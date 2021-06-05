Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine (27 may – 02 June 2021)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Palestinian killed in Nablus in IOF excessive use of lethal force; 2 others die of wounds sustained in IOF attacks in Gaza and Ramallah

16 Palestinians wounded, including 4 children and an elderly woman in the West Bank

In 171 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 125 civilians arrested, including 12 children, 2 women and 2 journalists

Limited IOF incursion into eastern Khan Younis, and shooting reported in eastern Rafah and at fishing boats

Gazan cancer patient dies due to Israel ban on travel for treatment

7 tents demolished in Hebron and another commercial facility in Jerusalem; 8 demolition and cease-construction notices distributed in the West Bank

Settlers attack Palestinians’’ vehicles and seize 3 dunums with attempts to establish a settlement outpost in the West Bank

Collective punishment policy: 16 Palestinians and their families denied health insurance

IOF established 39 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 2 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians that are mostly conducted after midnight and in the early morning hours. This week, IOF resumed its demolition and razing activities against Palestinians’ properties and settlers launched attacks on Palestinians and their properties. IOF maintained its collective punishment policy on the Gaza Strip, keeping both Beit Hanoun and Karm Abu Salem crossings shut, with limited operation for conditional exceptional cases.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF killed a Palestinian civilian in attacks on a peaceful protest in Nablus. Meanwhile, two others died: a Palestinian man from Ramallah died of wounds he sustained during clashes in al-Bireh, and a civilian from Gaza died of wounds he sustained in the latest IOF military aggression on the Gaza Strip. Additionally, 16 Palestinians sustained wounds, including 4 children and an elderly woman, in IOF excessive use of force against protests and during raids into West Bank cities. In Jerusalem, a Palestinian child was ran-over by the Israeli policy on purpose after they chased him on his bike that held the Palestinian flag on it; the child was wounded and bruised in the attack and the police arrested him.

In the Gaza Strip, one IOF shooting was recorded at fishing boats, and another on agricultural lands in eastern Rafah.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 171 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 125 Palestinians were arrested, including 12 children and 2 women, one is a journalist, and another journalist.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Khan Younis.

Demolitions:

PCHR fieldworkers documented 8 violations:

Hebron: 4 tents (residential and barns) were demolished in southeastern Yatta, another caravan was confiscated in Atut. Three tents demolished in ad-Dhahiriya and Samoua’. 5 demolition notices were served in Kherbet Musafer.

Ramallah: 3 cease-construction and demolition notices served against two houses and a commercial facility in Ni’lin.

Qalqilya: 100 olive trees uprooted in

Bethlehem: 4 dunums razed and a water well destroyed in Husan

East Jerusalem: a commercial facility demolished near Hizma military checkpoint.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented 6 attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians and their properties:

East Jerusalem: Palestinian woman assaulted inside her home in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood

Bethlehem: 3 dunums and a water well confiscated in Kisan

Salfit: attempts to establish a settlement outpost, and assault on a civilian and his vehicle in Deir Istiya

Ramallah: windows of 3 vehicles smashed in Ni’lin

Qalqilya: farmers assaulted in Dayr Balut – Salfit and Saniriya – Qalqilya.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Due to the ongoing IOF policy of collective punishment on the Gaza Strip, intensified with the closure of both Beit Hanoun and Karm Abu Salem crossings, with limited operation, Hasan Ahmed ‘Abed al-Kharti (62), who had tongue and throat cancer, died on Sunday, 30 May 2021. Al-Kharti had obtained a medical referral for treatment at al-Makassed Hospital in occupied Jerusalem, and the Health Ministry’s Coordination and Liaison Department applied for a travel permit on 27 May 2021. However, the Israeli authorities did not approve his travel.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.

I. Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 27 May 2021, medical sources at al-‘Arish Hospital in Egypt declared the death of Ahmed Kamel ‘Abed al-Kareem ‘Ammar (33), succumbing to serious wounds he sustained on Monday, 17 May 2021, in an Israeli airstrike in Buraij refugee camp. ‘Ammar sustained shrapnel wounds throughout his body and received treatment at al-Aqsa Hospital, where his injuries were reported serious. On Saturday morning, 22 May 2021, ‘Ammar was transferred to al-‘Arish Hospital in Egypt, where he was pronounced dead later.

At approximately 03:45 on Thursday, 27 May 2021, IOF moved into Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. Meanwhile, Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at IOF vehicles. Afterwards, IOF fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, two children were shot with rubber bullets while other civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. Also, IOF raided and searched Suliman Mohammed Ka’bi’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 28 May 2021, IOF stationed at the northern entrance established on Kafr Qaddum village’s lands, north of Qalqilya, suppressed a peaceful protest organized by dozens of Palestinians. IOF chased the protestors, clashed them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 15-year-old child was shot with a rubber bullet in his foot, a 19-year-old male sustained a sponge grenade shrapnel wounds, and a 60-year-old man was shot with a rubber bullet in his ear.

