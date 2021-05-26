President Assad and First Lady Asmaa Vote in the Liberated City of Douma

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ARABI SOURI MAY 26, 2021

President Bashar Assad and First Lady Asmaa cast their votes in a voting center in the city of Douma (Duma), Ghouta, Damascus Countryside, in the presidential election race.

The Syrian president chose Douma to send messages with high significance to all the concerned parties, Douma was the main center for the NATO and Gulfies sponsored terrorists who they were relying on to take over Damascus, it was run by tens of thousands of terrorists and was liberated in the final days without any serious battle, the people of Douma were fighting on the side of their Syrian Arab Army against the terrorists who infested their city and wanted to turn it into an anti-Islamic Wahhabi and Muslim Brotherhood styled enclave.

President Assad after casting his vote addressed the people in a heart-touching short speech thanking them for their steadfastness in the worst years under the occupation of terrorist groups and thanked them for their very active contribution in the last parliamentary elections and in this current presidential election, an indication that President Assad saw as an adequate message to those who were working on destabilizing Syria and were pushing the Syrian people to fight each other.

Following is the video of his speech followed by the full transcript of President Assad translated into English

:https://videopress.com/embed/07nISYBU?preloadContent=metadata&hd=1The video is also on YouTube and BitChute.

Transcript of President Assad’s speech:

I am pleased when I visit and my wife today, the city of Douma, to meet its honorable people and its people, and to share with them this great national merit.

Since this is our first visit after liberation, we must begin by congratulating the people of this city on liberation from the yoke of terrorism, on returning to the embrace of the homeland, and on contributing with their brothers in the rest of the liberated areas and with the people of the country, in general, to restore life to normal, even gradually, and in participating in national entitlements, whether the last elections to the People’s Assembly (the Parliament) or the presidential elections today.

This city has several names, it is called the Capital of Ghouta, it is called Bride of Ghouta, the terrorists tried during their occupation of it to distort its image and defile its reputation, but in reality, at that time most of Douma’s people were inside the city and outside the city, and this is the case for the rest of the regions, whether Ghouta or Other areas that were under the occupation of terrorists, they used to communicate continuously with state institutions in one way or another, urging and exhorting the state to come, and the Syrian Arab Army to liberate, and the law to return, implementation and stability, that is, the rule of law; and some of the people of this city paid their lives just for this communication or simply for showing that desire.

There are people from Douma and Ghouta who fought with the Syrian Arab Army on the outskirts of this city and on the borders of these orchards and fields, and some of them martyred, some of them joined the army regularly and some fought as auxiliary forces; there’s no better indication about these facts from the great popular interaction that we saw in this city and in this region and its villages, orchards, and farms during the election period, the interaction was spontaneous and the interaction was completely clear, expressing a real national situation that is not fake.

Syria is not what they used to try to paint it as a region against a region, and a city against a city and a sect against a sect, a civil war, or a conflict between the Syrians, the truth is no, today we are proving from the city of Douma that the Syrian people are one people in one trench in the face of terrorism, treason, and betrayal.

The second point, this national occasion is also an occasion for us all to remember that this liberation and this merit today that we are practicing in this city and in other liberated areas would not have been possible without the thousands of martyrs who fell in defense of the land and the people in Douma and tens of thousands in other regions of Syria.

On the other side, this (elections) merit, and this popular reaction that we see is an affirmation that the Syrian citizen is free, the decision of the Syrian citizen is in that citizen’s hands, in the hands of the people, not in the hands of any other party, and therefore all the recent statements we hear from Western countries, most of which have a colonial history, (these statements) have begun before the campaign (the elections) and continued until the last few days and perhaps the past few hours that comment on these elections and give an evaluation of them and determine their legitimacy and illegality, of course, we as a state do not care about such statements, but the most important thing about what the state says or is silent about it is what the people say, I believe that the movement that we have seen during the past weeks was an adequate and clear response to all of these, and it tells them the value of your opinions is zero.

We greet all the people of Douma, all the people of Ghouta, and all the people of the liberated areas, and certainly, with each other together, we will work, we will build our cities, villages, and towns, and we will restore to our fields their splendor and fragrance, and greetings are all greetings to all the Syrian Arab people everywhere, inside the homeland and outside the homeland, in Syria, and in the diaspora, because he is the one who has the only credit for every achievement and any achievement, no matter how small and no matter how big, because he is the one who sacrificed and he is the one who persevered and he is the one who reaped.

Thank you.

End of the transcript.

The Judicial Constitutional Elections Committee extended the voting in the country for an additional five hours to accommodate the unprecedented large numbers of voters. Foreign observers from official delegates from a number of friendly countries and independent observers monitored the elections today.

Over 18 million Syrians are eligible for voting and despite attempts by terrorists and separatists working for the USA and its proxies, the turnout of the people for voting is overwhelming in numbers and feelings and messages in all fields to those concerned.

Syria has won and it’s a matter of days and few weeks before the western world starts to accept their defeat in their plot to destroy Syria and will start their u-turn in their policies and reestablish the diplomatic relations with Syria they severed when they joined the evil US war of terror and war of attrition against the Syrian people for an entire decade.

To help us continue please visit the Donate page to donate or learn how you can help us with no cost on you.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open the Telegram app.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Syria, Syria Assad, Takfiris, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Asma Assad, Duma, Eastern Ghouta, SAA, SDF, Syrian election |