On Israel’s war crimes against the Palestinians of Gaza (interview)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 5, 2021

Eva Bartlett

Interviewed by Marwa Osman on the latest Israeli bombardment of Gaza. I speak about previous wars on the Palestinians of Gaza, two of which I witnessed, on the ground, and the horrific war crimes Israel committed.

I come in ~18 minutes into the program.

Related:

–Marwa Osman on Israel’s genocide of Gaza, and the new precedent of united regional Resistance

–Israel is deliberately obliterating media buildings in Gaza to cover up the war crimes that will follow

–Laith Marouf on Palestinian legitimate Resistance to Israeli occupation & to the bombardment of Gaza

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, War on Gaza | Tagged: Alquds, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Eva Bartlett, Iran Islamic Revolution, Khomeini, Marwa Osman, Normalization with Israel |