Around the same time, IOF along with Israeli settlers moved into al-‘Alem Mount, north of Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. IOF suppressed dozens of Palestinians who gathered in the area at approximately 09:00 to confront settlers’ attacks. IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the Palestinians to disperse them. After that, violent clashes erupted in the area and continued for several hours. As a result, two Palestinians were wounded and identified as ‘Emad al-Khawajah (44), Mayor of Ni’lin village Municipality, who was shot with a live bullet in his left leg, and a 22-year-old male who was shot with a rubber bullet in his head. Both of them were taken to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. Also, dozens of Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. Moreover, at least 20 olive trees and other crops were burnt due to settlers’ attacks. It should be noted that agricultural lands in al-‘Alem Mount belong to Palestinian families from Ni’lin, Deir Qaddis and Shabtin villages, west of Ramallah. Also, Israeli settlers seek to seize al-‘Alem Mount (3 dunums) and annex it to “Nili” and “Kiryat Sefer” settlements in order to build a road for settlers in it. This road will connect the surrounding settlements with Tel Aviv.

On Friday, 28 May 2021, in new crime of excessive use of lethal force by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF), a Palestinian civilian was killed and 5 others injured, including a child, during the suppression of a peaceful protest against settlement expansion in Beita village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank.

According to investigations conducted by PCHR, at approximately 13:30 on Friday, 28 May 2021, a peaceful protest took off from the central of Beita village, southeast of Nablus, towards Subeih Mount, south of the village, where IOF established “Avitar” settlement outpost a month ago. The protestors raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against Israeli occupation and settlers. When the protestors arrived at Subeih Mount, they found a large number of IOF who opened indiscriminate fire at them. Afterwards, violent clashes erupted between them, during which, the protestors threw stones at IOF who responded with live and rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas canisters. The clashes continued until 18:30 and resulted in the murder of a Palestinian civilian and the injury of 5 others, including a child. Among those injured four were shot with live bullets in their lower limbs and one was shot with a rubber bullet. All of them were taken to Rafidia Hospital for treatment. The victim was later identified as Zakaria Maher Falah Hamayil (26), from Beita village. Hamayil, who was a teacher, succumbed to his wounds in the emergency department after being shot with a live bullet in his head. Moreover, several protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation. PCHR’s investigations emphasizes that there was no justification for the use of fire, especially if there is no imminent danger or threat to the soldiers’ lives.

This incident falls under IOF’s recurrent policy of opening fire and using excessive force during the suppression of peaceful protests, which violates shooting standards. This policy also reflects the Israeli occupation’s disregard for Palestinians’ safety and their lives.

At approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 29 May 2021, IOF moved into al-‘Alem Mount area, north of Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah, where they suppressed a peaceful protest organized by dozens of Palestinians from the village after Israeli settlers damaged Palestinian farmers’ cars on the same day morning. IOF chased Palestinian young men gathered in the area, clashed them and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 20-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his foot and a 24-year-old male was shot with a rubber bullet in his right leg. Both of them were taken to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah. Also, dozens of Palestinians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. Around the same time, another Israeli force moved into the village and topped residential houses’ roofs. Before their withdrawal, they closed a metal-detector gate established at the village’s main entrance.

At approximately 15:00, a group of Palestinians gathered in Bab al-Zawiyia area in central Hebron, where a military checkpoint was established at the closed Shuhada Street. The Palestinians threw stones at the checkpoint and set fire to tires. Afterwards, a number of Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs, teargas canisters and rubber bullets at the stone-throwers. As a result, some of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation. The clashes continued until 20:00, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 17:30 on Saturday, 29 May 2021, IOF suppressed a protest organized by the residents of Karm al-Ja’ouni area, which is under the threat of eviction, in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, against eviction orders issued against the neighborhood’s residents and the ongoing closure of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for the 3rd consecutive week. Dozens of Palestinians stood in solidarity with Sheikh Jarrah residents against the illegal closure imposed on them and participated in the protest organized in front of the houses, which are under the threat of eviction. When the protestors raised banners condemning the closure, IOF surrounded the area, fired sound bombs at them, beat and pushed them, obstructed journalists’ work, checked their press cards, prevented them from staying in the neighborhood, and beat them up. It should be noted that IOF continue to place cement cubes and iron barriers at the neighborhood’s entrance, especially after the run-over attack carried out by Shaher Abu Khadijah on 16 May 2021. Also, IOF and settlers’ attacks against the neighborhood’s residents are still continued, as they harass them in their houses and obstruct their movement from and into the neighborhood.

At approximately 01:00 on Sunday, 30 May 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles moved into Sa’ir village, north of Hebron, and patrolled the streets. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians gathered and threw stones at IOF’s vehicles. Afterwards, IOF fired sound bombs, live bullets and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers. As a result, a 19-year-old male was shot with a live bullet in his right foot and taken to Hebron Governmental Hospital. Also, other civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation. IOF withdrew later and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 09:30 on Sunday, 30 May 2021, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and opened heavy fire at them, causing fear among the fishermen and forcing them to flee. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli police ran-over Jawad ‘Amer al-‘Abasi (12), from Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, after he placed a Palestine flag on his bicycle. The police also beat him up, pointed their rifles at him and detained him while receiving treatment at Hadassah Hospital in the city. Jawad said that he was riding his bicycle and heading to buy bread for his family. Meanwhile, three police officers chased him because he placed a Palestine flag on his bicycle. Jawad added that the police ran-over him, so he fell on the ground. He also said that the police officers grabbed him by his shirt and pointed their rifles at him. He added: “I was afraid that they may open fire at me, because I put the flag on my bicycle.” Jawad’s family said that the police did not provide first aid for their son and beat him up when he fell on the ground. The villagers phoned the ambulance, which took Jawad to the hospital while he was fainted. The family pointed out that Jawad sustained wounds and bruises in his head, neck and back, and he is detained in Hadassah Hospital and is not allowed to go out.

At approximately 22:30 on Tuesday, 01 June 2021, IOF moved into Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin. In the meantime, a group of Palestinians gathered and threw stones at IOF’s vehicles. Afterwards, IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at them. As a result, a 73-year-old elderly woman was shot with a live bullet in his left leg while present in front of his house in al-Hawouz area and was then taken to Dr. Khalil Suliman Hospital for treatment. Also, many civilians suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

At approximately 10:30 on Wednesday, 02 June 2021, IOF stationed along the Gaza’s border fence with Israel, east of al-Shawka village in eastern Rafah, opened fire and fired teargas canisters at Palestinian farmers; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:30, medical sources at Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, declared the death of Fadi Sadeq Mousa Washah (34), from Birzeit city, north of Ramallah, succumbing to wounds he sustained on 15 May 2021 after being shot with a live bullet in his head while participating in a peaceful protest took off from central Ramallah towards al-Mahkama military checkpoint, which is established at the northern entrance to Birzeit. It should be noted that IOF fired a live bullet at Washah from a 50-meter distance. He was then taken to Palestine Medical Complex, where his health condition was described serious, and he remained at the hospital until his death was announced.

II. Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 27 May 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Sa’ir, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (7) civilians; Osama Abd Rabbo al-Mtawar (29), Fares Abdul Qader al-Jabareen (28), Khalil Abdul Kareem al-Farroukh (30), Adham Ayed Jabareen (24), Ahmed Atiya a-Mtawar (35), Atiya Abdul Hameed al-Mtawar (33) and Amjad Mohammed Jaradat (36). Also, IOF handed Samer Mustafa Jabareen (25), Jalal Hamed Jabareen (29) and Khayran Mahmoud Jarada (25) summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. Meanwhile, dozens of young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli vehicles, who responded with randomly firing sound bombs and teargas canisters at the stone-throwers. As a result, many of them suffocated due to teargas inhalation.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Bidu village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Bassam Saber Jaber’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Shu’afat neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mo’ab Maymoun Abu Khudair’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Kafr Ni’ma village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians. They arrestees are: Rashad Ahmed Abdo (27), Rafiq Yousef al-Sayis (25) and Yousef Baker Naser (26).

At approximately 09:00, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint established in the east of the Ibrahimi Mosque arrested Husam Abdul Raziq Abu Turki (19), while passing through the checkpoint. IOF took him to a police center in “Kiryat Arba’” settlement, east of the city.

Around the same time, IOF moved into the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched the house of the Aqsa Mosque, Khalil Ibrahim al-Tarhouni (34), and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in al-Kishle police center on Monday.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli Intelligence Services arrested Isma’el Ahmed Halabiya (32), after summonsing him. It should be noted that Halabiya is a former prisoner who have been on hunger strike for 105 days to protest his administrative detention in 2019.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into Isawiya, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ra’ed Hussain Derbas (39) and Ahmed Mohammed Mahmoud (27) and arrested them.

At approximately 14:00, IOF stormed a room in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in West Jerusalem, to arrest Hamza Belal Abu Sneina (28). IOF took him to al-Kishle police center in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, interrogated him for several hours about his injuries and released him on condition of house arrested for 5 days and return for investigation next Sunday.

It should be noted that Hamza Abu Sneina is married and father of 2 children, from Bab Huta neighborhood in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, but he recently went to live in al-Isawiya. Abu Sneina was wounded when IOF stormed the Aqsa Mosque on Friday 07 May 2021, as he sustained a direct rubber bullet in the left eye. As a result, he lost his left eye and sustained a skull fracture.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Lo’ay Mohye al-Sharawna (25), from Dayr Samet, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate, after stopping him on a temporary military checkpoint established on the entrance of Idhna village, west of the city.

At approximately 16:00, IOF stationed at Bab al-Majlis, one of the Aqsa Mosque’s gates in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Majd Naser Shaikha (24), and took him to one of the detention centers in the city.

