Returning to Syria is a Fate, It’s Not an Option – Nasser Kandil العودة إلى سورية قدرٌ لا خيار

Nasser Kandil is a former member of the Lebanese Parliament, an accredited political analyst, and a career journalist and politician who has witnessed major milestones in the rich history of Lebanon and its relations with Syria and the world, he is currently the editor in chief of the Lebanese Al-Binaa Newspaper.

Under the above title, Nasser Kandil wrote an update in Al-Binaa newspaper in regards to the latest diplomatic developments with Syria and the US’s recent shift in policies, especially after the successful presidential election in Syria and the overwhelming win of President Bashar Assad for another term of 7 years, the following is its translation to English.

The news coming from Damascus and the capitals of the countries of the region and the world follows an increasing number of embassies that are reopening or strengthening their diplomatic level, after years in which a large International-Arab alliance wanted to besiege Syria and weaken its state, and for this, it devoted huge funds and enormous capabilities and a media and intelligence war and the recruitment of hundreds of thousands of armed terrorists from all worldwide, and the diplomatic estrangement was one of the tools of war that sought to overthrow Syria.

After a long decade of Syrian steadfastness full of sacrifices, Syria succeeded, with its state, army and president, to foil what had been planned for it, and succeeded in establishing honest alliances that realized the dangers of what had been prepared for Syria and its impact on stability in the region and the world.

As a result of these sacrifices and alliances, new equations and balances were formed that were difficult to break, which were translated in the military field by the retreat of the control of terrorist groups and the presence of their operators from large areas of the Syrian geography, and the blockage of the road to pressure attempts to impose sovereign concessions on Syria that affect its unity, identity and constants.

This difficult decade of the twenty-first century witnessed a fate similar to the failure that befell the plans of the project of the American hegemony over the world project, of which the war on Syria was one of its most prominent chapters, by betting on the fallouts that winning the overthrow of Syria would carry, and the results of the overall failure of the project began to leave their repercussions on the American interior and articulates the framework for policy change toward recognition of failure, seeking to adapt to the changes, and in this context the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is taking place, negotiations are on returning to the nuclear agreement with Iran, preparing for an American-Russian summit, and trying to draw new lines for American positioning on multiple settlement lines.

Despite the harsh and unjust sanctions imposed by Washington on Syria, and the negative and hostile stances taken by the administration of US President Joe Biden towards all the sovereign entitlements in Syria, the most recent of which is the position on the presidential elections, Washington has lost the ability to control the alliance that it gathered behind it under the title of overthrowing Syria, so that it continues to isolate itself from Syria, which is regaining its health and presence, and its regional and international alliance is escalating to more present and powerful positions, and that is why returning to Syria seemed to translate the attempt of its owners not to stay away from what Syria represents and will represent it in the near future in drawing the region’s equations.

Breaking the deadlock in diplomatic relations with Syria is the first step to retreat from this positioning, which did not bring any of these Arabs and non-Arabs, except to remain outside the equation of influencing the vital addresses in which Syria stands at its heart.

تتلاحق الأخبار الواردة من دمشق وعواصم دول المنطقة والعالم عن عدد متزايد للسفارات التي يُعاد فتحُها أو تعزيز مستواها الدبلوماسي، بعد سنوات أراد فيها حلف دولي عربي واسع حصار سورية وإضعاف دولتها، وكرّس لذلك أموالاً طائلة وإمكانات هائلة وحرباً إعلامية ومخابراتيّة واستجلاباً لمئات آلاف المسلحين الإرهابيين من كل أصقاع الدنيا، وكانت القطيعة الدبلوماسية واحدة من أدوات الحرب التي سعت لإسقاط سورية.

بعد عقد طويل من الصمود السوري المليء بالتضحيات، نجحت سورية بدولتها وجيشها ورئيسها، بإسقاط ما دُبّر لها، ونجحت بإقامة تحالفات صادقة أدركت مخاطر ما تمّ تحضيره لسورية وتأثيره على الاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم، وتشكّلت بفعل هذه التضحيات والتحالفات معادلات جديدة وتوازنات يصعب كسرها، ترجمت في الميدان العسكري بتقهقر سيطرة الجماعات الإرهابيّة وحضور مشغليها عن مساحات واسعة من الجغرافيا السورية، وبانسداد الطريق على محاولات الضغط لفرض تنازلات سياديّة على سورية تمسّ وحدتها وهويتها وثوابتها.

شهد هذا العقد الصعب من القرن الحادي والعشرين مصيراً مشابهاً للفشل الذي أصاب مخططات مشروع الهيمنة الأميركية على العالم، الذي كانت الحرب على سورية أحد أبرز مفرداته، بالرهان على التداعيات التي سيحملها الفوز بإسقاط سورية، وبدأت نتائج الفشل الإجمالي للمشروع تترك تداعياتها على الداخل الأميركي وترسم إطار تغيير السياسات نحو التسليم بالفشل، والسعي للتأقلم مع المتغيرات، وفي هذا السياق يجري الانسحاب الأميركي من أفغانستان، والتفاوض على العودة إلى الاتفاق النووي مع إيران، والتحضير لقمة أميركيّة روسيّة، ومحاولة رسم خطوط جديدة لتموضع أميركيّ على خطوط تسويات متعددة.

رغم العقوبات القاسية والظالمة التي تفرضها واشنطن على سورية، والمواقف السلبية العدائية التي تتخذها إدارة الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن تجاه كل الاستحقاقات السيادية في سورية، وآخرها الموقف من الانتخابات الرئاسية، فقدت واشنطن القدرة على ضبط الحلف الذي جمعته خلفها تحت عنوان إسقاط سورية، ليواصل الانعزال عن سورية التي تستعيد عافيتها وحضورها، ويصعد حلفها الإقليمي والدولي الى مواقع أكثر حضوراً وقوة، ولهذا بدت العودة الى سورية ترجمة لمحاولة أصحابها عدم البقاء بعيداً عما تمثله سورية وستمثله في المستقبل القريب في رسم معادلات المنطقة، وكسر الجمود في العلاقات الدبلوماسية مع سورية أولى الخطوات للتراجع عن هذا التموضع الذي لم يجلب لأي من هؤلاء عرباً وغير عرب الا البقاء خارج معادلة التأثير في العناوين الحيوية التي تقف سورية في قلبها.

