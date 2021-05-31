Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (20 – 26 May 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

27/05/2021

20 – 26 May 2021

Israeli Offensive on the Gaza Strip Ceased:

21 Palestinians killed, including a woman and 2 children

87 Palestinians wounded, including 17 women and 38 children.

9 houses and civilian facilities directly bombed

IOF partially re-opens Beit Hanoun and Karm Abu Salem crossings only for the humanitarian cases and humanitarian aid.

IOF’s gunboats open fire in 3 separate shooting incidents at the fishing boats off the central Gaza Strip shore

West Bank:

2 Palestinians killed, including a child, and a third one succumbed to his wounds

47 Palestinians, including 3 children and a woman, wounded

In 198 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 167 civilians arrested, including 11 children and a young girl.

In settlers’ attacks in Hebron and Salfit: cave burnt and farmers, their lands and houses assaulted

IOF established 58 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 10 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties across the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt.) In the last day of its wide-scale military operation on the Gaza Strip, IOF continued their airstrikes in one of the worst aggressions and manifestations of organized state terror. More Palestinians have fallen victims (dead and wounded.) Despite a ceasefire was reached on Friday dawn, IOF continued to close the Beit Hanoun “Erez” and Karm Abu Salem Crossings and only partially reopened for conditional and exceptional cases. Moreover, IOF continued its crimes in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, including incursions, raids, and arrests, all over the cities and villages. Israeli settlers also continued their crimes against the Palestinian civilians and their properties. This week, the settlers committed further murders and crimes of excessive use of force; during which, civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and injuries were reported due to settlers’ beating and abuses.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

In the Gaza Strip, before the ceasefire was reached on Friday 21 May 2021, IOF’s bombardment in the last day of its aggression killed 4 Palestinians, including a woman, and 16 bodies were retrieved from under the rubble, including 2 children. Moreover, 78 others were wounded, including 17 women and 38 children, while 9 houses and several facilities were targeted. Two days after the ceasefire, a Palestinian succumbed to his serious wounds in Khan Younis. Thus, the death toll of the aggression has risen to 253, including 66 children and 39 women, while the number of injuries has amounted to 1461, including 286 women and 433 children.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF killed 2 Palestinians, including a child, while Montaser Jawabrah succumbed to his wounds he sustained on 18 May 2021 in Jenin. IOF shooting also wounded 47 others, including 3 children and a woman.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 198 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 167 Palestinians were arrested, including 11 children and a young girl.

Settler-attacks:

Hebron: a cave was burnt in eastern Yatta; civilians’ houses were attacked with stones in al-Hussein Valley area; and olive seedlings were damaged and uprooted in Ar-Rihya village.

East Jerusalem: Raid of al-Aqsa Mosque yards

Salfit: farmers and their vehicles were assaulted amid settlers’ shooting and firing of sound bombs and teargas canisters at them.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Al though a ceasefire was reached on Friday, 21 May 2021, the Israeli authorities continued to close Kerm Abu Salem and Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossings and the sea, banning entry of goods, food supplies or fuel, tightening the closure that has been imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2006.

On Tuesday, 25 May 2021, IOF reopened the Kerm Abu Salem Crossing only for the entry of humanitarian supplies and Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing only for the travel of patients and internationals. They reopened the Gaza Sea for fishermen up to 6 nautical miles out of the 15 miles that were allowed before the latest aggression. This came to perpetuate Israel’s collective punishment policy against the Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, the Israeli authorities continued to divide it into small isolated cantons while many roads are still completely closed. In addition to the permanent checkpoints, IOF establish temporary checkpoints that hinder civilians’ movement and arrest many of them.

Shooting, Suppression of Protests and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

Israeli Offensive on the Gaza Strip:

On the 11th day of IOF’s aggression on the Gaza Strip, Israeli warplanes carried out dozens of airstrikes while the gunboats and artillery continued to shell heavily, targeting more houses and civilian facilities. The bombardment continued until a ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, entered into force at 02:00 on Friday, 21 May 2021.

The bombardment on the last day of aggression killed 4 Palestinians, including a woman, and 16 bodies were retrieved, including 2 children. Moreover, 78 others were wounded, including 17 women and 38 children, while 9 houses and several facilities were targeted. Two days after the ceasefire, a Palestinian succumbed to his serious wounds in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, 20 May 2021

Northern Gaza Strip:

Airstrikes resulted in the murder of 3 Palestinians and the injury of 59 others, including 26 children and 14 women. Also, 2 houses were completely destroyed, while other houses, shops, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) headquarter, and infrastructure sustained partial damage.

At approximately 02:35, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles on the main street connecting Block (7) with Block (9) in front of Safi Shops for Construction Materials in Jabalia refugee camp. As a result, 7 Palestinians were wounded, including 3 women and 1 child while many facilities, houses and infrastructure sustained damage.

At approximately 04: Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at the end of al-Saftawi Street, western Jabalia, causing damage to the infrastructure of the street, including electricity, communication and water networks. Moreover, many nearby houses and shops sustained damage in the area, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:00, Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians in Beit Lahia, killing Hesham Shaher Mohammed al-Shurafa (26) and wounding another Palestinians (moderate wounds).

At approximately 12:30, Israeli warplanes launched two missiles at al-Areiny family home in Tal al-Za’tar, completely destroying the two-floor house.

At approximately 15:55, Israeli warplanes launched one missile at WAEL Hassan Salim Rajab’s house in Beit Lahia, completely destroying the two-story house.

At approximately 16:40, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a white Skoda Citgo car while driving down a sub-street of al-Saftawy neighborhood, western Jabalia. The airstrike killed Maisra Abdul-Shakour Mosbah al-Ar’eer (22) and Omar Ahmed Mohammed Jendya (24) and destroyed the car.

At approximately 17:00, an artillery munition on Ali Khalil Ali Abu-Jarad’s (69) house in Izbat Beit Hanoun, wounding 6 Palestinians, including the houseowner who was classified in critical state.

On Thursday morning and evening, Israeli gunboats and artillery fired several shells at eastern and northern areas in northern Gaza Strip. As a result, many houses sustained partial damage.

Gaza City:

Two houses were completely destroyed due to the Israeli bombing. Also, 2 other houses, 3 factories and many shops sustained severe damage. Moreover, medical crews found the dead body of a girl under the rubble of her family home, while the death of another child was announced after finding his body under the rubble of his family house.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at the fifth floor in a residential building in Gaza City, wounding 5 children.

At approximately 08:00, IOF warplanes launched three missiles at Abdul-qader Abdul-Aziz al-Kojok (76) in Sheikh ‘Ejleen, completely destroying the 4-floor apartment building (600 sqm). The building had 8 apartments and housed 4 families, including 20 children and 4 women.

At approximately 13:00, IOF warplanes launched two missiles at the northern side of the first floor of al-Raed (1) apartment building at the center of Gaza city, completely destroying the apartment and 4 commercial shops. Also, neighboring houses sustained significant damage.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli warplanes bombed and completely destroyed Kuhail building in eastern Gaza city. The 4-floor building had 4 commercial stores that were destroyed: al-Badrasawi for Children Clothing; Kuhail Home Appliances; Badri men’s clothing and Jenina Children Clothing.

At approximately 16:45, Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at Nael Zeyad al-Abed Abu-Ouda in Shati refugee camp, causing significant damages to the 4-floor 270sqm building. The building had 3 apartments and was home to 3 families, including 15 children and 9 women.

On Friday, medical crews found the body of 3-year old Meriam Mohammed Ouda al-Telbany under the rubles of her family home, which was bombed by Israeli warplanes on 11 May 2021. The Forensic Medicine Department stated that the child’s body had decomposed.

Also, it was found that 10-year old Yehya Mohammed Sobhi al-Hadidi was killed with his family during the IOF airstrike on Abu-Hatab family home in Shati refugee camp on 15 May 2021. The child was buried with his mother and his three siblings but his name was not documented at al-Shifa Medical Complex.

During PCHR team’s field visit to Palestine Industrial Estates Development & Management Co. Ltd. (PIEDCO) in eastern Gaza, the team documented that 3 other factories -than previously recorded- were destroyed in the area. As such, the total number of factories attacked by IOF artillery reached 12. At the moment this press release was published, fire is raging in the area as IOF hindered the access of the Civil Defense crews.

Central Gaza Strip:

Israeli warplane launched 4 missiles at a house belonging to Darwish ‘Abdul Karim ‘Ammar in al-Bureij refugee camp, causing damage to the house. The house shelters 7 families of 36 members, including 17 children and 7 women.

At approximately 12:30, for several hours, IOF intensified the artillery shelling in eastern Central Gaza governorate. Shells fell on several houses (Halawa, Abu-Ayyad, and Hamdan family homes) in eastern Buraij, causing partial damages.

Khan Yunis:

Airstrikes resulted in the murder of a woman and the injury of 14 Palestinians, including 3 women and 7 children. As 3 houses and gas filling station sustained severe damage.

At approximately 00:10, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to Mohammed and Mo’nes Muhareb, east of Ma’an area. As a result, the huge missile fell on the house and did not explode, only penetrating the house of their neighbor, Ramzi Abu Hadayed. As a result, a person and his 3 kids were wounded while the 2 houses sustained wide destruction. In the morning, the Explosive Engineers arrived and took the missile out of the house.



At approximately 05:10, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a house belonging to Mohammed Khaled al-Khawaldah. As a result, the 120-sqm house in al-Satar al-Gharbi neighborhood sustained wide destruction while a nearby house belonging to Na’elah Rabi’a al-Khuzondar sustained severe damage, killing Huda Salah Rabi’a al-Khozondar (36) and wounding her husband and her 2 and a half year-old baby girl, Malak. Also, 7 others were wounded in al-Khawaldah’s house and a nearby house, including 2 women and 2 children; one of the persons wounded had his leg amputated.



At approximately 06:30, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at Mohammed Ahmed al-Ghemari’s house in Khan Yunis, and compeletely destroyed it. Before destroying al-Ghemari’s tin-plate house, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the house (200sqms), which sheltered 4 families of 20 members, including 10 children and 5 women. The airstrikes caused severe damage to nearby houses. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence Services called one of the residents orderding him to vacate the area.

At approximately 11:30, an artillery munition targeted a gas filling station in al-Satar al-Gharbi area, setting it on fire. The fire was put out after a laborious effort by the Civil Defense Crews as IOF continued to bomb the area.

At approximately 15:30, IOF drone launched a missile on Mousa Sobhi al-Hindey’s house in Khan Younis. The drone-strike was followed by two missiles by a military aircraft, one detonated and caused extensive damage to the 3-floor house and nearby houses; the other did not detonate. The bombing was preceded by a call from the IOF to one of the residents that ordered them to evacuate the 200sqm house that sheltered a family of 7.

At approximately 16:00, IOF fired several artillery munitions that hit and destroyed Ghassan Barham Salem al-Jarf’s house, a greenhouse, and Khaled Fayez Ali Arafat’s water well in ‘Abasan al Jadida.

At approximately 19:05, Israeli warplanes launched a missile on an agricultural land in al-Satar al-Gharbi area wounding a Palestinian woman.

On Friday, 21 May 2021, the bodies of 15 Palestinian members of armed-groups arrived to Naser Hospital after their bodies were retrieved from two locations that were bombed by IOF in the past few days, while the bodies of 4 other Palestinian members of armed-groups are still under the rubble. On Monday, 24 May 2021, the bodies of those members were retrieved.

