Faina Savenkova appeal for the 2021 UN Children’s Day

May 31, 2021

Dear friends

Today I am sharing with you the video of the public appeal made by Faina Savenkova, from Lugansk, to the United Nations and the rest of the world reminding them that the children of the Donbass deserve to live in peace and security. This video is posted at the same time it will go on display at the UN HQ in New York, courtesy of the Russian Mission to the UN. For those who have missed it, here is an article written by Faina for the Saker blog in which I mention the possibility to ask Faina any question you want, please do check it out. I now leave you with Fania’s appeal, please circulate it as much as possible!

Thank you

The Saker

