’Israel’s’ Last US Protection Support

Posted on

05-06-2021

By Ihab zaki

After Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s speech on the Day of Resistance and Liberation, it became impossible to speak of purely localities, since what he said about the idea of having a regional war, in the event that al-Quds is exposed to change the status quo, is a pillar of action that transcends existing borders and makes events, no matter how local it seems, with a regional and international dimension.

For example, the results of the Syrian elections can no longer be seen far from the control of dozens of Saudi military positions in Jizan by the Yemeni army and commissions. And the martyrdom of Muhammad al-Tahan on the Lebanese-Palestinian border by the Zionist enemy forces is no longer seen as far from the Hashed al-Shaabi battle in Iraq to drive out American forces. As the regional war between the axis of resistance and “Israel” requires more than coordination between the countries and organizations of the axis, and may require victory arenas within their borders. The enemy has often worked with some of its followers to raise awareness that these are homelands rather than arenas, and that in order for it to be viable, ‘Israel’ must be peaceful as a necessary step for stability and peace.

After “al-Quds Sword” battle ended, Yehya al-Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas movement in Gaza, spoke about the same content that of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, which is making ‘Israel’s’ options seem very narrow and limited. The outbreak of the regional war has no consequences, whether long or short, other than the demise of the occupying entity from existence. This certainty can be seen in US policy more than that in ‘Israeli’ policy, or rather in the policy of Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s personal aspect dominates his policy, which has recently entered a hysterical phase, making it difficult to distinguish between the policy of the entity and his desires. While the US policy seems more apprehensive and more aware of the fate of the entity, it realized after “al-Quds Sword” battle the limitations of the ‘Israeli’ capability to achieve a clear and decisive victory against the besieged and small Gaza. Some Zionist analysts even went further when they said that what happened in “Guard of the Wall,” according to their name, “is nothing for what will happen in the event of a war with Hezbollah.” So, what will the situation be like when a regional war breaks out with all the parties of the axis of resistance combined? This war would last for hours, not days or weeks.

Therefore, the US is now preoccupied with the active shuttle diplomacy in order to return the situation back to before the outbreak of “al-Quds Sword” battle, where the temptation of financial aids and reconstruction, the rehabilitation and restoration of the so-called two-state solution and the revival of the negotiation track. This may require drifting Netanyahu out of the picture. “It’s time for a unity government with Netanyahu”, Bennett said during the aggression on Gaza. Today, he is coalescing with Yair Lapid to form a so-called national unity government. If this behavior is at the behest of the Americans, Bennett will be able to accomplish his government, and Netanyahu will go to prison.

Therefore, Netanyahu will be out of the picture within the framework of an American strategy we discussed previously, which emphasizes protecting ‘Israel’ from itself first. However, if Bennett and Lapid act according to internal political rules, Netanyahu may pull a rabbit out of his hat, leading to a fifth election. America, which plans to move out of the region, still needs the existence of the entity, and that presence requires it to work hard to curb “Israeli” behavior, especially in al-Quds.

These behaviors have become a powder keg that threatens the existence of the entity when it explodes, but the fatal mistake was if Netanyahu’s government is the fire needed to detonate the powder keg in a short term. The Bennett government is a more dangerous thunderbolt in both average and long term, since Netanyahu does not need to prove his extremism and racism, unlike Bennett and his Government. Thus, what the United States temporarily gains, may explode in its face later.

So what is happening today in our region, in short, is that the situation is heading towards a regional war, with American attempts to cut it off, or at least postpone it for as long as possible. The United States is not in the process of engaging in direct military war, nor is it in the process of abandoning the entity’s survival, so today’s work to postpone or cut off the territorial war is to return to the nuclear agreement with Iran. It can also try to work the internal arenas in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen for as long as possible, along with providing an economic relief in Gaza with the even formalistic return of the so-called peace process or rather the negotiation process.

This, in turn, will give an enormous boost to the normalization process and the “Israelization” that was under way before the aggression against Gaza, and this American strategy may work, but it would be a temporary success; Since the survival of the entity requires more than just cooling and heating other arenas, and more than changing the faces of the entity’s leadership. In fact, as a first step it requires dismantling the axis of resistance, and it requires disarming it with decisive military operations by ‘Israel’ in Gaza first, and then in Lebanon; which has become as impossible as the survival of the entity is. That’s why the success of the United States in this endeavor to protect “Israel” from itself would be the last way of protection offered by America to the entity, after much protection support over five decades.

