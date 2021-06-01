Resistance victory in Gaza | The Communiqué with Richard Medhurst

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Israel claims victory after its ruthless onslaught on Gaza which lasted almost two weeks, killing over 250 Palestinians and wounding thousands. The real victory, however, belongs unequivocally to Palestinians and to the Resistance as Israel’s narrative control appears to diminish through a shift of public opinion in favor of the Palestinian cause. The Communique this week takes a closer look at the issue.

