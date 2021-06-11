IRG Quds Force Deputy Commander: The Resistance Will Continue Its Path to Completely Wipe out ‘Israel’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

The Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG’s] Quds Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh, confirmed that the Resistance will continue its path until ‘Israel’ is completely wiped out.

Brigadier General Fallahzadeh, speaking in the forty-day anniversary of the martyrdom of Brigadier General Mohamed Ali Haq Bayn, one of the leaders of the Battle for the Liberation of Nubbul and al-Zahraa in Syria, noted that the Palestinians had startled the usurped Zionists and were able to attack the entire Zionist geographical area using various rockets, missiles and rocket range.

The Quds Force deputy commander explained that ‘Israel’ should know that this is just the beginning and that the Resistance will continue its path until ‘Israel’ is completely wiped out.

He pointed out that “it is our duty today to know our enemies well and to attack them with insight, patience and integrity as long as we live.”

General Fallahzadeh also mentioned the importance of the people’s broad and enthusiastic participation in the elections, noting that: “Our Jihad was donating money one day and was reporting the other day, and today our Jihad is the broad and intensive participation in the elections to choose the most suitable candidate, and this is what the martyrs, Hajj Qassem Soleimani, Brigadier Haq Bayn, and all the free and oppressed in the world seek.”

Brigadier General Haq Bayn commanded the 16th Al-Quds Revolutionary Guard Division in northern Iran, after which he was appointed adviser to the Commander of the IRG Ground Force and commander of the central headquarters of “Imam Al-Hussein” [peace be upon him] of the IRG Ground Force.

He was also one of the leaders of the battle for the liberation of Nubbul and al-Zahraa from the hands of the Takfiri terrorists in Syria, one of the comrades-in-arms of the martyr Lieutenant-General Hajj Qassem Soleimani, and one of the prominent leaders of the Resistance Fronts in Syria and Iraq.

