal Sbeih where a settlement was established, south of Beita village, and also at the entrances of Tell, Usarin and al-Luban al-Sharkiya vilages southeast of Nablus, and near “Shavei Shomron” settlement, near Deir Sharaf rotary, northwest of Nablus. Heavy clashes erupted between the Israeli settlers and Palestinians, as the Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 32 Palestinians sustained live bullets, including a woman and a 16 year old child who was hit with a live bullet in his chest and he is in critical condition, and the photojournalist at al-Raya Press, Jamal Shehada Mohammed Rayyan (50), who was hit with a live bullet in his right leg while covering the protests at Huwwarah checkpoint. Also, 3 Palestinians were hit with rubber bullets, 2, including a child, were hit with sound bombs and teargas canisters, while many other protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated on the spot.

Hebron:

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, a group of citizens gathered at the entrance of al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, near an Israeli watchtower, and threw stones at the watchtower. Meanwhile, a number of Israeli soldiers got out of the watchtower and prosecuted the protestors until the UNRWA distribution center, and randomly fired sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated on the spot.

At approximately 16:00, a group of citizens gathered at the entrance of Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron. Meanwhile, two Israeli units arrived and the soldiers deployed in the area which the Palestinians closed with stones and barricades. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers who responded with firing teargas canisters. As a result, a 26 years old citizen was hit with a live bullet in his right leg, and he was taken to Hebron Governmental Hospital in Hebron, while many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated on the spot.

Around the same time, hundreds of Hebron residents organized a peaceful demonstration took place from Ben Rashed crossrad in Hebron. The demonstration was to denounce the Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip and attacks in Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem. The participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans, then headed to Bab al-Zawiya, where the Israeli soldiers established a military checkpoint on the northern entrance of al-Shuhada closed street. IOF deployed in the area while the Palestinians sat fire on tires and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers, who responded with randomly firing teargas canisters and prosecuted them. As a result, a 20 years old and 17 years old Palestinians were wounded with live bullets and taken to Hebron Hospital, while many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated on the spot.

At approximately 19:00, a group of citizens gathered on the northern entrance of Yatta, south of Hebron, leads to Bypass Road (60), closed the way leading to the city with stones and barricades and sat fire on tires. Meanwhile, 3 Israeli units arrived, deployed in the area, and fired sound bombs at the Palestinians, who responded with throwing stones and fire crackers at the Israeli soldiers and vehicles. The Israeli soldiers started firing live and rubber bullets at the Palestinians, resulted in a 23 years old Palestinian sustained a live bullet in his left leg and a 19 years old Palestinian sustained a live bullet in his right thigh, as they were taken to Abu al-Hasan al-Qasem Hospital, while many Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated on the spot. The clashed continued until 23:00.

At approximately 15:00 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, IOF moved into al-Aroub refugee camp, south of Hebron, and stationed near the UNRWA schools, the Israeli soldiers stormed the camp, raided and searched two houses and arrested Mohammed Mahmoud Abu Hashhash (30) and Mohammed Khaled al-Najjar (28). While IOF was taking the 2 arrestees to the military vehicles, a group of citizens gathered and threw stones and Molotov cocktails, and then they closed the way in front of the military vehicles with burnt tires. The Israeli soldiers randomly fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at the stone throwers and houses. As a result, Hussain Atiya al-Titi (26) was hit with a live bullet in his right shoulder penetrated the right side of his chest, while present on the roof of his house, and arrived dead to the emergency center of PRCS due to a severe internal bleeding. Also, 2 civilians (29 and 19 years old) were hit with live bullets in their legs, while many Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated on the spot. The clashes continued until 20:00, during of which IOF closed the main entrance of the camp, banned the entry and exit of the Palestinian vehicles, and the 2 arrestees were taken to unknown destinations.

At approximately 17:00, a group of citizens gathered at the entrance of Sa’ir village, north of Hebron, leads to Bypass Road (60), threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrance of the village. IOF responded with firing live and rubber bullets, teargas canisters and sound bombs at the Palestinians. As a result, a 15 years old child was hit with a live bullet and taken to al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron to receive treatment, while many Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated on the spot.

At the same time, hundreds of Palestinians in Hebron organized a peaceful protest that took off from Al-Hussein bin Ali stadium to Ein Sarah area in Hebron city, in protest to the Israeli occupation’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem. Participants held Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans as they marched towards Bab al-Zawiya area where the Israeli occupation maintains a military checkpoint on the northern entrance of the closed Shuhada St. Israeli soldiers deployed in the area, on top of buildings, and behind cement blocks. Meanwhile, Palestinian protestors set tiers on fire, threw rocks and fire crackers at the checkpoint. The soldiers responded with the arbitrary firing of tear gas canisters and chased protestors. As a result, 12 Palestinians, including 3 children, sustained wounds with rubber and live bullets. Additionally, IOF arrested Osama Munther Fanoun (22) after he sustained a live bullet in the leg. The soldiers took Fanoun into the checking. Also, several Palestinians present in the nearby market area suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and treated in the field.

At approximately 18:00, a group of citizens gathered on the entrance of Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, leads to Bypass Road (60), where IOF are establishing a watchtower. Palestinians closed the road with stones and sat fire on tires before several Israeli vehicles arrive and deployed in the area. Palestinians threw stones and fire crackers at the soldiers, who responded with the arbitrary firing of tear gas canisters and chased protestors. As a result, 3 Palestinians, including a 15 years old child, sustained wounds with live bullets, and they were taken to Hebron Governmental Hospital to receive treatment. Also, IOF closed the entrance of the village and banned the vehicles’ entry and exit.

At approximately 20:00, a number of citizens gathered at the entrance of Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron, leads to Bypass Road (60), sat fire on tires. Meanwhile, several Israeli units arrived and deployed in the area, the Palestinians started to throw stones and fire crackers at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with firing live and rubber bullets at them. As a result, 3 citizens sustained wounds, including a 15-years-old child, and taken to Hebron Governmental Hospital to receive treatment. Moreover, IOF closed the entrance of the village, and banned the movement to and from the village.

At approximately 23:00 on Thursday, 13 May 2021, two settlers attacked civilians’ homes with rocks in al-Tawaneh village, eastern Yatta, in the southern parts of Hebron. At the same time, another group of settlers closed the main road leading to the village, and to Bypass road 60. As locals confronted the settlers to leave the area, one of the settlers fired bullets from his gun into the air; large number of IOF troops arrived to the area and infantry troops raided the village, firing tear gas canisters and stun grenades arbitrarily at civilians’ homes. As a result, several Palestinians were wounded:

Foad Mohammed al-Ammour (45) sustained a rubber bullet behind his ear; Sami Hafez al-Hariney (28) sustained a rubber bullet wound; Fadel Jebrin Rab’ie (40) sustained a rubber bullet wound in the foot; Rebhi Mohammed Rebhi Rab’ie sustained a live bullet in the foot; Sabha Ali Rab’ie (42) sustained a rubber bullet wound in her right foot.

Dozens of others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

Following Friday prayers, 14 May 2021, dozens of Palestinians gathered in Bab al-Zawiya area, center Hebron, and set tiers on fire, threw rocks and fire crackers at the military checkpoint established by the Israeli occupation on the northern entrance of the closed Shuhada St. Israeli soldiers deployed in front of the checkpoint and proceeded to fire tear gas canisters and stun grenades at the protestors. As a result, dozens of protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and Mashhour Hussein al-Wahwah (37), Wafa News Agency correspondent, was hit with a tear gas bomb in his right foot. The Israeli soldiers chased the protesters and the clashes continued until late Friday evening. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 16:00, a group of Israeli settlers of “Beit Hagai” settlement, south of Hebron, stormed Palestinian lands in al-Rayhiyya village adjacent to the abovementioned settlement, and attempted to set fire on the trees and crops. A group of angry young men gathered and threw stones at the settlers to vacate them, but the settlers opened fire at the Palestinian young men. As a result, 2 citizens were wounded, including Jamal Isma’el Hasan al-Tubas (32), who sustained a live bullet in the head and taken to Abu al-Hasan al-Qasim Hospital in Yatta, where he was declared dead succumbed to his wounds.

Clashes occurred after demonstrations in solidarity with the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem erupted in the western entrance of al-Fawwar refugee camp, the northern entrance to Yatta, and Asida area in Beit Ummar, where IOF used excessive force to disperse the protesters. As a result, 10 citizens sustained live bullets.

At approximately 15:00 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, a group of citizens gathered in Bab al-Zawiya area in Hebron, threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoint, who responded with firing live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, several citizens suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and treated in the field.

Protestors changed the clashes point, and headed to Riq Abu al-Humus, where Israeli took place between shops near the abovementioned checkpoint to undermine the protestors. Meanwhile, serious clashes erupted between the Israeli soldiers and the stones throwers, as the soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, teargas canisters and sound bombs. As a result, 9 citizens were hit with bullets in several parts of their bodies, and they were taken Hebron Hospital to receive treatment.

At approximately 18:00, a group of Palestinians gathered in Muthalath Kharsa area, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. The protestors closed the main street with rocks, set fire to tires and threw stones at a military watchtower established on the street. IOF arrived at the area and fired sound bombs and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers and ordered the shops’ owners to close their shops. As a result, a 22-years-old citizen sustained a live bullet in the right leg, and taken to one of the medical centers in the area and then to Hebron’s hospitals, while many Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated in the field.

At approximately 19:00, a group of Palestinians gathered in Asida area, near Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. They sat fire to tires and threw stones at an Israeli watchtower. Meanwhile, several military vehicles and wastewater vehicle to spray the protestors arrived, opened fire, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 20-years-old man sustained a live bullet in the right leg, and he was taken to Hebron’s hospitals, while many Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and treated in the field.

At approximately 20:00 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, IOF opened fire at a vehicle near al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. As a result, the driver Wajdi Waleed Abdullah Ja’afra (21), from Tarqumiyah, northwest of Hebron, was wounded with several live bullets in the face, right side of the body and back. IOF deployed in the area and prevented the ambulances to approach for 30 minutes, and then he was taken to Dura Governmental Hospital in Hebron governorate, where he was declared dead succumbed to his wounds.

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 16 MAY 2021, medical sources at al-Ahli Hopsital in Hebron announced the death of Mohammed Khalil Yunis Mohammed Frijat (15), from Hebron, succumbing to wounds he sustained on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 during clashes erupted in Bab al-Zawiyia area in central Hebron. Frijat was shot with a live bullet in his head, and the bullet settled in his left eye. He underwent a surgery and was then admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

At approximately 11:00, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of Hebron, threw stones at Palestinian vehicles crossing on Bypass road (60), causing a jam traffic on the road. Meanwhile, an Israeli settler opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle and wounded its driver namely Eyad Yunis Salameen, from as-Samu village, south of Hebron, with a live bullet in his left foot. Salameen was taken the governmental Hospital in Hebron for treatment.

At approximately 15:00 on Monday, 17 May 2021, a group of Palestinians gathered in Bab al-Zawiyia area, near a military checkpoint established at the northern entrance to al-Shuhaha closed street in Hebron, south of the West Bank. Violent clashes broke out in the area, during which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 6 of them were shot with live bullets in their lower limbs and taken via ambulances to the governmental hospital in Hebron. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 21:00, , a group of Palestinians gathered at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, south of the West Bank, where a military checkpoint was established. The protestors set fire to tires, placed huge rocks at the entrance and closed it. After that, they threw stones at IOF deployed on the main street and at the entrance to Al-Arroub Agriculture College. IOF immediately fired live bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, ‘Obaida Akran ‘Abed al-Rahman Jawabrah (18) was shot with a live bullet in his chest. The bullet penetrated his heart, causing severe bleeding. Jawabrah was taken via a Palestinian ambulance to a medical center in Beit Fajjar village, where doctors declared his death.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 18 May 2021, IOF stationed in the Old Vegetable Market in al-Karantina area in Hebron’s Old City opened fire at Islam Ghayyad “Mohammed Haider” Zahdah (32), from Hebron. IOF claimed that he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack and prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching him. Moreover, 9 Palestinians were shot with live bullets during clashes erupted in Bab al-Zawiyia area in central Hebron and at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of the city.

9 citizens were wounded with live bullets during clashes erupted in Bab al-Zawiya area in Hebron, Idhna village, west of Hebron, Kharsa village, south of Dura, and al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

At approximately 16:00 on Wednesday, 19 May 2021, an Israeli settler opened fire at Wafa Abdul Rahman al-Baradi’y (37), while present near the bus station of “Kiryat Arba’” settlement, established on the east of Hebron. Al-Baradi’y was left bleeding on the floor for 30 minutes before an Israeli ambulance came and took her to the hospital. Later, al-Baradi’y was declared dead on the Israeli media claiming that she attempted to shot a settler.

Tubas:

At approximately 03:30 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, IOF moved into Tubas in the northern West Bank to carry out an arrest campaign in the City. Meanwhile, a number of youngsters and children threw stones and empty bottles at IOF’s vehicles, and IOF immediately fired live and rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers to disperse them. As a result, a 22-year-old man was hit with a bullet to the left thigh while another 21-year-old was hit with a rubber bullet in the foot. Also, an Israeli military SUV deliberately ran over a 25-year-old man, causing him pelvic fractures and an injury in the abdomen. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in Tubas Turkish Hospital. Moreover, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 05:30, IOF moved into ‘Aqaba village, northwest of Tubas in the northern West Bank, to carry out an arrest campaign in the village. A number of children gathered to throw stones at IOF’s vehicles, and the IOF responded by firing live and rubber-coated bullets and toxic gas canisters. At approximately 06:40, IOF shot dead a 16-year-old child after firing 2 bullets at his chest and abdomen. The child was later identified as Rashid Mohammed Rashid Abu ‘Erah, from the village, and taken a dead body to Tubas Turkish Hospital in Tubas. IOF then withdrew from the village taking with them Mustafa Mohammed Sa’id Abu ‘Erah (57), a Hamas leader who was arrested from his house.

Following Friday prayer, 14 May 2021, violent clashes erupted at Tayasir Checkpoint and ‘Atouf Prairie in Tubas. IOF opened fire at the protesters and wounded 4 civilians.

At approximately 18:00 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, a number of civilians gathered near Tayasir Checkpoint in eastern Tubas, north of the West Bank. The protesters threw stones at the IOF stationed at the checkpoint, and IOF immediately fired live bullets, rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters and chased them into the field. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian, from Tayasir village, was critically wounded with a bullet which entered his shoulder and exited his back while a 35-year-old civilian, from Tamoun village, southeast of Tubas, was wounded with a rubber bullet in the foot. They were both taken to Tubas Turkish Hospital while many suffocated due to teargas inhalation and were treated on the spot. Moreover, Karam Ibrahim Yadak (13) was arrested during the clashes and taken to unknown destination.

At approximately 14:30 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, a number of civilians gathered near Tayasir Checkpoint in eastern Tubas, north of the West Bank. Violent clashes broke out, and IOF immediately fired live bullets, rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters. As a result, 6 were wounded, including a child, with live bullets, and a seventh was wounded with rubber-coated bullet. They were taken to Tubas Turkish Hospital while many suffocated due to teargas inhalation and were treated on the spot.

Jerusalem:

At approximately 16:00 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, IOF suppressed the persons gathered in solidarity at the entrance to al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and denied them access to the neighborhood to join the sit-in organized with the neighborhood’s residents under the threat of evacuation. IOF pumped skunk water at the persons in solidarity and chased them into the nearby streets. They arrested and beat up Hisham Yousif al-Salaymah, his daughter Alaa’ and his son Mohammed, taking them to a police station in the occupied City.

At approximately 18:00 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered at the entrance to Qalendia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, and chanted pro-Gaza Strip slogans, heading towards Qalendia checkpoint established near the camp’s entrance. The protesters threw stones and Molotov Cocktail at the IOF stationed at the checkpoint, and IOF immediately fired live and rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, Mohammed Khalil Mohammed and Mohammed Hammad were wounded with live bullets.

At approximately 21:00, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered near “Beit Hoshen” settlement established on al-Tour neighborhood lands, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and threw stones and Molotov Cocktail at IOF’s vehicles in front of the settlement. IOF immediately attacked the protesters and chased them into the main street amid heavily firing rubber bullets and teargas canisters in the area. As a result, Nadim ‘Ali al-Leddawiyah was wounded with a rubber bullet while many suffocated due to teargas inhalation and were treated on the spot. Moreover, Amin Anis Abu al-Hawa (23) and Yazan Akram al-Kiswani (21) were arrested.

Late at night, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered at al-Nabi Mousa intersection in eastern occupied East Jerusalem and fired stones at the Israeli military vehicles traveling on the street. The vehicles stopped and IOF fired live and rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters. As a result, ‘Amer ‘Abed Hamed al-Khatib, from Hizma village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, was wounded with a bullet and then arrested by IOF.

Following the Friday Prayer, 14 May 2021, IOF used excessive force to disperse the protesters in different clashes in the vicinity of occupied Jerusalem, al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, Beit Hanina, Silwan, Beit Safafa, Abu Dis, at the intersection of Ma’ale Adumim settlement in al-Eizariya, in the vicinity of Qalendia checkpoint, the Bridge area, on ‘Anata Street and at the entrance to Hizma village. As a result, 19 civilians were wounded; 2 with live bullets; 15 with rubber-coated bullets and 2 with sound bombs.

At approximately 16:00 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, a number of civilians gathered near ‘Anata village intersection, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, and threw stones and empty bottles at the IOF stationed there. IOF immediately and heavily fired live bullets, rubber-coated bullet and teargas canisters. As a result, a civilian sustained moderate live bullet wounds in the thigh and taken to Jericho Governmental Hospital for treatment while many suffocated and were treated in the field.

At approximately 18:00, IOF suppressed a peaceful assembly organized in commemoration with the 73rd anniversary of Palestinian Nakba in front of the houses under threat of eviction in al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. IOF beat up the neighborhood’s residents and the persons in solidarity with them and pumped skunk water at them. As a result, a journalist was hit with a sound bomb in his foot and treated on the spot.

