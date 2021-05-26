Kurdish SDF Terrorists Block Syrians from Voting in Presidential Election

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI MAY 25, 2021

The Kurdish SDF terrorists occupying regions in northern Syria with the help of the US forces have blocked all the crossings from the regions they occupy into government-controlled areas to prevent the Syrians from voting in the presidential election.

A statement issued by the so-called Syrian ‘Democratic’ Administration stated that all crossing with the government-controlled areas commencing immediately and until further notice, effectively, this action prevents the Syrians in the cities and towns occupied by the US-controlled Kurdish separatist terrorists from contributing to the Syrian presidential election which takes place tomorrow Wednesday 26 May 2021.

The Kurdish terrorists have said earlier that ‘they will not be a party facilitating the Syrian presidential election in the regions they occupy’ to comply with instruction by the White House’s most inclusive and diverse junta of Joseph Biden.

It is understandable that Biden, who barely won the presidential election in his country by a tiny margin and with the alleged help of wide-spread fraud as accused by his opponent the former US President Trump, will see in any democratic process in other countries as a threat for his own legitimacy, taking into consideration that all the countries, states, and entities the US sponsors around the world have reached power either by US-sponsored colored revolutions, US direct military interventions, CIA assassinations, or in countries that have never witnessed any sort of election throughout their history like Saudi Arabia, for instance.

The Biden’s junta also provides a protective shield over its unofficial 52nd state Israel, in which its prime minister, a Benjamin Netanyahu, have repeated the elections four times already and is heading toward the 5th in 2 years because he’s failing to achieve a majority that would shield him from going to prison for corruption charges he’s indicted with.

Large parts of the Syrian northern provinces of Hasakah, Deir Ezzor, Aleppo, and Idlib are under NATO direct occupation either by the US Army, NATO’s largest armed forces, which are illegally deployed in the country, or the Turkish army, NATO’s second-largest armed forces, and through their proxies the likes of ISIS, Nusra Front (aka Al Qaeda Levant – aka HTS), the Uighur terrorist group (aka Turkestan Islamist Party), Hamzat Mercenary Forces, the National Army, Faylaq Sham, the Kurdish separatist terrorist groups the SDF, PKK, PYD, YPG, and Asayish.

Syrian minister of foreign affairs Faisal Mekdad had said in an interview a day earlier addressing the Kurdish ‘Democratic’ Forces: ‘If they consider themselves as democratic and Syrian they should facilitate the presidential election and they should vote in it themselves.’ The response from the Kurds as a prominent political analyst who wishes to remain anonymous out of fear for the safety of his family in northeastern Syria said: ‘The Kurdish forces in northern Syria have proved, yet once again, they’re not Syrian, they’re not democratic, and they do not represent the Kurdish people living among the other ethnicities in northern Syria.’

To have a background about the Kurdish presence in northern Syria in recent history we highly advise you to read this article by Professor Tim Anderson: Syria, Washington and the Kurds; in case you’re living in a country that claims it supports free speech and has blocked the article you can read the archives version Click Here.