At approximately 19:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested the journalist Zaina al Halawani (27) and the photographer Wahbi Makiya (37), who work for the Al-Kofiya Palestinian TV station, while covering the events in Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Al-Halawani and Makiya were taken to al-Bareed police center then they were referred to the Israeli court where their detention was extended for 5 days. On Monday 31 May 2021, they were released on conditions of house arrest until Friday, ban their entry to Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood for a month, pay a bail of 2000 NIS for each and prevent them from connecting each other for 15 days.

After releasing Wahbi Makiya he stated that IOF arrested him along with Zaina while covering the Israeli violations in Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood, claiming that they were abstracting the work of the Israeli police. Makiya confirmed that the media documented the Israeli violations against journalists and media personnel, as he and Zaina were assaulted while taking them to the police station, causing injuries. Makiya added that he was wounded in the head and he was in need for stitches, but the Israeli refused to provide aids for men, as they deliberately insulted me and tortured me and Zaina more than the rest of the arrestees. At the end they gave me a caplet of “Acamol” to relieve my pain.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and handed Mahdi Abu al-Hawa (20) and Mahmoud Ashayer (17) summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services. Also, IOF arrested (5) civilians; Fareed Abu al-Hawa (20), Dawoud Khwais (19), Samer Dhaher (19), Hisham Abu Jum’a (18) and Zaid Abu Sbeitan (18).

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Ya’bad and Zibda, southwest of Jenin; Shuyukh, Beit Kahil, Samu and Yatta, in Hebron; and al-Bireh, north of Ramallah governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 28 May 2021:

At approximately 00:35, IOF moved into Urif village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Yaser Mohammed Shehada (25).

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Bayt Fajar, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Bara’ Yousef Deiriya’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:15, IOF moved into Shufa village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Baha al-Dein Subhi Rayahna (22) and Murad Fathi Mousa (24) and arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into the southern area of Hebron and stationed in Abu Sneina neighborhood. They raided and searched Sa’eb Adnan Abu Turki’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:40, IOF moved into Um al-Sharayet neighborhood, in the southern side of al-Bireh, north of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched Nasrallah Jamal al-Tawil’s (21) house and arrested him. IOF released him later.

At approximately 10:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Mousa Jabareen (33), from Sa’ir, while referring to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, after he was summonsed via a phone call.

At approximately 11:00, IOF stationed at al-Za’eem military checkpoint east of the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Lo’ay Sami al-Rajabi (25), from Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, while passing through the checkpoint.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Husam Sidr’s (34) house, one of the Islamic Endowments’ employees, and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Musleh Naser Shehada’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Tawfiq Ehab Najeeb (18), while walking on al-Wad street in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to one of the detention centers in the city.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested Abdul Naser Ali al-Lidawiya, while present in the Aqsa Mosque’s yards in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took him to one of the detention centers in the city.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into al-Wad neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Ra’fat Sameeh Najeeb’s (39) house and arrested him.

At approximately 22:15, IOF moved into Beita village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Yousef Mohammed ‘Afanah (29) and Khaled Helmi Naser (28).

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Yamun and Araqah, west of Jenin; Dura and Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 29 May 2021:

At approximately 03:15, IOF moved into Salem village, northeastern Nablus. IOF raised and searched Abdulrahman Shtayyeh’s (37) house and arrested him.

At approximately 08:30, IOF moved into Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Nayef Wasim Obaid (17) and Sameer Mohammed Obaid (47) and arrested them.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into al-Wad neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Malek Basem Asaliya’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Bara’ al-Salayma’s (24) house and arrested her. IOF claimed that she stole a camera belonging to the Israeli soldiers and released her the following morning.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into al​-Sa’diya neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Ra’ed al-Jundy’s (19) house and arrested him on grounds of flying a luminous kite on the roof of his house.

At approximately 23:00, IOF moved into al-Wad neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Khaled Awad al-Baraghithi’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 22:00, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint in front of “Shavei Shomron” settlement, on the road between Nablus and Jenin, north of the West Bank. Before removing the checkpoint, IOF arrested an Islamic Jihad leader, Khader Adnan Mousa (43), from Arraba, southwest of Jenin. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 23:30, IOF moved into Ya’bad, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians. The arrestees are: Ahmed Kamel Abu Baker (20), Faraj Mahmoud Abu Baker (20) and Ahmed Mohammed Abu Baker (20).

IOF carried out an incursion in Huwwarah, southeast of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 30 May 2021:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Bayt Fajar, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Rami Mohammed Thawabta’s (19) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Teqoa, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Omar Mousa Hajaheja’s (27) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Bassam Tareq Abu Sbeih’s (19) house and arrested him.