At approximately 22:00, a number of Palestinians gathered near “Beit Hoshen” settlement established on al-Tur neighborhood lands, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They threw stones and Molotov Cocktail at the IOF’s vehicles while IOF immediately attacked them and chased them into the main Street amid heavily firing rubber bullets and teargas canisters. IOF also heavily pumped skunk water at the houses and near al-Makassed Hospital. IOF deliberately fired teargas canisters in the hospital yards via the gates. As a result, many civilians suffocated. IOF also arrested Ahmed Amin Abu Isbeitan (23) and later withdrew taking him with them.

At approximately 17:00 on Sunday, 16 May 2021, IOF opened fire at a grey Ford car that veered off course towards an iron barrier, where Israeli soldiers are stationed near the entrance to al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The driver was killed with 5 bullets that penetrated his body and later identified as Shaher Mahmoud Abu Khadijah (44), from al-Ram, north of occupied East Jerusalem, married and a father of 5. IOF claimed that Khadijah deliberately ran over the soldiers, wounding 4 of them at the checkpoint; 2 in serious condition.

Following his murder, IOF completely closed the scene for hours and prevented civilians from leaving their houses, declaring the area as a closed military zone and denying PRCS ambulance access to the neighborhood. IOF randomly fired sound bombs to prevent the persons in solidarity and press crews from entering the scene.

Following the incident, a number of civilians gathered to throw stones at the IOF stationed at the checkpoint and its surrounding. As a result, violent clashes broke out in the area. During which, IOF fired rubber-coated bullets and sound bombs, wounding 5 civilians with rubber-coated bullets and hitting another with a sound bomb.

At approximately 18:00, 4 vehicles carrying armed settlers in al-Ashqariyah area in Beit Hanina, north of occupied East Jerusalem, claiming they were searching for a house seized by settlers years ago. When they were busted, a number of Palestinian civilians confronted them with stones. The settlers fired live bullets at the civilians and wounded 2 of them with live bullets.

Tamer Adris (28) said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At 18:00, a number of settlers in al-Ashqar area in Beit Hanina neighborhood, north occupied Jerusalem. The settlers stayed in the neighborhood for 20 minutes; during which they threw stones at the children in the neighborhood. A number of the Palestinian civilians gathered in the neighborhood, including I, and confronted them with stones to force them to leave. The settlers then opened fire at us and I was wounded with a bullet in my hand while Ra;ouf Barakat (23) was wounded with a bullet in his abdomen. The settlers withdrew, while we were taken to the hospital.”

After the settlers left at approximately 18:30, IOF moved into Beit Hanina and Sho’afat neighborhoods, north of occupied East Jerusalem. A number of civilians gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at IOF, and clashes broke out in the 2 neighborhoods; during which IOF heavily fired rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters. As a result, 8 were wounded; 6 of them were hit with rubber bullets and 2 with sound bombs. Four of them were taken to the hospitals to receive treatment.

At approximately 22:00, dozens of outraged Palestinians gathered at the entrance to al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, in protests against the ongoing IOF’s crimes on the Gaza Strip. They threw stones and empty bottles at IOF’s vehicles that protect the annexation wall adjacent to the village. IOF immediately fired live and rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protesters. As a result, a protesters was hit with live bullets and taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. Moreover, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation and was treated.

At approximately 15:00 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, a number of Palestinians gathered at the entrance to Sho’afat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem; in al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and Bab al-‘Amoud area in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Violent clashes broke out; during which, IOF fired live and rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 18 civilians were wounded, including journalist Rama Yousif Salah (29), who was hit with a rubber bullet; lawyer Razan al-Ja’abah, who was wounded in her leg; and Jana Mohammed al-Kisswani (15) and her father who were hit with 2 rubber bullets when they were in their house yard. One of those wounded was hit with a bullet in the thigh while many suffocated due to teargas inhalation and were treated on the spot. IOF also beat up a child namely Sabrin Jamjoum and photojournalist Latifa Redwan ‘Abdulatif (30) and tried to take off her hijab. Moreover, IOF arrested Yassin Sbeih and Naji ‘Abbas.

Bethlehem:

At approximately 21:00 on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered at the gate at the annexation wall, north of Bethlehem, near Rachel’s Tomb. The protesters set fire to tires and threw stones and empty bottles at the IOF who guard the wall. IOF went out of one of the wall’s gates and fired rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 7 civilians were wounded with rubber bullets while many others suffocated and were treated on the spot.

On Wednesday evening, 12 May 2021, a number of Palestinian civilians protesting against the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip and occupied Jerusalem gathered in front of one of the wall’s gates, north of Bethlehem near Rachel’s Tomb. They sat fire to the tires and threw stones at the IOF guarding the wall. IOF went out of one of the wall’s gates and fired rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 11 were wounded with rubber bullets while many others suffocated and were treated on the spot.

Following the Friday Prayer, IOF used excessive force to disperse the protesters in various clashes in Bethlehem; most prominently at the northern entrance and in al-Khader, Dar Salah, Teqoa, Beit Fajjar villages and on Jerusalem-Hebron Street. As a result, 39 civilians were wounded; including 8 with live bullets; one of them sustained serious injuries and 31 with rubber-coated bullets. Moreover, many suffocated due to teargas inhalation and were treated on the spot.

At approximately 19:00 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, IOF suppressed a peaceful protest, which set off from Bab al-Zeqaq in Bethlehem towards the northern entrance to the city near Rachel’s Tomb area, to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of Nakba in protest against the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip. As a result, 18 injuries were reported; four were wounded with two-two bullets, and 14 others were wounded with rubber-coated bullets in the lower extremities. Moreover, many suffocated due to teargas inhalation and were treated on the spot.

On Sunday evening, 16 May 2021, hundreds from Bethlehem organized a peaceful sit-in in front of the gate at the annexation wall, north of Bethlehem, near Rachel’s Tomb to call for end of the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip. The protesters raised the Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans; meanwhile, IOF’s patrols arrived and hidden behind the annexation wall gates. IOF immediately fired live and rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. The protest turned in violent clashes that continued for hours in the vicinity of Checkpoint 300 near the annexation wall. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded with live bullets and 5 were wounded with rubber bullets. All of them were taken to Beit Jala Hospital to receive treatment. Moreover, many suffocated due to teargas inhalation and were treated on the spot.

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered at the northern entrance to Bethlehem near Rachel’s Tomb, south of the West Bank. Violent clashes broke out, and IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the proesters. As a result 18 were wounded; 15 of them with live bullets and 3 with rubber bullets, including a direct injury in the eye. Meanwhile, IOF deliberately fired toxic gas canisters at a field emergency medical service point that was established by the PRCS at the entrance. Many suffocated and were treated on the spot.

Salfit :

At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 14 May 2021, IOF killed ‘Awad Ahmed Harb (23,) from Iskaka village, with a live bullet in the abdomen during clashes in the village following Friday Prayer.

At approximately 16:10, IOF killed Sherif Khaled Suleiman (38), from Marda village, north of Salfit, with a live bullet in the thigh when he was at his front door at Marda’s western entrance. He was taken to Yasser ‘Arafat Hospital.

Moreover, 7 other civilians sustained various wounds in clashes with IOF across Salfit.

At approximately 18:00 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, a number of civilians gathered at the entrance to Deir Istiya village, north of Salfit, and at the northern entrance to Salfit. As a result, violent clashes broke out, and IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded; one (25 years old) with a live bullet in the left leg, another 25-year-old with a bullet in the left leg and the third (42 years old) with a rubber bullet in the right leg. Moreover, many suffocated and were treated on the spot

Tulkarm:

At approximately 21:45 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, a number of civilians gathered near the annexation wall adjacent to Deir al-Ghusun village, north of Tulkarm. IOF guarding the annexation wall fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protesters, and clashes broke out. As a result, ‘Abdul Karim Ahmed Jamil Ghanem was hit with a rubber bullet in the extremities while many suffocated and were treated on the spot.

At approximately 22:30, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered near Gate 104 in the annexation wall adjacent to Shweikah village, north of Tulkarm. IOF guarding the wall fired a barrage of sound bombs and teargas canisters at the civilians and dispersed them. As a result, many of them suffocated and were treated on the spot.

At approximately 22:35, a number of civilians gathered near the annexation wall adjacent to Zeita, Baqa ash-Sharqiyya and Nazlet ‘Issa village, north of Tulkarm, and threw stones at the vehicles of IOF who guard the wall. IOF immediately fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 3 civilians aged (22), (24) and (24) were wounded with live bullets in the extremities and taken to Tulkarm’s hospitals for treatment. Moreover, many suffocated and were treated on the spot.

At approximately 22:00 on Friday, 14 May 2021, IOF killed Nizar Riyad Marouf Abu Zeina (22) with a live bullet in the chest during clashes near the Annexation Wall, northern Tulkarm. Abu Zeina’s initial wounds were serious and he was transported to Darwish Nazzal Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Immediately as news of his death broke out, outraged protests took off in Tulkarm, Anabta, Ramin, Shwiaka, Beit Lid, Qaffin and Zeita. As a result, 39 Palestinians sustained wounds.

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 15 May 2021 until midnight, violent clashes erupted in the villages of Qaffin, Zeita, Deir al-Ghusun, Attil, Kafr al-Labad, ‘Anbta, Far’oun, Shofa and Bizzariya in Tulkarm, north of the West Bank. During which, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 13 civilians were wounded with live and rubber bullets while many suffocated and were treated on the spot.

At approximately 00:00 on Sunday, 16 May 2021, during the clashes adjacent to the annexation wall, IOF who guard the wall, west of Zeita village, north of Tulkarm, north of the West Bank, opened fire at Yasin Hasan Hamad (26), from Sayda village, north of Tulkarm and wounded hit with a bullet in the Chest that penetrated his heart. He was taken to Dr. Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarm, where his death was announced in the Emergency Department.

Moreover, 7 civilians were wounded with live bullets and taken to Dr. Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarm for treatment.

At approximately 14:30 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of ‘Inab checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, north of the West Bank. Violent clashes broke out, and IOF stationed at the checkpoint fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 6 civilians were wounded with live bullets while many suffocated and were treated on the spot.

Qalqilya :

Following Friday Prayer, IOF used excessive force to disperse protesters during clashes across Qalqilya. As a result, 24 Palestinians sustained varied wounds.

At approximately 12:30, IOF stationed at the Kafr Qaddum checkpoint at the “northern entrance” to the village, north of Qalqilya, suppressed with live and rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and poison gas canisters a peaceful protest organized by dozens of Palestinian civilians and chased them. As a result, 5 civilians were wounded; one of them was a 17-year-old child, who was hit with a gas canister in the foot, while the four civilians were wounded as follows: a 23-year-old civilian was hit with a sponge bomb in the abdomen, a 22 year- old was with a sponge bomb in the abdomen, a 25-year-old was hit with a sponge bomb in the shoulder, and a 21-year-old was hit with a sponge bomb in the face. All of them were taken to hospitals in Qalqilya for treatment. In addition, many of them suffocated and were treated in the field.

At approximately 10:15 on Saturday, 15 May 2021 until late at night, violent clashes broke out in the villages of Jayyus, Hableh, and Azzun; between the village of Azzun and Izbat al-Tabib; at the northern and southern entrances to Qalqilya; and at the entrances to the villages of Ematin, al-Funduq, and Hajjah in Qalqilya in the northern West Bank. During the clashes, IOF fired live and rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 17 civilians were wounded with live and rubber bullets while many of them suffocated and were treated on the spot.

At approximately 15:30, IOF stationed at Kafr Qaddoum checkpoint established at the northern entrance to the village, north of Qalqiliya, suppressed a peaceful protests, where dozens of Palestinians participated, with live and rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters and chased them. As a result, a 13-year-old child was wounded with a bullet that entered his back and exited the shoulder.

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 16 May 2021, violent clashes broke out in Qalqiliya, in the vicinity of Eyal permanent checkpoint, north of Qalqiliya and adjacent to the villages of Jayyous and Hableh, north of the West Bank. During which, IOF fired live and rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 10 were wounded with live and rubber bullets while many others suffocated and were treated on the spot.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 17 May 2021, violent clashes broke out in Qalqiliya, in the vicinity of Eyal permanent checkpoint, north of Qalqiliya and adjacent to the villages of Jayyous and Hableh, north of the West Bank. During which, IOF fired live and rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 24 were wounded with live and rubber bullets and were taken to Qalqiliya’s hospitals while many others suffocated and were treated on the spot.

