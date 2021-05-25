“الغارديان”: الفلسطينيون، الذين تخلت عنهم الحكومات، يعتمدون على دعم الغرباء Abandoned by governments, Palestinians rely on the kindness of strangers

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

نسرين مالك

المصدر: لغارديان

24/5/2021

حتى تشدق الحكومات العربية بالقضية الفلسطينية تراجع في الفترة التي أعقبت توقيع اتفاقية كامب ديفيد، وتمت إزالة الفلسطينيين ببطء من الوعي العام العربي منذ التسعينيات.

الفلسطينيون يعتمدون على أنفسهم في حماية المسجد الأقصى.

تناولت نسرين مالك في عمودها في صحيفة “الغارديان” البريطانية واقع القضية الفلسطينية في أعقاب العدوان الإسرائيلي الأخير على غزة. وقالت إنه كان هناك زمن كان العرب يرضعون دعم القضية الفلسطينية مع حليب أمهاتهم.

وأوضحت الكاتبة أنها من جيل نشأ في ظل اتفاقية كامب ديفيد واغتيال الرئيس المصري أنور السادات لما اعتبر خيانة للفلسطينيين. حتى معاهدة كامب ديفيد عام 1978، كانت مصر الحليف الرئيسي لفلسطين وأقوى قوة عسكرية في المنطقة بعد “إسرائيل”. وقد أعادت معاهدة السلام سيناء إلى مصر مقابل اعترافها بـ”إسرائيل”. ونتيجة هذا التطبيع، أغلقت مصر الباب أمام أي نوع من المساعدة العسكرية العربية للفلسطينيين، بحسب الكاتبة.

وتابعت: لقد ورثنا خيبة الأمل المريرة لتلك الحقبة. كانت فلسطين جزءاً لا يتجزأ من الهوية العربية لفترة طويلة وأصبحت تُعرف باسم “القضية” وهي قضية ملحة لم يتم حلها، تحولت بعد اتفاقية كامب ديفيد، من دعوة مثيرة للتضامن إلى أمر أكثر حزناً وتشتتاً.

وأضافت مالك أن انهيار الاتحاد السوفياتي والثورة الإيرانية دفعا الحكومات العربية والخليجية إلى التودد إلى الولايات المتحدة، وهو أمر لن ينجح إذا بقيت “إسرائيل” العدو الأول لهذه الحكومات. لذلك حتى تشدق هذه الحكومات بالقضية الفلسطينية تراجع في الفترة التي أعقبت توقيع اتفاقية كامب ديفيد مباشرة، وتمت إزالة الفلسطينيين ببطء من الوعي العام العربي ابتداء من تسعينيات القرن العشرين إلى اليوم.

وتابعت الكاتبة أنه حتى الأشعار عن فلسطين قد أوقفت في كتبنا المدرسية وفي وسائل الإعلام. وغنّت الفنانة اللبنانية فيروز ذات مرة، “الغضب الساطع آتٍ وأنا كلي إيمان”، في أغنية شعبية عن عودة الفلسطينيين الذين طردوا من القدس. لكن هتافها لم يعد على يبث على موجات الأثير العربية. وكتب الشاعر الأكثر شهرة في العالم العربي، نزار قباني، عن القدس يقول:

“غدًا، غدًا، سيزهر الليمون

وتفرحُ السنابلُ الخضراءُ والزيتونْ

وتضحكُ العيونْ

وترجعُ الحمائمُ المهاجرةْ

إلى السقوفِ الطاهرةْ

ويرجعُ الأطفالُ يلعبونْ

ويلتقي الآباءُ والبنونْ

على رباك الزاهرةْ

يا بلدي يا بلد السَّلام والزَّيتونْ”.

وقالت الكاتبة “لكنهم لم يعودوا إلى القدس.

وأوضحت الكاتبة أن القضية أضحت أصبح أمراً لم تعد الحكومات تعشر بالحاجة إلى الاهتمام به بعد الآن. وصار تصوير فكرة أن أي دعم نشط للفلسطينيين أمر ساذج، أو مخلفات من الماضي، أو أنه جزء لا يتجزأ من أجندة دينية متطرفة. فمن خلال سحب حتى دعمها المعنوي للفلسطينيين، “ساعدت الأنظمة الاستبدادية الضعيفة في جميع أنحاء المنطقة في جعل القضية تبدو وكأنها قضية هامشية، وهو الأمر الذي تمسك به الرومانسيون والراديكاليون فقط”.

وأشارت مالك إلى ان الشكوك نفسها تخيّم على الدعم لفلسطين في الغرب. إذ يترافق مع هذا الشك اتهام بأن هناك ترسيخاً غير معقول للقضية الفلسطينية. وثمة سؤال يحوم حول التضامن مع فلسطين، لماذا التركيز على هذه الأزمة في حين أن هناك الكثير من الآخرين حول العالم يطالبون بنفس مستوى الغضب تجاه قضاياهم إن لم يكن أكثر؟ ماذا عن الأويغور في الصين أو الروهينغا في ميانمار؟

ورأت مالك أن الإجابة على هذا السؤال هي أن السياسيين الغربيين ربما يفعلون القليل جداً في ميانمار أو الصين، لكنهم بالتأكيد يقومون بما يكفي للاعتراف بحدوث انتهاكات لحقوق الإنسان. فقد أعلن نواب بريطانيون عن وجود إبادة جماعية في الصين. وتخضع ميانمار لعقوبات. حتى حليفة الغرب الآخر في الشرق الأوسط، المملكة العربية السعودية، تتعرض للرقابة، حيث علق الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن مبيعات الأسلحة إلى السعودية في وقت سابق من هذا العام. بينما فشل مجلس الأمن الدولي في تمرير حتى بيان يدين الهجوم العسكري الإسرائيلي في غزة ويدعو إلى وقف إطلاق النار.

وقالت الكاتبة إن الرأي القائل بأن فلسطين تجتذب درجة غير متناسبة من الغضب الأخلاقي لا يفسر حقيقة أن القليل من هذا الغضب يأتي من الأماكن المهمة – مناصب وزراء الحكومة والنخب السياسية ووسائل الإعلام. ولأن هذه الحملة المتضامنة مع الفلسطينيين لا يُسمح لها إلا بالازدهار خارج التيار السائد المعتبر، فمن الأسهل بعد ذلك تأطيرها على أنها سيئة السمعة، مثل اتهامها بأنها “استفراد شرير لإسرائيل”.

وأضافت أن الحقيقة الثابتة هي أن الفلسطينيين مميزون. لقد حرموا، على عكس معظم الشعوب المضطهدة، من لغة الشرعية. إذ إن وقائع الاحتلال الذي يخضعون له ومقاومتهم والتمييز العنصري (نظام الأبارتايد) الذي يتعرضون له قد غُيّبت أو تم جعلها غامضة. أصبحت القضية الفلسطينية مشكوكاً فيها من خلال نوع من عكس الأدوار في سرد ​​الصراع. أصبح الضحايا هم المعتدون، وتم التخلي عن الفلسطينيين لمصيرهم، ثم تم تأطيرهم لأجله.

وأشارت الكاتبة إلى أن الفلسطينيون تحمّل مسؤولية الأعمال الفردية العسكرية التي توصف في الغرب بـ”الإرهابية” وعوقبوا على ردود حركة حماس الانتقامية. ولم يكن هناك أي إجراء دفاعي يمكنهم اتخاذه بشكل شرعي، سواء رداً على الإخلاء من منازلهم أو الهجمات على المدنيين. وأوضحت أن الخطاب، الذي تم التدرب عليه جيداً وألقاه ببراعة سياسيون ذوو مصداقية، هو الذي حدد الوضع وهو القائل “إن لإسرائيل الحق في الدفاع عن نفسها. أي نوع من الأشخاص هو من لا يدعم حق إسرائيل، أو حق أي دولة، في الدفاع عن نفسها؟”. وتم تنميط كل من يرفض هذا الخطاب بأنه “ربما يكون شخصاً يتعاطف مع الإرهاب، أو شخصاً معادياً للسامية، وربما شخصاً مؤمناً غريب الأطوار يجمع القضايا المفقودة وليس لديه فهم للقانون الدولي أو تاريخ المنطقة”.

ورأت مالك أن شيئاً ما يتغير. فهذا المظهر السلبي لداعم فلسطين، الذي صوّر بأنه شخص كريه، يتعرض للتشكيك. ويبدو أن الهجوم الأخير على غزة، الذي قوبل مجدداً بنفس الأعذار الروبوتية لأفعال “إسرائيل”، قد غيّر التوازن. قد تكون الجغرافيا السياسية هي نفسها، لكن قدرة الحكومات (الغربية) على الاحتفاظ باحتكارها لتفسير ما يحدث على الأرض في “إسرائيل” وفلسطين تضعف. فقد تحدث حجاي العاد، المدير التنفيذي للمجموعة الحقوقية الإسرائيلية “بتسيلم”، مباشرة إلى أولئك الذين ربما يشككون الآن في الخط الرسمي، قائلاً: “صدق عينيك. اتبع ضميرك. والسبب في أنه يبدو وكأنه فصل عنصري هو ببساطة لأنه فصل عنصري”.

وخلصت الكاتبة إلى أن المزيد من الناس يصدقون ما تراه أعينهم. فالأفراد الذين يدعمون الفلسطينيين يتزايدون من حيث عددهم ودرجة ثقتهم بالقضية، وهم يتخلصون من الصورة النمطية لـ”الناشط الهامشي”. فوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وصعود حركة احتجاجية مناهضة للمؤسسة في الصيف الماضي تعمل على إخراج القضية الفلسطينية من الجمود. لقد بدأ مناصروها في العثور على بعضهم البعض، لتبادل المعلومات واللقطات، لإضفاء الشرعية على القضية مع كل تواصل جديد. وقالت مالك إن هؤلاء المناصرين ليسوا متعاطفين مع الإرهاب، ولا معادين للسامية أو متطرفين، على الرغم من أن أي تعبئة جماهيرية ستجذب حتماً بعض الموتورين والمشاغبين. لكن لا ينبغي السماح لهم بتشويه حركة متنامية من مقدمي الرعاية من أجل القضية، أولئك الذين يرون ظلماً جسيماً يقع على الفلسطينيين يومياً، ولا يرون أي تعهد أو وعد من قادتهم بأن أي شيء سيتم القيام به حيال ذلك. وختمت بالقول إن الناس يأتون من أجل فلسطين ليس لأن سياساتهم مراوغة أو لأن شخصياتهم مشكوك فيها، ولكن لأن الحكومات في العالم العربي والغربي لم تترك لهم أي خيار آخر”.

نقله إلى العربية بتصرف: هيثم مزاحم

Nesrine Malik a Guardian columnist

The fight for justice has been left to individuals to champion – but we’re growing in number

A pro-Palestine demonstration in Athens, Greece, on 22 May 2021. Photograph: Nikolas Georgiou/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock

Mon 24 May 2021 06.00 BST

There was a time when support for the Palestinian cause was fed to Arabs with their mothers’ milk. I am of a generation that grew up in the shadow of the Camp David agreement and the assassination of the president of Egypt, Anwar Sadat, for what was seen as a betrayal of the Palestinians. Until Camp David in 1978, Egypt had been Palestine’s main ally and the strongest military power in the region after Israel. The peace treaty returned Sinai to Egypt in exchange for recognition of Israel. With that normalisation, Egypt closed the door to any sort of Arab military assistance to the Palestinians for ever.

We inherited that era’s bitter disappointment. Palestine had been such an integral part of Arab identity for so long that it came to be known as “the case” or “the file” – an urgent unresolved issue at the heart of our world. After the Camp David agreement, “the case” went from being a rousing call for solidarity to something more melancholy and scattered.Advertisement

The collapse of the Soviet Union and the Iranian revolution motivated Arab and Gulf governments to ingratiate themselves with the US, and that wouldn’t work if Israel remained their public enemy number one. So even the lip service paid to the Palestinian cause in the period immediately after Camp David fell away, and the Palestinians were slowly rubbed out of the public consciousness from the 1990s onwards.

Poems about Palestine stopped appearing in our Arabic-language textbooks and in the media. The Lebanese singer Fairuz once sang, “The striking anger is coming and I am full of faith”, in a popular song about the return of the Palestinians driven out of Jerusalem. But her chant was no longer on the airwaves. The Arab world’s most celebrated poet, Nizar Qabbani, wrote, “The migrant pigeons will return/ To your sacred roofs/ And your children will play again”, again about Jerusalem. But they did not.

Eventually, the cause became something governments didn’t even feel the need to namecheck any more. The idea that was subtly passed down, via erasure and silence, was that any active support for the Palestinians was naive, a hangover from the past, or part and parcel of an extremist religious agenda. By the time Donald Trump announced he was moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Al Jazeera noted the muted response from Arab governments and asked, “Why would Arabs not forget the Palestinian cause, now that they have themselves a thousand causes?” By withdrawing even their moral backing of the Palestinians, weak despotic regimes across the region helped make the cause seem a fringe issue, something only romantics and radicals held on to.

This same suspicion hangs over support for Palestine in the west. And with that suspicion comes an accusation – that there is an unreasonable fixation with the issue. A question hovers over solidarity with Palestine – why focus on this crisis when there are so many others around the world that demand the same, if not more, outrage? What about the Uyghurs in China or the Rohingya in Myanmar? The answer to that question is that western politicians may be doing too little in Myanmar or China, but they are certainly doing enough to acknowledge that human rights abuses are taking place. British MPs declared a genocide in China. Myanmar is under sanctions. Even the west’s other coddled ally in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, is coming under censure, with Joe Biden suspending arms sales to Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Meanwhile, the UN security council failed to pass even a statement condemning Israel’s military response in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire.

The view that Palestine attracts a disproportionate degree of moral outrage fails to account for the fact that so little of that outrage comes from the places that count – the ranks of government ministers, political elites and the mass media. And because that advocacy is only allowed to thrive outside the respectable mainstream, it is easier then to frame it as disreputable, as a sinister singling out of Israel, or special pleading for a not-so-special cause.

But the stubborn reality is that the Palestinians are special. They have, unlike most other oppressed peoples, been denied the language of legitimacy. The facts of their occupation, their resistance and the apartheid they are subjected to have been annulled or made ambiguous. The Palestinian cause has been rendered dubious through a kind of reversal of roles in the narration of the conflict. The victims became the aggressors. The Palestinians were abandoned to their fate, and then framed for it.

Palestinians were held responsible for the crimes of individual terrorists and punished for the retaliations of Hamas. There was no defensive action they could legitimately take, whether in response to eviction from their homes or attacks on civilians. A well rehearsed line, slickly delivered by credible politicians, defined the situation – Israel had the right to defend itself. What kind of person doesn’t support the right of Israel, or indeed, any country, to defend itself? Perhaps someone with terrorist sympathies, perhaps someone who is antisemitic, perhaps someone who is a crank conspiracist who collects lost causes and has no grasp of international law or the region’s history.

But something is changing. That negative profile of the unsavoury Palestine supporter is being challenged. The latest assault on Gaza, met once again with the same robotic excuses for Israel’s actions, seems to have shifted the balance. The geopolitics may be the same, but the ability of governments to maintain a monopoly on explaining what is happening on the ground in Israel and Palestine is weakening. Hagai El-Ad, the executive director of human rights group B’Tselem, spoke directly to those who might now be questioning the official line. “Believe your eyes. Follow your conscience. The reason that it looks like apartheid is simply because it is apartheid.”

More and more people are believing their eyes. The individuals who support the Palestinians are growing in number and confidence, shaking off the “fringe activist” stereotype. Social media and the rise of an anti-establishment protest movement last summer are bringing in the Palestinian cause from the cold. Its advocates are beginning to find each other, to share information and footage, to draw legitimacy for the cause with every new connection. They are not terrorist sympathisers, antisemites or radicals, though any mass mobilisation will inevitably attract its share of cranks and thugs, who should be vigorously called out. They should not be allowed to taint a growing movement of foster carers for the cause, those who see a gross injustice visited on the Palestinians every day, and see no pledge or promise from their leaders that anything will be done about it. People are showing up for Palestine not because their politics are dodgy or their characters questionable, but because governments across the Arab and western worlds have left them with no other choice.