Monday, 31 May 2021:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Abdullah al-Sayad’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Shu’afat neighborhood, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Jamal Abu Khudair’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Wadi Ma’ali village in Bethlehem. They raided and searched Hamza Khaled al-Harimi’s (17) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Nablus. They raided and searched Abdul Rahman Izzat Dashoun’s (19) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed near the UNRWA schools. They raided and searched Mohammed Ibrahim Moqbel’s (13) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. At approximately 11:00, IOF arrested Moqbel after the investigation.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, and stationed in the city center. They raided and searched Ibrahim Waleed Ikhlayil’s (20) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested Ikhlayil while present at the entrance of “Gush Etzion” settlement, heading to the Israeli Intelligence Services’ office.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into the southern area of Hebron. They raided and searched Baha’ Mohammed Zahida’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Deir Abu Masha’al village in northwestern Ramallah. IOF raided and searched Mohammed Safi Atta’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Idhna, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Isma’el Talab al-Nattah’s (44) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:20, IOF moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, southeast of al-Bireh, north of Ramallah governorate. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Omar Khaled Abu Rwayis (33). It should be noted that Abu Rwayis is a former prisoner.

At approximately 19:15, IOF moved into Dayr Balut village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Nathir Ramzi Mustafa (24) and Jameel Abdul Wahab Abdullah (22) and arrested them.

At approximately 21:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Ali al-Heah, from Surif, northwest of Hebron governorate, while present near “Kfar Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Omar Mahmoud Shwyat’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Mahmoud al-Haniti (15), while leaving school in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 16:00, IOF stationed at Huwwarah military checkpoint, on the eastern entrance of Nablus, arrested Bashar Mohammed Badrasawi (22), from Balata refugee camp, east of the city. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into al​-Sa’diya neighborhood, one of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City’s neighborhoods. They raided and searched Ayham Ramzi al-Za’anin’s (18) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Kifl Hares and Deir Istiya, north of Salfit; Ya’bad, Mirka and Zawiya, southwest of Jenin; Yatta and Bani Na’im in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 01 June 2021:

At approximately 00:00, a group of Mista’arvim (Israeli Special Unit dressed like Palestinian civilians), sneaked to Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah, and stationed in front of Jadallah Fahed al-Barghouthi’s (44) house. They stormed the house and arrested Ali Hasan al-Barghouthi (38). Meanwhile, IOF moved into the village, surrounded the abovementioned house to secure the withdrawal of the special unit.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Zababdeh village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched Muhanna Khaled al-Sharqawi’s (45) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Dahiyat al-Baladiya, the southern neighborhood of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses belonging to Zahida family and arrested (4) civilians. The arrestees are: Shadi Ali Zahida (44), Nour Shadi Zahida (18), Fadel Fareed Zahida (25) and Basheer Fayad Zahida (19).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qatanna village, northwest of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Rami Hussain al-Khateeb’s (23) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:20, IOF moved into Meithalun village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Rif’at Rabay’a (29).

At approximately 02:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Idhna, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Salah Mohammed al-Batran’s (33) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Bayt Kahil village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Issam Ali al-Zohour’s (20) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Kafr Qaddum village, northeast of Qalqilya. They raided and searched 3 houses belonging to Bashar Mohammed Ishtaiwi (26), Hamza Mohammed Ishtaiwi and Murad Fathi Mousa (21), and arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Bayt Fajar, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians including 2 children. The arrestees are: Awni Ahmed Taqatiqa (17), Mohammed Nasim Diriya (23), Mofeed Fayez Taqatiqa (16), Mohammed Khaled Taqatiqa (29) and Abdullah Thawabta (21).

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Tayasir village, east of Tubas. They raided and searched Munir Fawzi Dabak’s (28) house and arrested him.

At approximately 06:50, IOF moved into Bayt Sira village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched 5 houses and arrested (5) civilians, including a child. The arrestees are: Ya’qoub Diab al-Hajj (15), Mousa Isma’el Amara (19), Tha’er Yousef Hamdan (22), Ibrahim Hani Abu Safiya (24), and Mus’ab Montaser Hamdan (32). Later, IOF released the last 3 arrestees.

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Khalil al-‘Abbasi (34), from Silwan, while working at Bab al-Rahma cemetery, close to the Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, on grounds of his place of work at the cemetery. On the next day, the Israeli court issued a decision to release him on conditions that completely banning him from entering the cemetery, pay a bail of 1000 NIS and sign on a financial guarantee of 5,000 NIS.

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and handed Omar Fawzi Muhaisen (37), his brother, Malik (25), and Ma’moun Ali Farhan (28) summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in al-Maskobiya center in West Jerusalem.

At approximately 15:30, IOF moved into Deir Sharaf area, west of Nablus. They raided and searched Jaser Abdullah Abu Hamada’s (45) house while he was repairing the telephone disruption in the area, in favor of the Palestine Telecommunications. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 22:00, IOF severely beaten and arrested Ibrahim Naser al-Ghawi in al-Sheikh Jarrah, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF claimed that he entered the roof of his family house that the Israeli settlers stole in 2009 and damaged the Star of David badge which was hanged on the roof.

IOF carried out (10) incursions in Tubas, Ya’bad, Kufeirat and Bir al-Basha, southwest of Jenin; Sanur, southeast of Jenin; Jalamah, Arana, Dayr Ghazale, Beit Kad and Faqqua, northeast of Jenin; and Urif village, southeast of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 02 June 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians, including 2 children. The arrestees are: Fadi Dawoud Asakra (17), Ahmed Ayman Ali (16), Ali Ra’ed Abayat (21) and Ahmed Mohammed Abayat (20).

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into the southern side of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses and arrested (3) civilians; Baha’ al-Dein Mohammed al-Nahnoush (22), his brother Omar (15), and Adel Mohammed Salayma (18).

At approximately 02:15, IOF moved into Deir Sharaf village, west of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Ward Nidham Taysir Antari (23) and Hisham Wa’el Fuqaha (23).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Shuweika, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Rabea’ Mohammed Nayfa’s (22) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Bayt Fajar, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (4) civilians, including a child. The arrestees are: Obaida Mohammed Mustafa Thawabtah (16), Ahmed Ali Abu al-‘Asal (19), Yousef Jalal Taqatiqa (22) and Abdul Rahman Yousef Taqatiqa (24).

At approximately 07:00, IOF reinforced with 3 bulldozers moved 100 meters into the east of al-Fukhkhari, east of Khan Yunis. The leveled and combed lands and redeployed again within the fence after several hours.

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Nawaf Ayman Abu al-Hawa’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 17:00, IOF arrested Mohammed Waleed al-Rajabi (15) and Rami Masalma (14), while present in Batin al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took them to al-Bareed police center on Salah al-Dein Street.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Sa’ir and Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolitions, Confiscations and notices

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 31 May 2021, IOF backed up by military vehicles and accompanied with a construction vehicle, a truck-mounted crane and a vehicle belonging to the Israeli Civil Administration moved into al-Buweib village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The soldiers deployed and the Civil Administration officers demolished and confiscated tents without any prior warning. The demolition included:

A 10-sqm residential tent sheltering Ibrahim Jabrin al-Da’ajneh, his wife and 4 kids, including 2 girls.

A 10-sqm residential tent belonging to Mohammed and Fathi Ibrahim Jabrin al-Da’ajneh

A 22-sqm tent used as a sheep barn

A 10-sqm tent used as a sheep barn

Al-Da’ajneh said that the Israeli authorities did not hand him any demolition notice so that he could apply the papers necessary for the appeal before the Israeli authorities. However, the Israeli Civil Administration only orally notified him. He added that the demolition has left 3 families homeless along with 100 sheep.

At approximately 11:00, IOF backed by 2 military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle belonging to the Israeli Civil Administration moved into al-Mohalel area in eastern Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. The soldiers deployed between the houses while the civil administration officer distributed 3 notices to stop construction works and demolish 2 houses and a barrack, under the pretext of their location near the annexation wall, which separates al-Mohalel area from “Kiryat Sefer” settlement that is 40 meters away from the annexation wall. It should be noted that the mentioned area is classified an Area “B” that is under the Israeli control.

A notice to stop construction works and demolish an under-construction house of 2 floors and built of stones on an area of 260sqms belonging to Mo’az Fahmi Ibrahim Srour

A notice to stop construction works and demolish an under-construction house of 2 floors and built of stones on an area of 230sqms belonging to ‘Abdel Jaber Sa’dat Saleh Steih

a final order notice to stop construction works and demolish a 90-sqm barrack built of bricks and steel that is used by an auto repair shop belonging to Ibrahim Nizam Qatousa.

At approximately 11:30, IOF moved into Jayous village, north of Qalqiliya. They uprooted 100 olive trees in Yobek al-‘Aqed area planted in a plot of land of 30 dunums belonging to Nizam Tawfiq Salim, under the pretext of its location within Area C that is under the Israeli control.

At approximately 11:30 on the same day, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a truck-mounted crane and a vehicle belonging to the Israeli Civil Administration moved into ‘At’out area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. IOF deployed in the area while the Civil Administration officers confiscated a tinplate caravan of 12 sqms used by Yasser Isma’il Abu Fenar as a dwelling.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 01 June 2021, IOF backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a truck-mounted crane and a vehicle belonging to the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Mkattal Musalam area between ad-Dhahiriya and as-Samu villages, south of Hebron. The soldiers deployed in the area and the Civil administration officers dismantled and confiscated tents under the pretext of building without a license. The demolition included:

A 150-sqm sheep barn which shelters 60 sheep belonging to Isma’il Mustafa al-‘Awawdeh.

A 20-sqm residential tent of shed cloth that is house to Isma’il Mustafa al-‘Awawdeh and his family of 7.

A 25-sqm residential tent of shed cloth that is house to ‘Ammar Mustafa al-‘Awawdeh and his family of 6.

The Israeli authorities handed on 02 February 2017 notices to stop construction works in tents and solar panels, giving the notified until 13 February 2017 to apply for an appeal to the notice. On 23 April 2021, the Israeli administration again handed them a final demolition order notice.

On Wednesday, 02 June 2021, Israeli vehicles razed agricultural lands, uprooted olive trees and damaged a water well between the villages of Wadi Fukin and Husan villages, west of Bethlehem. Hasan Breijiyeh, office director of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee, said that IOF accompanied with 2 bulldozers razed 4 dunums belonging to ‘Abdel Majeed ‘Abdullah in Qernet Abu ‘Ali area and Kherbet al-Ghazzawi and uprooted trees in addition to destroying the land walls and fence surround it. They also damaged an agricultural water well in the area.