At approximately 15:30 on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered at the northern entrance to Qalqiliya, and the entrances to ‘Azoun and Jayyous villages in the city, north of the West Bank. Violent clashes broke out, and IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 9 civilians were wounded; 6 of them with live bullets and 3 with rubber bullets. Moreover, many suffocated and were treated on the spot

Incursions and arrests:

Tuesday, 11 May 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF stationed at Gate (104) in Netanya adjacent to Tulkarm, arrested 4 civilians, including 3 children. The arrestees are: Ayman Jamal Mohammed Jallad (17), Kareem Mohammed Mofeed Shneiter (15), Ahmed Alaa al-Dein Ali Abu Zahra (14) and Mohammed Mofeed Jallad (22).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Yousef Mohammed Hijazi’s (14) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:25, IOF stationed at Gate (104) in Netanya, adjacent to Tulkarm, arrested 6 civilians during clashes occurred with the Israeli soldiers in the area and took them to unknown destinations. The arrestees are: Hamza Marwan Abu Ghalya (18), Sami Ashraf Abu Ghalya (23), Abdul Rahman Hamdan (18), Ayman Jamal Jallad (16), Mohammed Mofeed Jallad (24), and Ahmed Alaa al-Dein Abu Zahra (14).

At approximately 13:55, IOF stationed at Huwwarah military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank, arrested Rania Marzouk Thaher (22), from Yasid, north of the village, claiming that she attempted to carry out a stab attack.

At approximately 19:30, IOF stationed at Isawiya checkpoint, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem, severely beaten and arrested 4 young men from al-Tur neighborhood, and took them to unknown destinations. The arrestees are: Dawoud Abu Hatab, Ahmed Kabaja, Mahmoud Abu Laban and Wael Abu Hatab.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched the house of the writer, Yazan Abu Jom’a, and arrested him.

At approximately 22:20, IOF moved into Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Faraj Shehab al-Sanouri (41). IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 22:30, IOF stationed at Salem military checkpoint, west of Jenin, arrested Mustafa Na’eem Maraheen (18) and Mo’een Mohammed Ammour (19), from Rummanah, west of Jenin. IOF took them to unknown destination.

Wednesday, 12 May 2021:

At approximately 00:35, IOF moved into Bir al-Basha village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses, arrested 3 civilians and took them to unknown destination. The arrestees are: Emad Basem Ghawadra (31), Tamer Ghannam Awwad (30) and Diaa Adnan Ghawadra (25).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested al-Mo’tasem Billah Nasouh Ishtayya (38).

At approximately 03:00, IOD moved into Rujeib village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Senan Mohammed Ahmed Abu Ayesh (45).

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Hamza Jaber Abu Sill’s (22) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Firas Oweida and Khaled Abdul ‘Aall, and arrested them.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Beit Dajan village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ayman Rebhi Abdul Karim Hanani (35).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Beit Furik, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Diaa Basem Suliman Hanani (17).

Around the same time, IOF stationed at Inab military checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, arrested Hazem Emad Naser (31), a reporter at al-Najah TV, from al-Shwiaka in Tulkarm.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Huwwarah village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Samer Khaled Yousef Owda (32).

At approximately 04:20, IOF moved into Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses, arrested (3) civilians and took them to unknown destination. The arrestees are: the writer Thamer Abdul Ghani Saba’na (45), Awni Adnan Kmeil (33) and al-Shaikh Ali Abdullah Abu al-Rab (59).

At approximately 04:50, IOF moved into Anabta, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Mohammed Naji Sabha’s (47) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:55, IOF moved into Jaba’ village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested a Hamas leader, Nazeeh Sa’eed Abu Own (59), and his son, Islam (31). IOF took them to unknown destinations.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Silwan, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ahmed Faraj Da’na’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 15:30, IOF moved into Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched the house of the writer Ibrahim Mazen Sa’eeda, and arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into Thuri neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ahmed Jehad Oweida’s (19) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into Jabal Mukaber village, southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched the house of the journalist and writer Rasem Enad Obaidat (63), and arrested him.

Thursday, 13 May 2021:

At approximately 00:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Surif village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Ahmed Mohammed al-Hor’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Bethlehem, south of the West Bank. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Ja’far al-Da’doua’ (19) and Mohammed Issa Salah (22), and arrested them.

At approximately 02:45, IOF moved onto al-Ta’awon street, south of Nablus. They raided and searched Mohammed Omar Sa’eed al-Najjar’s house, the perpetrator of Huwwarah operation on 12 May 2021, and field investigated his family.

At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested 5 young men while present near Bab al-Amoud “Damascus Gate” and al-Musrara area in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and took them to one of the police centers in the city. The arrestees are: Omar Mo’ammar, Baha’ Najeeb, Mustafa Abdul Latif, Ahmed al-Natshah and Mohammed Ghassan.

At approximately 14:30, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested 5 civilians, including 2 children. The arrestees are: Yousef Tareq Darwish (24), his sisters, Tala (15) and Hadeel (17), Qusai Owda Dirbas (22), and Laith Abu Riyala (26).

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Zeyad Saleh al-Sheikh’s (60) house, one of the candidates on the Hamas-affiliated list “Jerusalem is Our Destination”, and arrested him.

At approximately 17:00, IOF moved into Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ibrahim al-Sharbati’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 17:50, IOF moved into Um al-Rokba area in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Shadi Hussain Ali Salah’s (42) house and arrested him.

At approximately 23:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested Jaber al-Asmar (22), while attempting to defend his house in al-Qirami neighborhood, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Israeli settlers stormed al-Asmar’s house, assaulted and harassed its residents, in light of the brutal attacks that Israeli settlers carry out against Palestinians in Jerusalem, West Bank and the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt), under the protection of the Israeli police.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in al-Aroub refugee camp and Sa’ir village, in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 14 May 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into Qalandiya refugee camp, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Ammar Yaser Mutair (30), Mohammed Ali Mutair (22), and Osama Hasan Mutair (26).

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Baten area, east of the village. They raided and searched 2 houses and arrested Ahmed Ali Slaiby (27 and Muhannad Zuhair al-‘Allami (22).

At approximately 03:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Sa’ir, north of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the village. They raided and searched Jalal Mustafa Jabarin’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed al-Sayyad’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses, severely beaten and arrested (4) civilians. The arrestees are: Taha Ra’ed Jweihan, Talab Ra’ed Jweihan, Mus’ab Husam Jweihan and Lo’ay Issam Jweihan.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into Sur Baher, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Ali Atwan and Mohammed Mazen Nimir, and arrested them.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Hebron, Shuyukh, Yatta, and Surif in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 15 May 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians, including a child. The arrestees are: Mohammed Tawfiq Abu al-Hums (21), Kareem Bassam Alian (24), Waleed Dawoud Alian (25), Aziz Ghassan Alian (18), and Mohammed Ghanem Mustafa (15).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians, including a child. The arrestees are: Ra’ed Hazem al-Sayyad (16), Mo’tasem Abed Abu Ghannam (33), and Khalil Kamal Abu al-Hawa (21).

At approximately 05:30, IOF moved into Tulkarm, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohamed Abu Mariam and Ihsan Mohammed Abu Mariam, and took them to unknown destination.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Khader Mohammed Owda (15) and Mohammed Samer Sarhan (16), and arrested them.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Sur Baher village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ibrahim Mousa Hamads’s (71) house and took him along with his son, Owais (40), to one of the detention centers in the city. It should be noted that Owais is a former prisoner who spent over than 13 years in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 21:15, IOF moved into Kafa village, south of Tulkarm, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Qusai Kamal Isma’el (16) and Mus’ab Adel Abu Safaqa (22), and took them to unknown destinations.

At approximately 23:00, IOF arrested Ali Khaldon Salah (20), while returning from work to his home in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. It should be noted that Ali Salah is suffering from severe eye vision problems.

Sunday, 16 May 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into several neighborhoods in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (10) civilians. The arrestees are: Mohammed Qasem Salayma, eyad Qasem Salayma, Mohammed Amer Salayma, Shaher al-Salayma, Mohammed Shaher al-Salayma, Adnan Shalloudi, Yazan and Khaled al-Basti, Jehad Naser Qaws and Fares Jaber.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Yousef Na’eem Ghunaim’s (36) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Majd village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Imran Isma’el al-Mallah’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, IOF accompanied with their police dogs moved into Wadi Qadum neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Da’na’s house, threw sound bombs inside the house, sprayed pepper gas at the residents, hit the women and children, and arrested (5) of the residents. The arrestees are: Maher Da’na, Zeyad Da’na, Zaki Da’na, Qusai Da’na and Yaser Da’na.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Talal Mohammed al-Shalloudi’s (13) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (4) icursions in al-Shuyukh, Surif, Samu and Beit Awafi village in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 17 May 2021:

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Sa’ir, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Murad Zayed al-Farroukh’s (22) house, and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Alaa Mohammed al-Rajabi (23) and his brother, Ali (19). IOF took them to unknown destination.

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Barakat Mahdi al-Za’tari’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Fawzi al-Arna’out’s (52) house and arrested him.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Kayed al-Rajabi’s (45) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Hebron and Sa’ir in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 18 May 2021:

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Batin al-Hawa neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ahmed Jameel al-Silwadi’s (18) house and arrested him.

Wednesday, 19 May 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Tell village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched the house of the former prisoner Amro Emad Rihan (25), and arrested him. IOF took him to unknown destination.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qabatiya, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched Abdullah Fareed Abu al-Rab’s (21) house and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin. They raided and searched Hasan Mustafa Jaradat’s (37) house and took him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Yamun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched Mahmoud Hasan Abu al-Hasan’s (38) house and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:15, IOF moved into Beita, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched the former prisoner Owda Sbeih Ahmed Hamayel’s (35) house, and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Birzeit, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Shja’ Jaber Musa Darwish’s (42) house and took him to an unknown destination.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 19:10 on Tuesday, settlers from “Yitzahar” settlement established on the southeastern lands of Nablus threw stones at ‘Abdel Naser Yousif Ahmed Demdi (50) and his son ‘Abdullah (20), who were both in front of their house at the intersection, and beat them up. The villagers then confronted the settlers and called a Palestinian ambulance to evacuate ‘Abdel Naser to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, where it was found that he sustained a nose fracture and cuts in the face in addition to epistaxis.

At approximately 12:40, Israeli settlers from “Itmar” settlement established on the lands of Beit Furik and ‘Aqraba, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank attacked the farmers’ tents in al-Fajem area, east of ‘Aqraba village, and tore with sharp tools the tent sheds. One of the tents is used as a sheep barn while the other is residential and was torn while its residents were inside; both belonging to Ahmed Yousif Bani JAber from ‘Aqraba village.

At approximately 00:00 on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, a group of settlers from al-Nabi Samuel village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, set fire to a carwash belonging to Anas ‘Adel ‘Abeid, causing severe damage to it.

At approximately 01:00, settlers threw stones at Palestinian houses and cars in al-Tur and al-Sowana neighborhoods, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the Israeli Police’s protection. They broke windows of the houses and vehicles.

At approximately 05:30, an Israeli settler attacked with a sharp tool Sahar Naser Ghaith ‘Abdeen (29) when she was on her way out of al-Aqsa Msoque to her houses in Bab al-Selselaah in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. As a result, she sustained cuts in her face.

Sheikh ‘Amer ‘Abdeen, Sahar’s husband, said to PCHR that he and his wife went to perform al-Fajer Prayer in al-Aqsa Mosque but he went back home before his wife in Bab al-Selselah while she stayed at al-Aqsa until the sunrise. On her way back home and as the street was empty, a settler attacked her with a sharp tool and wounded her in the lips and forehead. Suddenly, 2 young men arrived and confronted the settler. ‘Abdeen said that Bab al-Selselah has recently witnessed daily attacks by settlers against the Old City’s residents, adding that there are many settlers only next to his house and only 10 meters away.

At approximately 23:00, riots by settlers broke out near al-Za’im military checkpoint, east of occupied Jerusalem, and broke the windows of the Palestinians’ cars passing through the checkpoint.

At approximately 00:10 on Thursday, 13 May 2021, riots by settlers’ broke out at ‘Inab Checkpoint, east of Tulkarm and threw stones at the Palestinian vehicles passing by. Neither damage nor casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:30 on Friday, 14 May 2021, a group of settlers attacked the Palestinian vehicles passing through ‘Izbet Shofa checkpoint, east of Tulkarm. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:00 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, a group of armed settlers from “Beit Hagai” settlement established on the Palestinian lands of southern Hebron attacked lands in Ar-Rihiya village adjacent to the settlement. The settlers set fire to the olive trees and winter crops and uprooted summer vegetables. As a result, around 200 dunums were completely burnt. It should be noted that it was the second attack within 24 hours as the first attack included shooting that killed a civilian from al-Tubasi Family.

At approximately 17:30, settlers gathered, rioted and opened fire at Palestinian civilians near Abu al-Joud Tomb, east of Fre’ta village, north of Qalqiliya. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:00, settlers from “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of Hebron, near the security fence of the settlement gathered near the Palestinian houses in al-Hareek neighborhood. The settlers shot in the air and insulted Arabs. An IOF’s patrol moved into the neighborhood and raided a house belonging to ‘Adnan No’man Shokri Da’na. One of the soldiers broke a window of the house windows with his riffle’s butt, claiming that ‘Adnan’s son insulted one of the settlers. As a result, the house residents were terrified.

At approximately 19:30, a settler opened fire at the Palestinian vehicles traveling on the main Qalqiliya-Nablus Street. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:00, under IOF’s protection, a number of settlers from the settlement outpost established in the center of Hebron;s Old City, threw stones at the Palestinian houses in Tal al-Rumaida neighborhood and on al-Suhadaa’ Street, amid threats to kill the Palestinians and displace them. Among those houses was a house belonging to an activist in the Human Rights Defenders Forum as teargas canisters, which were fired by IOF at the Palestinian houses to protect the settlers, fell in the vicinity of the activist’s house. As a result, many Palestinian civilians gathered and confronted with stones the IOF and settlers. As a result, the activist’s wife suffocated and was taken by an ambulance to the governmental hospital in Hebron. The windows of Abu ‘Eishah Family houses were broken due to settlers’ stone-throwing at the houses. Moreover, settlers beat up Ahmed Abu ‘Eishah (22) and withdrew to their settlement.

Around the same time, settlers threw stones at a house belonging to ‘Abdul Jabbar Mohammed Isma’il in KAfa village, east of Tulkarm, north of the West Bank. They sat fire to the greenhouses and then fled away from the village.

At approximately 22:00 on Saturday, 15 May 2021, a group of settlers from “Adora” settlement established on the Palestinian lands, west of Hebron, threw stones at the Palestinian vehicles heading to Tarqumiyah and Idhna villages, northwest of Hebron. As a result, Monir Elian Tumeizi (36) sustained wounds in the chest and face after a stone hit the windshield of the truck he was driving and broke it.

At approximately 23:00, a group of settlers attacked the outskirts of Burqin and Kafr al-Deek villages, west of Salfit, north of the West Bank. The settlers set fire to the agricultural lands and fled away. Fire broke out in tens of dunums before the villagers and Civil Defense could extinguish it.

At approximately 16:00 on Sunday, 16 May 2021, a group of settlers from “Kermi Tsour” settlement established on the Palestinian lands of southern Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, set fire to the Palestinian lands adjacent to the settlement’s fence. As a result, fire broke out in tens of dunums.

At approximately 22:00 on Monday, 17 May 2021, under IOF’s protection, a number of Israeli settlers from the settlement outposts in Silwan, south of occupied East Jerusalem, attacked Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem and threw stones at the Palestinian houses and vehicles. As a result, windows of the vehicles parked in the house yards and on the street were broken. The neighborhood’s residents went out to confront the settlers and IOF, who started beating them and fired sound bombs and toxic gas canisters at them in order to protect the settlers.

At approximately 22:30, settlers threw stones at Sadil Mohammed Raja in Um Rokbah area in al0Khader village, south of Bethlehem, south of the West Bank. As a result, she sustained wounds after stones hit different parts of her body.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

Since Monday, 10 May 2021, the Israeli authorities continued to close Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing and the sole commercial crossing in the Gaza Strip (Kerm Abu Salem) one day after complete closure of the sea within the collective punishment policy against the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

These decisions are part of the comprehensive closure and illegal and inhuman collective punishment policy imposed by IOF on the Gaza Strip. Due to the closure of Kerm Abu Salem Crossing, fuel supply needed to operate the Gaza Power Plant was banned entry, affecting the operation of the only power plant in light of disruption of 8 main electricity lines due to the Israeli airstrikes. As a result, the electricity went out across the Gaza Strip that would have serious implications on the basic services provided to 2 million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals 33 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 8 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Nablus:

On Wednesday, 12 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Einabus and Beita villages, at the intersection of Deir_Sharaf village ( on Nablus-Tulkarm main road).

On Thursday, 13 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Qusra and Beita villages.

On Saturday, IOF established a checkpoint at the Al-Badhan village’s intersection ( on Nablus-Tubas main road), north of Nablus, north of the West Bank. No arrests were reported.

Hebron:

On Tuesday, 11 May 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Ash-Shuyukh and Beit Awwa village, at the entrances to Fawwar and Al-Arroub refugee camps, and at the northern entrance to Yatta city.

On Wednesday, 12 May 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the northern entrance to Halhul city, and at the entrance to Idhna village.

On Thursday, 13 May 2021, IOF established 6 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Einun, Tarqumiyah and Beit Ummar villages, and on ‘Ayoun Abu Saif ,Farsh al-Hawa and al-Jalajel roads.

On Friday, 14 May 2021, IOF established 7 checkpoints at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp, at the entrances to Beit Ummar, Susya and Tarrama villages, at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the southern entrance to Yatta city, and on Wad Abu al-Samen Road.

Salfit:

On Wednesday, 12 May 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the western entrances to Kafr ad-Dik and Deir Ballut villages, at the entrances to Qarawat Bani Hassan and Marda villages, north of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

On Tuesday, 13 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Ballut village, west of Salfit.