At approximately 15:00 on Monday, 24 May 2021, medical sources declared the death of Osama Ashraf Mohammed Abu Ridah (22), from Khuzaʽa village in eastern Khan Yunis, succumbing to serious wounds he sustained on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, after a drone fired a missile near his house. Osama sustained shrapnel wounds in his head and received treatment at Naser Medical Complex until his death was declared.

Rafah:

Airstrikes launched on Thursday destroyed a house completely and caused severe damage to a pharmacy, a main electrical line, many houses and infrastructure.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a truck belonging to ‘Emad Mes’ed Salim Sha’ath in al-Naser village and completely destroyed it.

At approximately 12:20, IOF artillery fired munitions on eastern Rafah, destroyed a main electrical line and setting agricultural lands on fire.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli warplanes launched three missiles on Hussein Amir Hussein al-Mughair’s house in al-Shaboura refugee camp, completely destroying the 3-floor house. Four Palestinians sustained wounds in the attack, including a child and a journalist. The house was home to four families (21 persons), and was targeted with two drone-launched missiles two days ago.

Other Israeli Attacks on Gaza Strip:

At approximately 18:20 on Saturday, 22 May 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within less than 3 nautical miles, opened fire at them and pumped wastewater at them; no casualties were reported. The IOF shooting at the fishing boats recurred in the next two days.

Murder and Shooting Incidents in the West Bank, Including occupied East Jerusalem

At approximately 06:30 on Thursday, 20 May 2021, IOF moved into Jab’ village, south of Jenin. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at IOF’s vehicles. IOF immediately fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 3 of them, including a 15-year-old child, were shot with live bullets. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. The wounded protestors were taken to Dr. Khalil Suliman Governmental Hospital in Jenin for treatment. Also, IOF arrested Jehad Khaled Mohammed Fashafsha (23) and withdraw later.

At approximately 10:00, medical sources at al-Razi Hospital in Jenin announced the death of Montaser Mahmoud Zidan Jawabrah (28), from Um Dar village, southwest of the city, succumbing to wounds he sustained on 18 May 2021, during clashes erupted in Tura village, southwest of Jenin. It should be noted that Jawabrah was injured in his head and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until his death was declared.

At approximately 10:15, IOF moved into Araqah village, west of Jenin. In the meantime, a group of Palestinians gathered and threw stones at IOF’s vehicles. IOF immediately fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 15-year-old child was shot with a live bullet in his right thigh and taken to Dr. Khalil Suliman Governmental Hospital for treatment. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

On Thursday, 20 May 2021, hundreds of Bethlehem residents organized a peaceful protest in front of a metal-detector gate placed at the annexation wall established on the northern side of Bethlehem, calling for ending the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans. During which, IOF patrols came from one of the wall gates and fired live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the protestors. After that, separate clashes erupted near the military checkpoint (300) and continued for several hours. As a result, 7 protestors were shot with Two-Two and rubber bullets, while other protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation. In the same context, clashes broke out at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar and al-Khader villages, south of the city. During which, IOF fired a barrage of rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, dozens of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 16:00, a large number of Israeli soldiers moved into Deir Nidham village, northwest of Ramallah, and established a military checkpoint at the village’s entrance. They checked Palestinians’ IDs, causing a traffic jam while a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and Molotov cocktails at IOF and their vehicles. IOF immediately suppressed the protestors and fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation. IOF also closed the village’s entrance with cement cubes and sand berms, and it is so far closed, forcing the villagers take bypass and dirt roads to reach their workplaces outside the village.

Following the Friday prayer, 21 May 2021, several peaceful protests took off in various neighborhoods in the West Bank in in solidarity with Gaza and Jerusalem. The protestors chanted slogans and raised Palestinian flags. IOF suppressed the protest and separate clashes broke out. As a result, many protestors were shot with live and rubber bullets while others suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The Following are the most prominent protests:

A protest took off from Bita village municipality towards Subeih Mount, where a settlement outpost is established in the southeastern side of Nablus. IOF suppressed the protestors, wounding a 35-year-old male with a live bullet in his right leg and a 24-year-old male with a rubber bullet in his head. Both of them were taken to Rafidia Hospital for treatment.

A protest took off from Beit Dajan village council towards lands under the threat of confiscation, northeast of Nablus. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to the IOF’s suppression.

A protest took off near Huwara checkpoint, east of Nablus. IOF suppressed the protestors. As a result, a 20-year-old male was shot with a live bullet in his left foot and a 22-year-old male was shot with a live bullet in his right leg. Both of them were taken to Rafidia Hospital for treatment.

A protest took off in front of Tubas village municipality towards Tayasser military checkpoint, east of the city. As a result, many protestors suffocated due to the IOF’s suppression.

Kafr Qaddum weekly protest, which was organized near the northern entrance to the village, east of Qalqilya. As a result, 4 protestors were injured.

A peaceful protest took off from the Dome of the Rock yard in al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF suppressed the protestors, wounding 23 of them and arresting 17 others. IOF also assaulted, beat and pushed press crews. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) stated that they treated 21 persons during clashes erupted in the al-Aqsa Mosque; 2 of them were hit with sound bombs in Bab al-‘Amoud and Bab al-Sahera. Lawyer Feras al-Jebrainy said that many Palestinians were arrested from al-Aqsa Mosque’s yards and at its gates. The arrestees were identified as Fares ‘Odallah, Harbi al-Razim, Samer al-Bakri, Mohanad al-Bakri, ‘Abdullah al-Bakri, Mohammed al-Salaimay, Ahmed Borqan, Malek Abu Hadwan, Ihab Najajrah, Mousa Jabour, Yousef Taha, Majd Abu Hadwan, ‘Izz Abu Kaf, Nour Abu Kaf, ‘Alaa Abu Kaf, ‘Ali Abu Sarhan, and Mohammed Faroukh.

A peaceful protest took off from ‘Azza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, towards Rachel’s Tomb, north of Bethlehem. Two protestors were shot with Two-Two bullets, while others suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 17:00 on Saturday, 22 May 2021, IOF suppressed a peaceful protest organized by Sheikh Jarrah residents in north of occupied East Jerusalem, calling for lifting the closure imposed on the neighborhood for 14 days and ending settlers’ attacks on the residents. Mona al-Kurd, spokesperson of Sheikh Jarrah residents and one of the neighborhood’s residents whose houses are under the threat of forced displacement as well as the organizer of the Save Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood campaign, called on social media for a peaceful protest at the entrance to the neighborhood. At approximately 17:00, dozens of Palestinians headed to the neighborhood, andchanted slogans condemning the closure of the neighborhood and IOF violations against its residents. During which, IOF assaulted the protestors, forcibly dispersed them and fired sound bombs at them. As a result, Lina Mi’ari was hit with a sound bomb in her head and taken to the hospital for treatment.

At approximately 18:00 on Sunday, 23 May 2021, IOF stationed near the annexation wall established in Far’un village, east of Tulkarm, fired live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters at Palestinian workers, who attempted to enter Israel for work. As a result, a 29-year-old male was shot with a live bullet in his left leg.

At approximately 13:30 on Monday, 24 May 2021, IOF opened fire at Zuhdi Mohanad Zuhdi al-Taweel (17), claiming that he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack near the railway station at the central intersection in French Hill area adjacent to Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. As a result, al-Taweel was shot with several live bullets and left bleeding to death in the scene.

According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ testimonies, IOF stationed at the central intersection, adjacent to the National Headquarters of the Israeli Police, which is also close to the Israeli Border Guard Headquarter in the French Hill area adjacent to Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, opened fire at Zuhdi al-Taweel, who was carrying his school bag, under the pretext that he stabbed two Israelis, including a soldier, in the railway station. Al-Taweel fell on the ground and was critically injured; however, IOF continued shooting at him. They handcuffed him, tore his clothes, searched him and his school bag, took his fingerprints, and left him bleeding to death.

Spokesperson of the Israeli police said in a statement that: at approximately 13:30, a young man arrived at the railway station and stabbed with a knife he had 2 persons, so police officers immediately opened fire at him and neutralized him.” It should be noted that al-Taweel was a high school student from Kafr ‘Aqab neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

At approximately 15:00 on Monday, 24 May 2021, IOF moved into Al-Janiya village, west of Ramallah, and stationed at the eastern entrance. IOF closed the village’s entrance with cement cubes, under the pretext that the village entrance is close to “Talmon” settlement, which is established on part of the village’s lands. Meanwhile, the settlement guard opened fire at Nadeem Samer ‘Abed al-Majeed Mazloum (15), wounding him with a live bullet in his left shoulder. Nadeem was injured when he was between the residential houses watching what was going on. He was then taken to Palestine Medical Complex for treatment. Clashes then broke out in the area, but no casualties were reported.

On Tuesday dawn, 25 May 2021, in a new crime of extra-judicial execution committed by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF), a special Israeli force directly opened fire directly at a Palestinian male while he was in his car in Um al-Sharayet neighborhood in Ramallah, killing him immediately. The Israeli force looked at his face after killing him and withdrew later. According to investigations conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), at approximately 04:30 on Tuesday, 25 May 2021, a special Israeli force sneaked into Um al-Sharayet neighborhood from the southern side of al-Bireh city, north of Ramallah, via a Caddy civilian car and parked on a street in the neighborhood. At approximately 04:38, the special Israeli force approached a MG car with a yellow registration plate that was parked on the street, a Palestinian man was inside. Afterwards, three unmasked members of the special force in black clothing stepped out of their vehicle and fired several live bullets at the car, which was parked in the area; the bullets smashed its rear window and damaged its front door. The Palestinian man attempted to open the car door to step out, but he fell on the ground. The members of the special force surrounded him, looked at his face and then fled. Afterwards, a number of Palestinians gathered and took the wounded man to the Palestine Medical Complex, where medicall sources announced his death. The victim was Ahmed Jamil al-Fahd (26), from Am’ari camp near Um al-Sharayet neighborhood, who was shot with 4 live bullets in his left shoulder, chest and lower limbs, which killed him immediately.

At approximately 10:30 on Wednesday, 25 May 2021, IOF suppressed a peaceful protest organized by the residents of Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and other Palestinians who stand in solidarity with them in front of the Israeli District Court on Salah al-Deen Street in central Jerusalem. The protest was organized against the Israeli orders issued to evacuate the houses of Baten al-Hawa residents and seize them in favor of settlement associations. It should be noted that the Israeli District Court held a session on Wednesday morning to consider appeals submitted by Baten al-Hawa residents who are under threat of forced displacement. Before holding the session, dozens of the neighborhood residents and other Palestinians gathered in front of the court and raised banners demanding the international and local community to intervene immediately in order to stop the displacement of 70 Palestinians from the neighborhood. Afterwards, IOF deployed in the area and placed iron barriers at all entrances leading to the court to prevent Palestinians from reaching the area. IOF suppressed the protestors and beat them up. They also arrested Sultan Sarhan 916) after punching his face and beating him with riffles’ butts.

Yazeed Qa’war, lawyer of Baten al-Hawa families, said that during the court session that was held in the morning, he pleaded on behalf of hundreds of persons and dozens of families whose houses are under the threat of eviction in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood. He added that he submitted two appeals to cancel the eviction orders issued against two families. He also clarified that the legal claims made by the lawyers are strong and the court will seek the opinion of the legal advisor in the coming days.

It should be noted that 7 families in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood submitted appeals after eviction orders were issued against their houses, while dozens of other families are waiting to consider their cases.

