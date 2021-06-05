Iran And The Great War

Posted on June 5, 2021 by martyrashrakat

Jun 4, 2021

Related Videos

Filed under: American Hegemony, Iran, Khamenei, NATO, Russia, Turkey | Tagged: , , , |

« »

One Response

  1. roberthstiver, on June 5, 2021 at 3:44 am said:

    I could only manage to watch a portion of “Iran and the Great War.”; I was glad of the references to Russia…but somewhat concerned at the very casual reference to China. Iran and China recently entered into a 20-year, $400 billion economic partnership, and I believe that it will be a keystone in balancing out the world, with Zionist-colonialist forces on one side and the resisting world on the other. China, IMO, will be the linchpin….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: