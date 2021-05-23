“The Palestinian Sharpeville” – Dr Haidar Eid on the Global Implications of the Gaza Massacre

Posted on May 23, 2021 by Zara Ali

By Dan Cohen

Source

Dr. Haidar Eid, a professor of cultural studies at Gaza’s al-Aqsa University on Israel’s targeting of middle and upper-class segments of Gaza, comparisons to the fall of South African apartheid, and how the attack on Gaza will fuel the rise of BDS.

Behind The Headlines’ Dan Cohen speaks with Dr. Haidar Eid, a professor of cultural studies at Gaza’s al-Aqsa University. They discuss Israel’s targeting of middle and upper-class segments of Gaza, comparisons to the fall of South African apartheid, and how the current attack on the Gaza Strip will fuel the rise of the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Filed under: Israel, Israeli Crimes, Israeli Settlements, Nazi Israel | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: