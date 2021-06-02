Hamas Puts Marwan Barghouti on List of Prisoners to Be Freed

Posted on June 2, 2021 by martyrashrakat

 June 2, 2021

Marwan Barghouti

Hamas included Marwan Al-Bargouthi on the list of Palestinian prisoners whom the movement calls for their release as part of prisoner swap deal with the occupation authorities, a report said on Wednesday.

Russia Today quoted a Hamas official as saying that Hamas is keen to free all prisoners who have life terms.

The official noted that this round of talks has not discussed so far numbers and names of prisoners who are likely to be freed.

Barghouti, a popular Fatah leader, is serving a five life sentences plus 40 years. He is dubbed “Palestine’s Nelson Mandela.”

Earlier on Monday, Egyptian security chief Abbas Kamel arrived in the Gaza Strip through Erez Crossing point on the borders with the occupied territories to hold talks with leaders of Palestinian factions, including the Hamas.

One of the discussed issues was the possible prisoner swap deal with the Israeli occupation authorities.

During Monday meetings, Hamas officials informed Kamel that the Resistance movement rejects linking the process of the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip with reaching the prisoner swap deal.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on June 2, 2021 at 3:21 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

