Erdogan Kills 3 More Turkish Troops in Afrin, in Northwest of Syria

ARABI SOURI JUNE 6, 2021

The latest victims among NATO’s second-largest army in Erdogan’s criminal war against the Syrian people were caused by an attack carried out against their illegal outpost in the countryside of Afrin, Erdogan’s ministry of war confirmed the attack in a statement yesterday.

In response to the attack, Erdogan’s occupation forces shelled indiscriminately with heavy artillery bombing the villages of Burj Al-Qass, Maraanaz, and Soughaniyeh in the northern Aleppo countryside, Erdogan’s propaganda claimed they attacked posts of the PKK terrorists in those areas, these allegations are common by Erdogan’s propagandists whenever they commit war crimes.

Erdogan’s forces invaded multiple towns and cities in northern Syria taking advantage of Syria’s Armed forces and their allies fighting US-sponsored ISIS and other terrorist groups in over 40 fronts across the country and repelling Israel’s continuous bombings. The Turkish madman Erdogan sent thousands of Turkish Army’s soldiers as cannon fodders to protect the tens of thousands of terrorists of Al Qaeda, Uighurs, Afghanis, Chechen, and a host of other terrorist groups tasked to Israelize large areas of northern Syria within Erdogan’s larger dream to revive the most hated Ottoman sultanate.

NATO’s armies embedded with Al Qaeda and ISIS in northern Syria are a familiar scene, claims that the NATO coalition is fighting ISIS in Syria is meant for the consumption of ignorant citizens of NATO member states footing the bill from their hard-earned tax money for NATO’s illegal and criminal operations in Syria.

Despite continuous condemnations and calls to end the illegal incursion of the Turkish army and their sponsored terrorists to northern Syria, the Turkish madman continues to beef up his soldiers under claims he’s helping the Syrian people by replacing the owners of the land with his imported terrorists and their families. The Turkish army’s cannon fodders lost already hundreds of personnel killed and maimed in his anti-Islamic adventure.

