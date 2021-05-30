Subjugating Palestinians by State Terror and Intimidation

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Historic Palestine is stolen Israeli Occupied Territory.

Since establishment of Zionist tyranny in their homeland, Palestinians have been slaughtered, displaced, intimidated, humiliated, collectively punished, denied rights afforded Jews, and confined in Israeli gulag imprisonment.

All of the above and other forms of oppression are for being unwanted Arabs in territory Israel wants for exclusive Jewish development and use.

Since establishment of the Jewish state, hundreds of thousands of Palestinian men, women, youths and children were murdered, imprisoned, tortured and otherwise brutalized for wanting to live free in their own homes on their own land — what the scourge of Zionism criminalized.

Israeli tyranny denies them rights affirmed under international law.

Every day is Kristallnacht in Occupied Palestine.

Millions of subjugated Palestinians are collectively punished by racial discrimination, economic strangulation, mass arrests, detentions, curfews, roadblocks, checkpoints, separation walls, electric fences, other barriers, neighborhood incursions, crop destruction, fishermen attacked at sea, farmers terrorized in their fields, land, sea and air attacks, bulldozed homes, land theft, ethnic cleansing, gulag imprisonment, and slow-motion genocide.

Institutionalized Israeli state terror against an entire population of indigenous people is for the crime of praying to the wrong God.

Israeli state terror is an instrument of slow-motion genocide, subjugation and controlling Palestinians by brute force and intimidation.

Ongoing relentlessly for decades, it continues with no end of it in prospect because US-dominated Western societies support what just ones abhor and don’t tolerate.

Besieged Gazans suffer most of all. Trapped with no place to hide in a virtual Israeli free-fire zone, they’re terrorized at Israel’s discretion by air, land and sea.

Activist Hanin Majadli renamed Israeli Operation Law and Order mass arrests this month Operation Intimidation and Silence to punish Palestinians “who dare to protest” for rights denied them.

Israel criminalized speech, media, academic, and peaceful demonstration rights that are critical of apartheid injustice.

Netanyahu’s Operation Law and Order is all about enforcing police state harshness against Occupied Palestinians and Israeli Arab citizens — ones who dare protest for rights afforded Jews denied them.

On Friday, journalist Farah Najjar tweeted:

“ ‘They hit my whole body – my head, my arms, my legs,’ 13-year-old Mohammed from Umm al-Fahem said.”

“He is among (hundreds) of Palestinian children who have been targeted in the Israeli police’s so-called Operation Law and Order.”

Throughout Occupied Palestine and in Israeli Arab communities, an entire generation of Palestinian youths and children is victimized by Israeli state terror, intimidation, and gulag imprisonment.

They’re kidnapped, detained, tortured and otherwise terrorized in captivity — while the West and most other world community nations de facto support Israeli state terror by looking the other way and saying nothing.

Attempting to subdue public activism for long denied justice encourages more of it.

Palestinian youths and children convicted of stone-throwing face up to 20 years of gulag imprisonment.

According to Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP), Palestinian youths and children, including ones engaged in peaceful protests, are prime targets for Israeli arrests and brutal mistreatment.

They’re also shot and at times killed by Israeli security forces — cold-blooded murder to intimate others against protesting for justice denied them.

In May alone, scores of Palestinian youths and children were violently arrested, detained and brutalized in captivity.

The scourge of Zionist tyranny operates against millions of Palestinians for not being Jewish.

A Final Comment

Anti-Zionism and criticism of Israel are unrelated to anti-Semitism.

Dominant hardliners in Israel and Washington falsely claim otherwise.

Zionism is tyranny by another name — a scourge threatening Jews and non-Jews alike.

It’s extremist, undemocratic, hateful, ruthless, racist, destructive, and hostile to peace, equity and justice.

It’s contemptuous of fundamental legal, moral and ethical principles – a monster threatening everyone and everything it opposes, a cancer infesting Israel, America, other Western societies and elsewhere.

It considers Jews and others unequal, Muslims especially demeaned, Palestinians viciously persecuted and otherwise harmed.

In response to 11 days of Israeli war on Gaza this month — along with brutalizing and mass-arresting Palestinians and Israeli Arab citizens for nonviolently protesting against Israeli ruthlessness — largely peaceful pro-Palestinian protests in US cities nationwide and in other countries included scattered incidents of anti-Israeli vandalism.

In response, a White House statement greatly exaggerated a rise in anti-Semitic attacks in defense of apartheid Israel — falsely comparing incidents to persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Nothing remotely like it went on in recent weeks or ever before in the US and West when anti-Semitism was much more commonplace than now.

Calling for a halt in “despicable, unconscionable, un-American…attacks,” the White House ignored weeks of escalated Netanyahu regime state terror throughout the Occupied Territories and against Arab Israeli citizens.

Like many times before, the White House statement showed one-sided support for Israel and indifference toward the rights of Palestinians subjugated under the boot of Zionist tyranny.

If ruling regimes in Washington and other Western capitals wanted to eliminate most expressions of anti-Semitism in their countries, they’d end political and military support for apartheid Israel — along with demanding accountability of their culpable officials in international tribunals.

Instead, they partner with and otherwise support the highest of Jewish state high crimes — their unacceptable actions fueling anti-Semitism instead of preventing it by doing the right things, according to the rule of law.

