Palestine Will Prevail Against Zionism

By Konrad Rekas

This political violence cannot last forever, and resistance to supporting Zionism is also growing in the West. Peace and justice are the only acceptable solutions for Palestine, and this must mean the end of the Zionist regime.

It’s not a coincidence that the great Imam Khomeini (blessed be His name) referenced Al-Quds Day in the last Friday of Ramadan. We are used to seeing the Palestinian cause in terms of mourning. So much Palestinian blood was shed by the Zionist occupiers, so much damage was done on Palestinian land, so devastating was Zionist occupation in the Palestinian capital, Al-Quds. These Zionist crimes must of course never be forgotten, the same as we will always remember the Nakba and never accept the existence of the Zionist occupation entity. The mood of Ramadan, its sacred atmosphere, perfectly fosters this absolutely necessary historical reflection.

But we must also think about the Al-Quds Day in terms of hope. Above all hope and future happiness! The great Imam Khomeini with His unparalleled acumen surely saw this as the inevitable event of the future: the return of the liberated Al-Quds to its role as the Palestinian capital, the city of the faithful. To a role that Jerusalem has never lost in our souls. This is what makes each Al-Quds Day event so profound and important, combining the memory of the tragic past, the awareness of the crimes still happening before our eyes, with the certainty of the irreversible victory that will be enjoyed by Palestine and all its friends.

Cut Off The Cancer

Of course, for now we are all in situation of a body attacked by a cancer.A cancer cell is a killer that pretends to belong to the body it kills. This is what the Zionist occupation regime is doing. It has no rights or any grounds for the occupation of Palestine other than its own crimes and the support of the American and British centres serving the Zionists. For centuries, the Jewish population in the Middle East lived in harmony and peace with their Arab neighbours, and thanks to the rule of Islam, they could develop freely, unlike in full-blooded and intolerant Western Europe. And it was from Europe that the invasion of foreigners, attackers of unknown origin, who declared themselves rulers of this land and the World as a whole fell on Palestine! On the basis of a sick, criminal Zionist ideology and invented genealogy children of Eastern European stallholders and Western European doctrinaires, they all turned out to be terrorists attacking a peaceful, friendly Palestine. They came out of the sea like the Jinns, and like the Jinns, they should be thrown back into the sea.

Over the years the Zionists enslaved not only all of Palestine, but also tried to impose their tyranny on their neighbours, especially Lebanon. With the help of their American servants, the Zionists also tried to create “Greater Israel” in Syria and Iraq, and in cooperation with the Saudi traitors of Islam, they tried to impose their power on the entire Middle East. This sect is no different in Europe, where, using especially the myth of the “Holocaust“, it imprints on European nations its ideological and financial dictatorship. Indeed, Zionism is a cancer, not only for Palestine and the Middle East, but for the whole World. And for the sake of all mankind, it must be cut down!

Path Of The Martyrs

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the great Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was the only one to present a viable and rational program for settling the Palestinian question via voting by all the true inhabitants of this land and their descendants. No other government, no state, including the European one, has devoted itself to such a profound and sensitive focus on the tragedy of Palestine. And this despite the fact that the crimes of the Zionists are not a secret in Europe. On the contrary, in many European countries, for example in Scotland, where I live, the social support movements for the victims of Zionist terror are more than strong. Governments, however, prefer to turn a blind eye, frightened by the myth of the “Holocaust” as well as under the pressure of the American Zionist chain dog, which, especially under Donald Trump, brutally forced the unconditionally pro-Zionist political line on its dependent states. And as we can see now, there is no big difference as far as Joe Biden’s administration concerned.

However, this political violence cannot last forever, and resistance to supporting Zionism is also growing in the West. Peace and justice are the only acceptable solutions for Palestine, and this must mean the end of the Zionist regime. Eventually, it will be forced to bow to the increased pressure of heroic Palestinian resistance, economic boycott from the rest of the World, and above all the unshakable will of Islam, led by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its Supreme Leader.

The road to a free Palestine is marked by the graves of the martyrs, and we all know that General Soleimani is one of the greatest of them. No one has ever caused so many losses to Zionism in his whole life, while saving so many believers and, in fact, helping the whole World. It is no coincidence that the Great General was targeted by the Zionist criminals and the American murderers acting on their behalf. However, the blood of the martyrs is the seed of faith. Faith in the final victory, in pushing the Zionists into the sea, in a free Palestine and in the Middle East without the imperialist troops and their Saudi henchmen.

At the same time, however, we must also remember that Zionism is not defenceless. On the contrary, the Zionist regime is held hostage by millions of Palestinians, the entire Middle East is hostage as it is threatened by Zionist nuclear weapons. It is of course possible to destroy the Zionist occupation by military means, but the cost would be enormous. Therefore, Zionism is actively fought wherever it is manifestly aggressive, just as General Soleimani did. However, we must overcome the Zionist occupation from within, by strengthening Palestinian potential and by intensifying the external blockade. Zionists are greedy people, thinking only about profits. Let’s deprive these bandits and thieves of the profits from the exploitation of Palestine and they will run away, rob Mars, work up a trillion-dollar debt to Jupiter or whatever the Zionists come up with. And this victory is inevitable, thanks to the example of General Soleimani and everyday heroes.

We Are Not With Palestine… Enough

In whole Europe we can see now thousands of people attending meetings of solidarity with Palestine. It is an important and touching experience. I have helped to organise some of them, but every time I have one, I share a strong message with the attendance:

We should not say and write “We are with Palestine” because we are… not there.

We were not banished from our homes during Nakba. We did not live in Sabra and Shatila. We were not kids shot at during the Intifada. Water was not shut off from our houses in the Autonomy. No one shot us when we were sailing towards the ships in Gaza. We are not where the Zionists are murdering Palestine.

And let’s not lie to ourselves that we can really do something for Palestine, that we change something by putting away on the shelf of a supermarket oranges fertilized with the blood of children from the West Bank. Because there will always be some other news of the day eventually. Because someday we have a whim to go on a trip to Eilat. Because the governments we vote for will talk us down again into making another deal with the Zionists.

Let’s not say we are with Palestine until we are truly consistent. As long as the chain of economic and political blockade around “Israel” is tighter than the barbed wire strangling the Autonomy. Until real sanctions against the Zionists hit Tel Aviv more accurately than their missiles hit Gaza.

The World conducts so many wars on our behalf, but against ourselves. This one, the one for the liberation of Palestine, let’s help lead it in our own well-understood interest. Not only for a moment, when we are once again saddened by another murdered Palestinian children, but for the final victory.

Otherwise – we will never be with Palestine.

Otherwise – we will become it ourselves.

