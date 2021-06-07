On Israel’s war crimes against the Palestinians of Gaza (interview)

Posted on June 7, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians
moi

 Eva Bartlett

Interviewed by Marwa Osman on the latest Israeli bombardment of Gaza. I speak about previous wars on the Palestinians of Gaza, two of which I witnessed, on the ground, and the horrific war crimes Israel committed.

I come in ~18 minutes into the program.

Related:

Marwa Osman on Israel’s genocide of Gaza, and the new precedent of united regional Resistance

Israel is deliberately obliterating media buildings in Gaza to cover up the war crimes that will follow

Laith Marouf on Palestinian legitimate Resistance to Israeli occupation & to the bombardment of Gaza

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, War on Gaza | Tagged: , , , , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: