Netanyahu Urges Knesset Members to Oppose ‘Dangerous Left-Wing Gov’t’

June 3, 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on all of the right-wing members of the Knesset to oppose the new government presented by Knesset opposition leader Yair Lapid to President Reuven Rivlin late Wednesday.

In his first tweet since the announcement that could see Netanyahu unseated as prime minister, he lashed out at the “dangerous left-wing government”, accusing Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu’s potential successor, of “selling” the Negev Desert region to the United Arab List, an Arab political party known as Ra’am in the Zionist entity.

For the first time ever, the United Arab List has joined a coalition. According to the party, Bennett and Lapid promised to grant official status to Bedouin settlements in the Negev Desert.

Late on Wednesday, Yair Lapid, the leader of the Zionist entity’s largest opposition party Yesh Atid, notified President Reuven Rivlin of successfully managing to form a government coalition.

According to Israeli media, the head of the Yamina national conservative alliance, Naftali Bennett, will serve as Israel’s prime minister for two years before being replaced by Lapid as per a rotation basis.

Lapid was picked to form a new government by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in May, after Netanyahu was unable to form a government in time following the 23 March vote.

Over the course of the past two years, the Zionist entity has held four parliamentary elections yet the winning parties proved unable to form a stable coalition.

Source: Agencies

