Syrian Presidential Election Conducted Around the World – One Voter Killed in Lebanon

Posted on May 22, 2021 by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI 

Sweden - Syrian Presidential Election

In the Syrian diplomatic missions abroad, the Syrian presidential election was conducted today from Australia to Argentina, a beautiful process marred only by a terrorist attack on Syrian refugees in Lebanon killing one of them while heading to the embassy to cast his vote.

The first Syrian mission to run the voting process was in Sydney, Australia, the Syrian consulate there carried out a peaceful, organized, transparent, and civilized democratic process to be followed by other Syrian missions around the globe as the sun moved through the time zones.

The Syrian Presidential Election abroad today is a milestone in Syria’s modern history, this is the first of two steps in this process, the Syrians inside Syria will be voting in less than a week from now on the 26th of this month.

One Response

