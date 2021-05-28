ليس مجرد انتخاب رئاسيّ… هذا تحوّل تاريخيّ Not just a presidential election…this is a historic shift

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

26/05/2021

يتعامل بعض المتابعين السياسيين والدبلوماسيين والإعلاميين في الغرب وبعض البلاد العربية مع الانتخابات الرئاسيّة السوريّة بصفتها عمليّة انتخابية، تتم عملية تقييمها بهذه الصفة الحصرية، فيتجاهلون أن هذه الانتخابات هي ثمرة لمسار عبرته سورية خلال السنوات الفاصلة عن الاستحقاق الرئاسي الأخير قبل سبعة أعوام، سواء على مستوى إسقاط داعش واستعادة أغلبية الأراضي السورية من أيدي الجماعات الإرهابية، أو لجهة المراجعة التي أجراها الكثير من السوريين لمصير بلدهم الذي سلّموه لدول أجنبية وحركات إرهابية وهم يعتقدون أنهم يخدمون مساراً إصلاحياً ضمن موجة الربيع العربي، ليحسموا خيارهم بأولوية الحفاظ على وحدة الوطن وهياكل الدولة ومؤسساتها، والسعي من قلب هذه المعادلة لخوض النضال السلمي لإصلاح وتطوير ما يحتاج للإصلاح والتطوير، وهو كثير، وقد اكشتف أغلب السوريين الذين خاضوا غمار الرهان على المعارضة أن ثوابت سورية الوطنية ورمزية الرئيس بشار الأسد والجيش السوري تشكل جزءاً عضوياً من مسار الوحدة والسيادة والدولة.

كان الاستحقاق الرئاسي عام 2014 بداية هذا التحوّل، وقد كانت المحطة الانتخابية التي شهدتها السفارة السورية في لبنان تعبيراً انفجارياً عن هذا التحوّل أذهل العالم كله، وخلال هذه السنوات السبع كبرت كرة الثلج وتوسّعت وتعاظمت، حتى صارت الانتخابات الرئاسية الحالية أكبر من انتخابات، ترجمة لإرادة الشعب السوري بالدفاع عن حقه بوطن ودولة، واختياره لقائد مسيرة الحفاظ على الوطن وبناء الدولة، على قاعدة حقيقة أن بلادنا لا تزال في مرحلة تحرر ومواجهة مع مشاريع استهداف، تحتاج الى قادة تاريخيين كبار، أكثر مما تحتاج للعبة تداول السلطة التي يمارسها الغرب بترف تغيير الوجوه، لحساب تأبيد سلطة الدولة العميقة التي تدير وترسم السياسات وتلعب عبر الميديا والمال واللوبيات لعبة ترف تداول السلطة.

العملية الانتخابية في سورية تعبير عن هذا التعاظم في الاستيقاظ السوري على نعمة العودة الى وطن ودولة وتفويض قائد ينتخبه السوريون لما فعله وليس لما وعد بفعله، كما يفترض أن تتم الانتخابات، وهذا الاستيقاظ السوريّ يرافقه استيقاظ دوليّ وعربيّ ليس ناتجاً عن محبة سورية، ولا عن الرغبة بتعافيها بقدر ما هو ناتج عن التسليم بأن كلفة بقاء سورية نهباً للفوضى وخطر الإرهاب صارت على الجميع أكبر من عائدات الرهان على السيطرة عليها وتقاسمها، وأن الرئيس بشار الأسد قد انتصر بسورية ولسورية وبجيشها ومعه، وأن ما سيفعل لإنكار هذا النصر سيكلف مزيداً من الوقت والجهود والأموال بلا أمل بتغيير الواقع، بينما يتيح الرئيس الأسد بعقلانيته وحكمته الفرصة ليتراجع الجميع نحو منطقة وسطية لا تهدر ماء وجه الذين تورّطوا، وتفتح لهم الباب الخلفيّ للتراجع والتموضع بهدوء.

هذه ليست مجرد انتخابات، إنها عودة سورية القوية والمقتدرة الى لعب دورها بصفتها دولة السوريين التي ترعاهم وتحميهم وتوفر لهم أمناً افتقدوه كثيراً، ورعاية حرموا منها طويلاً، لكنها أيضاً سورية دولة العرب المقاومة لمشاريع الهيمنة والتفتيت والتطبيع، الملتزمة بفلسطين ومقاومتها وحقوقها، وسورية دولة المشرق التي تتوسّط كياناته التي تختنق داخل حدودها وتحتاج لتكامل مقدراتها لتنهض باقتصاداتها، وتوفر لشعوبها ظروفاً أفضل للتنمية والأمن، وهي سورية الدولة الإقليمية المحورية التي تشكل بيضة القبان في حفظ الاستقرار في منطقة تتعرّض للاهتزاز، وكانت حتى الأمس مهدّدة بمخاطر الفوضى والإرهاب.

هذا أكثر من انتخاب رئاسيّ بكثير، فهو التحوّل التاريخيّ الذي يعبر عن انتقال الشرق من مرحلة الى مرحلة، مرحلة عنوانها الضياع والتفكك والحروب الأهلية والفتن الطائفية والمذهبية، الى مرحلة نهوض الدولة الوطنية وتكامل نماذجها في الإقليم الأشد خطراً في الانزلاق الى الفوضى، وهو الإقليم الذي تتوسطه سورية ويضم لبنان والعراق والأردن، وبعد الذي جرى في فلسطين، فإن صعود سورية مجدداً يتزامن مع تراجع مكانة ومهابة وسطوة كيان الاحتلال، بما يردّ الاعتبار لفرص الاستقرار بنظام إقليمي تكون سورية ركيزته، ولا يكون كيان الاحتلال جزءاً منه، بعدما كان أحد أهداف الحرب على سورية تمهيد الطريق لنظام إقليميّ يتزعمه كيان الاحتلال.

Translated by Sister Zara Al

Nasser Kandil

Some political, diplomatic and media followers in the West and some Arab countries perceive the Syrian presidential election as part of the electoral process, assessing it exclusively in this capacity, while ignoring that this election is set in the context of Syria taking a defined path in the years since the last presidential election seven years ago. Both in terms of overthrowing ISIS and restoring the majority of Syrian territory from the hands of terrorist groups. And also in terms of the review of the circumstance caused by many Syrians who risked the fate of their country by handing it over to foreign powers and movements. Terrorists believe that they are walking the path of reform as part of the rise of the Arab Spring to exercise their right of choice to preserve the unity of the nation and the structure of the state and its institutions by seeking to equate their fight with the peaceful struggle intended to reform and develop what needs reform and development. While most Syrians who have fought the opposition have complained that the national constants of Syria and the symbolism encompassed by President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian army forms the organic core of the struggle for unity of nation and the sovereignty of state.

The presidential entitlement in 2014 was the beginning of this transformation, and the electoral station witnessed by the Syrian Embassy in Lebanon was an explosive expression of this transformation that stunned the whole world. And, during these seven years the snowball grew and expanded, until the current presidential election emerged as an event bigger than just an election, as a manifestation of the will of the Syrian people to defend their right to a homeland, state, and leader. Based on the fact that our country is still in the phase of attaining liberation and confronting the forces targeting it, Syria needs great historical leaders who have the power and the will to annihilate the authority of the USA deep state which manages and formulates policies and plays through media, with money and lobbying in order to win the game of power trade. What Syria does not need is this game of power trading practiced by the West which involves comfortable changing of faces.

The electoral process in Syria is an expression of the rising sense of awakening among Syrians who realize the blessing of returning to a homeland and a state, and the opportunity to support the mandate of a leader elected by them for what he did and not for what he promised to do. As the elections are due to take place, this Syrian awakening accompanied by an international and Arab awakening is not the result of love for Syria, nor the desire to recover, as much as it is the result of the recognition of the fact that the cost Syria must pay for its survival is chaos caused by the threat of terrorism which is greater for everyone than the proceeds of betting on controlling and sharing it. And that President Bashar al-Assad has won in Syria, and Syrians and the army are with him, and that what he will do if denied this victory will cost more time, effort and money without the hope to change the reality. While President Assad’s rationality and wisdom gives the opportunity to everyone involved to retreat towards a middle ground for face saving, and position themselves quietly into a retreat via the opening of the back door.

This is not just an election. It is the return of a strong and capable Syria able to play its role as the State takes care of its people, protects them, provides them with security that they have missed so much, and the care that they have long been deprived of. This election is also about Syria, the Arab state, that resists hegemonic undertakings and endeavors geared towards fragmentation, a state committed to normalization, committed to Palestine and its resistance and rights. Syria is the State of the Orient, which is able to mediate with entities suffocating within its borders, so as to integrate its capabilities to boost its economy, and provide its people with better conditions for development and security. It is the central regional state that constitutes the egg of the domes as far as maintaining stability in a shaken region, albeit until yesterday it was threatened by the dangers of chaos caused by terrorism.

This is much more than a presidential election, it is the historic event that reflects the transition of the East from one stage to another. From the stage of loss and disintegration, civil wars and sectarian strife to the stage of the rise of the national state and the integration of its models, in a region that is susceptible to the most dangerous slide into chaos, a region mediated by Syria which includes Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan. After what happened in Palestine, the rise of Syria again coincides with the decline in the status, prestige and power of the occupation entity, as it takes into account the opportunities for stability in a regional system with Syria as its pillar, and the occupation entity having no part of it. After all one of the objectives of the war on Syria was to pave the way for a regional regime led by the occupation entity.