At least 51 families comprised of 720 persons, from Baten al-Hawa neighborhood, are facing the same fate of the residents of al-Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which is under the threat of forced displacement in favor of settlement associations. It should be noted that Atarit Cohenim Association seeks to seize 5 dunums of lands and 200 square meters from al-Wusta neighborhood in Baten al-Hawa, under the pretext that its ownership is for Jewish from Yemen. In September 2015, Atarit Cohenim Association distributed eviction orders to Baten al-Hawa residents who challenged these orders. Many judicial orders were issued by Israeli District and Magistrate Courts supporting the ownership claims made by Atarit Cohenim Association.

It should be noted that Baten al-Hawa neighborhood is adjacent to al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan village, and its eviction is a prelude to demolish al-Bustan and other nearby neighborhoods that surround al-Aqsa Mosque. Also, Silwan village is the nearest village to Jerusalem’s Old City walls and gates from the southern and eastern sides. About 55 thousand people are living there. Israel divided Silwan village into many neighborhoods, including Wadi al-Helwa, which is the most targeted neighborhood by settlers, in addition to al-Bustan neighborhood that Israeli authorities seek to remove in order to establish the Talmudic parks.

Incursions and arrests:

Thursday, 20 May 2021:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into Um al-Rokba area in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Abed Zeyad Arafa’s (16) house and arrested him.

At approximately 00:15, IOF moved into Qabalan village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Ja’far Marwan Aqraa’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Fureidis village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Nour al-Dein Mahmoud al-‘Ammour’s (17) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Bidu village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Tareq Fadel al-Sheikh’s (46) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Shu’afat neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians. The arrestees were identified as Islam Haitham Da’bs, Ibrahim Mahmoud, Omar al-Safa, Abd al-Qoddous Issa and Mohammed Khudair.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beit ‘Anan village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Baker Rabea’s (27) house and arrested him.



Around the same time, IOF reinforced by 3 military vehicles moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched 3 houses and arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Ibrahim Huraizat (40), Fadi Ayed al-‘Ammour (30) and Mohammed Bassem al-‘Ammour (38).

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Surif, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Islam Arafat al-Hidmi’s (29) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate, and stationed in Kuseise area. They raided and searched the house of the former Minister of Endowments, Nayef Mohammed Mahmoud al-Rajoub (64), and arrested him.

At approximately 02:50, IOF moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohannad Mo’een Tabanja (24), from Khillat al-Amud neighborhood, southwest of the city, and Ahmed Yousef Awwad (47), from al-Makhfiya neighborhood, west of the village.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Iraq al-Ta’eh village, adjacent to Amman Street, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Yazan Musbah Yousef Jaber’s (40) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Wad neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Mohammed Salman Abu Sbeih’s (17) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with 3 military vehicles moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Ali Sami ‘Adi’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:50, IOF reinforced by several military vehicles moved into Irqan Awad area, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Yousef Abdul Aziz Qazzaz’s (48) house, assualted his wife and daughter, and arrested him.

Yousef Qazzaz’s wife said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“We woke up to presence of Israeli soldiers in our bedroom, so I started shouting at them for how did they enter our house in this way. The Israeli officer said that he does not need a permission to storm any house. The soldiers took my husband to the living room until I wore my clothes and followed them. One of the soldiers ordered me to give him my cell phone but I refused, so he pushed me hard to the wall. Immediately my 14-year-old daughter, Jana, intervened and attempted to defend me, but one of the soldiers hit her with his riffle’s butt on her left shoulder and then took my husband to where their military vehicles stationed. When I checked the house I found that the soldiers messed up my bedroom and scattered some contents in store at the stairs”.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ashraf al-Rajabi and Mohammed Awad, and arrested them.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Zakariya Hazina (29), from the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, while present in his workplace in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Siraj Mahmoud Abu Sbeitan (22), from al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, while heading to his place of work in the occupied city.

At approximately 17:00, IOF moved into al-Wad neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Yousef Emad al-Ghoul’s (23) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Ya’bad and Zibda, southwest of Jenin; Beit Kahil and Shuyukh in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 21 May 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Eizariya village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Qatamira and Nasim Qatamira, and arrested them.

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Samu village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Ayman Ahmed Abu Awwad’s (39) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced by several military vehicles moved into the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched Eisa Najeh al-Sleiby’s (34) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:15, IOF moved into al- Ma’ajin neighborhood, west of Nablus. They raided and searched the house of the spokesperson of “Jerusalem is Our Destinatغ” electoral list, Alaa Ahmed Hmeidan (47), and arrested him.

At approximately 05:35, IOF moved into the industrial area of al-Bireh, north of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched Saji Ali Abed’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:20, IOF moved into Jaba’, south of Jenin. They raided and searched Izz al-Dein Farhat Fashafisha’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Marwan Mohammed Abu Fara (39), when he was at the Israeli Intelligence Services’ office in “Gush Etzion” settlement upon a summons sent to him in order to refer to the Israeli Intelligence for an Interview with the Shin Bet.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Majd al-Dein Abu Adwan (24), while present inside his vehicle in al-Thuri neighborhood, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him out of his vehicle, severely beaten and took him to one of the detention centers in the city.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into Jalajel village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched Wafa’ Abdul Rahman Baradi’y’s house, who was killed by the Israeli settlers at the entrance to “Kiryat Arba’” settlement, east of Hebron, claiming that she had a gun with her and attempted to shoot on 18 May 2021. IOF held her family in one room and searched the house. They arrested her brother, Ramzi Abdul Rahman al-Baradi’y and later withdrew.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Tell and Aqraba, southeast of Nablus; Nazlat Zayd, southwest of Jenin; Hebron, Yatta, Beit Ummar and Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 22 May 2021:

At approximately 00:30, IOF severely beaten and arrested (4) civilians who were in Bab al-Amoud area in the occupied East Jerusalem, and took them to one of the detention centers in the city. The arrestees were identified as Mohammed Akram al-Basti (22), Ahmed al-Basti (22), Ehab Akram al-Basti (26) and Tamer Amjad al-Basti (23).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Issawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mahmoud Ashraf Obaid’s (18) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Tammun, southeast of Tubas. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Basel Mustafa Bisharat (22), and Izz al-Dein Bani Owda (23).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into ‘Aqqaba village, southwest of Tubas. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Harith Belal Abu Arra (18).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Awarta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Abdul Salam Mustafa Oud’s (54) house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested 2 civilians from Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, when they were in al-Aqsa Mosque’s yards in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and took them to one of the detention centers in the city. The arrestees were identified as Sufian Nidal al-Natsheh (19) and Hamza Zuhair al-Rajabi (19).

At approximately 12:45, IOF stationed at Huwara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, arrested Ali Hashem Dwaikat (21), from Beita village. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 14:00, IOF stationed at checkpoint (65) established on the entrance to the closed Shuhada Street in Hebron arrested Ma’moun Hasan al-Natsheh (16) while crossing the checkpoint.

IOF carried out an incursion in Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 23 May 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Khalil Kamal Abu al-Hawa’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beit Hanina, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Shady Sa’d al-Mtawar’s (44) house, the Secretary of Fatah movement in Jerusalem, and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Balata al-Balad village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ibrahim Mohammed Dwaikat (20).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Askar village, adjacent to Amman Street, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Bara’ Ramzi Dwaikat’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, IOF moved into Azzun village, east of Qalqilya. They raided and searched Mustafa Ahmed Mansour’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Qabatia, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched Saif al-Dein Abdul Rahman Nazzal’s (36) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched Tareq Mohammed Qabha’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched two houses belonging to the activists Fadi Abdullah Mtawar (46) and Nour Saleem al-Shalabi (23), and arrested them.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Kafr Dan village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched Fo’ad Nayef Kamamji’s (56) house and arrested him along with his sons, Sha’s (22), Emad (32), Majd (27) and Muharram (31), to pressurize his son, Ahed (26), to surrender himself.

At approximately 09:00, IOF stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, arrested Mohammed Ali Hamajna (22), from Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) children; Mustafa Ahmed Abu al-Hawa (17), Mustafa Ashayer (17) and Ra’ed Hazem al-Sayyad (16). Meanwhile, IOF handed Ameer Hazem Abu al-Hawa (19) and Dawoud Mahmoud Abu al-Hawa (19) summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services.



At approximately 10:30, IOF moved into Shufa village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Fathi Ma’zouz Mousa (22), and his brother, Mohammed (20), and arrested them.

At approximately 10:55, IOF arrested Abdul Rahman Kmeil (22), from Qabatiya village in Jenin, while passing through a temporary military checkpoint established on the entrance of Jit village, northeast of Qalqilya.

At approximately 11:00, IOF and police reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Tuwani village, east of Yatta. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to al-Rab’i family, assaulted the residents and confiscated their cell phones. As a result, Deema Mohammed Fadel Rab’i (6) sustained bruises and was taken to Hebron Governmental Hospital. Also, IOF arrested Fadel Mohammed Rab’i, Belal Fadel Ahmed Rab’i and Mafdi Ahmed Rab’i.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into Ras al-Amud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed al-Bazlamit’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Nour Abu Jom’a and Anas Abu Sami, and arrested them.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Bayt Ula, Tarqumiyah, Beit Ummar, Fawwar refugee camp and Karma villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 24 May 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into several neighborhoods in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians, including a child. The arrestees are: Waheed Marwan al-Bakri (25), Mohammed Jawdat al-Shawish (26), Ibrahim Abu Sneina (22), Mohammed Isma’el Hushiyah (17) and Wadea Hushiyah (18).

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians; Mohammed Isma’el Mousa al-A’raj, Fadi Mahmoud Rabah, Mohammed Nabil Abu al-Teen, and his brother, Mahmoud.

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Tabqa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses and handed Adel Musaiaf al-Atrash (41) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced by several military vehicles moved into Beit Kahil, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Sa’eed Maher Asafra’s (26) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed Yousef Khudair Awad’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Ras al-Amud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Majeed al-Zughul (19) and Ahmed Younis al-Ghoul (22), and handed Mohammed Ali al-Ghoul (17) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in Mascovia investigation center in West Jerusalem.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Bait Fajar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians; Khattab Ibrahim Thawabtah (24), Sa’oud Faisal Thawabtah (30) and Mahmoud Ibrahim Balou (25).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Qabalan village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Naser Khaled Abu Zeina (20).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Isawiya village, southeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Faris Ra’fat Dari (23) and Oday Ahmed Dari (24), and arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Shu’afat neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians. The arrestees are: Naser Khader Abu Khudair (25), Adam Khader Abu Khudair (21), Mohammed Mansour Abu Khudair (22) and Ahmed Hasan Abu Khudair (21).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Arrabi Sadeq Ghaith (19) and Khaled Waleed Shwaiky (20), and arrested them.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Kobar village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mus’ab Saher al-Barghouthi’s (27) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Dura al-Kari’a village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Ahmed Ra’fat Yaseen’s (22) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Jericho. They raided and searched Husam Isma’el Abu Dahouk’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, IOF stationed at Bab Huta, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City arrested Ehab Mohammed Iskafi (18), while entering the mosque. IOF took him to one of the detention centers in the city.

At approximately 07:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested Nidal Hamad Abu Diab (46) and his son, Mohammed (24), from Jerusalem’s Old City, while heading to their workplace in the city. IOF took them to unknown destinations.

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Malek Basem Asaliya’s (20) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services at the Moscovia interrogation center in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into Jabel al-Mukaber village, southeast of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed Mashahera’s (27) house and arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, IOF moved into Bab Huta neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Husam Ghunaim (21) and Bashar al-‘Ajlouni (19), and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF severely beaten and arrested Mo’ath Adel al-Kaswani (20) after stopping his vehicle on Salah al-Dein street in the occupied East Jerusalem. IOF took him to one of the detention centers in the city.

At approximately 12:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Ali Waleed al-Sayyad’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested (5) civilians while present near Jabal al-Madaris in Hizma, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. The arrestees are: Mohammed Ahmed Abu Khalil, Hussain Owad Sbeih, Mahmoud Owda Sbeih, Adam Hasan Abu Khalil and Mahran Mahmoud Owda Sbeih.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohannad Issa Abu Ta’a’s (48) house and arrested him along with his son, Issa (20).

At approximately 17:00, IOF moved into Beit Hanina neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Basam Mazen al-Keswani’s (10) house, enticing fear among the children, and arrested him, as IOF claimed that al-Keswani was throwing stones at a settlement outpost in the city. A recorded video went viral on social media, showing a 5-year-old girl, Ruba, crying and pleading the Israeli soldiers to release her cousin, Basam, by saying “We will never do this again, leave him, I am scared that you will take him and he never comes back to play with me… when his father come, you will release him right?”

At approximately 19:00, IOF stationed at Mevo Dotan military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Islam Isam Abu al-Hija (23), from al-Yamun, west of Jenin. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Sa’ir, Aroub refugee camp, Hasaka area and Kharsa villages in Hebron; and Tell village in Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 25 May 2021:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Hatem Abu al-Hawa’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced by several military vehicles moved into the southern entrance to Hebron. They raided and searched Osaid Zuhair Zaheda’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Bait Duqu village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Mustafa Dawoud’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Nablus. They raided and searched the house of a candidate on the “Jerusalem is Our Destination” electoral list, Yaser Ibrahim Badrasawi (52), on al-Quds Street, and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Jaba’ village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched Ammar Ibrahim Hamamra’s (27) house and arrested him. Also, at approximately 09:30, IOF stationed at Za’tara military checkpoint, southeast of Nablus, arrested his brother, Murad (35), and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Mahdi Hatem Abu Asab (18), when he was in Bab al-Amoud area in occupied East Jerusalem, and took him to one of the detention centers in the city.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Mahmoud al-Jundi (29) while walking on al-Wad Street in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 16:00, IOF reinforced by several military vehicles moved into al-Tuwani village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched Osama Fadel Rab’i’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Khaled Rab’i (32), from Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem, while present at his workplace in the occupied city. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into Bab Huta neighborhood, one of the occupied Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Wisam Mohammed Thalji Sidir’s (28) house and arrested him. It should be noted that IOF severely beat him that required to refer him to the hospital to receive treatment while handcuffed and under arrest.

At approximately 20:00, IOF moved into Issawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Rasheed Mohammed Darwish’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed al-‘Ammouri’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into Bir al-Basha village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched Saddam Basem Ghawadra’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 22:30, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint established at the entrance to “Ofra” settlement, east of Ramallah, arrested 4 civilians while crossing the checkpoint, and released them later. The arrestees were: Muntaser Abdul Raheem Abdul Baset (19), Obada Zain Hmaid (20), Mohammed al-Qadi (20) and Omar Wael Hmeid (19), from al-Mazra’a al-Sharqiya village, east of the city.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Beit Ummar, Sa’ir, Tarqumiyah and Dhahiriya villages in Hebron; and Asira al-Qibliya village, southeast of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 25 May 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced by several military vehicles moved into Abu Katila neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched Lo’ay Ali al-Hashlamoun’s (39) house, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Harayiq area in Hebron. They raided and searched Tareq Anwar D’ais’s (40) house, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 04:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched 3 houses belonging to Maher Ali Barqan, Taher Mahmoud Barqan and Awni Ayed Abu Hadid, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 04:25, IOF moved into Tayasir village, east of Tubas. They raided and searched Zahi Ahmed Abu Ali’s (47) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in al-Hadab and Nuba villages in Hebron; and Tubas. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

On Sunday dawn, 23 May 2021, a group pf settlers from “Havat Ma’on” settlement outpost established on the Palestinian lands of eastern Yatta, south of Hebron, moved into Kherbet Sarourah and burnt a cave used by Palestinian and international activists to protect farmers and shepherds from the settlers’ attacks. It should be noted that the cave was repaired and furnished by the activists 2 years ago. The Settlers also burnt a field of winter crops belonging to al-Hreini family in al-Samrah area.

On Sunday morning, 23 May 2021, a group of settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque yards in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City via al-Magharbah Gate, under the IOF’s intensive protection and amid intense tension prevailing the mosque and its surrounding only 2 days after the cease fire was declared in the Gaza Strip and cease of such raids over the past 3 weeks.

Jewish extremist groups called for raiding al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday, 23 May 2021, via posts and ads published on social media; thus, IOF intensified its measures and presence of its members in the vicinity of al-Aqsa Mosque and at its gates. Moreover, they banned the entry of crowds of muslim worshippers into the mosque in order to perform the dawn prayer and pushed and beat them up. IOF then allowed them to enter on one condition that they hand their ID cards at the gates to the police officers. When the settlers raided the mosque at 7:00, tension broke out in its yards and IOF forcibly kept the worshipers away from the al-Qibli Mosque and beat them up. They banned them from chanting slogans or saying Allahu Akbar or even using their cameras or phones. They beat one of the worshippers and confiscated his cell phone after he documented the setters’ raid. During the 2 tours, which 250 settlers participated in and continued until 14:30 instead of their usual time at 13:30, IOF arrested 9 Palestinians, including a girl and 4 Islamic Endowments officers in al-Aqsa Mosque, its surrounding and at the gates. The arrestees were identified as: Fadi ‘Ali ‘Alian, al-Aqsa Mosque’s guard, ‘Issa al-Dabbagh and Basem Zughayer, the Reconstruction Committee’s officers; ‘Ali Wazouz, an officer at the Manuscripts Department; Ashwaq Rasem ‘Abdul Wahad, ‘Issa ‘Arabat, Anas Mohammed Abu al-Hummus; Mahmoud al-Shakhshir; ‘Omer Fawzi Muheisen.

It should be noted that IOF held the ID cards of 30 civilians, who tried to confront the settlers’ raids into al-Aqsa Mosque and referred them to al-Qashlah police station after refusing to hand their ID cards. Lawyer Sanaa’ al-Dweik said in this regard that the Israeli authorities handed 13 Palestinians decisions to ban their entry into al-Aqsa Mosque for a week after the Israeli police and intelligence officers held their ID cards before entering al-Aqsa Mosque. They were then handed summonses for interrogation. After interrogating and detaining them for hours at al-Qashlah detention center in Bab al-Khalil in East Jerusalem, they were released on condition that they would be banned entry into al-Aqsa Mosque for a week and would attend again for interrogation in case the entry ban decision would be extended.

At approximately 15:40 on Sunday, a group of settlers along with 60 cows moved into Qana Valley area in Deir Istiya village, north of Salfit. After the farmers attempted to prevent the settlers from raiding their planted lands, settlers heavily fired rubber-coated bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the farmers. As a result, 6 of the farmers suffocated and were taken to Darwish Nazzal Hospital in Qalqiliya. The settlers broke windows of 5 vehicles belonging to civilians who ariived at the area after calls via loudspeakers to protect the farmers. The settlers’ attack continued for 5 consecutive hours, including completely closing the area, detaining the farmers and assaulting the vehicles, which belong to Sa’id ‘Ali Sa’id Yadan, Bilal Khader Mansour, Nafez Khader Mansour and Mohammed Hasan Mansour.

At approximately 23:00 on Sunday, a group of settlers from “Kiryat Arbaa” settlement, east of Hebron, threw stones at houses belonging to Abu S’eifan Family in al-Hussein Valley area next to the settlement. No casualties were reported.

On Monday morning, 24 May 2021, a group of settlers from “Beit Hagai” settlement damaged 30 olive seedlings, planted 5 years ago, and uprooted 100 one-year-old olive seedlings in Ar-Rihiya village, south of Hebron. Those seedlings belonged to Mohammed ‘Issa Halayqah (62).

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

Although a ceasefire was reached on Friday, 21 May 2021, the Israeli authorities continued to close Kerm Abu Salem and Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossings and the sea, banning entry of goods, food supplies or fuel, tightening the closure that has been imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2006.

On Tuesday, 25 May 2021, IOF reopened the Kerm Abu Salem Crossing for the entry of humanitarian supplies, including medical equipment, food, medicines, fuel for private sector, and continued to ban exportation of Gaza Strip’s goods. IOF also partially reopened the Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing to allow the travel of patients to receive life-saving treatment along with intentional workers and foreign journalists.

The Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

The West bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals. IOF established 58 temporary checkpoints, where they searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 10 of them. IOF tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints and closed some of them many times for hours.

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 20 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to al-Ram village, at the entrance to Biddu village and near the Qalendia village bridge, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Tuesday afternoon, 25 May 2021, IOF closed Qalendia Checkpoint and banned movement but later reopened it.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday 20 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem, and was re-established next day and on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

On Saturday, 22 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Gibeah village and at the main entrance to Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem.

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 20 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint near ‘Atara Village Bridge.

On Friday, 21 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Abu Mash’al and Umm Safa villages in addition to near ‘Attara Village Bridge.

On Saturday, 22 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Ibzi and Shuqba villages in addition to near ‘Attara Village Bridge.

On Sunday, 23 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beitin, Sinjil and Abu Mash’al villages.

On Monday, 24 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Ras Karkar village- ‘Ein Ayoub area and Sinjil village.

On Wednesday, 26 May 2021, IOF closed the electric detector established at the western entrance to ‘Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 20 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Jericho and in al-Khan al-Ahmar area (on the main road between Jericho and occupied Jerusalem.)

On Friday, 21 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jericho.

On Saturday, 22 May 2021, IOF established at al-Hamra checkpoint, north of Jericho tightened its military measures and hindered civilians” movement at the checkpoint by including searching their vehicles and checking their ID cards.

On Sunday, 23 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

Nablus:

On Friday, 21 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of Einabus village, southeast of the city.

On Saturday, 22 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Madama village, southeast of Nablu. IOF also closed with sand berms and cement cubes the entrance to Beita village, southeast of the city.

On Sunday, 23 May 2021, IOF established a checkpint at the intersection of “Shafi Shimron” settlement, northwest of the city.

On Monday, 24 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the intersection of “Shafi Shimron” settlement, at the entrance to Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus.

On Tuesday, 25 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the intersection of “Shafi Shimron” settlement, at the entrance to Awarta village, southeast of Nablus.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 20 May 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna, as-Samu and Ash-Shuyukh villages, and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Friday, 21 May 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar and Beit Awwa villages, at the western entrance to Hebron, and at the southern entrance to Halhul city.

On Saturday, 22 May 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna, ad-Dhahiriya, Beit Awwa, and al-Jalajel villages, at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp.

On Monday, 22 May 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Sa’ir, eastern Dura, southern Halhoul, and Idhna villages.

On Tuesday, 25 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna village and al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Wednesday, 26 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Fawwar refugee camp, southern Hebron and Sa’ir village.

Qalqilya :

At approximately 10:55 on Tuesday, 24 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints under Azzun village’s bridge and at the eastern entrance to the city.

