Sayyed Houthi: Yemen’s Ansarullah Will Be Part of Al-Quds Formula as Announced by Hezbollah Secretary General

Posted on June 4, 2021 by martyrashrakat

June 3, 2021

manar-01242770016182505482

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin Al-Houthi stressed on Thursday that the Yemenis are part of Al-Quds formula as announced by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and will be present effectively in the battle against the Zionist enemy.

Sayyed Houthi indicated that Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance were not supported by any Arab or Muslim state, except Iran and Syria, highlighting the importance of the recent victory in Gaza.

The Yemeni leader noted that the pro-Israeli traitors accuse the resistance forces of being Iran’s proxy groups, adding that the takfiri war launched against them serves US and ‘Israel’.

Sayyed Houthi stressed that the peaceful solution in Yemen can be reached when the Saudi-led coalition halts its war and blockade on the Yemenis.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Houthi asserted that the US utilized September 11 attacks to intervene in the political, economic and cultural issues of the Islamic Umma, noting that US-Israeli activities are aimed at obliterating the Islamic identity of the region.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah consecrated, during his speech on the 21st anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day, a new formula, “If Israel tampers with Al-Quds, it will face a regional war.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Filed under: 9/11, Nazi Israel, Palestine, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: , , , , |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on June 4, 2021 at 11:11 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: