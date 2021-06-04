Sayyed Houthi: Yemen’s Ansarullah Will Be Part of Al-Quds Formula as Announced by Hezbollah Secretary General

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 3, 2021

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin Al-Houthi stressed on Thursday that the Yemenis are part of Al-Quds formula as announced by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and will be present effectively in the battle against the Zionist enemy.

Sayyed Houthi indicated that Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance were not supported by any Arab or Muslim state, except Iran and Syria, highlighting the importance of the recent victory in Gaza.

The Yemeni leader noted that the pro-Israeli traitors accuse the resistance forces of being Iran’s proxy groups, adding that the takfiri war launched against them serves US and ‘Israel’.

Sayyed Houthi stressed that the peaceful solution in Yemen can be reached when the Saudi-led coalition halts its war and blockade on the Yemenis.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Houthi asserted that the US utilized September 11 attacks to intervene in the political, economic and cultural issues of the Islamic Umma, noting that US-Israeli activities are aimed at obliterating the Islamic identity of the region.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah consecrated, during his speech on the 21st anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day, a new formula, “If Israel tampers with Al-Quds, it will face a regional war.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