It should be noted that IOF took over tens of dunums from the lands in those areas and notified their owners of the seizure under the pretext that they are a state property.

At approximately 06:00, the Israeli bulldozers demolished a commercial facility belonging to Usamah Salah al-Khatib near Hizma checkpoint, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

The facility’s owner said that his facility is a 90-sqm container used as a carwash. He was surprised with IOF’s vehicles demolishing his carwash in the early morning without any prior demolition notice.

At approximately 10:00, IOF backed by a military vehicle and a vehicle belonging to the Israeli Civil Administration moved into al-Masafer area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Civil Administration officer handed demolition notices to the civilians in Kherab al-Mosafer. The demolition notices included:

Kherbet Khelet al-Dabe’a: an agricultural tent that is temporarily established to collect the summer crops belonging to Mohammed al-‘Amour

Kherbet al-Fakhit: a 10-sqm room of bricks and tinplate bathroom belonging to Ra’ed Mahmoud al-‘Amour

Kherbet al-Fakhit: an agricultural land nuilt of wood and bricks belonging to Fo’ad Fadel al-‘Amour

Kherbet Khelet al-Dab’a: a notice to close a 1-kilometer dirt street

Kherbet Sho’ab al-Batem: a notice to close a 2-kilometer dirt road.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

At approximately 17:00 on Thursday, 28 May 2021, an Israeli settler raided a house belonging to Samer al-Nashashibi in al-Sheikh Jarrah in northern occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and gas-sprayed his 20-year-old daughter, Hala.

Al-Nashashibi’s wife, Rana, said that she was sitting with her children at their house when her mother-in-law, who lives next-door, called her to tell her that she saw a masked person raiding their house yard. Immediately, Rana and her son, Amir, went to the land near the house searching for him but they could not find him. Al-Nashashibi added that when she came home, she found her daughter, Hala, trying to resist a masked person, who had raided the house, after him gas-sprayed her daughter and she could have been hurt. She added that she and her family are still in shock about what happened and could not sleep for days. Hala said that she was studying in their home balcony when she found a masked settler right in front of her and immediately opened part of the house door to warn her mother and brother, but the settler suddenly sprayed some toxic gas at her. Hala said that the settler kept saying, “This land is for Jews… Leave it.” Hala added that after inhaling the gas, she suffocated and felt tired. When the Israeli ambulance arrived, they refused to come into the house until the police arrived, and the latter was late.

At dawn on Friday, 28 May 2021, Israeli settlers seized 3 dunums and a water well in Kisan village, southeast of Bethlehem.

Ahmed Ghazal, Deputy Chairman of Kisan Village Council, said that dozens of settlers, under IOF’s protection, moved into Sahel al-Haj Mohammed area between “Ma’ale Amos‏” and “Ibhi Hanhal” settlements established on the village lands and took over 3 dunums in the area. They started leveling it and seized a water well. They also set an electricity network, seats and umbrellas to turn the land into a tourist area for settlers.

It should be noted that the Israeli Civil Administration’s Higher Council of Planning approved on Thursday afternoon the construction of 560 new settlement units in “Mtsad” settlement near Kisan and al-Rashaidah villages, southeast of Bethlehem. Also, Israeli authorities endorsed plans for the construction of 90 new settlement units in Ibi Hanahal settlement.

At approximately 13:45, a group of settlers moved into the agricultural lands in Kherbet Shehadah area in Deir Istiya village, north of Salfit, trying to establish a new settlement outpost. The villagers gathered to protest the establishment of the outpost while the settlers opened fire. IOF intervened and fired teargas canisters at the villagers; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:00, under the watchful of IOF, a settler from “Ariel” settlement, which is established on the Palestinian lands of Salfit, assaulted Yassar ‘Azzam al-Khalili (28), from Deir Istiya village, north of Salfit, and broke his car windows before Yassar could escape. Yassar said that:

“I was in my car with 2 other persons from my village, Yosri Fathi Salah Khatib and Shadi Abu Faris, when I stopped at the traffic light at “Ariel” intersection. Meanwhile, a settler with a sharp tool came, hit the windows while we were inside the vehicle, and broke the glass. He also hit the vehicle structure, causing damage to it, under the watchful of IOF, but I could flee away.”

At approximately 07:00 on Saturday, 29 May 2021, a group of settlers from “Nili” settlement, west of Ramallah, broke the windows of 3 vehicles belonging to Palestinians farmers, who parked them in their lands in Jabal al-‘Alam area to the north of Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. The farmers found this out when they arrived and saw the settlers fleeing away. The attacked vehicles belonged to Yousif ‘Ali Srour and Yousif Mohammed al-Khawaja.

At approximately 12:10 on Monday, 31 May 2021, a group of settlers moved into the Palestinian lands of Deir Balout village, west of Salfit, and Sanniriya village, south of Qalqilya, to attack the farmers there. IOF then intervened and arrested 3 civilians namely ‘Abdel Karim Nemer Younis; Sa’id Isma’il Sa’id; and ‘Alam Isma’il Khalil; all are from Sanniriya village.

IV. Collective Punishment Policy

On Wednesday morning, 27 May 2021, the Israeli occupation authorities deprived 16 former Palestinian prisoners from Jerusalem and all their family members of their right to receive their medical services as a type of collective punishment measure to practice pressure and terror.

Amjad Abu ‘Asab, Head of the Committee for Families of Jerusalem’s Prisoners, said that the Israeli occupation authorities revoked the health insurance of a number of former Palestinian prisoners, especially those arrested on grounds of confronting the assaults in al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah. Abu ‘Asab added that Jerusalemites” right to health insurance is guaranteed by the Israeli law as they pay monthly fees up to 70 USD for each individual in return for receiving treatment at the Israeli health institutions and social benefits. Abu ‘Asab said that the health insurance revocation against 16 activists and prisoners from Jerusalem came as part of the Israeli authorities’ arbitrary practices against the Jerusalemites to practice pressure on them and break their will in light of the difficult economic and living conditions, particularly given the high cost of medical treatment in Jerusalem. (PCHR keeps the names of the activists, prisoners and their families whose health insurances were revoked as stated by Abu ‘Asab)

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

Due to the ongoing IOF policy of collective punishment on the Gaza Strip, intensified with the closure of both Beit Hanoun and Karm Abu Salem crossings, with limited operation, Hasan Ahmed ‘Abed al-Kharti (62), who had tongue and throat cancer, died on Sunday, 30 May 2021. Al-Kharti had obtained a medical referral for treatment at al-Makassed Hospital in occupied Jerusalem, and the Health Ministry’s Coordination and Liaison Department applied for a travel permit on 27 May 2021. However, the Israeli authorities did not approve his travel.

According to PCHR’s follow-up, the Israeli authorities closed Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing on 11 May 2021, when the Israeli offensive started on the Gaza Strip, banning the travel of all categories limitedly allowed, including patients referred for treatment abroad. After the offensive ended, the Israeli authorities declared that only the urgent “lifesaving” cases will be allowed to travel via the crossing; however, the reality on the ground says that the Israeli authorities refused to respond to dozens of permit requests applied by the Health Ministry’s Coordination and Liaison Department on behalf patients with serious diseases, whose treatment is not available at the Gaza hospitals, and referred abroad for treatment in the hospitals in Israel, the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and abroad. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities allowed only the travel of 13 patients out of the 191 requests applied by the Coordination and Liaison Department to the Israeli authorities between 25 and 30 May 2021.

Moreover, these restrictions coincide with the electricity crisis resulting from the suspension of the power plant after the Israeli occupation authorities banned the supply of fuel needed to run it, which threatens suspension of medical services for hundreds of patients, including cancer patients.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 39 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 2 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints.

Jerusalem:

On Friday, 28 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Isawiya village’s tunnel, northeast of the city.

On Saturday, 29 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Biddu village’s tunnel, northwest of the city.

On Sunday, 30 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Al-Eizariya village, east of the city.

On Monday, 31 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints near Al-Eizariya and Anata villages, east of the city.

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 28 May 2021, IOF closed al-Container military checkpoint, east of the city, and re-opened it later. They also closed the metal-detector gate established at the entrance to Jannatah village, east of the city.

On Saturday, 29 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of the city.

On Sunday, 30 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Nahalin village, near al-Nashash intersection, and near Rachel’s Tomb, which is located near the northern entrance to the city.

On Monday, 31 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of the city.

On Tuesday, 01 June 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Nahalin village, near al-Nashash intersection, and near Rachel’s Tomb, which is located near the northern entrance to the city.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 27 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of “Shavei Shomron” settlement, west of the city.

On Sunday, 30 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints in al-Moraba’a area (on a road connecting between Nablus and its southeastern villages) and near the intersection of “Shavei Shomron” settlement (on a road connecting between Nablus and Tulkarm), west of the city.

On Monday, 31 May 2021, IOF established a checkpoint in al-Moraba’a area (on a road connecting between Nablus and its southeastern villages).

On Tuesday, 01 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the intersection of “Shavei Shomron” settlement (on a road connecting between Nablus and Tulkarm), west of the city and at the intersection of al-Moraba’a area (on a road connecting between Nablus and its southeastern villages).

Hebron:

On Thursday, 28 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar, as-Samu and Abu al-‘Asja villages.

On Saturday, 29 May 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp, at the entrances to Karma and Susya villages, at the southern entrance to Halhul city, and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Sunday, 20 May 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar, Ash-Shuyukh and as-Samu villages.

On Tuesday, 01 June 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna, as-Samu and Bani Na’im villages, at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Wednesday, 02 June 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the northern entrance to Yatta city (Zaif).

Salfit:

On Friday, 28 May 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Istiya and Biddya villages, west of the city.

