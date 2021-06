Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The remains of more than 200 indigenous children have been discovered at the site of a former residential school in Canada. Some of the children were as young as three years old. This discovery has opened old wounds for Indigenous people across Canada and is yet another instance of the country’s historical anti-indigenous campaign.

