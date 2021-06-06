Zionist Tyranny Unchanged Under Any Under Any Israeli Leadership

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Netanyahu’s days as prime minister may be numbered.

London’s Guardian called his “downfall (if occurs) long overdue,” adding:

“Even if we should have no illusions about what comes next, (the end of the Netanyahu era) is a cause for celebration.”

The glue allying opposition coalition members is wanting him disempowered, gone, and never to regain what he lost.

Hold the cheers on what’s ahead if the 8-party coalition for change is sworn into office and retains power.

First up as new coalition prime minister Naftali Bennett once said Palestinian self-determination “would be a disaster for the next 200 years” if happens.

He, second-in-line to be prime minister after two years Yair Lapid and most coalition members are militantly hostile to equal rights for non-Jews.

The scourge of Zionist tyranny remains unchanged regardless of Jewish state rule — how it’s always been throughout its history.

Extremist right-wing coalitions run the country, Jews alone afforded rights denied to Occupied Palestinians and Arab citizens.

Israeli Basic Laws are the equivalent of US constitutional ones.

Nation-State Basic Law illegitimately legitimizes Jewish supremacy over Palestinians and Israeli Arab citizens — what colonization, occupation, and apartheid are all about, enforced by state terror.

Unwanted Arabs are discriminated against in virtually all aspects of their lives — their well-being and safety jeopardized by Zionist tyranny.

Israel’s Nation State Law is the Jewish state’s version of Nazi Germany’s oppressive Nuremberg Laws.

Like Jews in Nazi Germany, Palestinians in Israel are mistreated as subhumans.

They’re forced to endure virtually every imaginable indignity, degradation and crime against humanity.

B’Tselem called Israel “a regime of Jewish state supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.”

“This is apartheid,” it stressed. Separate and unequal defines how unwanted Palestinians are mistreated.

Israel’s Nation State law calls for formally annexing historic Palestine altogether.

It institutionalizes discrimination against non-Jews.

B’Tselem’s Executive Director, Hagai El-Ad earlier said the following:

“The fundamental tenets of Israel’s regime, although already implemented for many years, have recently grown more explicit.”

“This happened both with the discussion of de jure annexation after decades of de facto annexation, and with the enactment of the Nation State Basic Law, which took the existing discrimination against Palestinians and turned it into an open constitutional principle.”

The Adalah Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel said the following about Israel’s racist nation-state law:

It “enshrines Jewish supremacy over Palestinian citizens.”

“The law has distinct apartheid characteristics and requires racist acts as a constitutional value.”

It “guarantees the ethnic-religious character of Israel as exclusively Jewish and entrenches the privileges enjoyed by Jewish citizens, while simultaneously anchoring discrimination against Palestinian citizens and legitimizing exclusion, racism, and systemic inequality.”

It flies in the face of core international law.

Article 7(1)(j) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court states that “(t)he ‘crime of apartheid’ means inhumane acts…committed in the context of an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination by one racial group over any other racial group or groups and committed with the intention of maintaining that regime.”

If sworn into office this month, the anti-Netanyahu coalition will enforce apartheid viciousness like its predecessors.

Long-suffering Occupied Palestinians and Israeli Arab citizens won’t ever live free in their own homes, on their own land, in their own country until apartheid ends and Israeli officials culpable for high crimes are held accountable once and for all.

True enough, “Netanyahu embodied dishonest, divisive demagoguery,” and contempt for the rule of law as the London Guardian explained.

What replaces him may be worse.

On Friday, Likudnik Knesset speaker Yariv Levin said he’ll announce formation of the Lapid/Bennett-led coalition on Monday.

It’s step one before it’s swearing into power as new Israeli government.

A coalition statement called on Levin to “enable the formation of a functioning unity government that will extract us from the chaos.”

He said “(i)t cannot be that coalition agreements will be hidden from the Knesset and the public.”

Bennett-led Yamina party member Nir Orbach was undecided on if he’ll support empowerment of the anti-Netanyahu coalition.

As a Knesset member, his backing is crucial to maintain its razor-thin 61-seat majority.

After meeting with Bennett on Friday, he tweeted:

“I will do all I can to ensure it will succeed,” referring to the anti-Netanyahu 8-party coalition.

On Friday, another earlier undecided Yamina party member, Idit Silman, said she’ll “be voting in favor of (the new) unity government. It’s final.”

On Friday, anti-Netanyahu critic Haaretz expressed concern about whether he’ll pull an 11th hour “stinking trick” to try retaining power.

Knowing how he operates, nothing can be ruled out by a Machiavellian figure perhaps willing to do almost anything to remain prime minister.

Next week or shortly thereafter it’ll be known if he succeeds or if his reign of terror ended once and for all.

