أسئلة من العيار الثقيل تطرحها حرب فلسطين: الحماية الدوليّة لفلسطينييّ الـ 48 وحق العودة Heavy Questions raised by the Palestine War: International protection for the 48 Palestinians and the right of return

ناصر قنديل

–

يثير عدد من المهتمين بمستقبل القضية الفلسطينية قلقهم من محاولات الالتفاف التي سيتعرّض لها النضال الفلسطيني في الفترة المقبلة، سواء من باب الرهانات على احتواء حركة حماس عبر إغراءات السلطة والإعمار في غزة أو عبر الثنائي التركيّ القطريّ، أو من خلال السعي لتفعيل الدور المصري والسعودي على خط السلطة الفلسطينية وتنشيط التنسيق الأمني مقابل تفعيل مسار التفاوض، فيما يثير آخرون مخاوف من نوع آخر تتصل بالكيفية التي ستتمكّن عبرها قوى المقاومة من فرض احترام معادلتها «إن عدتم عدنا» لتثبيت حرمة المسجد الأقصى وحماية سكان الشيخ جراح، لكن جوهر هذه الأسئلة سوف ينحصر بنقطة مفصليّة، هي ما إذا كان الكيان سينجح بفعل الضغوط والإغراءات معاً بتخطي التطرف المتوحش لمستوطنيه والتقدم نحو السياسة. وفي هذه الحالة ستسجل المقاومة نصرها بفرض المعادلة التي بدأت حربها على أساسها، ويبدو عندها أن كل شيء سيلي هو مدين لما أظهرته المقاومة من قوة ويزيد المقاومة توهجاً واستعداداً لفرض المزيد بالمزيد من القوة، لتصير الإشكالية المترتبة أشد حضوراً ما سيلقاه خيار التفاوض من جرعة إنعاش بعدما كان يلفظ أنفاسه، فتصير المقاومة أمام تحدّ من نوع جديد، يتمثل بكيفية إدارة تعاملها مع الملف السياسي، وتحت أي شعار، حل الدولتين، أم التحرير الشامل، أم ماذا؟

–

أظهرت جولة الحرب النوعيّة، إضافة لما أظهرته من عناصر قوة للمقاومة وعناصر ضعف للكيان، حجم المفاجأة بنوعية الحراك وحجمه الذي تفجّر في الضفة والأراضي المحتلة عام 48، ومعهما النهضة العربية والدولية الواسعة حول فلسطين. وجديد هذا النهوض داخل فلسطين ومن حولها عربياً وعالمياً، دخول جيل الشباب الميدان بقوة، وهو جيل الألفية الجديدة الذي شارك بالملايين عبر العالم وبعشرات الآلاف داخل فلسطين، ومن دون مقدّمات تشير الى حجم التحول الجاري في وسط هذا الجيل، وتكشف هذه الظاهرة حجم تأثير وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وحسن استثمارها من جهة، والعناصر المحرّكة لهذا الجيل وعوامل انخراطه في الشأن العام، بحيث يتوقف على فهم هذه المحركات قدرة المقاومة على الاحتفاظ بحضور هذا النهوض شريكاً في المعارك المقبلة، كضمانة للفوز بها مثلما كانت هذه الشراكة إحدى ركائز الفوز بهذه الجولة، وهنا لا بد من الانتباه إلى ميزة رئيسية تميز هذا الجيل، في فلسطين وخارجها، وهي ميزة الابتعاد عن السياسة بشكلها التقليدي ودخولها إليها بكل قوة ضمن شرط يرتبط بتجسّدها كقضية دفاع عن الإنسان والحقوق الطبيعية للإنسان، والأمر مشروط هنا بصدقية ووضوح الحق، وإمكانية الفرز الواضح على أساس أبيض وأسود، من دون تفرّعات وتعقيدات والتباسات.

–

من هذين البعدين، بُعد الملف السياسي الذي بدأت بوادر تحريكه تحت عنوان حلّ الدولتين، وبعد الحركة الشبابية المرتبطة بعنوان الحق الإنساني البائن، تنطرح أولاً خطورة التضحية مرة أخرى فلسطينيي الأراضي المحتلة عام 48، الذين لا مكان لهم في صيغة حلّ الدولتين وقد كانوا القوة الرئيسية التي نهضت على أكتافها مهمة حماية القدس والمسجد الأقصى ومشهد الانتفاضة التي أربكت الاحتلال في عمق الكيان ربما أكثر من الصواريخ، بما شهدته حيفا وعكا واللد وسواها، ومن خلالها تنطرح خطورة الانزلاق الى محاولة مزاوجة ملفّقة بين حل الدولتين ومستقبل فلسطينيي الأراضي المحتلة عام 48، بالحديث عن الحقوق المدنيّة في ظل الاحتلال، تحت شعار يبدو جاذباً اسمه إنهاء التمييز العنصري وإلغاء دولة الأبارتيد، وهو يُخفي إنهاء قضية الهوية التي تمثل جوهر الصراع في أي مقاربة لفلسطينيي الـ 48، والتي يشكل عنوانها الاحتلال الاستيطاني، الذي تمثل العنصرية أحد وجوهه ليس إلا، وهنا تنطرح قضية طلب الحماية الدولية، التي سيقاتل الكيان يكل قواه لمنعها من التداول، والتي يصعب أن تبصر النور، لكنها تبدو في الظاهر سقفاً دون الدعوة لحل الدولتين، لكنها في العمق مشروع لتفكيك الكيان، وحشد للشارع الدولي تحت شعار قابل للتسويق في ظل حجم الإجرام والعنصرية والتوحّش وما ظهر منها خلال الأيام العشرة للحرب، وبالتوازي معها قضية حق العودة للفلسطينيين الى بلدهم، كحق إنساني طبيعي، واعتبار البحث بأي حل سياسي للقضية الفلسطينية يجب ان يكون لاحقاً لتلبية هذين الحقين، الحق بالحماية الدولية والحق بالعودة الى الديار، يتلوهما البحث بحق تقرير المصير، قبل أي حديث عن حق إقامة الدولة والحديث عن طبيعتها وحدودها.

Translated by Sister Zara Ali

Nasser Kandil

– A number of those interested in the future of the Palestinian issue are concerned about the attempts to circumvent the Palestinian struggle in the coming times, whether in the interest of the bets on containing Hamas with temptation of authority and reconstruction of Gaza, the Turkish-Qatari bilateral endeavor, or by seeking to activate the Egyptian and Saudi role in the Palestinian Authority line thus initiating security coordination in exchange of activating the negotiation process. There are some others who raise concerns of another kind related to how the resistance forces will be able to impose respect for the equation “If you come back we will” to establish the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and protect the residents of Sheikh Jarrah. But the essence of these questions will be limited and dependent on whether the Zionist entity will succeed by pressure and temptation tactics or by overcoming the brutal extremism of its settlers and advancing towards a political solution. If that is the case, the resistance will record its victory by imposing the equation on which it began its war. And then it seems what will follow shall be indebted to the strength shown by the resistance and only increase its glow and willingness to exert more force, so that the problem becomes more powerful in its presence than the option of negotiating a dose of resuscitation after it has breathed its last. The resistance is facing a challenge of a new kind. Namely how to manage its dealings in the context of politics, and under what slogan. A two-state solution, comprehensive liberation, or what?

– The qualitative round of war shed light on the force of resistance and the weakness of the entity, while the magnitude of surprise regarding the quality and the size of the movement that exploded in the West Bank and the occupied territories, together highlighted the renaissance of Palestine among the Arab and international audiences. This new advancement within and around Palestine, the revival of the Palestine issue on the Arab and international radars, and the strong entry of the millennial generation into the picture supporting the cause in their millions around the world and in tens of thousands inside Palestine. All of this is reflective of the magnitude of the transformation taking place as a new generation carries forward the legacy.

This phenomenon reveals the magnitude of the influence of social media as a good investment. On one hand as the driving force for this generation, and on the other as a tool of its engagement in public affairs. It must be understood the resistance would want to retain the impact of this advancement as a partner in upcoming battles, as a guarantee to victory, because this very partnership was one of the pillars of the first round win. Here it is necessary to pay attention to a major advantage that distinguishes this generation, in Palestine and abroad. The advantage of moving away from politics in its traditional form yet entering it with full force and manifesting the issue as that of human life and fundamental human rights, which must be addressed with sincerity, perceived with the clarity of truth, screened categorically on a black and white basis, without branching, complexities or ambiguities.

– These two dimensions, one political and moved under the slogan of a two-state solution, the other a youth movement associated with the cause of human rights, point to the danger posed by the rising willingness among Palestinians of the occupied territories to sacrifice once again, for they see no place in a two state solution. The Palestinian youth was the main force on whose shoulders the task of protecting Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque rested, and they were the ones to face the brunt of the intifada, but they managed to deeply confuse the occupying entity, perhaps even more than the rockets, as witnessed in Haifa, Acre, Lod and other cities. The danger of slipping into a fabricated marriage attempt between the two-state solution and the future of the Palestinians in the occupied territories, under the pretext of civil rights and the slogan of “End racial discrimination and the abolition of the Apartheid State”, hides the bottom line issue of identity which is at the heart of the conflict.

Any approach to the Palestinians, under the settlement occupation with racism at its core, presents only one of aspects of the picture. There is also the issue of the request for international protection, which will fight the Zionist entity by preventing it from trading. It may not look like this would see the light of the day, but it does appear like a roof for those without a roof.

The call for a two-state solution, could be in essence a project to dismantle the entity, by mobilizing the global street power under a marketable slogan that speaks of the scale of criminality, racism and brutality, tells about what transpired during the 10 days of the war, and voices the issue of the Palestinian’s right of return to their land as a fundamental human right.

The consideration and search for any political solution to the Palestinian issue must agree to these two rights before any talk of the right to establish the State and about its nature and borders: the right to international protection and the right to return home, followed by the right to self-determination.

