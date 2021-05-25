Over 500 Democratic staffers (zero GOP) urge Joe Biden to ‘hold Israel accountable’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Open letter comes amid a deepening split in Democratic ranks between progressives and more centrist figures

Joe Biden has come under increasing pressure to take a firmer stance against Israel after the recent conflict in which more than 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis were killed. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

VT: As the exclusive video below goes viral around the world, Israel’s friends in Washington with the exception of the GOP, are dissolving away as is the support Israel has always received from an American Jewish community now in shock watching this horrific child murder…done as though it were something Israeli police do all the time…

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/G6SIyALy911r/

Guardian: More than 500 Democratic party staffers and alumni ofJoe Biden’s 2020 campaign have signed an open letter calling for the US president to do more to protect Palestinians and hold Israel accountable for its actions in and over Gaza, where a ceasefire currently holds.

The move comes amid a deepening split in Democratic ranks, between some vocal members of its progressive wing – such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez – and more centrist figures including Biden who have taken a consistently pro-Israel stance.

Biden has come under increasing pressure to take a firmer stance against Israel after the recent conflict in which more than 230 Palestinians were killed and dozens of buildings leveled in Gaza, while 12 Israelis died from rockets fired by Hamas.

The letter will add to that push and also reflects a more subtle turning point in broader US public opinion, which has become more critical of Israel.

The signatories write that they “commend [Biden’s] efforts to broker a ceasefire. Yet, we also cannot unsee the horrific violence that unfolded in recent weeks in Israel/Palestine, and we implore you to continue using the power of your office to hold Israel accountable for its actions and lay the groundwork for justice and lasting peace.”

The letter adds: “The very same values that motivated us to work countless hours to elect you demand that we speak out … we remain horrified by the images of Palestinian civilians in Gaza killed or made homeless by Israeli airstrikes.”

While condemning violence on both sides, the letter singles out Israel for more blame due to its greater military power and its ongoing occupation of Palestinian communities and blockade against Gaza. read more…

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/may/24/joe-biden-israel-palestine-letter-democratic-staffers

